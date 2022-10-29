|
|
|OHIOST
|PSU
Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up No. 2 Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 Saturday.
C.J. Stroud found his groove for Ohio State in the fourth quarter and finished with 354 yards passing as the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six in a row - none by more than 13 points.
As has often been the case when these teams get together lately, the Buckeyes were a double-digit favorite and the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) played them tough.
In this case, though, Penn State didn't just hang around. The Nittany Lions went up 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.
Ohio State outscored Penn State 28-3 the rest of the way, with Tuimoloau providing the key play after the Buckeyes went up 23-21.
Tuimoloau also recovered the fumble after swiping the ball from Sean Clifford with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. One play later, Stroud connected with Cade Stover, who rumbled through the Penn State defense for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 30-21.
Tuimoloau also had his first career interception in the first quarter, a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage that resulted in Ohio State's first interception of the game and another sack.
For his final act, Tuimoloau beat his block, reached up and grabbed Clifford's short pass attempt at the 14-yard line and cruised into the end zone to make it 44-24.
Clifford threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, but committed four turnovers.
TreVeyon Henderson scored twice in Ohio State's fourth-quarter outburst, including a 41-yard run 35 seconds after Penn State took the lead. He added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to make it 37-24.
Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback, whose up and down play has had some Nittany Lions fans clamoring to see more of five-star freshman Drew Allar, found success after the early turnovers.
Parker Washington broke free of two Ohio State tacklers and sprinted 58 yards for a score to cut the Ohio State lead to 10-7 in the second quarter and awaken a lunchtime crowd of more than 108,000 at Beaver Stadium.
Clifford hooked up with KeAndre Smith-Lambert down the middle for a 23-yard touchdown to give Penn State a 14-10 lead that prompted a singalong to ''Sweet Caroline'' from the ''striped-out'' fans.
A visit from Ohio State is usually a White Out game for Penn State, played at night. This time it was a big nooner with Fox in town and the Nittany Lions coming off a White Out romp last week against Minnesota.
Two weeks removed from getting pummeled on the road by Michigan, Penn State put up a four-quarter fight against the Buckeyes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: A few days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, the Buckeyes faced their toughest test of the season so far - by far - and passed. Only a major upset over the next three weeks will keep the Buckeyes from rolling into the Michigan finale unbeaten.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions limped out of the Big House after allowing more than 400 yards rushing, but their athletic defense seemed to be a better match-up for the Buckeyes. At least for a while. Penn State heads into the final month of the season still hoping for a 10-win season, but with a Big Ten title out of reach.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are on the road again at Northwestern.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions start the closing stretch at Indiana.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Stroud
7 QB
354 PaYds, PaTD, 5 RuYds
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
371 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, -10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|17
|18
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|452
|482
|Total Plays
|60
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|111
|Rush Attempts
|26
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|354
|371
|Comp. - Att.
|26-34
|32-47
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-50
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|26
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|371
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|482
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|26/33
|354
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|16
|78
|2
|41
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|6
|5
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|12
|10
|185
|0
|37
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|6
|6
|78
|1
|24
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|8
|6
|53
|0
|42
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|3
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|3-3
|2.0
|2
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 11 LB
|C. Hicks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hancock 7 CB
|J. Hancock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|3/4
|40
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|3
|52.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|32/47
|371
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|12
|76
|1
|27
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|14
|45
|0
|6
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|13
|11
|179
|1
|58
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|2
|58
|1
|35
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|4
|2
|57
|0
|42
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|7
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|4
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|4
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Estrella 86 WR
|J. Estrella
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mahlert 84 WR
|J. Mahlert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 S
|K. Ellis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|44.7
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|2.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs; K.King at OSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:23 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+37 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:18 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(13:41 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at PSU 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 33(13:07 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by C.Stover at PSU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(12:22 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 23(11:42 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 23.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OHIOST 23(10:52 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stroud Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - OHIOST 28(10:40 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by C.Stover at PSU 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; J.Brown at PSU 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIOST 28(9:54 - 1st) N.Ruggles 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU 2. Fair catch by D.Hardy.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:47 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at PSU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31(9:20 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at PSU 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(8:50 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(8:34 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at PSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 47(8:05 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|Int
3 & 9 - PSU 47(7:57 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 41. Intercepted by Z.Harrison at PSU 41. Tackled by S.Clifford at PSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(7:52 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 39(7:19 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 39. Catch made by C.Stover at PSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIOST 35(6:36 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by E.Egbuka at PSU 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 35.
|No Good
4 & 6 - OHIOST 43(5:53 - 1st) N.Ruggles 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(5:44 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at PSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 42(5:24 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 42. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at PSU 42.
|Int
3 & 3 - PSU 42(4:48 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 43. Intercepted by J.Tuimoloau at PSU 43. Tackled by K.Allen at PSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(4:42 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by M.Harrison at PSU 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 23.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(4:06 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Harrison at PSU 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 4(2:48 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to PSU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. M.Williams rushed to PSU End Zone for 4 yards. M.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU 1. Fair catch by D.Hardy.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:48 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hall at PSU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31(2:28 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37(2:11 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Ransom at PSU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 40(1:44 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hicks; J.Tuimoloau at PSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 41(1:00 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 41(0:55 - 1st) B.Amor punts 59 yards to OSU End Zone Center-C.Stoll. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(0:46 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 24 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at OSU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 24(0:13 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 29 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at OSU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 29(15:00 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at OSU 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 29(14:19 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 51 yards to PSU 20 Center-B.Robinson. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 20. Tackled by S.Chambers at PSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27(14:02 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 27. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Hicks; T.McCalister at PSU 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 41(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-B.Strange Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 26(13:44 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at PSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 31(13:12 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at PSU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(12:48 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent; S.Chambers at PSU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 41(12:07 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer; T.Williams at PSU 42.
|+58 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 42(11:27 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 42. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 42. Gain of 58 yards. P.Washington for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sutherland at OSU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(11:07 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OSU 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 34(10:26 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Ellies at OSU 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 31(9:44 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.King at OSU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - OHIOST 29(8:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OHIOST 24(8:50 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 52 yards to PSU 24 Center-B.Robinson. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 24. Tackled by J.Proctor at PSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:39 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 21(8:35 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at PSU 22.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 22(8:14 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 22. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OSU at PSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 35(7:59 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; T.Eichenberg at PSU 35.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 35(7:22 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 35. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at OSU 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23(6:55 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 23. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at OSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. K.Lambert-Smith for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 64 yards from PSU 35 to the OSU 1. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(6:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming. PENALTY on PSU-J.Porter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(6:44 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 49 for yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 49. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 45(6:22 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(5:48 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 32. Catch made by C.Stover at PSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 23(5:06 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(4:24 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 14(4:15 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 14. Catch made by T.Henderson at PSU 14. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - OHIOST 19(3:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - OHIOST 27(3:19 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:14 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 32(2:35 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; T.Vincent at PSU 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 33(2:01 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at PSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 38(1:36 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 38(1:27 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 38(1:22 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 38(1:17 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 39 yards to OSU 23 Center-C.Stoll. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 23. Tackled by D.Hardy at OSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(1:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at PSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(0:56 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(0:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at OSU 46 for -8 yards (A.Carter)
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - OHIOST 46(0:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud scrambles to PSU 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 43.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - OHIOST 43(0:21 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 43. Catch made by M.Harrison at PSU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(0:12 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at PSU 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(0:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud spikes the ball.
|Sack
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(0:06 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at PSU 13 for -5 yards (J.Dixon) C.Stroud FUMBLES forced by J.Dixon. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-L.Wypler at PSU 13. Tackled by PSU at PSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU 1. D.Hardy returns the kickoff. D.Hardy FUMBLES forced by C.Simon. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-D.Hardy at PSU 23. Tackled by OSU at PSU 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23(14:53 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at PSU 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 29(14:31 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by S.Clifford at PSU 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at PSU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 28(13:54 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau; D.Burke at PSU 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 32(13:30 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison; R.Hickman at PSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 33(13:15 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 33(13:01 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 38(12:22 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at PSU 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(12:04 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27(11:42 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau; S.Chambers at OSU 25.
|Sack
2 & 8 - PSU 25(11:32 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at OSU 27 for -2 yards (T.Williams)
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 27(10:43 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 27. Catch made by O.Evans at OSU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McCalister at OSU 19.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - PSU 19(9:53 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at OSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(9:46 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OSU 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 21(9:15 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by PSU at OSU 19.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 19(8:37 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 19. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at OSU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(8:00 - 3rd) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; C.Jacobs at OSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIOST 33(7:22 - 3rd) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; A.Isaac at OSU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIOST 33(6:37 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIOST 33(6:30 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 53 yards to PSU 14 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(6:22 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 14. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at PSU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 17(5:50 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 17. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at PSU 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 22(5:08 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 26 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at PSU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 26(4:33 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 28(4:11 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 28(4:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at PSU 31.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PSU 31(3:21 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 36 yards to OSU 33 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by T.Elsdon.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(3:11 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.King; K.Ellis at OSU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(2:53 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 46. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 5 - OHIOST 46(2:36 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by M.Rossi at PSU 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; K.Ellis at PSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(2:01 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 30. Catch made by J.Fleming at PSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIOST 26(1:38 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by E.Egbuka at PSU 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 26(0:59 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at PSU 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIOST 30(0:15 - 3rd) N.Ruggles 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:10 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; T.Eichenberg at PSU 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - PSU 28(15:00 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 19 for -9 yards (J.Tuimoloau)
|Penalty
3 & 16 - PSU 19(14:29 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on OSU-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 34(14:17 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cage at PSU 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 38(13:40 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OSU 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 48.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(13:29 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by P.Washington at OSU 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 22(12:58 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 19(12:31 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 19. Catch made by O.Evans at OSU 19. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at OSU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PSU 13(11:54 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - PSU 13(11:46 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-J.Scruggs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 6 - PSU 26(11:46 - 4th) J.Pinegar yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 13(11:41 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 13. Catch made by T.Warren at OSU 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 9(11:10 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OSU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; T.Eichenberg at OSU 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 8(10:18 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 8. Catch made by M.Tinsley at OSU 8. Gain of yards. M.Tinsley FUMBLES forced by R.Hickman. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-B.Strange at OSU 1. B.Strange for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 8. Catch made by M.Tinsley at OSU 8. Gain of 7 yards. M.Tinsley FUMBLES forced by R.Hickman. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-B.Strange at OSU 1. Tackled by OSU at OSU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PSU 1(10:13 - 4th) S.Clifford rushed to OSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PSU 1(9:33 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OSU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:26 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at OSU 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(9:07 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland; K.King at PSU 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(9:00 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU End Zone for 41 yards. T.Henderson for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:51 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-M.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Fair catch by D.Hardy.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:51 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 31.
|Sack
2 & 4 - PSU 31(8:26 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 24 for -7 yards (J.Tuimoloau) S.Clifford FUMBLES forced by J.Tuimoloau. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-J.Tuimoloau at PSU 24. Tackled by PSU at PSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:17 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OSU 48 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(7:54 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by P.Washington at OSU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 39(7:34 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by B.Strange at OSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 34(7:16 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 34(7:11 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to OSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton; T.Williams at OSU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 33(6:33 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to OSU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PSU 34(5:55 - 4th) J.Pinegar 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:49 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at OSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(5:16 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for T.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 41(5:09 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 41(5:03 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 41. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(4:29 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 47 for yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 45. PENALTY on PSU-H.Beamon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - OHIOST 42(4:08 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 44.
|+42 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 44(3:44 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to PSU 44. Catch made by E.Egbuka at PSU 44. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at PSU 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(2:58 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stroud Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 7(2:58 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU End Zone for 7 yards. T.Henderson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:52 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU 2. O.Evans returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Proctor at PSU 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 19(2:47 - 4th) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 14. Intercepted by J.Tuimoloau at PSU 14. J.Tuimoloau for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Fair catch by D.Hardy.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:42 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hancock; T.Eichenberg at PSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PSU 33(2:24 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 33(2:17 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at PSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 37(2:05 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 37(1:58 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 37. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 28(1:40 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at OSU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13(1:26 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 13. Catch made by K.Allen at OSU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Eichenberg at OSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 5(1:19 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to OSU 5. Catch made by K.Allen at OSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Allen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks onside 10 from PSU 35 to PSU 45. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(1:12 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.King; D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 42(1:07 - 4th) T.Henderson rushed to PSU 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 31(0:59 - 4th) M.Rossi rushed to PSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(0:24 - 4th) C.Stroud kneels at the PSU 25.
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
4th 6:50 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:10 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:14 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 0:26 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:01 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 0:15 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT