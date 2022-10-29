|
No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Illinois' breakout season keeps getting better.
The Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska on Saturday was nothing flashy, just workmanlike. Chase Brown and the top defense in the country did what they've been doing all year, and now No. 17 Illinois is on a six-game win streak for the first time since 2011.
''Our guys are locked into the moment,'' second-year coach Bret Bielema said. ''When you get better and better, everyone wants to talk about where you're going to end up. What we need to concentrate on is the journey, and to get to where we are today has been probably one of the most enjoyable journeys I've ever been on in my life.''
Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter to help the Big Ten West-leading Illini (7-1, 4-1) beat the Cornhuskers for the third year in a row and secure their first winning regular-season record since 2007.
''I tell these guys all the time that I've been around some championship teams, and this team is that same caliber if not better,'' Bielema said. ''We're an exceptional defense and we have playmakers on literally both sides of the ball and in the kicking game.''
Nebraska (3-5, 2-3) committed four turnovers and dropped its 20th straight against a Top 25 opponent.
The Huskers lost quarterback Casey Thompson to a right arm injury in the second quarter. Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson's elbow got hit, causing finger numbness. Logan Smothers finished the second quarter, and Chubba Purdy played the entire second half.
Illinois' Tommy DeVito was 20 of 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 91% completion rate was a Memorial Stadium record for visiting quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.
The Illini held Nebraska to 29 yards on 20 plays in the second half and 248 for the game, the fewest by the Huskers since they finished with the same number against Michigan State in 2018. Trey Palmer, coming off a school-record 237-yard receiving performance against Purdue, caught one pass for 1 yard.
''Our guys took away some of their better players,'' Bielema said, ''and obviously when their quarterback went out that made a big difference.''
Brown, the national rushing leader, extended his school-record streak of games with at least 100 yards to nine.
He scored on a 1-yard run and a 12-yard reception in the second quarter to put Illinois up 20-9 at half.
His short TD run came two plays after his twin brother Sydney Brown intercepted Thompson's tipped pass and returned it 37 yards to the Nebraska 11.
The Huskers then went three-and-out, and DeVito finished an 11-play, 72-yard drive with his pass to Chase Brown with 23 seconds left in the half.
Brown also made a key downfield block to give Isaiah Williams a clear path to the end zone on a 46-yard catch-and-run on Illinois' opening possession.
Williams' unforced error in the second half put Nebraska in position to cut into the lead. Williams caught a pass in open field and, untouched, dropped the ball at his 23 for the Illini's first lost fumble in five games.
The Huskers gave the ball right back when Sydney Brown picked off his second pass on Purdy's ill-advised throw into the middle of the field, and they never advanced past their own 26 on their final four possessions.
''We came out with a great game plan and didn't execute,'' tight end Travis Vokolek said, ''so I give all props to Illinois' defense. Great team. Tough-nosed football team.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: The Illini beat a West opponent for the fifth straight time. Brown, who came in with a nation-high 27.4 carries per game, ran 32 times and the Illini had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession.
Nebraska: Everything changed for the Huskers when Thompson went out in the second quarter. The Huskers gained just 34 yards the rest of the game.
ICED OWN KICKER
Illinois missed out on three points, calling timeout just before Caleb Griffin split the uprights with what would have been a 52-yard field goal. When the Illini lined up for the second try, they were called for a false start and forced to punt.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Illini will be in line for a promotion after three teams ahead of them in the Top 25 lost. They haven't been in the top 15 since 2007.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Hosts Michigan State for the teams' first meeting since 2019.
Nebraska: Hosts Minnesota looking to beat the Gophers for the first time in four years.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|8
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|367
|248
|Total Plays
|70
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|60
|Rush Attempts
|48
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|179
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|20-22
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|6-48.2
|Return Yards
|71
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|179
|PASS YDS
|188
|188
|RUSH YDS
|60
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|248
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|20/22
|179
|2
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|32
|149
|1
|21
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|37
|0
|18
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
J. McCray 0 RB
|J. McCray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|9
|9
|93
|1
|46
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|3
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|3
|13
|1
|12
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|2
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 90 LB
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Odeluga 39 LB
|K. Odeluga
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|
F. Pinton 98 K
|F. Pinton
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|6
|44.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|7/15
|172
|1
|2
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|3/8
|15
|0
|1
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|12
|61
|0
|22
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|5
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|47
|0
|32
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|3
|2
|45
|0
|45
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|3
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Belt 32 WR
|B. Belt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Lutovsky 59 OL
|H. Lutovsky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Newsom 52 DL
|M. Newsom
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Piper 57 OL
|E. Piper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1/1
|26
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|48.2
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
Z. Weinmaster 16 WR
|Z. Weinmaster
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at ILL 29.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 29(14:33 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at ILL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(14:09 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; T.Robinson at ILL 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 50(13:27 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to NEB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 46.
|+46 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 46(12:43 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by I.Williams at NEB 46. Gain of 46 yards. I.Williams for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:33 - 1st) F.Pinton extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:33 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 25. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Coleman at NEB 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 44(12:11 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Avery; T.Barnes at NEB 47.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 47(11:46 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 31 for 22 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; T.Nicholson at ILL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(11:09 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 31(11:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Int
3 & 10 - NEB 31(10:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 17. Intercepted by J.Martin at ILL 17. J.Martin ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 17(10:51 - 1st) PENALTY on ILL-A.Pihlstrom False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 12(10:51 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 12. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at ILL 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - ILL 11(10:16 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at ILL 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 17(9:31 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at ILL 23.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 23(8:51 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 43 yards to NEB 34 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 34(8:41 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for B.Belt.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 34(8:35 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at NEB 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 38(8:00 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at NEB 39.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 39(7:21 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 51 yards to ILL 10 Center-B.Weas. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 10. Tackled by B.Weas; I.Gifford at ILL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34(7:03 - 1st) J.McCray rushed to ILL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; C.Feist at ILL 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 38(6:32 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 38. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at ILL 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 35(5:48 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 41 for 6 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 41(5:11 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 40 yards to NEB 19 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 19(5:04 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; C.Hart at NEB 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 20(4:44 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 20. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at NEB 24.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 24(4:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NEB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39(3:40 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 39(3:34 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 39. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 16(3:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 16(2:53 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 8(2:33 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at ILL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NEB 16(1:53 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:49 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Newsom; M.Farmer at ILL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(1:19 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at ILL 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 46(0:57 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 46. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(0:30 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to NEB 41 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Reimer at NEB 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 41(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; M.Buford at NEB 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 33(14:34 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; M.Newsom at NEB 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:06 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25(13:31 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by I.Williams at NEB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; C.Tannor at NEB 22.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 22(12:50 - 2nd) I.Williams steps back to pass. I.Williams sacked at NEB 34 for -12 yards (Q.Newsome)
|Penalty
4 & 19 - ILL 34(12:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ILL-H.Whitenack False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - ILL 39(12:13 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 32 yards to NEB 7 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by A.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 7(12:02 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to NEB 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; S.Coleman at NEB 5.
|+32 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 5(11:29 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 5. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 5. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NEB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 37(10:59 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to NEB 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at NEB 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 37(10:30 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 44 for 7 yards. C.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|+56 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 44(9:48 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 44. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 44. Gain of 56 yards. T.Vokolek for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:38 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:38 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; J.Butler at ILL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 24(8:54 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; I.Gifford at ILL 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - ILL 30(8:12 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 23 for -7 yards (I.Gifford)
|Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 23(7:37 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 47 yards to NEB 30 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 30(7:29 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 30(7:24 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NEB 29.
|Int
3 & 11 - NEB 29(6:45 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 48. Intercepted by S.Brown at NEB 48. Tackled by E.Piper; C.Brewington at NEB 11.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11(6:31 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 1(6:07 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:03 - 2nd) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at NEB 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 26(5:33 - 2nd) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at NEB 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 33(5:06 - 2nd) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at NEB 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 32(4:38 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 40 yards to ILL 28 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(4:31 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor; C.Kolarevic at ILL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 37(4:01 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at ILL 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(3:34 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 37 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(2:59 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NEB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; N.Hutmacher at NEB 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 35(2:25 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 35. Catch made by C.Washington at NEB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(1:50 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NEB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 22(1:17 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 19(0:42 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(0:34 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by L.Ford at NEB 17. Gain of 15 yards. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - ILL 12(0:29 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 12(0:27 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 12. Catch made by C.Brown at NEB 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Brown for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:23 - 2nd) L.Smothers kneels at the NEB 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at NEB 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 32(14:33 - 3rd) C.Purdy rushed to NEB 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at NEB 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(14:05 - 3rd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by ILL at NEB 37. PENALTY on ILL-S.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 48(13:42 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for C.Brewington.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 48(13:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Hixson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NEB 47(13:35 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NEB 47(13:29 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; J.Woods at NEB 47.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NEB 47(12:50 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 44 yards to ILL 9 Center-B.Weas. Downed by C.Kolarevic.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 9(12:38 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; E.Hausmann at ILL 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 17(11:59 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 17. Gain of 6 yards. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-Q.Newsome at ILL 23. Tackled by ILL at ILL 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 23(11:51 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 23(11:46 - 3rd) C.Purdy rushed to ILL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 23.
|Int
3 & 10 - NEB 23(11:09 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 14. Intercepted by S.Brown at ILL 14. Tackled by H.Lutovsky at ILL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 24(10:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-J.Newton Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 12(10:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; L.Reimer at ILL 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 13(10:28 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Feist; M.Hartzog at ILL 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 18(9:45 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at ILL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:18 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at ILL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 31(8:40 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by R.Love at ILL 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at ILL 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 34(7:58 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 34. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; E.Hausmann at ILL 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(7:29 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(6:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ILL 48(6:18 - 3rd) T.DeVito scrambles to NEB 47 for yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 47. PENALTY on ILL-T.Reiman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 22 - ILL 42(5:57 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to NEB 42 for 16 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NEB-L.Reimer Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(5:40 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 24(4:55 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; M.Newsom at NEB 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 21(4:17 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; J.Butler at NEB 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - ILL 26(3:33 - 3rd) C.Griffin 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hansen Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings at NEB 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 18(3:24 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at NEB 28. PENALTY on NEB-M.Washington Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 18(3:00 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NEB 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 18(2:28 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at NEB 26.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NEB 26(1:51 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NEB 26.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEB 26(1:10 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 47 yards to ILL 27 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(1:00 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to ILL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; O.Mathis at ILL 30. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 30(0:30 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 48 for 18 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(15:00 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NEB 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Newsom at NEB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 47(14:34 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 47(14:28 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 47. Catch made by C.Brown at NEB 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 45.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ILL 45(13:47 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-M.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 50(13:35 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 50 yards to NEB End Zone Center-L.Hansen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(13:26 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 5 yards. A.Grant FUMBLES forced by J.Martin. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-J.Newton at NEB 25. Tackled by NEB at NEB 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(13:12 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25(12:33 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by C.Brown at NEB 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome; C.Feist at NEB 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - ILL 26(11:57 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NEB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ILL 31(11:17 - 4th) C.Griffin 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hansen Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) C.Griffin kicks 60 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB 5. Z.Weinmaster returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings; M.Marchese at NEB 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 19(11:07 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 19(10:59 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to NEB 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at NEB 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - NEB 17(10:22 - 4th) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NEB 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEB 25(9:40 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 52 yards to ILL 23 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(9:32 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford at ILL 26. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 17 - ILL 16(9:03 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at ILL 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - ILL 19(8:25 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 19. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog; P.Sanford at ILL 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 28(7:38 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 28. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 28. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hartzog at ILL 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34(6:59 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; J.Wright at ILL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ILL 40(6:13 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; C.Feist at ILL 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 40(5:27 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at ILL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 46(4:49 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at ILL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 46(4:01 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; C.Kolarevic at ILL 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 49(3:53 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; E.Mauga-Clements at ILL 48.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 48(3:09 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 52 yards to NEB End Zone Center-L.Hansen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 20(3:01 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB 14 for -6 yards (K.Odeluga)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - NEB 14(2:16 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at NEB 18.
|Sack
3 & 12 - NEB 18(1:39 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB 8 for -10 yards (J.Newton)
|Punt
4 & 22 - NEB 8(0:56 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 55 yards to ILL 37 Center-B.Weas. Downed by NEB.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 37(0:46 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ILL 36(0:25 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 35.
