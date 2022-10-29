|
|
|OKLA
|IOWAST
Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13
AMES, Iowa (AP) Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday.
A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).
It was the fifth straight loss for Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). The previous four defeats had been by a total of 14 points.
''We capitalized situationally,'' Sooners coach Brent Venables said. ''Our kicking game, again, was a real weapon for us.''
Oklahoma used a little trickery to get its first touchdown.
The Sooners were lined up for a 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but holder Michael Turk flipped the ball to kicker Zach Schmit as he ran past. Schmit's 2-yard touchdown reception put Oklahoma up 10-3 early in the second quarter.
''Everything fell into place,'' Schmit said. ''I walked in. It was like the Red Sea parting. The blockers did a great job. The scheme was amazing.''
Schmit hit two field goals and an extra point before halftime, accounting for all of the Sooners' first 13 points.
''It doesn't feel like a gamble,'' Venables said of the fake field goal. ''Obviously, these are very calculated decisions, based on lots of film study.''
Oklahoma's second touchdown was more traditional, a 41-yard pass from Dillon Gabriel to Jalil Farooq in the third quarter.
Iowa State answered with a 12 play, 53-yard touchdown drive - converting two fourth-and-long situations - with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter, trimming the margin to 20-13.
The Cyclones' next two possessions ended with interceptions, including Stutsman's pick. Hunter Dekkers finished 37-for-57 passing for 312 yards and a touchdown to go along with the three picks.
Iowa State averaged just 2.4 yards on 27 rushing attempts.
''Right now, it is not where we need it to be,'' Cyclone coach Matt Campbell said of the running game. ''And it needs to be there for us to be successful offensively.''
Oklahoma's Gray averaged 5.1 yards on 20 carries.
''He's been incredibly tough all year,'' Venables said. ''He's the same guy every single day, every single play. Loves his teammates. Very selfless guy.''
TAKEAWAY
Both offenses struggled early, as they have for much of the season. Oklahoma used a little creativity, scoring a touchdown on a fake field goal. But the Sooner's next four drives netted an average of 20 yards. Iowa State averaged 1.6 yards on its first 18 rushing attempts.
OF NOTE
While the rest of Iowa State's offense is struggling, receiver Xavier Hutchinson is putting together a stellar season. He has caught a pass in 33 straight games (every game of his career) and began Saturday leading the nation with 9.6 receptions per game. His ninth catch Saturday came in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.
Iowa State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Gray
0 RB
101 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
H. Dekkers
12 QB
312 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 31 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|332
|378
|Total Plays
|74
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|66
|Rush Attempts
|47
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|150
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|37-57
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.3
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|37
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-37
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|15/26
|148
|1
|0
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|20
|101
|1
|15
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|12
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9
|17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|4
|4
|74
|1
|41
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|3
|34
|0
|14
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|5
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|6
|49.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|37/57
|312
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|4
|31
|0
|29
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|11
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|11
|22
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|7
|6
|90
|0
|26
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|18
|10
|72
|0
|17
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|10
|7
|58
|1
|23
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|3
|29
|0
|11
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|4
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|4
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wilson Jr. 7 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mendeszoon 6 LB
|M. Mendeszoon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones II 89 DE
|T. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|5
|44.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 56 yards from ISU 35 to the OKL 9. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Zenzen at OKL 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(14:55 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on OKL-W.Morris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 12(14:50 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler I.Lee at OKL 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 17(14:30 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson O.Vance at OKL 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - OKLA 19(13:56 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 19. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at OKL 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLA 31(13:18 - 1st) M.Turk punts 48 yards to ISU 21 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(13:09 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Int
2 & 10 - IOWAST 21(13:06 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 42. Intercepted by W.Washington at OKL 42. Tackled by ISU at OKL 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(12:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(12:35 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by B.Willis at ISU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler J.Petersen at ISU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 36(12:08 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to ISU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 33(11:43 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to ISU 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn W.McLaughlin at ISU 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(11:33 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to ISU 13 for 10 yards. E.Gray FUMBLES forced by M.Purchase. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-G.Vaughn at ISU 13. Tackled by OKL at ISU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(11:19 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White D.Stutsman at ISU 14.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 14(10:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 14. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 14. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(10:06 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at ISU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 42(9:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by D.Wilson at ISU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 47(9:10 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at ISU 47.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 47(8:36 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at ISU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(8:32 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to ISU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 40(8:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by D.Stoops at ISU 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Willich O.Vance at ISU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(8:00 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:54 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to ISU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 27(7:17 - 1st) M.Major rushed to ISU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Willich at ISU 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLA 31(6:35 - 1st) Z.Schmit 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at ISU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(6:14 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White at ISU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 40(5:36 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White at ISU 42.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 42(5:04 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(4:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers scrambles to OKL 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at OKL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 27(4:04 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OKL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(3:40 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKL 21. Gain of 11 yards. X.Hutchinson ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(3:22 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OKL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 7(2:49 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OKL 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 9(2:18 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWAST 17(2:11 - 1st) J.Gilbert 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 60 yards from ISU 35 to the OKL 5. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen at OKL 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(2:01 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Peterson at OKL 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(1:47 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed to OKL 35 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McGee at OKL 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 35(1:32 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by ISU at OKL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(1:07 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lee W.McDonald at OKL 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 46(0:39 - 1st) M.Major rushed to ISU 47 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Chambers at ISU 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 47(0:23 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to ISU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(0:09 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 36(0:04 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed to ISU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 34.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 34(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by D.Stoops at ISU 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(14:43 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to ISU 11 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Tampa at ISU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 11(14:23 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to ISU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson M.Anderson at ISU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 8(13:52 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to ISU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 4(13:27 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 4. Catch made by E.Gray at ISU 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 1(13:09 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler T.Onyedim at ISU 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - OKLA 2(12:35 - 2nd) M.Turk pass complete to ISU 2. Catch made by Z.Schmit at ISU 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Schmit for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:23 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:08 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 40 yards to OKL 35 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(12:01 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Tampa at OKL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 43(11:42 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at OKL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(11:24 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Willich at OKL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 49(11:08 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at ISU 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 45(10:40 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim T.Jones at ISU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:24 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:16 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 28 for 15 yards. E.Gray ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(9:50 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to ISU 18 for yards. D.Gabriel ran out of bounds. PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 38(9:22 - 2nd) G.Freeman rushed to ISU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at ISU 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 33(8:56 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to ISU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at ISU 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 28(8:15 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by J.Farooq at ISU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at ISU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(7:53 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to ISU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 17(7:21 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 17(6:41 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - OKLA 24(6:34 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 59 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU 6. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Spears-Jennings T.West at ISU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:25 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 23(5:53 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman J.Laulu at ISU 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 27(5:15 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 27. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at ISU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:46 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman I.Coe at OKL 47.
|-14 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 47(4:17 - 2nd) ISU rushed to ISU 39 for -14 yards. ISU FUMBLES forced by OKL. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-H.Dekkers at ISU 39. Tackled by OKL at ISU 39.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 39(3:46 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 57 yards to OKL 4 Center-C.Guess. Downed by D.Porter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 4(3:20 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OKL 4.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 4(2:51 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 2 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Petersen J.Cooper at OKL 2.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 2(2:08 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 2(2:03 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 49 yards to ISU 49 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(1:55 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Washington E.Downs at OKL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 49(1:35 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 49(1:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 49. Catch made by J.Noel at OKL 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 26.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(1:12 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to OKL 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 30(1:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by J.Noel at OKL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.White at OKL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 26(0:53 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWAST 33(0:49 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OKL End Zone. Fair catch by J.Farooq.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by M.Major at OKL 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson W.McLaughlin at OKL 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 24(0:21 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 24. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at OKL 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(0:15 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at OKL 32.
|-7 YD
4 & 3 - OKLA 32(0:03 - 2nd) D.Gabriel kneels at the OKL 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 52 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU 13. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.White W.Washington at ISU 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 29(14:24 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at ISU 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:11 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 27 for -9 yards (J.Kelley)
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - IOWAST 27(13:46 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.White at ISU 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 36(13:07 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 41(12:25 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 40 yards to OKL 19 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(12:17 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 33 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Freyler at OKL 33.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(12:05 - 3rd) J.Farooq rushed to ISU 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(11:39 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 47(11:33 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to ISU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OKLA 47(10:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - OKLA 48(10:29 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 41. PENALTY on ISU-M.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 47(10:05 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 47(9:51 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 35 yards to ISU 12 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by J.Noel. PENALTY on ISU-J.Noel Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 6(9:51 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at ISU 10.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 10(9:21 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 10. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at ISU 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(8:52 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling J.Broiles at ISU 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 30(8:35 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at ISU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(8:18 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 42. Gain of 0 yards. J.Noel FUMBLES forced by K.Lawrence. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-ISU at ISU 38. ISU FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IOWAST 38(8:03 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at ISU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWAST 38(7:45 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWAST 38(7:12 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 40 yards to OKL 22 Center-C.Guess. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(7:05 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 22. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at OKL 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 30(6:46 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Orange at OKL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(6:30 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at OKL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 43(6:14 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson W.McDonald at OKL 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 44(5:40 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by ISU at OKL 50. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(5:28 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(5:08 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to ISU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase K.Jackson at ISU 41.
|+41 YD
3 & 11 - OKLA 41(4:28 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to ISU 41. Catch made by J.Farooq at ISU 41. Gain of 41 yards. J.Farooq for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:18 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(4:18 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(3:52 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Laulu at ISU 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(3:10 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at ISU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(2:46 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at ISU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 41(2:24 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 41(2:16 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 41(2:05 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 46 yards to OKL 13 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Mims. PENALTY on OKL-T.Morrison Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(2:05 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 7(1:58 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald O.Vance at OKL 7.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 7(1:22 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 7. Catch made by M.Major at OKL 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at OKL 10.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLA 10(0:40 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 43 yards to ISU 47 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(0:22 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis at OKL 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(0:09 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to OKL 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at OKL 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 41(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by J.Noel at OKL 41. Gain of 6 yards. J.Noel ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 35(14:52 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to OKL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(14:05 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKL 28. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Downs at OKL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28(13:34 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 28(13:22 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKL 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 29.
|+16 YD
4 & 11 - IOWAST 29(12:42 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by D.Stanley at OKL 29. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis at OKL 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(12:25 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to OKL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 12.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 12(11:45 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to OKL 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.White D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IOWAST 15(11:09 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by C.Norton at OKL 15. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.White at OKL 15.
|+15 YD
4 & 12 - IOWAST 15(10:41 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by J.Noel at OKL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Noel for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 4th) D.Nettles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:29 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim M.Purchase at OKL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLA 22(10:06 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Sack
3 & 13 - OKLA 22(10:04 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 8 for -14 yards (M.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 27 - OKLA 8(9:16 - 4th) M.Turk punts 61 yards to ISU 31 Center-K.Kelleher. Downed by G.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(9:13 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu at ISU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(8:57 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond J.Laulu at ISU 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(8:17 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 44 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.White at ISU 44.
|Int
3 & 7 - IOWAST 44(7:49 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 33. Intercepted by J.Broiles at OKL 33. Tackled by ISU at OKL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(7:36 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance G.Vaughn at OKL 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 35(7:18 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at OKL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 38(6:45 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLA 38(6:27 - 4th) M.Turk punts 60 yards to ISU 2 Center-K.Kelleher. Downed by J.Broiles.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 2(6:16 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 2(6:10 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 30 for 28 yards. H.Dekkers ran out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(5:38 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 39. Intercepted by D.Stutsman at ISU 39. Pushed out of bounds by H.Dekkers at ISU 2.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 2(5:24 - 4th) D.Gabriel scrambles to ISU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 4(4:40 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to ISU End Zone for 4 yards. E.Gray for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(4:36 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Grimes at ISU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 28(4:32 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.White at ISU 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(4:12 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at ISU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:02 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at ISU 47.
|+26 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 47(3:38 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 47. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(3:16 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by D.Silas at OKL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 24(2:54 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to OKL 20 for 4 yards. H.Dekkers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 20(2:28 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Wilson.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - IOWAST 20(1:56 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 12.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(1:42 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to OKL 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond at OKL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IOWAST 15(1:27 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - IOWAST 15(1:21 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by D.Stanley at OKL 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - IOWAST 3(1:01 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
4th 6:50 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:10 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:14 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 0:26 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:01 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 0:15 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT