Reynolds' 5 TDs, new coach leads Charlotte past Rice 56-23
HOUSTON (AP) Chris Reynolds matched a career best with five touchdown passes and Charlotte, after firing its previous head coach six days ago, cruised to a 56-23 victory over Rice on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Will Healy, who led Charlotte to its first bowl game in his first season as the 49ers head coach in 2019, was let go on Sunday with a 15-24 record overall. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was named interim head coach.
Charlotte (2-7, 1-4) finished with 514 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives and finished with its most points scored in a Conference USA game.
Reynolds completed 16 of 19 passes for 254 yards and connected with Elijah Spencer for three scores. Shadrick Byrd and Calvin Camp combined for 163 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns for the 49ers.
TJ McMahon was 18-of-33 passing for 218 yards, threw three touchdown passes and added 45 yards on the ground for Rice (4-3, 2-2). Bradley Rozner had five receptions for 105 yards receiving and a pair of TD catches.
---
C. Reynolds
3 QB
254 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
T. McMahon
7 QB
218 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|514
|370
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|239
|152
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|275
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|17-20
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|40
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-40
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|275
|PASS YDS
|218
|239
|RUSH YDS
|152
|514
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|16/19
|254
|5
|0
|
A. Laros 33 K
|A. Laros
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|13
|83
|1
|18
|
C. Camp 2 RB
|C. Camp
|8
|80
|1
|44
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|10
|48
|1
|16
|
J. Foster 7 QB
|J. Foster
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Bell 23 RB
|M. Bell
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
H. Wilson 38 RB
|H. Wilson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|7
|3
|0
|13
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|6
|5
|84
|3
|33
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|6
|5
|61
|1
|18
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|4
|3
|59
|1
|23
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|3
|58
|0
|36
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 23 DB
|A. Grose
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 50 DL
|D. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 56 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 24 DB
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|
J. Anderson 16 DB
|J. Anderson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|3
|46.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|29.3
|38
|0
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|3
|13.3
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|18/33
|218
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|9
|45
|0
|26
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|10
|35
|0
|8
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|4
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|10
|5
|105
|2
|35
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|5
|4
|58
|1
|27
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|8
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Awe 27 LB
|A. Awe
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hook 25 S
|D. Hook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Anigbogu 5 S
|C. Anigbogu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Seymour Jr 40 LB
|K. Seymour Jr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 13 CB
|L. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|5
|41.8
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Williford at RICE 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 18(14:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at RICE 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 18(14:13 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; M.Watts at RICE 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 19(13:29 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(12:57 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 39(12:14 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 47. PENALTY on CHA-L.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(12:05 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 29(11:24 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 29(11:14 - 1st) U.West rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at CHA 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(10:40 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 27. Gain of 27 yards. L.McCaffrey for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 59 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 6. J.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at CHA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(10:23 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at CHA 45.
|Sack
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45(9:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -8 yards (J.Pearcy)
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 37(9:07 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; J.Pearcy at CHA 41.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHARLO 41(8:25 - 1st) B.Rice punts 54 yards to RICE 5 Center-CHA. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 5. Tackled by G.Dubose at RICE 5.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 5(8:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at RICE 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 12(7:35 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 16.
|Int
1 & 10 - RICE 16(7:08 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 39. Intercepted by B.Whitehead at RICE 39. Tackled by RICE at RICE 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(6:58 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 33.
|Sack
2 & 4 - CHARLO 33(6:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at RICE 44 for -11 yards (Q.Titre)
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 44(5:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(4:56 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(4:37 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 19(4:35 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5(4:28 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1(4:05 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) A.Zita kicks onside 24 from CHA 35 to RICE 41. T.Devones returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at RICE 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(3:38 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; W.Jones at RICE 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 45(3:23 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(2:47 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47(2:35 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at CHA 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 34(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on RICE-J.Long False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 39(1:33 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RICE 35(0:53 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+35 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 35(0:48 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 35. Gain of 35 yards. B.Rozner for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(0:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 37 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37(15:00 - 2nd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at CHA 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 40(14:27 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(13:56 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 40(13:06 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(12:26 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(11:45 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Spencer for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 60 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(11:43 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at RICE 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 34(11:06 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at RICE 42.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(10:34 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to CHA 21 for 37 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21(9:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 19(9:10 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RICE 17(8:29 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - RICE 25(8:27 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearcy at CHA 15.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(8:18 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at CHA 31.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(7:34 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to RICE 25 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Awe at RICE 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:09 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 22(6:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CHARLO 22(6:37 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 7(6:33 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4(5:57 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Byrd for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(5:52 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; D.Smith at RICE 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(5:18 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at RICE 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(4:41 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; D.Smith at RICE 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 40(4:03 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(3:28 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 44(2:54 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.Siddiq at CHA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39(2:25 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 41 for -2 yards (M.Kelly; D.Morgan)
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 41(1:43 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to CHA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 37(1:31 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - RICE 32(1:25 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to CHA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at CHA 32.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(1:18 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(1:10 - 2nd) C.Reynolds scrambles to RICE 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(0:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-P.Askew Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 46(0:25 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by S.Byrd at RICE 46. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(0:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Spencer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 60 yards from RICE 35 to the CHA 5. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at CHA 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(14:51 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 49(14:31 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(13:51 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by J.Martin at RICE 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(13:13 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to RICE 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(13:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 62 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(12:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 27(12:20 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 27(12:14 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 27(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by R.MacNeill at CHA 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:42 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for yards. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 30(11:26 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at CHA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 32(11:12 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at CHA 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - CHARLO 33(10:21 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Awe; T.Chamberlain at CHA 42.
|+21 YD
4 & 8 - CHARLO 42(10:06 - 3rd) B.Rice pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(8:59 - 3rd) V.Tucker rushed to RICE 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 40.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - CHARLO 40(8:14 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 23 - CHARLO 50(8:11 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 32.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 32(7:28 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:20 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at RICE 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Dubose for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 63 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(7:17 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 26 for yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 26. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - RICE 15(6:48 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 27 - RICE 8(6:41 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; A.Siddiq at RICE 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 26 - RICE 9(6:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 14.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - RICE 14(5:23 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 21 - RICE 14(5:15 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 41 yards to CHA 45 Center-. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 45. Tackled by J.Otoviano at RICE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(5:01 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 20(4:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by V.Tucker at RICE 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Tucker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:37 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at RICE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 37(4:05 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 37(3:59 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RICE 37(3:53 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale. PENALTY on RICE-I.Esdale Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 37(3:49 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by J.Otoviano at CHA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(3:38 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 36(2:55 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at CHA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 39(2:09 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 39(2:04 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 49 yards to RICE 12 Center-CHA. Downed by V.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 12(1:52 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 4 for -8 yards (D.Morgan)
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 4(1:08 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at RICE 6.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - RICE 6(0:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 6. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 13.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 13(15:00 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 49 Center-RICE. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(14:54 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 48(14:15 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 44(13:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; A.Siano at RICE 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 44(13:01 - 4th) B.Rice punts 36 yards to RICE 8 Center-CHA. Downed by K.Blake.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 8(12:46 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 8(12:44 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 34 for 26 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at RICE 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(12:24 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at RICE 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(11:53 - 4th) T.McMahon scrambles to CHA 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:32 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by J.Bradley at CHA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Parker at CHA 35.
|Sack
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35(11:13 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at CHA 42 for -7 yards (M.Watts)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CHARLO 42(10:29 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+13 YD
4 & 12 - CHARLO 42(10:18 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by B.Groen at CHA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(9:48 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by B.Rozner at CHA 29. Gain of 29 yards. B.Rozner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks onside 16 from RICE 35 to CHA 49. V.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at CHA 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(9:43 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to RICE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour at RICE 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 45(9:00 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 42(8:28 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; L.Narcisse at RICE 42.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 42(7:43 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at RICE 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 9. PENALTY on RICE-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(7:25 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to RICE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 9.
2 & 9 - CHARLO(7:20 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-G.Dubose Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on RICE-L.Narcisse Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 9(6:57 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to RICE End Zone for 9 yards. C.Camp for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:50 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at RICE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 31(6:23 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 31(6:21 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by J.Otoviano at RICE 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at RICE 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 32(5:27 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 44 yards to CHA 24 Center-RICE. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(5:30 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at CHA 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 32(4:50 - 4th) M.Bell rushed to CHA 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Seymour; L.Narcisse at CHA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(4:08 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Anigbogu at CHA 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 43(3:31 - 4th) J.Foster rushed to RICE 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(2:44 - 4th) M.Bell rushed to RICE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Anigbogu at RICE 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 40(2:02 - 4th) H.Wilson rushed to RICE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 36(1:19 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to RICE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; B.Boenisch at RICE 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 34(0:31 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to RICE 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 33.
