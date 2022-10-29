|
|
|MIZZOU
|SC
Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina 23-10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Brady Cook didn't let Missouri's early struggles this season change his outlook on what the Tigers could accomplish. He made sure his teammates wouldn't let that happen, either.
Cook and the Tigers, who opened 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play, directed three long, first-half drives to built a 17-0 lead on the way to their 23-10 victory over No. 25 South Carolina on Saturday night.
''It was a tough three weeks,'' Cook said of his team's SEC losses. But he made sure the Tigers knew how close they were to success.
''There's no reason to give up now,'' Cook remembered.
That perseverance was evident for Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC) in its fourth straight win over South Carolina (5-3, 2-3).
''I showed and we showed what we can do,'' Cook said.
It was a dominating performance over the Gamecocks, who came in with a four-game win streak and in the national rankings for the first time since early in the 2018 season.
Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards while the Tigers' defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and held the Gamecocks to 203 total yards.
Missouri beat a ranked opponent for the first time since its 45-41 win over No. 17 LSU on Oct. 10, 2020.
It was hard for even the most optimistic among Tigers fans to see this coming. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told his seniors earlier this season that just because the results aren't there, ''that doesn't mean you haven't created positive change in the program.''
Drinkwitz hopes the positivity continues the final month of the season. It could if Cook keeps leading like this.
He completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards without an interception. He added 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground. as Cook's steady hand kept driving Missouri forward.
Cook led a 15-play, 96-yard scoring drive that took up most of the first quarter and which he ended with his 3-yard burst to the end zone.
The Tigers went on another lengthy drive on their next possession, this one going 84 yards in 10 plays and finishing with Cody Schrader's 1-yard run.
When Harrison Mevis hit a 19-yard field goal, Missouri was up 17-0 late in the first half.
The Gamecocks could not dig themselves out of that hole and finished with their fewest points since losing to No. 1 Georgia 48-7 on Sept. 17.
''Every single week you have to be at your best, and we weren't at our best as coaches or as players,'' Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler scored the team's lone touchdown on a 7-yard run right before halftime.
Rattler passed for just 146 yards with an interception and a fumble deep in Tigers' territory. Tailback MarShawn Lloyd, who ran for 451 yards and seven TDs as South Carolina won its past four, had just 30 yards on seven attempts.
Beamer said Lloyd has a ''pretty significant'' bruise on his leg. Lloyd couldn't return in the second half.
Mevis added field goals of 50 and 32 yards for Missouri in the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The Tigers moved the ball consistently on offense and were dominant on defense to totally take apart South Carolina. If Missouri can keep Cook protected and continue its defensive success on third downs (the Gamecocks converted just 5 of 13 chances), it will be in every game down the stretch.
South Carolina: All the good things the Gamecocks had gained on offense and defense during their four-game winning streak went up in smoke against Missouri. They'll have to get right in a hurry to reach a bowl game. After a trip to Vanderbilt, they finish with an Orange Crush of Florida, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 5 Clemson.
TROPHY GAME
Missouri won the Mayor's Cup that's contested between the two SEC East teams whose campuses are located in Columbia of their respective states. Missouri gets to keep the Cup for a fourth straight year. ''It's a trophy game,'' cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said. ''We wanted to take something with us.''
FRUSTRATED FANS
Beamer has continually heard from supporters bothered by what they see as ineffective play-calling at times in the team's defeats. Beamer said the issues are collectively as a team, not any individual. ''I understand their frustrations. We flat out laid an egg tonight,'' he said.
UP NEXT
Missouri returns home to play No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday.
South Carolina goes to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Cook
12 QB
224 PaYds, 53 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
171 PaYds, INT, -2 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|367
|203
|Total Plays
|69
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|32
|Rush Attempts
|43
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|224
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|-3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|17/26
|224
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|22
|81
|1
|9
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|11
|53
|1
|23
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|10
|10
|148
|0
|57
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|5
|2
|5
|0
|12
|
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Lovett 31 LB
|Z. Lovett
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 95 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Norwood 19 DB
|D. Norwood
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jernigan 0 DL
|J. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|3/4
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|4
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|20/30
|171
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|7
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|3
|0
|1
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|5
|1
|0
|6
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|8
|-2
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|5
|4
|63
|0
|25
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|8
|7
|52
|0
|17
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|6
|43.5
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|24.0
|27
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Fair catch by MIZ.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at MIZ 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:39 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:17 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at MIZ 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(13:37 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to SC 29 Center-MIZ. Downed by MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(13:04 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at SC 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - SC 34(12:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston; J.Carlies at SC 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 50(12:26 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to MIZ 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MIZ 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SC 46(11:48 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to MIZ 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 48(10:59 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SC 48(10:55 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 44 yards to MIZ 4 Center-SC. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 4(10:48 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at MIZ 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 13(10:15 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:29 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:26 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at MIZ 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 29(8:38 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 29. Gain of 8 yards. D.Lovett ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(8:16 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 46.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 46(7:54 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 41(7:54 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at MIZ 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(7:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to SC 48 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Reed at SC 48.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 48(6:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by B.Banister at SC 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(6:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at SC 27. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at SC 22.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(5:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at SC 24 for -2 yards (T.Hemingway)
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(4:50 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by L.Burden at SC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at SC 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(4:10 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to SC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 7(4:00 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to SC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(3:53 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to SC End Zone for 3 yards. B.Cook for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 56 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 9. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 35(3:50 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-S.Rattler Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - SC 30(3:50 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at SC 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - SC 27(3:27 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at SC 41.
|Sack
3 & 4 - SC 41(2:44 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 36 for -5 yards (D.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 9 - SC 36(2:12 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 48 yards to MIZ 16 Center-SC. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(1:49 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at MIZ 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 20(1:13 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at MIZ 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 21(0:32 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at MIZ 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-E.Ndoma-Ogar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 23(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at MIZ 27.
|+57 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(14:29 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 27. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(14:18 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; S.Greene at SC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(13:40 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(13:38 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by D.Lovett at SC 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(13:01 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(12:21 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Schrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 56 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 9. D.Joyner returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Coleman at SC 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(11:23 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at SC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SC 28(10:53 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at SC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SC 29(10:02 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 29(9:57 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to MIZ 26 Center-SC. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 26. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at MIZ 23.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:39 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 23. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dial at MIZ 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(9:03 - 2nd) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at SC 15. Intercepted by D.Smith at SC 15. Tackled by MIZ at SC 15. PENALTY on SC-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(8:43 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by L.Burden at SC 41. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 48(8:16 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by E.Young at SC 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Spaulding at SC 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 37(7:43 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 14 for 23 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(7:02 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(6:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Barrett; D.Williams at SC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(6:01 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(5:46 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to SC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; N.Barrett at SC 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 2(5:10 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 9(5:02 - 2nd) H.Mevis 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC 1. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Norwood at SC 28. PENALTY on SC-L.Carroll Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 18(4:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - SC 13(4:49 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at SC 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SC 25(4:22 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Carnell at SC 29.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(3:51 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 46(3:40 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to MIZ 36 for yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 36. PENALTY on SC-D.Joyner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - SC 44(3:17 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SC 48(2:52 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - SC 48(2:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SC 43(2:48 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner. PENALTY on MIZ-D.Norwood Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(2:46 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to MIZ 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 37.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - SC 37(2:27 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(2:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by A.Wells at MIZ 22. Gain of 2 yards. FUMBLES forced by E.Rakestraw. A.Wells FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SC 20(1:48 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to MIZ 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MIZ 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SC 14(1:41 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to MIZ 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire; K.Williams at MIZ 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(1:15 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to MIZ 12. Catch made by J.Brooks at MIZ 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 7(1:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - SC 7(0:59 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to MIZ End Zone for 7 yards. S.Rattler for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at SC 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25(14:21 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to SC 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at SC 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SC 22(13:43 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SC 22(13:35 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 40 yards to MIZ 38 Center-SC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(13:28 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 38. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 38. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at MIZ 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 45(13:01 - 3rd) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 47 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at MIZ 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 47(12:35 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to SC 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(12:08 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway; N.Emmanwori at SC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(11:34 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(11:26 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(11:19 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 40 yards to SC 9 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 9(11:12 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jernigan; M.Manuel at SC 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SC 10(10:38 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.George at SC 11.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - SC 11(9:42 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 21 for 10 yards. S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by J.Carlies. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-D.Carnell at SC 21. Tackled by C.Beal-Smith at SC 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(9:43 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to SC 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(9:20 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to SC 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(9:02 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at SC 3.
|No Good
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 11(8:21 - 3rd) H.Mevis 21 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(8:15 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 20. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at SC 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31(8:00 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at SC 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 43(7:44 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to SC 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at SC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SC 41(7:05 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - SC 41(6:52 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 41. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(6:24 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to MIZ 39. Catch made by A.Brown at MIZ 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at MIZ 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 35(5:49 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - SC 35(5:39 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to MIZ 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(5:06 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by A.Wells at MIZ 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SC 23(4:44 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by A.Brown at MIZ 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at MIZ 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SC 21(4:22 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SC 29(4:17 - 3rd) M.Jeter 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Rogers Holder-K.Kroeger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(4:12 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at MIZ 35.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(3:29 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at SC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(2:49 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(2:47 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by D.Lovett at SC 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 33(1:59 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 40(1:53 - 3rd) H.Mevis 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:47 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at SC 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - SC 23(1:12 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at SC 22.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SC 22(0:35 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 13 for -9 yards (I.McGuire)
|Punt
4 & 22 - SC 13(15:00 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 36 yards to SC 49 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(14:51 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by C.Schrader at SC 49. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Edmond at SC 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(14:24 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(14:15 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to SC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 18(13:26 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by T.Stephens at SC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(12:37 - 4th) H.Mevis 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Kreh at SC 21.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(12:45 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at SC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 41(12:14 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SC 41(12:07 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 33 for -8 yards (I.McGuire)
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - SC 33(11:26 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 33. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at SC 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SC 43(10:35 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 48 yards to MIZ 9 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 9(10:23 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at MIZ 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 15(9:49 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Reed; A.Huntley at MIZ 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(9:14 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Rush; D.Williams at MIZ 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 28(8:27 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley; D.Williams at MIZ 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(7:47 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway; D.Smith at MIZ 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(6:56 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at MIZ 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 40(6:02 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MIZ 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(5:22 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at MIZ 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 47(5:17 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to SC 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 50.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 50(5:12 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 45(5:12 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at MIZ 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 43(4:22 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to SC 20 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(4:15 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 20. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at SC 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 26(3:53 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at SC 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SC 28(3:22 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at SC 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 30(3:06 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 24 for -6 yards (M.Manuel)
|Int
2 & 16 - SC 24(2:45 - 4th) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at SC 45. Intercepted by D.Norwood at SC 45. Tackled by SC at SC 45.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(2:38 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the MIZ 47.
|-7 YD
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 47(1:52 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the MIZ 40.
|-7 YD
3 & 25 - MIZZOU 40(1:03 - 4th) B.Cook kneels at the MIZ 33.
|Punt
4 & 32 - MIZZOU 33(0:12 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to SC 29 Center-J.Hoffman. Downed by MIZ.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 7:04 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 3:48 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 6:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 13:52 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 14:26 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 11:22 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 4:22 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU