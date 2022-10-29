|
|
|SFLA
|HOU
Tune throws for 380 yards, 4 TDs in Houston's win over USF
HOUSTON (AP) Clayton Tune passed for 380 yards and four touchdowns, Stacy Sneed rushed for two scores and Houston beat South Florida 42-27 on Saturday.
Tune went over 10,000 career yards after finding Peyton Sawyer in the corner of the end zone to take a 28-14 lead with 55 seconds left before halftime. Tune's fourth touchdown came on a 28-yard flea-flicker to KeSean Carter early in the fourth quarter.
Tune was 31-of-37 passing for Houston (5-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Dell caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Carter added 102 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Dell was left wide open for a 52-yard score early in the second quarter.
Brian Battie rushed for 106 yards, on 12 carries, and two touchdowns for South Florida (1-7, 0-4). Katravis Marsh passed for 275 yards and Xavier Weaver had 84 yards receiving.
---
|
B. Battie
21 RB
106 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 47 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
C. Tune
3 QB
380 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|13
|17
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|429
|490
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|103
|Rush Attempts
|31
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|275
|387
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|33-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|10-95
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|387
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|429
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|24/34
|275
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|12
|106
|2
|37
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|5
|21
|1
|19
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|7
|20
|0
|24
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|4
|8
|0
|3
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Stokes 21 DB
|J. Stokes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|12
|7
|84
|0
|30
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|5
|4
|47
|0
|31
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|6
|4
|39
|0
|29
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|5
|4
|32
|0
|24
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hill 1 S
|M. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kelly 16 DE
|E. Kelly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 DB
|A. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bags 10 DL
|N. Bags
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hicks 23 LB
|D. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 LB
|M. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|2
|43.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|10
|60
|2
|15
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|6
|25
|0
|13
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Coley 12 QB
|L. Coley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|11
|9
|112
|2
|52
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|8
|7
|102
|1
|28
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|8
|6
|86
|0
|32
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|3
|3
|40
|1
|17
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|3
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Nelson 81 WR
|C. Nelson
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin-Taylor 12 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holmes Jr. 91 DL
|A. Holmes Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Ajijolaiya 92 DL
|H. Ajijolaiya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|45.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at USF 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(14:40 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; M.Nunnery at USF 49.
|-6 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 49(14:08 - 1st) J.Horn rushed to USF 43 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Neal; N.Ceaser at USF 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 43(13:26 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SFLA 43(13:01 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 41 yards to HOU 16 Center-USF. J.Emery returned punt from the HOU 16. Tackled by A.Beardall; C.Williams at HOU 16. PENALTY on USF-T.Robinson Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:02 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at HOU 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 43(12:33 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 43. Gain of 16 yards. N.Dell FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-HOU at USF 41. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(11:57 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to USF 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 28.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(11:49 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by K.Carter at USF 28. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; W.Jones at USF 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(11:11 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to USF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at USF 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 1(10:24 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to USF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bags; M.Harris at USF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 1(9:48 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to USF 1. Catch made by N.Dell at USF 1. Gain of 1 yards. N.Dell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Nunnery at USF 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(9:36 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at USF 16.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 16(9:07 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at USF 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(8:29 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-C.Nwankwo Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - SFLA 40(8:15 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-N.Ceaser Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:59 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOU 18 for 37 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(7:22 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 13(6:56 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOU End Zone for 13 yards. B.Battie for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:48 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(6:44 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at HOU 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - HOU 23(6:04 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at HOU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 34(5:25 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 48 yards to USF 18 Center-HOU. X.Weaver returned punt from the USF 18. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at USF 24.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(5:16 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 24. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at HOU 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(5:05 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by B.Battie at HOU 46. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at HOU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(4:20 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn. PENALTY on HOU-A.Green Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(4:14 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOU 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; A.Green at HOU 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 20(3:41 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to HOU End Zone for 20 yards. B.Battie for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 62 yards from USF 35 to the HOU 3. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at HOU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(3:26 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Evans; M.Harris at HOU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 40(3:02 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 40. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USF at HOU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(2:33 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to USF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at USF 50.
|+32 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 50(2:09 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to USF 50. Catch made by S.Brown at USF 50. Gain of 32 yards. S.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(1:51 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to USF 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 13(1:12 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to USF 13. Catch made by S.Sneed at USF 13. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson at USF 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 8(0:28 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to USF End Zone for 8 yards. S.Sneed for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:26 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at USF 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(15:00 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn. PENALTY on HOU-J.Rogers Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(14:57 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at USF 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 45(14:22 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Mwaniki at HOU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(13:41 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to HOU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki; C.Nwankwo at HOU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SFLA 23(13:08 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for H.Willis.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 23(13:01 - 2nd) K.Joiner rushed to HOU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 21.
|No Good
4 & 5 - SFLA 21(12:18 - 2nd) S.Shrader 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 21(12:13 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 21(12:08 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at HOU 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 30(11:42 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at HOU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 31(11:03 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 31(10:55 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at HOU 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 38(10:11 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at HOU 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(9:57 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 47. Gain of 52 yards. N.Dell for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 35 yards from HOU 35 to the USF 30. Fair catch by J.Littlejohn.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(9:46 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Ajijolaiya at USF 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 32(9:17 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; M.Nunnery at USF 35.
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 35(8:40 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 35. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(8:21 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by J.Horn at HOU 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 34(7:38 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to HOU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 33(7:00 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for B.Battie.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SFLA 33(6:56 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(6:52 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Jones; D.Hicks at HOU 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 37(6:24 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(6:11 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 50. Catch made by S.Brown at USF 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(5:25 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by N.Dell at USF 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 32(4:43 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to USF 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford; M.Hill at USF 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 25(4:10 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to USF 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 21(3:39 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 21(3:35 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by S.Sneed at USF 21. Gain of yards. S.Sneed for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on HOU-C.Todd Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 31(3:24 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by P.Sawyer at USF 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Hill; D.Gordon at USF 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 14(2:42 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by P.Sawyer at USF 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at USF 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(2:17 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to USF 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 4. PENALTY on HOU-C.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - HOU 19(1:49 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 19. Catch made by B.Campbell at USF 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Logan; D.Gordon at USF 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - HOU 12(1:03 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 12. Catch made by P.Sawyer at USF 12. Gain of 12 yards. P.Sawyer for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) K.Ramsey kicks 35 yards from HOU 35 to the USF 30. Fair catch by D.Gordon.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(0:55 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at USF 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 31(0:30 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 31. Gain of 3 yards. USF ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SFLA 35(0:23 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 34(0:15 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 46 yards to HOU 20 Center-USF. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 54 yards from USF 35 to the HOU 11. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. J.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17(14:57 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 17. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 17. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; T.Logan at HOU 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 16(14:18 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 16. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at HOU 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 24(13:40 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at HOU 25.
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 25(13:06 - 3rd) L.Wilkins punts 42 yards to USF 33 Center-HOU. X.Weaver returned punt from the USF 33. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mwaniki at USF 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(12:58 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at USF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 36(12:27 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 36(12:22 - 3rd) K.Marsh scrambles to HOU 40 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mwaniki at HOU 40.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(11:37 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 40. Catch made by X.Weaver at HOU 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(10:55 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to HOU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 18(10:09 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to HOU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at HOU 12.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 12(9:49 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 12. Catch made by X.Weaver at HOU 12. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Mwaniki at HOU 14.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - SFLA 14(9:05 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 14. Catch made by M.Dukes at HOU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(8:24 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 8(8:18 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to HOU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; L.Bankston at HOU 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SFLA 4(7:41 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for B.Battie. PENALTY on HOU-J.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 2(7:36 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to HOU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at HOU 1. PENALTY on USF-D.Hall Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on HOU-S.Williams Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(7:18 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to HOU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Dukes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:14 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(7:07 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at HOU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(6:41 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at HOU 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 40(6:13 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to USF 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(5:45 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by S.Sneed at USF 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at USF 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 40(5:06 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by K.Carter at USF 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; C.Williams at USF 33.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(4:24 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by C.Trahan at USF 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe; W.Jones at USF 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(3:57 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to USF End Zone for 12 yards. S.Sneed for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 3rd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 3rd) K.Ramsey kicks 51 yards from HOU 35 to the USF 14. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at USF 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:43 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:35 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; A.Holmes at USF 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 13(2:50 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 13. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by HOU at USF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(2:20 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at USF 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(1:35 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by HOU at USF 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(1:00 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; H.Hypolite at USF 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 44(0:26 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at USF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(15:00 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 47(14:56 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at USF 50.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SFLA 50(14:12 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at USF 49 for -1 yards (A.Bell; M.Nunnery)
|Sack
4 & 8 - SFLA 49(13:30 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at USF 46 for -3 yards (C.Nwankwo)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(13:25 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by K.Carter at USF 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Brown at USF 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 38(12:52 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by S.Brown at USF 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Jones; E.Kelly at USF 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:06 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by K.Carter at USF 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Carter for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 4th) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:57 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to USF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at USF 26.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 26(11:24 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by H.Willis at USF 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at USF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(10:49 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for K.Joiner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(10:41 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by K.Joiner at USF 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at USF 45.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 45(10:02 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by K.Joiner at USF 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(9:14 - 4th) K.Marsh rushed to HOU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 30(8:45 - 4th) K.Joiner rushed to HOU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 28.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 28(8:06 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by K.Joiner at HOU 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 31.
|Sack
4 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:28 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at HOU 39 for -8 yards (L.Bankston)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(7:28 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(6:36 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 48(6:19 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to USF 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at USF 34. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(6:01 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by S.Sneed at USF 49. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at USF 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 46(5:12 - 4th) N.Dell rushed to USF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 43(4:26 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by K.Carter at USF 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(3:41 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to USF 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 31(2:56 - 4th) L.Coley pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by C.Nelson at USF 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at USF 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 27(2:09 - 4th) L.Coley rushed to USF 19 for yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 19. PENALTY on HOU-T.Sylvester Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - HOU 37(2:02 - 4th) L.Coley pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by C.Nelson at USF 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 11 - HOU 34(1:55 - 4th) L.Coley rushed to USF 33 for 1 yards. L.Coley FUMBLES forced by M.LaPointe. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-E.Kelly at USF 30. Tackled by HOU at USF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(1:48 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by K.Joiner at USF 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at USF 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(1:30 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 44. Gain of 6 yards. K.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+40 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 50(1:20 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 50. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 50. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(1:12 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for H.Willis. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 2(1:09 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to HOU 2. Catch made by C.Carter at HOU 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Carter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for D.Jacobs. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks onside 45 from USF 35 to HOU 20. K.Carter returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 44(1:04 - 4th) C.Tune kneels at the USF 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 46(0:29 - 4th) C.Tune kneels at the USF 47.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - HOU 47(0:11 - 4th) C.Tune kneels at the USF 48.
