|
|
|TOLEDO
|EMICH
Gleason leads Toledo comeback over Eastern Michigan, 27-24
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan Saturday.
The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans' third rushing touchdown of the game.
Gleason was 15 of 27 for 238 yards, throwing 14 yards to Mikel Barkley to tie the game at 10-10 and 35 yards to Jerjuan Newton to knot it at 17-17 before driving the Rockets 74 yards in 12 plays to score the game-winning touchdown. Devin Maddox caught three passes for 80 yards and Barkley caught six for 79.
Evans carried 24 times for 88 yards to lead Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3). The Eagles were held to just 217 yards of offense.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Gleason
4 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|
S. Evans
22 RB
88 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|374
|217
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|118
|Rush Attempts
|35
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|238
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-105
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-30.3
|6-40.0
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|15/27
|238
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|11
|60
|0
|13
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|15
|48
|0
|12
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|7
|33
|0
|21
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|5
|3
|80
|0
|36
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|8
|6
|79
|1
|19
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|7
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|3
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|7-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Delancy III 11 CB
|R. Delancy III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 LB
|D. Ragin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Pawlak 29 K
|L. Pawlak
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Bowers 21 CB
|N. Bowers
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|4
|5.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|9/17
|61
|0
|1
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|3/6
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|24
|88
|3
|11
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|5
|20
|0
|17
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|6
|-21
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|5
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|5
|5
|35
|0
|19
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|4
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Benson 7 DB
|B. Benson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 27 DB
|D. Carter Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 52 DL
|C. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cameron 44 LB
|L. Cameron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scheidt 53 LB
|S. Scheidt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 95 DL
|M. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zelinsky 47 DL
|J. Zelinsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniel Jr. 21 DB
|R. Daniel Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|6
|40.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|4
|23.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 56 yards from TOL 35 to the EMC 9. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Cluckey at EMC 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(14:53 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at EMC 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 48(14:33 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 48(13:56 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; Z.Ford at TOL 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(13:09 - 1st) H.Beydoun rushed to TOL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 43(12:42 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Holt; D.Johnson at TOL 41.
|Sack
3 & 6 - EMICH 41(11:56 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at TOL 48 for -7 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - EMICH 48(11:06 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 41 yards to TOL 7 Center-EMC. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 7. A.Beale ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(10:57 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at TOL 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 16(10:33 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at TOL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(10:07 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(10:03 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(9:58 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(9:53 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 35 yards to EMC 39 Center-TOL. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(9:47 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at EMC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(9:26 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper; M.Hook at EMC 39.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 39(8:48 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(8:24 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 33(8:08 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to TOL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(7:28 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-M.Rewolinski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 36(7:03 - 1st) D.Boone rushed to TOL 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 29(6:26 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by H.Beydoun at TOL 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(5:48 - 1st) T.Powell scrambles to TOL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 20(5:11 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 12(4:26 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to TOL 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; D.Ragin at TOL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 3(3:40 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. S.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 59 yards from EMC 35 to the TOL 6. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(3:35 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at TOL 42.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 42(3:18 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 42. Catch made by T.Zsiros at TOL 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 45. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 37(3:03 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at TOL 36. PENALTY on EMC-B.Benson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(2:26 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 49. Catch made by D.Maddox at EMC 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(2:04 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to EMC 12 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(1:44 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to EMC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manior; C.Evans at EMC 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(1:11 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 9. Catch made by J.Stuart at EMC 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at EMC 7.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(0:30 - 1st) T.Gleason scrambles to EMC 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at EMC 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 17(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pawlak 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Szykowny Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) L.Pawlak kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the EMC 6. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zsiros at EMC 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(14:51 - 2nd) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 47. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at EMC 47. Q.Mitchell ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(14:27 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Johnson at EMC 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 47(13:42 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 47. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 48(13:06 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; N.Givhan at TOL 46.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 46(12:28 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(11:47 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at TOL 50 for -8 yards (D.Alexander) PENALTY on EMC-M.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - EMICH 50(11:20 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by H.Beydoun at TOL 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Holt at TOL 48.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - EMICH 48(10:36 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by J.Jackson at TOL 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 47. PENALTY on TOL-Q.Mitchell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(10:01 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to TOL 21 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(9:19 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 16(8:48 - 2nd) H.Beydoun rushed to TOL 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 16(8:03 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - EMICH 24(7:55 - 2nd) J.Gomez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:51 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at TOL 32. PENALTY on EMC-P.Price Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(7:37 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; R.Daniel at EMC 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(7:06 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to EMC 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron; G.Trueman at EMC 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(6:38 - 2nd) T.Gleason rushed to EMC 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; J.Sparacio at EMC 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 14(6:16 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 14. Catch made by M.Barkley at EMC 14. Gain of 14 yards. M.Barkley for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 2nd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) L.Pawlak kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:12 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at EMC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:34 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at EMC 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - EMICH 26(4:54 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun. PENALTY on TOL-R.Delancy Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(4:45 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 36(4:37 - 2nd) T.Powell rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at EMC 38.
|Sack
3 & 8 - EMICH 38(3:50 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 28 for -10 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - EMICH 28(3:38 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 34 yards to TOL 38 Center-S.Bird. A.Beale MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-C.Thomas at TOL 35. Tackled by TOL at TOL 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(3:29 - 2nd) H.Beydoun rushed to TOL 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 36(2:54 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to TOL 30 for yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 30. PENALTY on EMC-M.Rewolinski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 21 - EMICH 46(2:19 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 49 for -5 yards (D.Holt)
|No Gain
3 & 26 - EMICH 49(2:10 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 26 - EMICH 49(2:05 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 49 yards to TOL 2 Center-S.Bird. Downed by EMC.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 5(1:44 - 2nd) D.Boone rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 3(1:13 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; N.Bauer at TOL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 1(0:34 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to TOL End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 50 yards from EMC 50 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(0:30 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Price; J.Ramirez at TOL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at TOL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(14:43 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at TOL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 40(14:12 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TOL 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(13:29 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at TOL 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(13:00 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 40. PENALTY on TOL-D.Maddox Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 50(12:36 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to EMC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; J.Sparacio at EMC 50.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 50(12:01 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(11:49 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 35. Catch made by J.Newton at EMC 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Newton for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 3rd) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 3rd) L.Pawlak kicks 2 yards from EMC 3 to the EMC 1. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bowers at EMC 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(11:38 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at EMC 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(10:59 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 14. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at EMC 13.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 13(10:19 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 11 - EMICH 13(10:11 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 42 yards to TOL 45 Center-S.Bird. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 45. Tackled by J.McCarty at TOL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(10:03 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to EMC 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 42(9:45 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 42(9:42 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to EMC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky; T.Grant-Randall at EMC 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(9:26 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to EMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EMC 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 36(8:42 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by P.Boone at EMC 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 35(8:08 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 35(8:00 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(7:55 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at EMC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(7:22 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper; J.Hines at EMC 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 39(6:42 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at EMC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(6:18 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 48.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 48(5:58 - 3rd) D.Drummond pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by T.Knue at TOL 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:36 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to TOL 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 18(5:17 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to TOL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 16(4:40 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 13(4:06 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to TOL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 11(3:25 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to TOL End Zone for 11 yards. S.Evans for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from EMC 35 to the TOL 1. N.Bowers returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCarty at TOL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(3:12 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(3:09 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle; J.Ramirez at TOL 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 26(2:52 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden; Q.Scandrett at TOL 42.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(2:16 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 42. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman; J.Sparacio at EMC 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(2:00 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to EMC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 37(1:35 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 37(1:31 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to EMC 16 for 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(1:02 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to EMC 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 12(0:27 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to EMC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 10.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 10(15:00 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by M.Barkley at EMC 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 7. PENALTY on TOL-D.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 20(14:35 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at EMC 26 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez) T.Gleason FUMBLES forced by J.Ramirez. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-M.Barkley at EMC 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - TOLEDO 34(13:41 - 4th) L.Pawlak 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Szykowny Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) L.Pawlak kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the EMC 5. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bowers at EMC 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(13:27 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at EMC 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 31(13:01 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at EMC 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 34(12:21 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at EMC 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(12:08 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to TOL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(11:31 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to TOL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 45(11:10 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to TOL 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - EMICH 47(10:28 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by H.Beydoun at TOL 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 42.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - EMICH 42(9:32 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - EMICH 47(9:32 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - EMICH 48(9:32 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to TOL 17 Center-S.Bird. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 17. Tackled by Z.Mowchan at TOL 45. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(9:20 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at TOL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 32(8:52 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Price at TOL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 34(8:24 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 34(8:14 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to EMC 29 Center-T.Szykowny. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(8:07 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at EMC 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 34(7:40 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at EMC 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 35(7:05 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 35(6:55 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 39 yards to TOL 26 Center-S.Bird. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(6:48 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at TOL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 34(6:29 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at TOL 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(5:55 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at TOL 40.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 40(5:33 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at EMC 40. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(4:54 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(4:50 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to EMC 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 49.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 49(4:16 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 46(4:12 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:03 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(3:31 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to EMC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at EMC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(2:55 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|+36 YD
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(2:54 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by D.Maddox at EMC 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at EMC 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 6(2:13 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(2:13 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to EMC 1. Catch made by L.Kuhl at EMC 1. Gain of 1 yards. L.Kuhl for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:09 - 4th) L.Pawlak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 4th) L.Pawlak kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(2:09 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(2:03 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 25(1:57 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at EMC 33.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - EMICH 33(1:27 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(1:21 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to EMC 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron at EMC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 36(1:16 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to EMC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 32(1:02 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to EMC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at EMC 31.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 31(0:53 - 4th) L.Pawlak punts 19 yards to EMC 12 Center-T.Szykowny. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(0:49 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 12(0:48 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 12. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 12. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at EMC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(0:40 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|Int
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(0:35 - 4th) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 40. Intercepted by M.Hook at EMC 40. Tackled by EMC at EMC 40.
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
4th 6:50 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:10 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:14 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 0:26 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:01 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 0:15 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT