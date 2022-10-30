|
|
|SDGST
|FRESNO
Haener rallies Fresno State past San Diego State 32-28
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jake Haener threw three touchdown passes, including a 37-yarder to Nikko Remigio with 56 seconds remaining, to rally Fresno State to a 32-28 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.
Jalen Mayden scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter to give San Diego State a 7-3 lead. Mayden's 26-yard scoring strike to Kenan Christon and his 1-yard touchdown run left the Aztecs leading 21-10 at halftime.
Jesse Matthews teamed up with Mayden for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Aztecs up 28-10, but Haener hit Zane Pope for an 8-yard score on the final play of the third quarter to get Fresno State (4-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) within 11 points.
Jordan Mims' 3-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive and the Bulldogs trailed 28-25 with 69 seconds left to play after Haener and Pope connected on a 2-point conversion. Carlton Johnson picked off Mayden with 44 seconds to go to wrap up the win.
Haener completed 35 of 46 passes for 402 yards with two interceptions for Fresno State. Pope hauled in 11 passes for 151 yards, while Remigio totaled 126 yards on 10 catches.
Mayden had 291 yards on 19-of-24 passing with two interceptions for San Diego State (4-4, 2-2). He also had a team-high 43 yards on eight carries.
---
|
J. Mayden
18 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 43 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Haener
9 QB
394 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -45 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|14
|21
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|449
|394
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|0
|Rush Attempts
|38
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|291
|394
|Comp. - Att.
|19-25
|35-46
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|-2
|28
|Punts - Returns
|3--2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|291
|PASS YDS
|394
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|19/24
|291
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|8
|43
|2
|28
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|10
|41
|0
|15
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|12
|34
|0
|10
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|2
|75
|1
|49
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|5
|5
|64
|0
|23
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|4
|37
|1
|12
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|5-5
|1.5
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-4
|2.5
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. McElvane 23 S
|I. McElvane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Reeser 92 K
|J. Reeser
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|35/46
|394
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|13
|33
|1
|10
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|9
|-45
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|10
|9
|136
|1
|39
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|14
|10
|126
|2
|37
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|8
|7
|74
|0
|29
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|5
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Remlinger 50 DL
|C. Remlinger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 3 DB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Fox 4 DL
|A. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 DB
|C. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|1/2
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|3
|36.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30(14:29 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 26 for -4 yards (M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai)
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26(13:46 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(13:33 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 48 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48. PENALTY on FRE-J.Spomer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - FRESNO 32(13:09 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at FRE 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 35(12:28 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at FRE 40.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 40(11:45 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(11:20 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 34(10:43 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 33(10:03 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:46 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:03 - 1st) J.Haener scrambles to SDSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 17(8:21 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FRESNO 25(8:16 - 1st) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 3. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Charles; K.Agina at SDSU 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(8:05 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at SDSU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 16(7:28 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at SDSU 17.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 17(6:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 17. Gain of 11 yards. M.Shaw ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:19 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Bailey at SDSU 29.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 29(5:39 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 29. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Early; C.Sanders at FRE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(5:06 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to FRE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; J.Williams at FRE 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 44(4:28 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to FRE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Langley at FRE 39.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SDGST 39(3:47 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 49(3:40 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by T.Shavers at FRE 49. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sanders at FRE 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(3:04 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 28 yards. J.Mayden for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE 3. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.De Los Reyes at FRE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(2:49 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; J.Tavai at FRE 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 36(2:13 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 30 for -6 yards (J.Tavai; J.Tavai)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 30(1:24 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 20 for -10 yards (J.Tavai; C.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 23 - FRESNO 20(0:47 - 1st) C.King punts 42 yards to SDSU 38 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 38. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 36. PENALTY on SDSU-T.Shavers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(0:36 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 26. Gain of 0 yards. J.Byrd ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Lux at SDSU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 33(14:23 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at SDSU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(13:45 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; C.Remlinger at SDSU 42.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 42(13:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 42. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 42. Gain of 32 yards. T.Shavers FUMBLES forced by C.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-M.Redman at FRE 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(12:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by K.Christon at FRE 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Christon for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:19 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:13 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at FRE 27.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 27(11:37 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 29 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:15 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 44. Catch made by M.Sherrod at SDSU 44. Gain of 3 yards. M.Sherrod ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 41(10:46 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(10:13 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to SDSU 19 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(9:31 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 19(9:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 21(8:41 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 21. Gain of 21 yards. N.Remigio for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 64 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 1. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Brooks at SDSU 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(8:27 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sanders at SDSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(7:59 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 28 for 0 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by L.Payne. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-L.Payne at SDSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(7:52 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; D.Branch at SDSU 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 29(7:14 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 19(6:34 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; C.McDonald at SDSU 19.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 19(5:53 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; D.Malone at SDSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(5:47 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at SDSU 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 23(5:09 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at SDSU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(4:35 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Norris at SDSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 33(3:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+49 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(3:42 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 33. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(3:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to FRE 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 15(2:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 15(2:16 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by J.Matthews at FRE 15. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at FRE 3. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 3(1:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-G.Lightfoot Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 1(1:50 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mayden for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:45 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at FRE 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:38 - 2nd) J.Haener scrambles to FRE 36 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SDSU at FRE 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 36(1:31 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; C.Barfield at FRE 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43(1:05 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 36 for -7 yards (C.McDonald; K.Banks)
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 36(0:57 - 2nd) C.King punts 32 yards to SDSU 32 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 32. Tackled by J.Holmes at SDSU 32. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Barfield Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(0:48 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; M.Norris at SDSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(0:31 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Remlinger at SDSU 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 40(0:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by C.Bell at SDSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Langley at FRE 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(0:19 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by M.Shaw at FRE 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(0:14 - 2nd) J.Mayden spikes the ball.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 32(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - SDGST 47(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 30 - SDGST 48(0:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden kneels at the SDSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 5. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(14:55 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SDGST 26(14:24 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Norris at SDSU 26.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 26(13:43 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by M.Blake at SDSU 26. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Lockridge at FRE 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(13:02 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 38 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 38(12:29 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 36(11:50 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Payne; E.Williams at FRE 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 36(11:08 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at FRE 34.
|Int
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(10:33 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 17. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at FRE 17. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 45. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(10:24 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(9:53 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37(9:19 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 37. Gain of 9 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(8:39 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Jones at SDSU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 14.
1 & 10 - FRESNO(8:31 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 14. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 6. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Tavai Roughing the Passer 15 yards offset. PENALTY on FRE-T.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(7:49 - 3rd) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by N.Avinger at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by FRE at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(7:44 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 20. Gain of 6 yards. T.Shavers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 26(7:11 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Early; J.Hudson at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 26(6:36 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Bailey at SDSU 26.
|+33 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 26(5:48 - 3rd) J.Browning rushed to FRE 41 for 33 yards. Tackled by A.Hamilton at FRE 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(5:23 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 36(4:47 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; C.Lockridge at FRE 26. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(4:19 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 7(3:34 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 7. Catch made by J.Matthews at FRE 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Matthews for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 3rd) J.Reeser extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) J.Reeser kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE 3. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:27 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:23 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:15 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 35. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(3:00 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at SDSU 33 for -7 yards (J.Tavai)
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 33(2:13 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Avinger at SDSU 24.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - FRESNO 24(1:36 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims. PENALTY on FRE-J.Spomer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 18 - FRESNO 34(1:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at SDSU 44 for -10 yards (G.Fountain)
|Punt
4 & 28 - FRESNO 44(0:45 - 3rd) C.King punts 36 yards to SDSU 8 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Matthews MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-E.Gilliam at SDSU 11.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(0:35 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:02 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 8. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. Z.Pope for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Barfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 2. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(14:53 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at SDSU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 33(14:14 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. J.Matthews ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(14:05 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Early at SDSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 45(13:25 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; C.Lockridge at SDSU 47. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(13:03 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 43(12:43 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 43(12:38 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to FRE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 38(11:59 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by M.Shaw at FRE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SDGST 29(11:10 - 4th) C.Bell rushed to FRE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(11:06 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 23 for -6 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - FRESNO 23(10:26 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 23. Catch made by T.Jones at FRE 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; I.McElvane at FRE 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 27(9:39 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at FRE 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(9:02 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(8:35 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 44(8:06 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 44. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 40(7:27 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(6:50 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(6:18 - 4th) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by P.McMorris at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(6:09 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Payne at SDSU 17.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 17(5:28 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; M.Norris at SDSU 15.
|Sack
3 & 15 - SDGST 15(5:22 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 10 for -5 yards (D.Perales) J.Mayden FUMBLES forced by D.Perales. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-J.Hudson at SDSU 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(5:15 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 10(5:11 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 10(5:06 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
4 & 10 - FRESNO 20(4:58 - 4th) A.Montano 30 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King. C.Barfield blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(4:53 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; M.Langley at SDSU 23.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SDGST 23(4:50 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 18(4:50 - 4th) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; M.Norris at SDSU 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 20(4:40 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 25 for 5 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 25(4:05 - 4th) J.Browning punts 55 yards to FRE 20 Center-R.Wintermeyer. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(3:55 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at FRE 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(3:35 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at FRE 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 35(3:18 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-N.Sims Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 40(3:07 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at FRE 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(2:49 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FRESNO 47(2:27 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 47(2:28 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 47. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Avinger at SDSU 27. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(2:17 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by E.Brooks at SDSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 21(1:59 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(1:46 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 16. Gain of 7 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9(1:25 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 9. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 3(1:13 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. J.Mims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Haener steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) A.Montano kicks onside from FRE 35 to SDSU 37. RECOVERED by Z.Pope.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(1:05 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 37. Gain of 37 yards. N.Remigio for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 29 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 36. M.Redman returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Mello at SDSU 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(0:50 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 30. Intercepted by C.Johnson at FRE 30. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(0:44 - 4th) PENALTY on FRE-FRE Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(0:44 - 4th) J.Haener kneels at the FRE 14.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 14(0:30 - 4th) J.Haener kneels at the FRE 13.
