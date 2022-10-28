|
|
|ECU
|BYU
Conrad's line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night.
Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU.
It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight.
The Pirates were aided on their final drive with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on fourth-and-8 to get to the BYU 22 with 40 seconds left.
Mitchell carried the ball 21 times that included an 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He was later hit in the head by Jacob Boren after catching an 8-yard pass from Holton Ahlers with six minutes left in the game. Mitchell finished the series, but then sat on the bench with his helmet off and didn't play in the final drive. Boren was ejected for targeting.
Ahlers threw for 197 yards and added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for the Pirates.
Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and was 18-of-25 passing for 144 yards and added 60 yards on the ground for BYU. Lopini Katoa had 116 yards rushing on 20 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run.
---
|
K. Mitchell
2 RB
176 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, REC
|
J. Hall
3 QB
144 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 60 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|424
|388
|Total Plays
|58
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|244
|Rush Attempts
|36
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|197
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|3-58.7
|Return Yards
|28
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|424
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|15/22
|197
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|21
|176
|1
|35
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|9
|42
|0
|9
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|5
|18
|2
|8
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|5
|5
|63
|0
|28
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|5
|2
|60
|0
|51
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|4
|45
|0
|26
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. King 17 WR
|K. King
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 S
|S. Dourseau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shuford 55 DL
|J. Shuford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 15 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ware 53 DL
|S. Ware
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards III 38 LB
|M. Edwards III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|2/3
|33
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|36.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2
|14.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|18/25
|144
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|20
|116
|1
|24
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|8
|60
|0
|23
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|11
|46
|0
|16
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|22
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|11
|7
|79
|1
|30
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|4
|4
|37
|0
|22
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|4
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|3
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|2-9
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mangelson 93 DL
|B. Mangelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Krupp 15 DB
|C. Krupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boren 20 DB
|J. Boren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 DB
|C. Ah You
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|58.7
|1
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|17.3
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hatfield rushed to ECU 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by C.Ah You; B.Bywater at ECU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 19 - ECU 16(14:17 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at ECU 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - ECU 17(13:37 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at ECU 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 26(12:54 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 34 yards to BYU 40 Center-ECU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40(12:44 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at BYU 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 46(12:13 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; A.Washington at ECU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(11:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; D.Johnson at ECU 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 42(11:06 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; C.Bates at ECU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 41(10:19 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to ECU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 39.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - BYU 39(9:39 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill. PENALTY on ECU-J.Lewis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(9:24 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 21(8:51 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to ECU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 19(8:29 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BYU 26(8:28 - 1st) J.Oldroyd 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(8:23 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 43. Gain of 18 yards. I.Winstead ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(8:03 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 46(7:49 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 46(7:35 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(6:59 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by I.Winstead at BYU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 31(6:29 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU End Zone for 31 yards. K.Mitchell for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 1st) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:29 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:22 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BYU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 27(5:47 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 27(5:40 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 55 yards to ECU 18 Center-BYU. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 18. Tackled by M.Pyper at ECU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46(5:24 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; G.Summers at ECU 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 48(4:54 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by I.Winstead at BYU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ECU 46(4:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for M.Gunn.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ECU 46(4:00 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 38 yards to BYU 8 Center-ECU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 8(3:52 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to BYU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at BYU 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 9(3:18 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at BYU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 15(2:38 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; M.Edwards at BYU 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(2:02 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to BYU 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at BYU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(1:37 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to BYU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at BYU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 38(1:01 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by M.Wake at BYU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at BYU 43.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BYU 43(0:12 - 1st) PENALTY on ECU-J.Lewis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 48(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-H.LaChance False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 43(15:00 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 33 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33(14:25 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to ECU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; G.Stringer at ECU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 29(13:45 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to ECU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 24(13:08 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU End Zone for 24 yards. L.Katoa for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(12:56 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; B.Bywater at ECU 26.
|+51 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 26(12:19 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by J.Hatfield at BYU 23. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by C.Krupp at BYU 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 23(11:53 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; F.Jackson at BYU 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 17(11:18 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ECU 5(10:45 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson; A.Mahe at BYU 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 5(9:48 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson; G.Udo at BYU 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 6(9:23 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ECU 13(9:18 - 2nd) A.Conrad 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 61 yards from ECU 35 to the BYU 4. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Simpson at BYU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 21(9:08 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; D.Johnson at BYU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 21(8:30 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 21(8:23 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; T.Wilk at BYU 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(8:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at BYU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BYU 32(7:40 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - BYU 32(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by ECU at BYU 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(6:49 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to ECU 30 for 23 yards. J.Hall ran out of bounds.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(6:10 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 30. Catch made by P.Nacua at ECU 30. Gain of 30 yards. P.Nacua for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. J.Hatfield FUMBLES forced by M.Harper. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-T.Moss at ECU 32. Tackled by BYU at ECU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(5:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by K.King at ECU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at ECU 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 35(5:25 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 30 for 35 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(4:50 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by R.Jones at BYU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 21(4:08 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by C.Johnson at BYU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 9(3:47 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to BYU 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes; B.Bywater at BYU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 1(3:32 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa; A.Mahe at BYU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 1(2:51 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. H.Ahlers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bates; S.Dankah at BYU 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(2:36 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by M.Wake at BYU 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at BYU 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 24(2:04 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at BYU 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 25(1:25 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at BYU 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BYU 27(0:59 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 71 yards to ECU 2 Center-BYU. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 2. Tackled by J.Boren at ECU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 2(0:59 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at ECU 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 11(0:38 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Udo; J.Robinson at ECU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the BYU End Zone. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at BYU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 31(14:11 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; A.Washington at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(13:44 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at BYU 44.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44(13:28 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 34. Catch made by B.Cosper at ECU 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(13:12 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to ECU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 27(12:53 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by B.Cosper at ECU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; J.Wood at ECU 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21(12:19 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 22. Catch made by B.Cosper at ECU 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 22(11:32 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 22. Catch made by P.Nacua at ECU 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 17(10:57 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to ECU 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 10(10:20 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 2(10:06 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 2. Catch made by C.Roberts at ECU 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Roberts for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:58 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hayes at ECU 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 31(9:29 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes; B.Bywater at ECU 44.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(9:00 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(8:30 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 9 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 9(7:55 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to BYU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; F.Jackson at BYU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 4(7:13 - 3rd) H.Ahlers scrambles to BYU End Zone for 4 yards. H.Ahlers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the BYU 3. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powers; M.Jacobs at BYU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(7:03 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at BYU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 26(6:29 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; S.Ware at BYU 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 29(5:49 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; D.Johnson at BYU 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(5:15 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at BYU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 39(4:41 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; C.Stephens at BYU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(4:04 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards; T.Wilk at ECU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(3:21 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46(3:18 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to ECU 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at ECU 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33(2:47 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to ECU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at ECU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 31(2:09 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; M.Fleming at ECU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(1:32 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 19(0:48 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ECU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; M.Fleming at ECU 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 20(15:00 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ECU 12. Catch made by K.Hill at ECU 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 12.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - BYU 12(14:18 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to ECU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; R.D'Abreu at ECU 12.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 12(14:12 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 21. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at ECU 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 21(13:40 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ECU 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31(13:21 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ECU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(13:10 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Mahe at ECU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 44(12:06 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at ECU 48.
|+28 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 48(11:20 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by I.Winstead at BYU 24. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 24(10:58 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by J.Hatfield at BYU 24. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Alfrey at BYU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 24(10:53 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 25(10:11 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Good
4 & 11 - ECU 32(10:04 - 4th) A.Conrad 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:59 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; D.Johnson at BYU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 33(9:38 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; J.Lewis at BYU 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(9:06 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. J.Hall ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 40(8:11 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 42(7:37 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mims at BYU 46. PENALTY on BYU-K.Suamataia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 34(7:15 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at BYU 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 44(6:53 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Shuford at BYU 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(6:53 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner; C.Haws at BYU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 41(6:43 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by K.Mitchell at BYU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; J.Boren at BYU 33. PENALTY on BYU-J.Boren Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 18(6:03 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 11(5:17 - 4th) H.Ahlers scrambles to BYU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 10(4:41 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 9.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ECU 9(3:59 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to BYU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 9. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 9(3:54 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 13. Catch made by M.Wake at BYU 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at BYU 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 13(3:22 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BYU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 17(2:43 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Wake.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BYU 17(2:42 - 4th) PENALTY on BYU-BYU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 12(2:36 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 50 yards to ECU 38 Center-BYU. Downed by BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(2:26 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe at ECU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 42(1:57 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ECU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(1:32 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 44(1:20 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to BYU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 39(1:04 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 39(1:01 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 39(0:56 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at BYU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 37.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - ECU 37(0:46 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead. PENALTY on BYU-K.Hayes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(0:44 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to BYU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Mahe at BYU 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 20(0:33 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to BYU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mahe; B.Mangelson at BYU 16.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - ECU 23(0:02 - 4th) A.Conrad 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
