Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) For the second straight home game, North Carolina State found itself down double figures after halftime. And just as before, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack responded with grit and resilience.
First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help N.C. State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night.
''The kids just don't quit here,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said.
Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 Atalntic Coast Conference), who trailed 21-3 after Grant Wells' 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter.
Instead, N.C. State somehow found a way to make its biggest comeback since rallying from 27 down to beat Maryland in 2011. It also marked the Wolfpack's second comeback from a double-digit deficit after halftime this month, going back to a rally from 17-3 down at the break against Florida State on Oct. 8.
This one was arguably more critical for a team that had been reeling offensively since losing quarterback and preseason ACC player of the year Devin Leary to a season-ending injury in the Florida State victory. But after looking like every yard was a struggle, Morris and the Wolfpack started pushing the ball downfield and connecting to suddenly change momentum.
''There was a lot of things going in my head, but the one thing I tried to focus on was doing my job for the team,'' Morris said.
It started with a 35-yard deep throw from Morris to Thayer Thomas with 1:42 left in the third. Morris followed with a 7-yard score to Trent Pennix early in the fourth, then hit Thomas again on a short throw that the receiver cut up the middle of the field and scored from 18 yards out with 7:38 mark.
After its veteran defense forced a three-and-out, the Wolfpack kept the chains moving on a final drive that ate up the last 5:35 to seal the win.
Thomas finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and the two scores for the Wolfpack.
Wells ran for two scores and hit Kaleb Smith for an 85-yard score in the third for the Hokies (2-6, 1-4).
''To me, you've got to have a closer's mentality in the fourth quarter,'' first-year coach Brent Pry said. ''You've got to play your absolute best. we just needed a play or two to change the outcome. And we'll get there.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: This one will be difficult to get past for the Hokies, who looked on their way to ending the Wolfpack's 14-game home winning streak and giving Pry his first road win in four tries. Instead, the offense that suddenly found success attacking the Wolfpack's veteran defense sputtered when it needed a big drive and the defense gave up three straight TD drives.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack went through a bye week with a chance to tweak the offense to better suit the strengths of Chambers in the wake of Leary's loss. But Morris also got plenty of reps and soon proved the more effective passer as the Wolfpack needed to get more aggressive down big - and it worked.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
N.C. State, which peaked at No. 10 this year, could fall out of the AP Top 25 with Sunday's next poll after struggling to beat a two-win team. Then again, another impressive show of resilience could stand out for voters.
HOME STREAK
N.C. State has now won 15 straight home games since losing to Miami in 2020. That put the Wolfpack within one of tying the program record set from 1972-75 under Lou Holtz.
PENALTY PROBLEMS
The Hokies had 13 penalties for 69 yards. That included being flagged 10 times for false starts, with five coming in the first quarter alone.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies return home to face Georgia Tech on Nov. 5.
N.C. State: It's a rematch of last year's instate Atlantic Division thriller when No. 10 Wake Forest visits Raleigh on Nov. 5.
---
---
|
G. Wells
6 QB
243 PaYds, PaTD, 17 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
M. Morris
16 QB
265 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|21
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|356
|Total Plays
|48
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|60
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|243
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|26-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|13-69
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.9
|8-39.6
|Return Yards
|0
|-14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|11/22
|243
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|9
|21
|0
|6
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|11
|17
|2
|20
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|5
|14
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|3
|141
|1
|85
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|5
|2
|46
|0
|36
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|2
|34
|0
|23
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Madison 54 DL
|M. Madison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|9
|39.9
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|20/29
|265
|3
|0
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|6/13
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|9
|31
|0
|7
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|13
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|13
|10
|118
|2
|35
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|8
|5
|62
|0
|17
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|3
|2
|51
|0
|43
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|5
|4
|28
|0
|10
|
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|4
|3
|25
|1
|13
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|3-4
|2.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betty 26 LB
|D. Betty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 DB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|8
|39.6
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|2
|34.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|-7.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 61 yards from VT 35 to the NCST 4. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bussel at NCST 28.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(14:54 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at NCST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCST 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NCST 26(14:25 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt M.Delane at NCST 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NCST 36(13:45 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 41 yards to VT 23 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(13:37 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Vann T.Ingle at VT 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 24(13:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.White at VT 30.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - VATECH 30(12:46 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-D.Vann Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(12:39 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at VT 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 40(12:11 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle P.Wilson at VT 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(11:39 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 38 for -7 yards (P.Wilson)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - VATECH 38(11:08 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 22 - VATECH 33(10:47 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-P.Clements False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 27 - VATECH 28(10:26 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White C.Fagan at VT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 23 - VATECH 32(9:47 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.White at VT 34.
|Penalty
4 & 21 - VATECH 34(9:15 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-C.Conner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 26 - VATECH 29(9:03 - 1st) P.Moore punts 49 yards to NCST 22 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 22(8:53 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 22(8:49 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples A.Tisdale at NCST 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 25(8:13 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stroman at NCST 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(7:47 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NCST 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 36(7:25 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NCST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 44(6:50 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 44(6:47 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at NCST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 44(6:09 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 44(6:03 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 35 yards to VT 21 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(5:56 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at VT 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 22(5:26 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at VT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 30(4:58 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas D.Vann at VT 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - VATECH 30(4:13 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Artis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 25(4:03 - 1st) P.Moore punts 44 yards to NCST 31 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 31(3:52 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at NCST 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 35(3:23 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield A.Tisdale at NCST 38.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 38(2:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Zavala False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NCST 33(2:31 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 24 for -9 yards (J.Griffin)
|Punt
4 & 17 - NCST 24(1:46 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 31 yards to VT 45 Center-J.Shimko. Downed by NCST.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(1:34 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris D.Thomas at VT 44.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - VATECH 44(1:04 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - VATECH 39(0:45 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - VATECH 39(0:39 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Battle P.Wilson at VT 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 50(15:00 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 34 yards to NCST 16 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(14:53 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at NCST 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 25(14:25 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at NCST 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:52 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 35. Gain of 16 yards. D.Carter FUMBLES forced by VT. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-NCST at VT 49. NCST FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:25 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by D.Jones at VT 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 40(12:50 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to VT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga A.Tisdale at VT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 40(12:12 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to VT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker C.Nelson at VT 40.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 40(11:33 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to VT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman C.Nelson at VT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 37(10:57 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield T.Garbutt at VT 37.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NCST 37(10:18 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at VT 44 for -7 yards (A.Tisdale)
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - NCST 44(9:36 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Keller J.McDonald at VT 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NCST 38(8:47 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 38 yards to VT End Zone Center-J.Shimko. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:38 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Betty at VT 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(7:57 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 22. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Fagan at VT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 25(7:22 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 24 for -1 yards (D.Vann; T.Price)
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 24(6:30 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 36 yards to NCST 40 Center-J.Pollock. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 40. T.Thomas FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Frazier at NCST 30. Tackled by VT at NCST 30. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(6:25 - 2nd) J.Gray rushed to NCST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson N.Hawkins at NCST 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 28(5:53 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield A.Tisdale at NCST 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 29(5:14 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at NCST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:44 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(4:39 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 30. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Delane at NCST 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 31(4:01 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 31. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson J.Keller at NCST 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(3:27 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at NCST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 48(2:47 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NCST 49(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 46(1:50 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 46(1:47 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 37 yards to VT 17 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 17(1:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 12(1:40 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 12. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Fagan at VT 21.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - VATECH 21(1:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 16(1:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|-2 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 16(1:30 - 2nd) VT rushed to VT 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Vann P.Wilson at VT 14.
|Punt
4 & 13 - VATECH 14(1:24 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 29 yards to VT 43 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(1:13 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:57 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt K.Jenkins at VT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NCST 17(0:49 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 17(0:44 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to VT 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt M.Delane at VT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 11(0:27 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 11(0:12 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to VT 6 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Garbutt at VT 6. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Morris rushed to VT 18 for -7 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 18.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NCST 18(0:11 - 2nd) M.Morris spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - NCST 25(0:09 - 2nd) C.Dunn 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the VT End Zone. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poole at VT 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:53 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at VT 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 29(14:31 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at VT 39.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:13 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:56 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to NCST 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NCST 19(13:37 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NCST 19(13:03 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on NCST-T.Baker-Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 4(12:57 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to NCST End Zone for 4 yards. G.Wells for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Blue at NCST 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(12:43 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; D.Hollifield at NCST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(12:06 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; M.Madison at NCST 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 47(11:33 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(11:13 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - VATECH 37(10:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - VATECH 42(10:24 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by D.Carter at VT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 37(9:53 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 37(9:48 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 37 yards to VT End Zone Center-J.Shimko. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 20(9:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+85 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 15(9:29 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 15. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 15. Gain of 85 yards. K.Smith for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:18 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:12 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:07 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at NCST 33. PENALTY on NCST-D.Eason Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - VATECH 33(8:33 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 52 yards to VT 15 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 15(8:25 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 15(8:20 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 15. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NCST at VT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 38(7:58 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 38(7:48 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 38(7:43 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 38(7:36 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 33 yards to NCST 29 Center-J.Pollock. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 29. T.Thomas FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-T.Thomas at NCST 25. Tackled by VT at NCST 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(7:23 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 21(7:20 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Artis at NCST 19.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - VATECH 19(7:04 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 19(6:40 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 46 yards to VT 35 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(6:28 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at VT 34.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NCST 34(6:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+50 YD
2 & 16 - NCST 29(5:52 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 29. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21(5:14 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to NCST 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 20(4:49 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 20(4:13 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to NCST 1 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Battle at NCST 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. G.Wells rushed to NCST End Zone for 20 yards. G.Wells for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:02 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:53 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at NCST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(3:29 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Pene; D.Hollifield at NCST 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 41(3:00 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by T.Timmons at NCST 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harvey; M.Delane at NCST 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(2:26 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:07 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 35. Gain of 35 yards. T.Thomas for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the VT 1. C.Black returns the kickoff. C.Black FUMBLES forced by NCST. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-C.Black at VT 1. Tackled by D.Thompson; A.Bowles at VT 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 9(1:36 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden; C.Clark at VT 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 9(1:10 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 9(0:00 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 14 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at VT 14. PENALTY on NCST-P.Wilson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29(0:33 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams; D.Thomas at VT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 34(15:00 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; C.Durden at VT 36.
|Sack
3 & 3 - NCST 36(14:27 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 26 for -10 yards (D.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 13 - NCST 26(13:47 - 4th) P.Moore punts 36 yards to NCST 38 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by T.Thomas. PENALTY on VT-D.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(13:27 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; N.Peoples at NCST 50.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 50(12:56 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 50. Catch made by T.Timmons at NCST 50. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at VT 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 7(12:23 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to VT 7. Catch made by T.Pennix at VT 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Pennix for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:15 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 62 yards from NCST 35 to the VT 3. C.Black returns the kickoff. C.Black FUMBLES forced by NCST. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-C.Black at VT 3. C.Black FUMBLES forced by D.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-J.Holston at VT 8. Tackled by C.Fordham at VT 8. PENALTY on VT-J.Holston Illegal Block Above the Waist 4 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 4(11:57 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at VT 4.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 4(11:50 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 4(11:48 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; P.Wilson at VT 10.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NCST 10(11:00 - 4th) P.Moore punts 50 yards to NCST 40 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(10:39 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 40. Catch made by T.Pennix at NCST 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at VT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(10:23 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 47(10:07 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by T.Pennix at VT 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 42.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - VATECH 42(9:28 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 47(9:28 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by D.Carter at VT 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; N.Peoples at VT 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(8:48 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - VATECH 23(8:09 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Pennix.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - VATECH 23(7:50 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-J.Griffin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(7:50 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to VT 18. Catch made by T.Thomas at VT 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Thomas for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Morris steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 3 for yards (VT) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 55 yards from NCST 35 to the VT 10. B.Duke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Betty at VT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 24(7:32 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NCST 24(7:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 16 for -8 yards (P.Wilson)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - NCST 16(6:49 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-D.Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - NCST 11(6:49 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 11. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; T.Baker-Williams at VT 17.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NCST 17(6:10 - 4th) P.Moore punts 48 yards to NCST 35 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(5:35 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to NCST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; T.Garbutt at NCST 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 36(4:59 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; A.Tisdale at NCST 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 41(4:20 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at NCST 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(3:35 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to NCST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at NCST 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 49(2:50 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to VT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 45(2:07 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to VT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 40(1:19 - 4th) M.Morris kneels at the VT 46.
|-5 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 46(1:17 - 4th) M.Morris kneels at the NCST 49.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NCST 49(0:33 - 4th) M.Morris kneels at the NCST 44.
-
