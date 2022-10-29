|
|CSTCAR
|MRSHL
Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.
McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn's 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff's 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.
McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.
Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. McCall
10 QB
98 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Gammage
7 WR
187 ReYds, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|248
|407
|Total Plays
|69
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|87
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|98
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|19-38
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|11-93
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.4
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|15
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|407
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|14/24
|98
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|6
|43
|0
|17
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|13
|38
|1
|11
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|5
|34
|0
|18
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|8
|20
|0
|7
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11
|12
|1
|9
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Duplessis 83 WR
|K. Duplessis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|39
|1
|37
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|10
|7
|34
|0
|20
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 2 CB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 9 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 22 S
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|9
|40.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|2
|7.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|19/37
|320
|0
|0
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|16
|59
|1
|26
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|6
|28
|0
|7
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|12
|7
|0
|17
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|-6
|0
|5
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|11
|8
|187
|0
|61
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|6
|3
|52
|0
|28
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|8
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|6
|3
|33
|0
|20
|
C. Coombs 85 WR
|C. Coombs
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|5
|38.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|3
|19.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|2
|8.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 63 yards from MSH 35 to the CC 2. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at CC 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(14:50 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 34. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(14:09 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 33 for 18 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(13:56 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(13:42 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(13:33 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by T.Mobley at MSH 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(12:53 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(12:34 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(12:03 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 12 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(11:49 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 11(11:17 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(9:58 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to MSH End Zone for 2 yards. G.McCall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the MSH 5. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at MSH 16. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(9:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8(9:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 15(8:52 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 17(8:17 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to CC 42 Center-MSH. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 42. Tackled by MSH at MSH 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(8:12 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43(7:29 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(7:09 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MSH 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(6:33 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 28(5:50 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by J.Brown at MSH 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(5:09 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 3(4:33 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. B.Carpenter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(4:23 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28(4:02 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at MSH 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(3:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 40(3:26 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 40(3:19 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 40(3:14 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 25 yards to CC 35 Center-MSH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(3:06 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at CC 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(2:25 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at CC 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(1:59 - 1st) R.White rushed to MSH 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(1:11 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSH 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Jenkins for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(1:03 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.Coombs at MSH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32(0:40 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to MSH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at MSH 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 33(0:15 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to MSH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 42(14:31 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42(14:30 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 45. PENALTY on CC-CC Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(13:31 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 49 for -9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 49(13:13 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MRSHL 46(12:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MRSHL 46(12:50 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 35 yards to CC 11 Center-MSH. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(12:43 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 9(12:30 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 13.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 13(11:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 18(11:20 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at CC 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(10:54 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at CC 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 30(10:13 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at CC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 32(9:41 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 32(9:34 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to MSH 25 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Stokes at MSH 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(9:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at MSH 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 37(8:58 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 37(8:26 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 37. Gain of 61 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by J.Madison. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-T.Keaton at CC 7. Tackled by D.Strong at CC 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MRSHL 2(8:26 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 2(7:17 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC End Zone for 2 yards. K.Laborn for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:17 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:57 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:55 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:28 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to MSH 32 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(6:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 34(6:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(5:50 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 49. Catch made by T.Keaton at CC 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47(5:32 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(5:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 29(4:58 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at CC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 23(4:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 30(4:28 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:23 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(3:30 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at CC 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(2:46 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(2:07 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(1:52 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by C.Beasley at MSH 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 44(1:17 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to MSH 45 for yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 45. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 46(1:05 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 31 for -15 yards (O.Porter; K.Cumberlander)
|+3 YD
3 & 31 - CSTCAR 31(0:45 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at CC 34.
|Punt
4 & 28 - CSTCAR 34(0:41 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 32 yards to MSH 34 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(0:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-C.Gammage False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 29(0:28 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at MSH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MRSHL 42(0:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 42(0:18 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(0:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44(0:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the MSH 1. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at MSH 23.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(14:54 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(14:28 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 39(14:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 42(13:53 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 42(13:34 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to CC 19 Center-MSH. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:27 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 19. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at CC 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 26(13:08 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 27. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(12:46 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CC 44 for yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 44. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 32(12:25 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - CSTCAR 32(12:18 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at CC 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 35(11:26 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Bush at CC 36.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 36(11:09 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to MSH 27 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(10:51 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 31(10:34 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(10:24 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to CC 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 48.
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 48(10:01 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by T.Keaton at CC 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(9:34 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to CC 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MRSHL 13(9:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to CC 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 13(8:28 - 3rd) T.Keaton rushed to CC 13 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MRSHL 18(8:28 - 3rd) T.Keaton steps back to pass. T.Keaton sacked at CC 28 for -10 yards (J.Parker)
4 & 18 - MRSHL 35(7:23 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MSH Holder-MSH. CC blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(7:30 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 29.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 29(7:13 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 18 for -11 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CSTCAR 18(6:47 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CSTCAR 18(6:04 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to MSH 35 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(6:02 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(5:33 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to MSH 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 46(5:11 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49(4:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 49(4:12 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts yards to MSH 49 Center-MSH. Downed by MSH. PENALTY on CC-CC Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(4:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 10 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(3:55 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 11(3:03 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 11(2:54 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH. PENALTY on MSH-C.Fancher Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - MRSHL 29(2:54 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to the CC 25. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:49 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at CC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(2:23 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(2:04 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(2:00 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 50 yards to MSH 19 Center-CC. A.Sam returned punt from the MSH 19. Tackled by CC at MSH 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(1:48 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 22(1:46 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 22. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 22. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at MSH 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(1:30 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to CC 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 50(1:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at CC 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at CC 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 46(0:48 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to CC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wooden at CC 41.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(0:10 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to CC 50 for -9 yards. C.Montgomery FUMBLES forced by J.Proche. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-S.Bruce at CC 50. Tackled by MSH at MSH 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(0:10 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to MSH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 31.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 31(14:55 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(14:54 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 22(14:36 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to MSH 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 16(14:21 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to MSH 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(13:27 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 7(12:26 - 4th) K.Duplessis rushed to MSH 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(11:45 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(11:32 - 4th) K.Hensley 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the MSH 4. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at MSH 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:13 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 33(11:00 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MRSHL 33(10:43 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 29 for -4 yards (J.Madison)
|Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 29(10:06 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 52 yards to CC 19 Center-MSH. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 19. Tackled by MSH at CC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:00 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 27.
|-23 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:17 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of -23 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 2. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:07 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:34 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 49 yards to MSH 26 Center-CC. A.Sam returned punt from the MSH 26. Tackled by CC at MSH 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(8:34 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 39.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(8:00 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(7:46 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by C.Gammage at CC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(7:34 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to CC 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 20(7:17 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 20(6:56 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to CC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 19.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MRSHL 19(6:33 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(6:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-I.Gibson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(6:07 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(5:26 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(4:45 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(3:45 - 4th) T.Mobley rushed to CC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 39(3:18 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 42.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 42(2:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-CC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 27(2:41 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 38 yards to MSH 35 Center-CC. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(2:34 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 35. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(2:07 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 11(2:18 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to CC End Zone for yards. K.Laborn for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 20 - MRSHL 21(2:12 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at CC 30 for -9 yards (J.Griffin) C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by J.Griffin. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-D.Strong at CC 30. Tackled by MSH at CC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(1:50 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at CC 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 42(1:36 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(1:12 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 48(1:08 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 46(1:03 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to MSH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(0:16 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 25 yards to MSH 16 Center-CC. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(0:10 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 16. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 16. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CC at MSH 36.
