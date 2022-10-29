|
Louisville forces 8 turnovers in rout of No. 10 Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to knock off No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21.
The Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) forced eight turnovers, all of which came in the second half. Louisville forced six turnovers in the third quarter as coach Scott Satterfield took his first win against a top 10 team.
Louisville needed a rally after losing a 13-0 lead they held a minute into the second quarter. A defense that's improved in recent weeks provided that spark and then some.
Kei'Trel Clark's 46-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half. The period ended with a 90-yard pick six by Quincy Riley to provide Louisville with a 34-point lead.
Louisville's 35-point third quarter tied a record for the most points in a quarter against an AP Top 10-ranked team. It had occurred three times previously, most recently by then-No. 5 Oklahoma against then-No. 2 Texas Tech on Nov. 22, 2008.
''The third quarter was remarkable,'' Satterfield said. ''I've never seen anything like it, and I've been in this game a long time.''
Wake Forest entered Saturday having committed just five turnovers in its first seven games. According to ESPN, Wake Forest was the first team in at least 15 years to commit eight turnovers in a half.
Seven Louisville players accounted for the four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
However, Louisville's win was built on more than the turnovers. The Cardinals also registered eight sacks, each from a different player.
Quarterback Sam Hartman completed 20 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown while throwing three picks for the Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2).
Hartman also lost three fumbles and was sacked seven times as he was benched to start the fourth quarter. However, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said some mistakes were hard to put on his fifth-year quarterback and called the game a ''disaster.''
''Clearly, I did not have our football team ready today,'' Clawson said.
Louisville's Tiyon Evans ran for 106 yards on 11 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown, in his first action since the Boston College game on Oct. 1.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This week, Wake Forest made the top 10 for the second consecutive year and for just the second time in its history. Unfortunately, the Demon Deacons' stay will be brief once again.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: After committing two turnovers last week in the win against Boston College, Clawson was worried about committing turnovers against a rejuvenated Louisville defense. There was no way he could even imagine his team committing more in one half than they did in the entire 2020 season.
Louisville: The once-inconsistent Cardinals won their third straight game. The schedule is still very tough the rest of the way, and the Cardinals still aren't bowl eligible. However, if Satterfield is on the Louisville sidelines next season, this game will be a major reason why.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest travels to North Carolina State for a night game next Saturday.
Louisville hosts James Madison next Saturday night.
---
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
271 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -24 RuYds
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
164 PaYds, 38 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|398
|410
|Total Plays
|90
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|211
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|307
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|26-44
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|0
|192
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-171
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|211
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|20/35
|271
|1
|3
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|6/8
|39
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Towns 41 RB
|W. Towns
|6
|54
|0
|18
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|9
|38
|0
|21
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|8
|22
|1
|7
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|6
|12
|0
|9
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Claiborne 23 RB
|D. Claiborne
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|12
|-24
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|3
|3
|75
|0
|39
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|6
|5
|67
|0
|29
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|4
|4
|52
|0
|25
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|7
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|4
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|6
|2
|23
|1
|16
|
J. Hensley 84 WR
|J. Hensley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
W. Grimes 81 WR
|W. Grimes
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Boll 82 TE
|T. Boll
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
T. Nicholson 38 DB
|T. Nicholson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Hite 20 TE
|C. Hite
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 18 DB
|B. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gordon 62 OL
|D. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooden 92 DL
|B. Gooden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bryant 26 LB
|Q. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|4
|49.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|13.0
|20
|0
|
W. Towns 41 RB
|W. Towns
|2
|27.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|15/23
|164
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1/1
|28
|1
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|2/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|11
|106
|1
|52
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|9
|45
|0
|23
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|38
|2
|21
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|9
|6
|77
|0
|19
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|2
|2
|37
|1
|28
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|6
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|4
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|4-1
|1.0
|1
|
T. Quinn 34 LB
|T. Quinn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 15 LB
|K. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 25 DB
|D. Hutchinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Banks 54 DL
|C. Banks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 29 DB
|J. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Bryant 92 DL
|H. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dallas 14 LB
|M. Dallas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Craig 32 DL
|R. Craig
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/3
|39
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|3
|40.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at LOU 25.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:19 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at LOU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:10 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd at LOU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 47(13:34 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 47(13:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(12:37 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(12:08 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to WF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; R.Smenda at WF 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 17(11:46 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 17. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LVILLE 11(11:16 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LVILLE 18(11:12 - 1st) J.Turner 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:08 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-S.Maginn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(11:08 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for yards (A.Gillotte) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by A.Gillotte. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-A.Gillotte at WF 21. Tackled by WF at WF 17. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WAKE 20(10:58 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at WF 20.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - WAKE 20(10:25 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on LOU-M.Montgomery Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:22 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at WF 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(9:37 - 1st) I.Mora punts 52 yards to LOU 17 Center-WF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 17. Tackled by J.Hudson at LOU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:27 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Carson; R.Bothroyd at LOU 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30(8:56 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(8:38 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to WF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes; D.Hazen at WF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 44(7:59 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 44(7:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by J.Jordan at WF 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(7:14 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to WF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pointer at WF 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(6:36 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 27. Catch made by T.Evans at WF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - LVILLE 23(6:30 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 22 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes at WF 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LVILLE 29(5:49 - 1st) J.Turner 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 1. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn; D.Jones at WF 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:36 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at WF 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:08 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear; B.Perry at WF 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAKE 33(4:29 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at WF 33.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WAKE 33(3:54 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 24 for -9 yards (J.Minkins)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WAKE 24(3:11 - 1st) I.Mora punts 52 yards to LOU 24 Center-WF. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:03 - 1st) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 33(2:32 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at LOU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(1:58 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Harris at LOU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LVILLE 41(1:26 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(1:26 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(0:36 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by J.Carter at LOU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 42(0:07 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to WF 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; B.Gooden at WF 40.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by M.Ford at WF 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(14:38 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to WF End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cunningham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:27 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:21 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(13:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LOU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 26. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 26(13:50 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Brownlee at LOU 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(13:32 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by K.Williams at LOU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAKE 15(13:12 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; J.Dawson at LOU 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 15(12:41 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to LOU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(12:08 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 13(11:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to LOU 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; B.Perry at LOU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 3(11:18 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU End Zone for 3 yards. J.Ellison for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:15 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(10:49 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at LOU 29.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 29(10:11 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 29. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at LOU 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:28 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to WF 27 Center-LOU. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(9:21 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -6 yards (Y.Diaby)
|+20 YD
2 & 16 - WAKE 21(8:58 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at WF 41.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(8:39 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 38 for 21 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(8:07 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(8:03 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Griffin at LOU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 25(7:41 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by C.Turner at LOU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin at LOU 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 23(7:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 23. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LOU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 12.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:41 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WAKE 16(6:01 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 16(5:52 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 16. Catch made by J.Banks at LOU 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Banks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the LOU 7. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(5:39 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at LOU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 33(5:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at LOU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:47 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 45(4:10 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to WF 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; E.Slocum at WF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:50 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:45 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 47.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 47(3:06 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 47(3:01 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 32 yards to WF 15 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(2:54 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; M.Sanogo at WF 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 17(2:11 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Griffin at WF 22.
|Sack
3 & 3 - WAKE 22(2:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 17 for -5 yards (K.Clark)
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 17(1:58 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 51 yards to LOU 32 Center-WF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 32. Tackled by K.Williams at LOU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(1:48 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 32 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Carson at WF 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(1:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 16. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at WF 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(1:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pointer at WF 14.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 14(1:24 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - LVILLE 14(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-C.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 13 - LVILLE(1:16 - 2nd) J.Turner 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU. PENALTY on LOU-D.Melton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 23 - LVILLE 36(1:16 - 2nd) J.Turner 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:11 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:05 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at WF 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 36(0:20 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at WF 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(0:15 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin at WF 46.
|+39 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 46(0:08 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 46. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Riley at LOU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(0:01 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on WF-WF Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(14:56 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Clark; M.Sanogo at WF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(14:36 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Int
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(14:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at WF 46. Intercepted by K.Clark at WF 46. K.Clark for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:09 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at WF 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:00 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo Y.Abdullah at WF 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 40(13:34 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(13:22 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 41 for -10 yards (M.Sanogo)
|Sack
2 & 20 - WAKE 41(12:56 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 29 for -12 yards (Y.Abdullah) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by Y.Abdullah. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-J.Reiger at WF 29. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(12:37 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 24(12:20 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 22(11:43 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at WF 20.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LVILLE 20(10:51 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; C.Jones at WF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(10:51 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at WF 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(10:37 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at WF 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 49(10:11 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(9:55 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 47(9:30 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LOU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 40.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 40(8:50 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by D.Greene at LOU 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(8:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at LOU 26 for -2 yards (J.Dawson) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by J.Dawson. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-M.Sanogo at LOU 26. Tackled by WF at LOU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(8:20 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 26. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at LOU 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(8:10 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 29 for -8 yards (K.Pointer)
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - LVILLE 29(7:37 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at LOU 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 37(6:51 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at LOU 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(6:34 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to WF End Zone for 52 yards. T.Evans for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 3. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn at WF 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(5:53 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at WF 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 22(5:35 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at WF 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 24(5:07 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at WF 29. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(4:56 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Int
2 & 10 - WAKE 44(4:33 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at WF 44. Intercepted by M.Sanogo at WF 44. Tackled by D.Gordon at WF 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 53 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 12. W.Towns returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn; J.Jordan at WF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(3:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(3:52 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 33 for -3 yards (C.Banks) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by C.Banks. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-K.Cloyd at WF 33. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(3:46 - 3rd) A.Huggins-Bruce rushed to WF 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha; B.Gooden at WF 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 28(3:25 - 3rd) B.Smith pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by J.Carter at WF 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Carter for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 53 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 12. W.Towns returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Travelstead; T.Quinn at WF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(2:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 43(2:54 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAKE 43(2:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAKE 38(2:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAKE 38(2:39 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 44 yards to LOU 18 Center-WF. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(2:32 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 20(2:08 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 20(2:02 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LVILLE 20(1:51 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to WF 39 Center-LOU. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(1:51 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tell; R.Craig at WF 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 41(1:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at WF 47.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 47(1:01 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:59 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:53 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:44 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to LOU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 17.
|Int
4 & 3 - WAKE 17(0:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 10. Intercepted by Q.Riley at LOU 10. Q.Riley for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 56 yards from LOU 20 to the WF 24. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; T.Cooley at WF 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(14:53 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to WF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Bryant at WF 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 32(14:33 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to LOU 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee; J.Minkins at LOU 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:16 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to LOU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at LOU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 42(13:53 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to LOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(13:23 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by W.Grimes at LOU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at LOU 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 33(12:54 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to LOU 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at LOU 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(12:23 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to LOU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 25(11:57 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by C.Hite at LOU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tell at LOU 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WAKE 22(11:21 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis sacked at LOU 29 for -7 yards (D.Jones)
|-20 YD
4 & 15 - WAKE 29(10:05 - 4th) WF rushed to LOU 49 for -20 yards. WF FUMBLES forced by LOU. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-A.Gillotte at LOU 49. Tackled by WF at LOU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(10:05 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to WF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 49(9:32 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by C.Bell at WF 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(9:10 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to WF 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 35(8:30 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to WF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha; J.Hudson at WF 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(7:54 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to WF 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; Q.Bryant at WF 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 28(7:09 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by C.Bell at WF 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; M.Mustapha at WF 30.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 30(6:25 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|-1 YD
4 & 10 - LVILLE 30(5:57 - 4th) B.Domann rushed to WF 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 31.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(5:53 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to WF 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson at WF 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(5:30 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to LOU 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hamilton at LOU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 48(5:13 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to LOU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dallas at LOU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(4:50 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for T.Nicholson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(4:32 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by T.Nicholson at LOU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley; D.Hutchinson at LOU 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 35(3:50 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to LOU 34 for 1 yards. M.Griffis FUMBLES forced by K.Wilson. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-W.Towns at LOU 33. Tackled by LOU at LOU 33.
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - WAKE 33(3:39 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by J.Hensley at LOU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson at LOU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(3:20 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to LOU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at LOU 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 15(3:02 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to LOU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Craig; K.Wilson at LOU 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 14(2:43 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for W.Grimes.
|Int
4 & 6 - WAKE 14(1:34 - 4th) WF pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 14. Intercepted by B.Domann at LOU 14. FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-WF at LOU 14. Tackled by LOU at LOU 14.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 8(1:34 - 4th) M.Griffis rushed to LOU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 8(1:34 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 8. Catch made by WF at LOU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 5(1:34 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to LOU 5. Catch made by T.Boll at LOU 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Boll for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
