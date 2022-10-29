|
|
|ODU
|GAST
Gregg sets program record, Georgia State beats Old Dominion
ATLANTA (AP) Darren Grainger passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 109 yards and another score to help Georgia State beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.
Michael Hayes gave Georgia State a three-score advantage on a 26-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and Justin Abraham sealed it with a interception with 1:23 left.
Tucker Gregg added 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). He became the leading rusher in program history with 2,165 career yards.
Marcus Carroll also rushed for a score for Georgia State, and Jamari Thrash had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Georgia State needs three more wins in its last four games to gain bowl eligibility for fourth straight year.
Hayden Wolff threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Old Dominion (3-5, 2-2). Javon Harvey had three grabs for 124 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
---
|
H. Wolff
11 QB
257 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -27 RuYds
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
195 PaYds, PaTD, 109 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|289
|429
|Total Plays
|57
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|234
|Rush Attempts
|22
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|257
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-32
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|2
|47
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|19/34
|257
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|8
|3
|124
|1
|61
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|6
|6
|87
|0
|32
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|6
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|5
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|14-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White-McClain 56 DE
|J. White-McClain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCain 22 CB
|J. McCain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|5
|41.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|14/20
|195
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|18
|109
|1
|21
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|19
|52
|1
|10
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|12
|34
|0
|7
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|7
|22
|1
|11
|
A. Lane 24 RB
|A. Lane
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|7
|3
|87
|1
|38
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|5
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harper 95 DE
|J. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
F. Lewis II 56 NT
|F. Lewis II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/2
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|3
|41.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|16.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 60 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 5. T.Williams returns the kickoff. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(14:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 26(14:31 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(14:16 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GST 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 37(13:52 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at GST 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 42(13:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at GST 42.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 42(12:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson E.Green at GST 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(12:43 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 35(12:16 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 35(12:09 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 35(12:04 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:57 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 33(11:35 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 33(11:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40(10:24 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 34 yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26(10:15 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham F.Lewis at ODU 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 29(9:52 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.White at ODU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(9:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 39.
|+61 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 39(8:55 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Harvey for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 42 yards from ODU 50 to the GST 8. GST returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson L.Lindenfeldar at GST 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(8:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams C.Wallace at GST 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 22(8:12 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at GST 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 42(7:24 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by C.Thompson at GST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.James at GST 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 49(6:51 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44(6:18 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 44(6:11 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 43.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 43(5:33 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 22 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(5:06 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 22. Gain of 15 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by R.Kennedy. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 7. Tackled by GST at ODU 7.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 7(4:57 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 8(4:27 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at ODU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 9(3:44 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ODU 7(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-B.Watson False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 5(3:38 - 1st) E.Duane punts 32 yards to ODU 37 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the ODU 37. Tackled by T.Bibby at ODU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(3:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(2:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Gregg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:29 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(2:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at ODU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 29(1:54 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 29(1:41 - 1st) E.Duane punts 40 yards to GST 31 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(1:35 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 35(1:11 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 35(0:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 35(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 47 yards to ODU 18 Center-GST. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 18. Tackled by J.Abraham at ODU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(0:41 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Lane J.Hunter at ODU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 27(0:07 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at ODU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(15:00 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum J.Clark at ODU 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 29(14:29 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(13:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to GST 49 for 5 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 49(13:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by D.Anthony at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 45.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 45(12:45 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48(12:02 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to GST 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(11:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at GST 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 14(11:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+37 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 14(11:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 14. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 14. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(10:59 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by T.Williams at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. T.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 45(10:31 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(10:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Thrash for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 29(9:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at ODU 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 34(8:56 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GST 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 44.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(8:33 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Bly at GST 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 12(7:59 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 12(7:53 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by B.Watson at GST 12. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.McCollum at GST 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 12(7:23 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 12. Catch made by A.Jennings at GST 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jennings for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 46 yards from ODU 35 to the GST 19. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harvey at GST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 35(7:06 - 2nd) L.Brand rushed to GST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at GST 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 35(6:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson R.Kennedy at GST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(6:19 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49(5:57 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - GAST 49(5:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - GAST 44(5:11 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy D.Lowry at ODU 48.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 48(4:37 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by C.Thompson at ODU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(4:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 36(3:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by J.Thrash at ODU 36. Gain of 12 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24(3:13 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 25(2:45 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.James M.Haynes at ODU 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 22(2:06 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 20.
4 & 6 - GAST 27(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hayes 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-GST Holder-GST. T.Hawkins blocked the kick. ODU recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by GST at ODU 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27(1:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for -9 yards (J.Denis; J.Clark)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - ODU 18(1:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ODU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 20(0:32 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 17 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - ODU 17(14:32 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 26(14:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dunlap at ODU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(13:09 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 52 yards to GST 16 Center-B.Hatcher. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 16. Tackled by K.Caine at GST 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(12:59 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at GST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 23(12:40 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones R.Kennedy at GST 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 29(12:23 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:58 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 30 for -2 yards (K.Trinidad)
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 30(11:30 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Trinidad at GST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GAST 40(10:57 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 40(10:20 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts yards to ODU 26 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by I.Paige. PENALTY on ODU-L.Lindenfeldar Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(10:13 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:54 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 42(9:45 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones J.Henderson at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(9:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(9:08 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17(8:12 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 16(7:46 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 18.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 18(7:09 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at ODU 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(6:26 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAST 1(5:44 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 1(5:07 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Grainger for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ellis at ODU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 17(4:53 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 17(4:49 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 18.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ODU 18(4:14 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for 0 yards (T.Gore) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by T.Gore. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at ODU 10. Tackled by ODU at ODU 11.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Fair catch by L.James.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(4:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(3:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harper at ODU 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27(3:22 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 27. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GST at ODU 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43(2:57 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to GST 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 44(2:37 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 49 for -7 yards (T.Gore)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ODU 49(1:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 49(1:46 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 49(1:38 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 43 yards to GST 8 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 8(1:32 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 19 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at GST 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19(0:58 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at GST 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:22 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at GST 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 41(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 36(14:54 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 36. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins J.Henderson at ODU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(14:17 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 43(13:47 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 32(13:09 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry J.McCain at ODU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 32(12:21 - 4th) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 32(11:42 - 4th) D.Grainger scrambles to ODU 23 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Williams T.Harris at ODU 23.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 23(11:01 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to ODU 21 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(10:22 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 18.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GAST 18(9:47 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on ODU-S.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 13(9:40 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 11(7:19 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 15. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 8(9:00 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 7.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 7(7:51 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 10(7:07 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to ODU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GAST 16(6:24 - 4th) M.Hayes 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-GST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:20 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-I.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+54 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 20(6:20 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 20. Gain of 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lane at GST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 26(5:46 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 26(5:43 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by B.Watson at GST 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ODU 23(5:01 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - ODU 30(4:56 - 4th) E.Sanchez 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 4th) E.Sanchez kicks onside 11 from ODU 35 to ODU 46. K.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46(4:50 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to ODU 42 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 42. PENALTY on GST-B.Broadway Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - GAST 44(4:24 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at GST 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - GAST 45(4:18 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to GST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at GST 47.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - GAST 47(4:12 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Punt
4 & 17 - GAST 47(4:06 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 43 yards to ODU 10 Center-J.Bernstein. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 10. Tackled by T.Gordon at ODU 12.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 12(3:57 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 12. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ODU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ODU 20(3:37 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 20(3:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ODU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 32(3:11 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ODU 32(3:06 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 24 for -8 yards (S.McCollum)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - ODU 24(2:56 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly. PENALTY on GST-J.Hunter Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 34(2:51 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GST at ODU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - ODU 41(2:27 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-A.Jennings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 36(2:23 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ODU 36(2:16 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 27 for -9 yards (J.Clark)
|Int
4 & 16 - ODU 27(1:40 - 4th) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 48. Intercepted by J.Abraham at ODU 48. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(1:23 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to ODU 25 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at ODU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 25(1:00 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to ODU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 23(0:41 - 4th) D.Grainger kneels at the ODU 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 25(0:21 - 4th) D.Grainger kneels at the ODU 26.
