Miami (Ohio) capitalizes on 3 turnovers, beats Akron 27-9
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Brett Gabbert threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Jacquez Warren had a pick-6 early in the fourth quarter and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 27-9 on Saturday.
Gabbert's deep throw to Mac Hippenhammer over the middle went for 58 yards to set up Miami's 33-yard field goal with 1:11 left before halftime for a 17-3 lead.
Warren intercepted a pass over the middle and raced the other way for a 62-yard score.
Keyon Mozee added 52 yards on the ground with a 3-yard touchdown for Miami (4-5, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Graham Nicholson made field goals of 33 and 44 yards.
DJ Irons threw for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron (1-8, 0-5). He also carried it 14 times for 58 yards. Alex Adams had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score, and Shocky Jacques-Louis added nine grabs for 103 yards.
Akron outgained Miami 396 to 268 but was undone by three turnovers.
B. Gabbert
5 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd
D. Irons
0 QB
316 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 58 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|268
|400
|Total Plays
|60
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|84
|Rush Attempts
|37
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|184
|316
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|31-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.1
|7-40.7
|Return Yards
|92
|13
|Punts - Returns
|5-30
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-62
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|184
|PASS YDS
|316
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|268
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|13/23
|184
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|13
|52
|1
|15
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|8
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|5
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Tracy 11 WR
|J. Tracy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|7
|1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|9
|4
|84
|0
|58
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|3
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
N. Muersch 88 TE
|N. Muersch
|2
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Tracy 11 WR
|J. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. McKee 2 DB
|Y. McKee
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 8 DL
|B. Ugwu
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 4 LB
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dawson Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dawson Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nardone 36 LB
|D. Nardone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimpson 22 DB
|J. Kimpson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Zolman 18 DB
|R. Zolman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 99 DL
|A. Collier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Washington 52 DL
|N. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wise 10 LB
|T. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kahn 29 DB
|R. Kahn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|8
|48.1
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Y. McKee 2 DB
|Y. McKee
|5
|6.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|31/49
|316
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|14
|58
|0
|20
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|7
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|14
|10
|115
|1
|35
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|13
|9
|103
|0
|31
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|10
|4
|68
|0
|25
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Adams 48 DB
|K. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 15 DB
|K. Martin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|1-9
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|7
|40.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|3
|26.3
|40
|0
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smigel kicks 53 yards from AKR 35 to the MOH 12. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(15:00 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 36 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Terry at MOH 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 36(14:37 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 36. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at MOH 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 41(13:47 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; K.Martin at MOH 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 42(12:37 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to AKR 10 Center-B.Beattie. S.Jacques-Louis returned punt from the AKR 10. Tackled by C.Rogers; R.Virgil at AKR 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(13:03 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at AKR 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 18(13:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at AKR 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(12:45 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 27(12:43 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 27(12:41 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at AKR 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(12:40 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by D.George at AKR 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at AKR 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(12:08 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to MOH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 46(11:40 - 1st) C.Price rushed to MOH 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; R.McWood at MOH 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 47(10:25 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 47(10:02 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 41 yards to MOH 6 Center-AKR. Y.McKee returned punt from the MOH 6. Tackled by J.Richardson; A.Fish at MOH 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15(10:02 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 15(9:57 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at MOH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:24 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; B.Arslanian at MOH 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:18 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at MOH 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 33(7:36 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; N.Thompson at MOH 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 32(7:45 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 55 yards to AKR 13 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(7:25 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 13(7:22 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; J.Kimpson at AKR 15.
|Sack
3 & 8 - AKRON 15(6:22 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 6 for -9 yards (B.Ugwu)
|Punt
4 & 17 - AKRON 6(6:14 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to MOH 50 Center-AKR. Y.McKee returned punt from the MOH 50. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(6:07 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at AKR 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 30(5:29 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to AKR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(4:46 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by K.Tracy at AKR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 18(4:06 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to AKR 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 11(3:35 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to AKR 11. Catch made by K.Tracy at AKR 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; R.Johnson at AKR 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 11(3:25 - 1st) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 11(3:29 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to AKR 11. Catch made by N.Muersch at AKR 11. Gain of 11 yards. N.Muersch for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 58 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR 7. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kimpson at AKR 23.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(3:16 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(2:45 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 46(2:45 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 46. Catch made by C.Price at MOH 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - AKRON 48(1:56 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by A.Adams at MOH 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(1:07 - 1st) C.Price rushed to MOH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu; A.Caldwell at MOH 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 31(0:30 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at MOH 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; R.McWood at MOH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - AKRON 27(0:05 - 1st) C.Price rushed to MOH 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; A.Caldwell at MOH 27.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to MOH 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; J.Warren at MOH 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(14:29 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 19(14:27 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to MOH 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 11(13:42 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to MOH 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 7(13:16 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AKRON 7(13:12 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AKRON 7(13:04 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 15(12:54 - 2nd) C.Smigel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the MOH 3. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.McCoy at MOH 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:41 - 2nd) B.Gabbert rushed to MOH 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at MOH 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 30(12:10 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harper; V.Jones at MOH 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(11:38 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; A.Behm at MOH 35.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MIAOH 35(10:59 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 29 for -6 yards (C.Harper)
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - MIAOH 29(10:41 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 29. Catch made by K.Tracy at MOH 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by V.Jones; B.Arslanian at MOH 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 39(9:31 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 36 yards to AKR 25 Center-MOH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:31 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:25 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Naim at AKR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at AKR 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 30(8:27 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at AKR 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - AKRON 34(7:40 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to MOH 18 Center-AKR. Y.McKee returned punt from the MOH 18. Tackled by T.Terry at MOH 24.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(7:40 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 24. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(7:22 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by M.Marshall at AKR 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; T.Durant at AKR 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 24(6:38 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson; R.Holt at AKR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(6:01 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 18(5:56 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3(5:18 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 3(5:12 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; B.Arslanian at AKR 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIAOH 3(4:30 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR End Zone for 3 yards. K.Mozee for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(4:26 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at AKR 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 29(3:46 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Salopek at AKR 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 28(3:00 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; M.Salopek at AKR 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AKRON 32(2:48 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to MOH 23 Center-AKR. Y.McKee returned punt from the MOH 23. Tackled by D.Lewis at MOH 25.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:40 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 25. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17(2:15 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 17(2:06 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to AKR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; T.Durant at AKR 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAOH 15(1:24 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIAOH 23(1:16 - 2nd) G.Nicholson 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dawson; C.Woullard at AKR 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(1:04 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 18 for -5 yards (B.Ugwu)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 18(0:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Salopek at AKR 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 26(0:13 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Salopek at AKR 35.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(0:09 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; B.Ugwu at MOH 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(0:01 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee; A.Caldwell at AKR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:43 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:38 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; A.Ertl at AKR 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 38(14:06 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at AKR 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 42(13:29 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 43 yards to MOH 15 Center-AKR. Y.McKee returned punt from the MOH 15. Tackled by B.Arslanian at MOH 17.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17(13:17 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at MOH 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(12:38 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MOH 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 30(11:55 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MIAOH 30(11:50 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by A.Butts at MOH 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 6. PENALTY on MOH-K.Borders Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - MIAOH 25(11:33 - 3rd) B.Gabbert rushed to MOH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at MOH 30. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - MIAOH 30(10:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-T.Brank Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 35(10:32 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 42 yards to AKR 23 Center-MOH. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 23. Tackled by R.Virgil; J.Kimpson at AKR 23.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(10:21 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at AKR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 32(10:03 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Suttle at AKR 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 34(9:44 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at AKR 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 39(9:15 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at AKR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(9:02 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(8:58 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to MOH 34 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at MOH 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 34(8:33 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to MOH 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at MOH 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 31(8:19 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by A.Adams at MOH 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(7:47 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 21. Catch made by C.Anderson at MOH 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 17(7:11 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 17. Catch made by T.Grimes at MOH 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at MOH 13.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 13(6:51 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to MOH 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 13.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - AKRON 13(6:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to MOH 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Warren; C.Suttle at MOH 13.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13(6:42 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 13. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AKR at MOH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAOH 22(6:07 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; J.Richardson at MOH 22.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAOH 22(5:20 - 3rd) B.Gabbert rushed to MOH 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; B.McCoy at MOH 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIAOH 22(4:39 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 51 yards to AKR 27 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH. PENALTY on AKR-J.Griffin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(4:30 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at AKR 19.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AKRON 19(4:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AKRON 14(3:50 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - AKRON 14(3:47 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at AKR 21.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 21(3:11 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 24 yards to AKR 45 Center-AKR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(3:04 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(2:55 - 3rd) B.Gabbert rushed to AKR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 44.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MIAOH 44(2:06 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch. PENALTY on AKR-V.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(2:06 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson at AKR 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 24(1:26 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to AKR 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Durant; N.Thompson at AKR 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(0:45 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to AKR 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; Z.Morton at AKR 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 17(15:00 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Tracy.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 17(14:55 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to AKR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at AKR 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAOH 24(14:09 - 4th) G.Nicholson 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at AKR 40. PENALTY on MOH-J.Warren Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(13:56 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at MOH 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 37(13:31 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to MOH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 34.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(13:04 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by D.George at MOH 34. Gain of 25 yards. D.George FUMBLES forced by Y.McKee. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-A.Caldwell at MOH 9. Tackled by AKR at MOH 9.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 9(12:55 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; B.Arslanian at MOH 13.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 13(12:13 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MIAOH 13(11:58 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 5 for -8 yards (D.Lewis)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 5(11:30 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 67 yards to AKR 28 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(11:16 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by D.George at AKR 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(11:02 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at MOH 50 for -3 yards (C.Suttle)
|Int
2 & 13 - AKRON 50(10:29 - 4th) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 38. Intercepted by J.Warren at MOH 38. J.Warren for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 4th) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 47 yards from MOH 35 to the AKR 18. C.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Zolman; M.Salopek at AKR 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(10:10 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Collier; N.Washington at AKR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 30(9:43 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AKRON 30(9:40 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 30(9:31 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 40 yards to MOH 30 Center-AKR. Downed by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(9:21 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Fish; Z.Morton at MOH 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAOH 39(8:35 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Jones; B.McCoy at MOH 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 39(7:48 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; J.Woods at MOH 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 37(6:59 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to AKR 23 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(6:45 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by D.George at AKR 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at AKR 30.
|+35 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 30(6:24 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 30. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by R.Zolman at MOH 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(5:56 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to MOH 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone at MOH 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 29(5:12 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to MOH 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Wise; R.Kahn at MOH 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(4:51 - 4th) T.Grimes rushed to MOH 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AKRON 9(4:16 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 9(4:09 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to MOH 9. Catch made by A.Adams at MOH 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Adams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:01 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Grimes rushed to MOH 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on AKR-D.Irons Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
|(4:01 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-J.Undercuffler Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
|(4:01 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-J.Undercuffler Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:01 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 4th) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(4:01 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; J.Boateng at MOH 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(3:55 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; J.Boateng at MOH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(3:12 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at MOH 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 35(3:06 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas at MOH 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 35(3:01 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; J.Woods at MOH 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 38(2:13 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to AKR 16 Center-MOH. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 16. Tackled by J.Coldiron at AKR 26.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(2:03 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Kahn; A.Caldwell at AKR 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(1:51 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 42 for 0 yards (M.Dawson) D.Irons FUMBLES forced by M.Dawson. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-N.Washington at AKR 38. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
