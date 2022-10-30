|
No. 4 Michigan tops Michigan St 29-7 and stews about scuffle
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Blake Corum and No. 4 Michigan stayed undefeated, ending a two-game losing streak to their in-state rival, but the victory was overshadowed by another altercation in the Big House tunnel.
Corum ran for 177 yards and scored twice, Jake Moody made five field goals and the Wolverines beat Michigan State 29-7 on Saturday night.
After the game, social media posts showed at least three Spartans pushing, punching and kicking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the tunnel and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said a second player, who he did not identify, was also attacked and one player might have a broken nose.
''Two of our players were assaulted,'' Harbaugh said. ''I saw on the one video. Ten on one. It was pretty bad.
''It needs to be investigated.''
University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State University Police and Michigan's athletic department and football program.
''Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously,'' Overton said.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren also is looking into the fracas.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he did not know what happened in the tunnel after the game.
''I know it was a heated game,'' Tucker said. ''We were trying to get our guys in the locker room. We'll have to see what happened.''
The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) scored 26 straight points after falling behind briefly late in the first quarter.
The Spartans (3-5, 1-4) went 0 for 2 on fourth down in the first half. They turned it over on downs after a review of a spot and after Tucker chose to go for it instead of kicking a short field goal to tie the game midway through the second period.
Michigan led 13-7 at halftime and kept control in the second half, outgaining Michigan State 133-8 in the third quarter.
Moody, the reigning Lou Groza Award winner given to the nation's top place kicker, made a career-long 54-yarder for his fifth field goal to put the Wolverines ahead 22-7 early in the fourth.
Corum, who started the game with an FBS-high 13 touchdowns, scored for a second time on a 4-yard run after Michigan State had trouble with a snap on a punt.
With a 29-7 lead in the final minutes, Harbaugh showed no mercy against his in-state rival by calling for J.J. McCarthy to throw deep down the field.
McCarthy was 15 of 25 for 167 yards with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Corum.
Payton Thorne was 17 of 30 for 215 yards with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman that gave the Spartans a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter. Thorne also threw an interception late in the game.
Coleman finished with five catches for 155 yards and a score.
''We need to play a full 60 minutes,'' Tucker said. ''We didn't do that. We're very disappointed.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: Mistakes were costly in a game the Spartans had to be nearly flawless to win, starting with offensive tackle Jarrett Horst drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to stunt the opening drive.
Physical and mental breakdowns also hurt Michigan State's chances to pull off an upset in a game they were expected to lose by about three touchdowns.
''We're going to be sick about that,'' Thorne said. ''They beat us. I'm not going to say we beat ourselves.''
Michigan: Harbaugh's team stayed on track for its showdown in less than a month on the road against second-ranked Ohio State, with the winner potentially representing the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff.
RED ZONE WOES
Moody made five field goals, one game after he kicked four in a lopsided win over then-No. 10 Penn State.
''Back-to-back games without finishing,'' McCarthy lamented.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan will likely keep its spot at No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Plays No. 17 Illinois on the road, hosts Rutgers and Indiana, and closes the regular season at No. 13 Penn State, needing to win three of four games to be bowl eligible.
Michigan: Travels to face Rutgers, hosts Nebraska and No. 17 Illinois, and plays the Buckeyes on Nov. 26 on the road.
---
|
K. Coleman
0 WR
155 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
B. Corum
2 RB
177 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|3
|19
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|252
|443
|Total Plays
|53
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|276
|Rush Attempts
|23
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|215
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|17/30
|215
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|9
|17
|0
|7
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5
|2
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|8
|5
|155
|1
|51
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|6
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|4
|39.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|15/25
|167
|1
|0
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|33
|177
|1
|17
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|7
|50
|0
|21
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|10
|42
|0
|9
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|7
|5
|70
|0
|24
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|4
|53
|0
|29
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|5
|3
|38
|0
|28
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|5/5
|54
|2/2
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MSU 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(14:33 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MSU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(14:03 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 46. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - MICHST 39(13:44 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-M.Carr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 25 - MICHST 34(13:44 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Morris; J.Colson at MSU 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 29 - MICHST 30(13:01 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Sainristil at MSU 40. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - MICHST 40(12:41 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
3 & 24 - MICHST 35(12:01 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 35 yards to MICH 30 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(11:52 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher; C.Haladay at MICH 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 37(11:21 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 37(11:19 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MICH 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(10:52 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 48(10:17 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 47(9:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; Z.Young at MSU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(9:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by C.Johnson at MSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. C.Johnson FUMBLES forced by X.Henderson. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-D.Mallory at MSU 37. Tackled by MICH at MSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(9:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MSU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 38(8:33 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Paige at MSU 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 44(7:46 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MSU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 46(7:01 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 47 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MSU 47. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. E.Collins rushed to MSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Paige at MSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:59 - 1st) PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 49(7:01 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 43(6:20 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at MSU 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 37(5:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Haladay at MSU 32.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(5:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by D.Edwards at MSU 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.Windmon at MSU 4.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 4(4:26 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 7.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 7(3:49 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 8(3:06 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 8. Catch made by R.Bell at MSU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 12(2:29 - 1st) J.Moody 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:20 - 1st) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at MSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:51 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; J.Colson at MSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:10 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:04 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 39. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MICH 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(0:45 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by M.Carr at MICH 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 26(0:26 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by K.Coleman at MICH 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Coleman for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 to the MICH 3. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Brown at MICH 20. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 20(0:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 20(0:13 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Windmon at MICH 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(15:00 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(14:32 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by R.Bell at MSU 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 32.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(14:02 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MSU 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at MSU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 8(13:29 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 4(12:47 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 2(12:09 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 2. Catch made by B.Corum at MSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU 2. Fair catch by G.Bernard.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:58 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MSU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(11:23 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Paige at MSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:49 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MSU 37.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 37(10:25 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 36.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by K.Coleman at MICH 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(9:42 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MICH 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 11(9:02 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 7(8:22 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Smith at MICH 5.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 5(7:35 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Barrett at MICH 7.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 7(7:31 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MICH 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(6:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MICH 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 29(6:15 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MICH 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 31(5:35 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MICH 34.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(5:07 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MSU 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by at MSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(4:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(4:19 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Brantley at MSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 38(3:38 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - MICH 38(3:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MSU 22 for 16 yards. Tackled by at MSU 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 13(2:17 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 6 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at MSU 6.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 6(1:45 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(1:26 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 7(1:13 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 15(1:11 - 2nd) J.Moody 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:08 - 2nd) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw at MSU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(0:51 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by at MSU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 32(0:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MICH 32(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MICH 32(0:45 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MICH 32(0:22 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 27 for -5 yards (M.Smith; M.Morris)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Haladay at MICH 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(14:54 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MICH 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(14:33 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; K.Brooks at MICH 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 48(13:45 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; Z.Young at MSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 49(13:16 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICH 49(12:41 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on MSU-D.Harmon Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 34(12:34 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 34. PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - MICH 44(12:08 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 44. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MSU 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; R.Williams at MSU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 31(11:30 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 28(10:50 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; M.Fletcher at MSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 24(10:02 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 24(10:03 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 24(9:58 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 29(9:17 - 3rd) J.Moody 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU 2. Fair catch by J.Broussard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:15 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:09 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; K.Jenkins at MSU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(8:48 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 29(8:42 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 40 yards to MICH 31 Center-MSU. Downed by J.White.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(8:33 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MICH 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(8:07 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(7:30 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; C.Haladay at MSU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 26(6:54 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 19(6:31 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; J.Windmon at MSU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(6:00 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 16.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 16(5:19 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by R.Wilson at MSU 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 19(4:43 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wright at MSU 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 23(4:01 - 3rd) J.Moody 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(3:58 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MSU 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 30(3:24 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MSU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(2:45 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 29(2:39 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 34 yards to MICH 37 Center-MSU. Downed by H.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(2:30 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MICH 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 45(1:51 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MICH 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(1:18 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MICH 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 47(0:40 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MSU 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(0:03 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by D.Edwards at MSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 36(15:00 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 36(14:55 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 44(14:50 - 4th) J.Moody 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:45 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MSU 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 31(14:10 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MSU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(13:36 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|-21 YD
4 & 6 - MICHST 29(13:31 - 4th) MSU rushed to MSU 8 for -21 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 8(13:26 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MSU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at MSU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 4(12:50 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MSU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Corum for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:47 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Moten; C.Goode at MSU 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(12:24 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; R.Moten at MSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(11:58 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MICHST 38(11:57 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 33 for -5 yards (B.McGregor)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MICHST 33(11:25 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MICHST 33(11:20 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 50 yards to MICH 17 Center-MSU. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 17. Tackled by M.Foster at MICH 16.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16(11:09 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MICH 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 20(10:28 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MICH 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 23(9:40 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; K.Brooks at MICH 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(8:56 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Slade; M.Fletcher at MICH 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 31(8:11 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MICH 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(7:36 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSU at MICH 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 44(6:55 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MICH 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 46(6:05 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MICH 25. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 46(6:02 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 34 yards to MSU 20 Center-MICH. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(5:52 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MSU 23.
|+51 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 23(5:24 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 23. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(5:07 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MICH 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 25(4:47 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MICHST 25(4:38 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|+9 YD
4 & 9 - MICHST 25(4:04 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by D.Barker at MICH 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 16. PENALTY on MSU-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(4:25 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Int
2 & 10 - MICHST 31(4:22 - 4th) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 7. Intercepted by R.Moore at MICH 7. Tackled by E.Collins at MICH 41.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(4:04 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at MICH 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 46(3:35 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MSU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; J.Windmon at MSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47(2:40 - 4th) R.Bell steps back to pass. R.Bell pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 47(2:34 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MSU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; S.Barrow at MSU 42.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MICH 42(1:51 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 42. Catch made by R.Bell at MSU 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 33. PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICH 47(1:39 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson. PENALTY on MSU-R.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:32 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to MSU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 29(1:03 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 27(0:11 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MSU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 22.
