Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point total of the season.
''No question this was our best offensive performance,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
''I was running off the field a lot of times today with a smile on my face,'' tight end Sam LaPorta said.
Petras was 21-for-30 passing for 220 yards. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey late in the second quarter.
''For the most part, I thought it was a pretty good performance,'' Petras said.
Petras, in his third season as Iowa's starter, was replaced by Alex Padilla in the second half of last Saturday's 54-10 loss at Ohio State. The two were listed as co-No. 1s on this week's depth chart, but Petras got the start. He then led the Hawkeyes to points on all four of their first-half possessions for a 20-0 halftime lead.
''It's just like life,'' Petras said. ''You don't reset everything, and abandon everything, that got you to the point where you're at. You just go back to work. So yeah, it felt good to be back out there.''
''I'm really happy for him,'' Ferentz said. ''When we're not winning, that's rough for everybody. He's been a little bit of a magnet for criticism. That's part of playing the position, that's part of the game. I think we all believed in him.''
Petras said he and Padilla had taken an equal number of snaps during practices on Monday and Tuesday.
''By Wednesday, I had a pretty good idea (about starting),'' Petras said. ''By Friday I knew.''
Petras completed passes to eight receivers, and was sacked once.
''The offensive line kept me pretty clean the whole day,'' Petras said.
''Spence was doing his job today, getting the ball to the guys who were open,'' said LaPorta, who led the Hawkeyes with five catches for 53 yards.
Stevens had field goals of 29 and 24 yards in the first half, then added a 54-yarder in the third quarter. His 25-yarder in the fourth quarter made it 26-7.
Iowa's Arland Bruce IV added a 23-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left for the Hawkeyes' final points.
''Obviously they played one of their cleanest games of the season,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''Quarterback-wise, that was probably his best game of the year.''
''You can't get down for too long,'' Petras said. ''You've got to push through, and today we pushed through.''
Northwestern (1-7, 1-4), which has lost seven straight, was held to 177 total yards, with only 18 rushing yards on 37 attempts. The Wildcats got a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Sullivan to Duke Olges in the third quarter, and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Sullivan to Raymond Niro III on the final play of the game.
Sullivan, a sophomore, threw for 159 yards and was sacked seven times in his second career start.
''He'll learn from this, grow and get better,'' Fitzgerald said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern continued to stumble, making that 31-28 win over Nebraska to open the season seem like a long time ago. The Wildcats' offense was mostly ineffective against the Hawkeyes, who came into the game ranked sixth nationally in total defense. ''We've got to keep developing guys,'' Fitzgerald said. ''We've got a lot of guys out there. ... At the end of the day, we have to find a way to win a a game.''
The Hawkeyes, who broke a three-game home losing streak to the Wildcats, had 393 yards to shake off some of the offensive woes that have plagued them all season. It was the best game of the season for Petras, who seemed on the verge of losing his starting job after turning the ball over three times in the first half last week. ''We've set the standard now to how we're capable of playing,'' Petras said. ''So there's no excuse for anything less than that going forward.''
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts Ohio State next Saturday.
Iowa: At Purdue next Saturday.
B. Sullivan
10 QB
159 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -42 RuYds
S. Petras
7 QB
220 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|177
|393
|Total Plays
|67
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|173
|Rush Attempts
|37
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|159
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|23-30
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-13
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.0
|1-12.0
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|159
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|23/30
|159
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|11
|32
|0
|10
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|6
|15
|0
|5
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|3
|9
|0
|5
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|4
|0
|2
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|14
|-42
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|5
|5
|35
|0
|10
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|6
|5
|25
|0
|7
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|5
|3
|22
|0
|10
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
D. Olges 98 DL
|D. Olges
|2
|2
|15
|1
|14
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|2
|1
|7
|1
|7
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|6-2
|0.0
|0
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|2-2
|0.0
|0
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Firestone 96 DL
|A. Firestone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 52 DL
|J. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|6
|40.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|21/30
|220
|1
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|14
|88
|0
|18
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|11
|43
|0
|14
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|27
|1
|23
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|12
|0
|12
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|4
|0
|4
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|1
|1
|3
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|4
|66
|0
|24
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|5
|53
|0
|15
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|5
|2
|22
|0
|11
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|7-4
|0.0
|0
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|3-2
|1.0
|0
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|2-7
|0.0
|0
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|2-1
|1.0
|0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|1
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|2-2
|1.0
|0
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
X. Nwankpa 1 DB
|X. Nwankpa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Hall 6 DB
|T. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|1-2
|0.0
|0
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Reames 98 DL
|C. Reames
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Heinz 16 DB
|J. Heinz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bowie 86 DL
|J. Bowie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
K. Fisher 37 LB
|K. Fisher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Stec 50 DL
|L. Stec
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Llewellyn 48 DL
|M. Llewellyn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Bracy 7 DB
|R. Bracy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|4/4
|54
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|12.0
|0
|12
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|7.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 39 yards from NW 35 to the IOW 26. Fair catch by M.Pottebaum.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(15:00 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at IOW 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 34(14:25 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(13:51 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at NW 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(13:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 24(12:38 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(12:05 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 15(11:23 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 9.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 9(10:48 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to NW 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; J.Pate at NW 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IOWA 19(10:04 - 1st) D.Stevens 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 60 yards from IOW 35 to the NW 5. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:01 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:52 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at NW 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(9:18 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Higgins at NW 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(8:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at NW 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 39(8:23 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at NW 42.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(7:58 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 27 for -15 yards (D.Craig)
|Punt
4 & 21 - NWEST 27(7:21 - 1st) L.Akers punts 36 yards to IOW 37 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 37. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at IOW 41.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(7:11 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pate; R.Heard at IOW 41. PENALTY on IOW-T.Elsbury Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - IOWA 31(6:49 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at IOW 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 37(6:09 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 37. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at IOW 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 48(5:27 - 1st) S.Petras scrambles to NW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 50.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 50(5:03 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:30 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(4:25 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 47. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at NW 40.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 40(3:54 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 40. Catch made by M.Pottebaum at NW 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(3:17 - 1st) B.Brecht rushed to NW 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Firestone at NW 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 19(2:38 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 17(2:06 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NW 17. Catch made by L.Williams at NW 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at NW 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 9(1:33 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 6(0:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NW End Zone for yards. K.Johnson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Johnson rushed to NW 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 1(0:39 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. S.Petras for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:31 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; L.Van Ness at NW 20.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - NWEST 20(0:08 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at NW 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(15:00 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by A.Tyus at NW 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at NW 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(14:37 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at NW 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 50(14:08 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 45(13:33 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to IOW 35 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:10 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by E.Hull at IOW 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 29(12:39 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to IOW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 27(12:09 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to IOW 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; J.Campbell at IOW 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:44 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Clair at IOW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Campbell at IOW 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 22(11:19 - 2nd) A.Clair rushed to IOW 15 for yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 15. PENALTY on NW-V.Picozzi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 17 - NWEST 32(10:58 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at IOW 42 for -10 yards (E.Hurkett)
|-9 YD
3 & 27 - NWEST 42(10:18 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 49 for -9 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 49.
|Punt
4 & 36 - NWEST 49(9:40 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 44 yards to IOW 7 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 7. Tackled by G.Metz at IOW 17. PENALTY on IOW-J.Higgins Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(9:28 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at IOW 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 7(8:48 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at IOW 9. PENALTY on NW-A.Adebawore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(8:23 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 19. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at IOW 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 24(7:47 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; G.Hollis at IOW 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(7:17 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis; J.Lewis at IOW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 33(6:39 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 33(6:32 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 33. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at NW 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(6:01 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 30 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at NW 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(5:25 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; D.O'Rourke at NW 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 31(4:49 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(4:08 - 2nd) N.Ragaini rushed to NW 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at NW 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 8(3:38 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 8(3:31 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.O'Rourke at NW 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWA 6(2:56 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - IOWA 14(2:50 - 2nd) D.Stevens 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:45 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; R.Moss at NW 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(2:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-P.Skoronski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - NWEST 21(2:17 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NW 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:46 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 17 for -10 yards (L.Lee)
|Punt
4 & 18 - NWEST 17(1:39 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 33 yards to IOW 50 Center-NW. Downed by R.Heard.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(1:29 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(1:15 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by B.Brecht at NW 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at NW 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 32(1:09 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:54 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at NW 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(0:47 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to NW 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 6(0:28 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 6. Catch made by L.Lachey at NW 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.Lachey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:22 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at NW 32.
|Int
2 & 3 - NWEST 32(0:05 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 44. Intercepted by K.Merriweather at IOW 44. Tackled by NW at IOW 44.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 60 yards from IOW 35 to the NW 5. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at NW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 33(14:36 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 33(14:31 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; J.Higgins at NW 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 34(14:10 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at NW 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:46 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Bowie at NW 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 38(13:23 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at NW 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NWEST 44(12:50 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to NW 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at NW 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 44(12:17 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at NW 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(12:03 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 44 for -2 yards (L.Van Ness)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 44(11:31 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; J.Campbell at NW 47.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NWEST 47(10:54 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 47(10:48 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 53 yards to IOW End Zone Center-NW. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(10:39 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at IOW 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 22(10:03 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 22(9:58 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWA 22(9:53 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 12 yards to IOW 34 Center-IOW. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(9:41 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to IOW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Graves; Y.Black at IOW 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 34(9:25 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by D.Olges at IOW 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(8:38 - 3rd) B.Sullivan scrambles to IOW 18 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Graves at IOW 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 18(8:28 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to IOW 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Campbell at IOW 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 8(7:42 - 3rd) B.Sullivan scrambles to IOW 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; J.Higgins at IOW 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 7(7:03 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 7(6:57 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 7. Catch made by M.Washington at IOW 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; A.Graves at IOW 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NWEST 1(6:23 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 1. Catch made by D.Olges at IOW 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Olges for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 3rd) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 3rd) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(6:17 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(6:11 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton; G.Metz at IOW 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(5:38 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at IOW 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 40(5:02 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(4:35 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NW 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Butler; G.Metz at NW 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 43(3:57 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at NW 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(3:28 - 3rd) A.Bruce rushed to NW 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 35(2:51 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by A.Bruce at NW 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 29.
|Sack
3 & 8 - IOWA 29(2:12 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at NW 36 for -7 yards (X.Mueller)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - IOWA 44(1:27 - 3rd) D.Stevens 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 63 yards from IOW 35 to the NW 2. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Higgins; M.Pottebaum at NW 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(1:12 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NW 30.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 30(0:51 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 27 for -3 yards. E.Hull FUMBLES forced by D.Craig. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-E.Hull at NW 27. Tackled by IOW at NW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 27(0:12 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 27(0:06 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 51 yards to IOW 22 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 22. Tackled by W.Halkyard at IOW 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(15:00 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; X.Mueller at IOW 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 34(14:21 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; C.Mitchell at IOW 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(13:50 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 48(13:43 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to NW 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 49.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 49(13:06 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NW 49. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at NW 29.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(12:14 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to NW 29. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NW 29. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at NW 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 5(11:36 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to NW 5. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NW 5. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 3.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 3(11:09 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to NW 7 for -4 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWA 7(10:23 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWA 15(10:16 - 4th) D.Stevens 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:11 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 18 for -7 yards (N.Shannon)
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - NWEST 18(9:42 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 18. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Castro; D.Craig at NW 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(9:05 - 4th) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 33 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Benson at NW 33.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - NWEST 33(8:24 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at NW 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(8:04 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 33 for -5 yards (S.Benson)
|Sack
2 & 15 - NWEST 33(7:37 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 28 for -5 yards (J.Evans)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - NWEST 28(7:01 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for C.Porter.
|Punt
4 & 20 - NWEST 28(6:52 - 4th) L.Akers punts 23 yards to IOW 30 Center-NW. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 30. Tackled by C.Freeman; X.Mueller at IOW 49. PENALTY on NW-D.Gray Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(6:43 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to NW 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 28(5:56 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to NW 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(5:22 - 4th) A.Bruce rushed to NW End Zone for 23 yards. A.Bruce for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 4th) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NW End Zone. Fair catch by R.Niro.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:13 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at NW 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(4:53 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Bracy; J.Higgins at NW 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(4:30 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at NW 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(4:14 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by X.Nwankpa at NW 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(3:48 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to IOW 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Stec; K.Fisher at IOW 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 49(3:25 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to IOW 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Llewellyn; C.Reames at IOW 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 50(3:03 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by B.Kirtz at IOW 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hall at IOW 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(2:43 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 42. Catch made by B.Kirtz at IOW 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 34.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 34(2:17 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to IOW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 34(1:48 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to IOW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Reames at IOW 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:25 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at IOW 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Heinz at IOW 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(1:11 - 4th) A.Clair rushed to IOW 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 13(0:38 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 13. Catch made by A.Clair at IOW 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 11(0:19 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 11. Catch made by B.Kirtz at IOW 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 7(0:07 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to IOW 7. Catch made by R.Niro at IOW 7. Gain of 7 yards. R.Niro for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
