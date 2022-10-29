|
|
|FLA
|UGA
No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins 'Cocktail Party' 42-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed ''the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.''
The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.
But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.
Edwards finished with 106 yards rushing. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.
Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Amari Burney.
Burney's luck turned in the second half when he forced a fumble that led to a field goal and then picked off a pass that set up Anthony Richardson's 78-yard TD pass to Xzavier Henderson.
Little else went the Gators' way. Georgia finished with 555 total yards against Florida's beleaguered defense and was 2-for-3 converting fourth-down plays.
Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who have lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Nearly half of Richardson's passing yards came on plays of 78 and 41 yards. Freshman Trevor Etienne ran for 53 yards and a score.
Georgia surely will celebrate this one after a day of mourning. Legendary coach Vince Dooley died Friday.
Dooley dominated the Georgia-Florida series during his coaching career, going 17-7-1 against the Gators. The most famous victory came in 1980, when Lindsay Scott hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue in the closing minute. The improbable 26-21 triumph propelled Georgia to a perfect season and their first consensus national title.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: Despite playing Kentucky and Tennessee tough earlier this season and then rallying against Georgia, the Gators have ground to make up in the SEC's Eastern Division. Napier knows it starts on the recruiting trail and losing five-star cornerback Cormani McClain on Thursday was a step back in Florida's rebuild.
Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled at times against Florida, most notably because of dropped passes, costly penalties and turnovers. Those are the kind of mistakes that could doom Georgia in close games as the toughest part of its schedule awaits. The Dawgs face No. 3 Tennessee, Mississippi State and 19th-ranked Kentucky the next three weeks.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia should retain its top spot in the next AP college football poll.
SCOUTING PROSPECTS
Nine NFL teams were on hand to scout talent on both teams: Baltimore, Detroit, Jacksonville, Miami, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter surely ranks high atop everyone's wish list. He returned to action after missing the last two games with ankle/knee issues.
KEY INJURIES
Georgia standout linebacker Nolan Smith spent the second half in street clothes because of a shoulder injury. His position got even thinner when freshman Darris Smith was injured on the second-half kickoff, shaken up when Florida's Jack Pyburn drove him to the ground. Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury.
UP NEXT
Florida plays at Texas A&M for the second in three years. The Aggies won 41-38 in 2020.
Georgia hosts third-ranked Tennessee. The Bulldogs have won five in a row and 10 of 12 in the series.
---
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
271 PaYds, PaTD, 19 RuYds
|
D. Edwards
30 RB
106 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|371
|555
|Total Plays
|71
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|239
|Rush Attempts
|34
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|271
|316
|Comp. - Att.
|18-37
|19-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.3
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|12
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|316
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|239
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|555
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|18/37
|271
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|53
|1
|14
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|11
|24
|0
|11
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|11
|19
|0
|14
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|6
|5
|110
|1
|78
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|3
|66
|0
|41
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|8
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimber 8 CB
|J. Kimber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|2/2
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|6
|46.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|19/38
|316
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|12
|106
|2
|22
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|16
|90
|2
|15
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|9
|35
|0
|15
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|9
|5
|154
|1
|73
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|4
|51
|1
|30
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|6
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|5
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 99 DL
|B. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram-Dawkins 93 DL
|T. Ingram-Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Everette 6 DB
|D. Everette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|39.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|15.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 36(14:29 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 36. PENALTY on UGA-T.Ratledge Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - UGA 26(14:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-W.McClendon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 25 - UGA 21(14:02 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - UGA 28(13:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FLA at UGA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(12:41 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 48(12:06 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UGA 48(11:58 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UGA 48(11:50 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to FLA 16 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(11:44 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at FLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 20(11:18 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue N.Stackhouse at FLA 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 20(10:39 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 20(10:32 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 53 yards to UGA 27 Center-R.Underwood. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 27. Tackled by R.Underwood T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at UGA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(10:21 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(9:44 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by B.Bowers at FLA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UGA 33(9:21 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 33(9:09 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(8:57 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by D.Washington at FLA 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Dean V.Miller at FLA 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(8:11 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter B.Cox at FLA 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 11(7:32 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 11. Catch made by D.Bell at FLA 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 1(7:19 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA 3. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullard at FLA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:06 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at FLA 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 37(6:42 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 37. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 35.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FLA 35(6:10 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - FLA 30(5:52 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 30. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at FLA 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FLA 42(5:08 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 58 yards to UGA End Zone Center-FLA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(4:58 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at UGA 25.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 25(4:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at UGA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(4:09 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at UGA 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 47(3:32 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dean J.Marshall at FLA 47.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 47(3:15 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 27.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(2:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by D.Washington at FLA 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall R.Torrence at FLA 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 2(2:17 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burney R.Torrence at FLA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 2(1:36 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. K.McIntosh for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:30 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at FLA 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 28(1:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at FLA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 26(0:18 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FLA 26(0:12 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 44 yards to UGA 30 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by FLA.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(0:02 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller S.James at UGA 32.
|Int
2 & 9 - UGA 31(15:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 30. Intercepted by J.Perkins at UGA 30. Tackled by UGA at FLA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 41(14:53 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 28 for -13 yards (C.Smith) PENALTY on FLA-A.Richardson Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
2 & 23 - FLA 28(14:45 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 44.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FLA 44(14:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FLA 39(13:44 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall. PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FLA 39(13:35 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 44 yards to UGA 17 Center-R.Underwood. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 17(13:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 17(13:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 17. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 27.
|+73 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(12:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 27. Gain of 73 yards. B.Bowers for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 64 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA 1. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at FLA 29. PENALTY on FLA-N.Keeter Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 8(12:27 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at FLA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FLA 12(11:46 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 13(11:40 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at FLA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:20 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 20(11:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 20(11:05 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at FLA 25.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FLA 25(10:29 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 41 yards to UGA 34 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(10:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Cox J.Boone at UGA 38.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 38(9:44 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 38. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at UGA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 33(9:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UGA 33(8:55 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 46 yards to FLA 21 Center-P.Walker. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 21. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 33. PENALTY on FLA-J.Fraziars Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 23(8:42 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingram-Dawkins at FLA 25.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 25(8:20 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(7:53 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 33(7:17 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by X.Henderson at UGA 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 36(6:33 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 35.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - FLA 42(5:39 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:35 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(5:28 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.Miller R.Torrence at UGA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UGA 34(5:03 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at UGA 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 34(4:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at UGA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 36(3:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 36(3:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.James at UGA 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 45(3:05 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at UGA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 49(2:34 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 49(2:27 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 49(2:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 49(2:16 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to FLA 15 Center-P.Walker. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(2:08 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 15. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 15. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon J.Bullard at FLA 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - FLA 11(1:22 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter J.Bullard at FLA 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 13(1:11 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 16.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FLA 16(1:09 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 38 yards to UGA 46 Center-R.Underwood. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:02 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 45(0:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by L.McConkey at FLA 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 37(0:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 37(0:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 37. Catch made by L.McConkey at FLA 37. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 7. PENALTY on FLA-J.Marshall Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 7(0:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 7(0:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 9. Catch made by L.McConkey at FLA 9. Gain of 7 yards. L.McConkey for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(0:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at FLA 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 31(0:10 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Alexander at FLA 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(14:58 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at FLA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 35(14:43 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 35(14:27 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at FLA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 48(13:27 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 48(13:12 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at FLA 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 49(12:46 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to UGA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Alexander at UGA 46. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31(12:46 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by X.Henderson at UGA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UGA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 27(12:20 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to UGA 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 18(11:44 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 18(11:35 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to UGA 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 15.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 15(10:41 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 5(9:58 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to UGA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 3(9:38 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to UGA End Zone for 3 yards. T.Etienne for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 55 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA 10. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McMillon D.Wingo at UGA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(9:27 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 27 for 4 yards. K.McIntosh FUMBLES forced by A.Burney. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Dean at UGA 27. Tackled by UGA at UGA 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 27(9:17 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to UGA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon N.Stackhouse at UGA 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 27(8:40 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by D.Zanders at UGA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 23(7:59 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to UGA 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(7:41 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to UGA 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FLA 10(7:04 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 10(6:59 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to UGA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - FLA 16(6:11 - 3rd) A.Mihalek 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA 2. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at UGA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 15(6:01 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 15(5:54 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence A.Burney at UGA 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(5:15 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at UGA 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - UGA 43(4:19 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 33. Intercepted by A.Burney at FLA 33. Tackled by UGA at FLA 33. PENALTY on FLA-R.Torrence Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 18 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(4:27 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to FLA 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon W.Brinson at FLA 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 22(3:50 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+78 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 22(3:41 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 22. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 22. Gain of 78 yards. X.Henderson for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good. PENALTY on UGA-K.Lassiter Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 62 yards from FLA 35 to the UGA 3. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Borders D.McMillon at UGA 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(3:25 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UGA 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(2:41 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at UGA 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 31(2:11 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Kimber at UGA 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(1:55 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 30 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(1:15 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 22(0:41 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to FLA End Zone for 22 yards. D.Edwards for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(0:35 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UGA at FLA 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45(0:17 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson M.Williams at FLA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FLA 48(15:00 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 48(14:53 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter C.Chambliss at FLA 49.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FLA 49(14:06 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:58 - 4th) L.McConkey rushed to FLA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 42(13:42 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 42(13:38 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by L.McConkey at FLA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(13:07 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.James J.Kimber at FLA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 33(12:29 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UGA 33(12:24 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+29 YD
4 & 7 - UGA 33(12:19 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to FLA 33. Catch made by B.Bowers at FLA 33. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 4. PENALTY on FLA-B.Cox Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(11:51 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to FLA End Zone for 4 yards. K.McIntosh for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:44 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at FLA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 44(11:26 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 44(11:17 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to UGA 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at UGA 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(10:40 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by M.Burke at UGA 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28(10:14 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard M.Starks at UGA 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 14(9:52 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to UGA 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse R.Davis at UGA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FLA 15(9:22 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FLA 15(9:14 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - FLA 15(8:49 - 4th) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at UGA End Zone. Intercepted by M.Starks at UGA End Zone. Tackled by FLA at UGA End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(8:59 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; S.Williams at UGA 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 17(8:14 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland J.Hill at UGA 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(7:34 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams S.Williams at UGA 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 38(6:29 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at UGA 39.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 39(5:44 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(5:10 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to FLA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 19. PENALTY on UGA-D.Willock Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 17 - UGA 49(4:32 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at UGA 49.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - UGA 49(3:47 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Smith. PENALTY on FLA-X.Henderson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(3:39 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to FLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 40(2:55 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to FLA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 35(1:39 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to FLA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 34. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UGA 34(1:39 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(1:32 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at FLA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 46(1:22 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 46(1:14 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 46. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Everette at UGA 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 19(1:06 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at UGA 29 for -10 yards (M.Williams)
|Sack
2 & 20 - FLA 29(1:00 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at UGA 35 for -6 yards (C.Chambliss)
|+9 YD
3 & 26 - FLA 35(0:24 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to UGA 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 26.
|No Gain
4 & 17 - FLA 26(0:14 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
