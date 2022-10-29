|
|
|ARIZST
|COLO
Arizona State racks up 557 yards, beats Colorado 42-34
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Trenton Bourguet threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to tight end Jalin Conyers, and Xazavian Valladay ran for three touchdowns as Arizona State racked up 557 total yards and held off a late push for a 42-34 victory against Colorado on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) scored a touchdown on each of their first two drives, going a combined 139 yards in 15 plays. Bourguet completed his first nine passes for 161 yards.
On its way to a 28-17 halftime lead, an Arizona State offense that entered the night averaging 353.6 yards had put up 327 while averaging 8.4 yards per play. It finished the game with 10 plays of at least 20 yards.
Despite allowing those gaudy offensive numbers, Colorado (1-7, 1-4) remained competitive for much of the first half. On a third-and-12 late in the second quarter, Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout found freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in stride for a 58-yard touchdown to get within 21-17. The Sun Devils, however, responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Valladay.
Arizona State led by at least 15 points for much of the second half, but an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown from Tyson got Colorado within 42-34 with 3:50 remaining. The Sun Devils were able to mount a seven-play, 36-yard drive that ran out the clock.
Valladay, the Football Bowl Subdivision active leader in career yards rushing, ran for 118 yards, giving the Wyoming transfer more than 4,000 for his career.
Shrout was 13-of-34 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns. Tyson had 115 yards receiving along with his two touchdowns, the third-highest total for a true freshman in program history. Deion Smith added 111 yards rushing and a score for the Buffaloes.
THE TAKEAWAY
In a battle of teams with interim head coaches, Arizona State earned its second-consecutive victory against Colorado. It scored a combined 77 points in those contests.
With the loss, the Buffaloes secured their 15th sub-.500 record in the past 17 seasons. In the previous 21 seasons, they finished with a losing record just three times.
INJURIES
Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle, who entered the night third in the FBS in tackles, left the game in the third quarter but later returned. . Colorado freshman tight end Caleb Fauria had to be helped off the field after a 3-yard catch in the first quarter. He did not return. . Arizona State safety Chris Edmonds left the game late in the first half, but he later returned and had an interception. . Colorado linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo left the game in the fourth quarter, but was able to walk off the field and later returned.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts No. 12 UCLA on Saturday.
Colorado hosts No. 8 Oregon on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.
|
T. Bourguet
16 QB
435 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
J. Shrout
5 QB
222 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|557
|359
|Total Plays
|76
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|137
|Rush Attempts
|33
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|435
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|32-43
|13-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.4
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|21
|136
|Punts - Returns
|5-19
|4-134
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|435
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|557
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|32/43
|435
|3
|1
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|23
|118
|3
|42
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|11
|8
|137
|0
|37
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|6
|6
|108
|3
|32
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|8
|6
|76
|0
|22
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|3
|3
|55
|0
|35
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|7
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 0 DB
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|5
|48.4
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 WR
|J. Jacobs
|5
|3.8
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|13/34
|222
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|24
|111
|1
|25
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|8
|26
|0
|13
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Carter 9 QB
|D. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|11
|5
|115
|1
|58
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|5
|2
|45
|1
|38
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|7
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 32 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|2/2
|49
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|6
|40.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|3
|29.3
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|4
|33.5
|88
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ASU kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at COL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 30(14:24 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 30(14:12 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to ASU 35 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 35. Tackled by N.Reed at ASU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(14:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 44(13:20 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(13:03 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 49(12:45 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(12:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to COL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 35.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 35(11:50 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by E.Badger at COL 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 9(11:29 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 9. Catch made by C.Johnson at COL 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 4(10:39 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. X.Valladay for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) ASU kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(10:37 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(10:11 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at COL 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 41(9:42 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(9:23 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by R.Sneed at ASU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 41(8:43 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by C.Fauria at ASU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; M.Robertson at ASU 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 38(8:08 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37(8:08 - 1st) D.Carter rushed to ASU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 35(7:42 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 30(7:12 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ASU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - COLO 39(5:57 - 1st) C.Becker 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:51 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Main at ASU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 32(5:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ASU 33.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(4:30 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:20 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to COL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 49.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(3:49 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by M.Swinson at COL 49. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:39 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to COL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 12(2:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 12. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Conyers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at COL 45. PENALTY on COL-COL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 18(2:05 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at COL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 29(1:58 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - COLO 34(1:53 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 34(1:47 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at COL 36.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - COLO 36(1:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(1:22 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 44 for -7 yards. Tackled by B.Green at COL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - COLO 44(0:37 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - COLO 44(0:32 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLO 44(0:26 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 44 yards to ASU 12 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 12. Tackled by B.Finneseth; T.Pittman at ASU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(0:01 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 10. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 10. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ASU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:00 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ARIZST 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - ARIZST 32(14:56 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:54 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:13 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 43 yards to COL 25 Center-ASU. J.Tyson returned punt from the COL 25. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(13:52 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at ASU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 48(13:31 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 43(13:16 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ASU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ASU 39.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(13:08 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 14 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(12:01 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 9(11:18 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 7(10:59 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ASU 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Lemonious-Craig for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at ASU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(10:22 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at ASU 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 44(10:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(9:23 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 50. Catch made by C.Johnson at COL 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by COL at COL 41. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 40(8:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at ASU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - ARIZST 43(8:07 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson. PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 48(8:03 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 42(7:59 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 42 yards. X.Valladay for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 38.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(7:32 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Green at COL 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - COLO 34(6:56 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at COL 36.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 36(6:22 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on COL-COL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 36(6:15 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to ASU 21 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 21. Tackled by D.Arias at ASU 29.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(6:05 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ASU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:40 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZST 26(5:26 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 41 yards to COL 33 Center-ASU. Downed by ASU.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(5:13 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 44(4:46 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 39 for -5 yards (J.Moore)
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 39(4:05 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at COL 42.
|+58 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 42(3:17 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 42. Gain of 58 yards. J.Tyson for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:16 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Montgomery at ASU 31.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 31(3:07 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(2:48 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 44(2:25 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by G.Sanders at COL 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 43(1:41 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by B.Thompson at COL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(1:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 27(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+26 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 27(1:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(1:08 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at COL 14.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(0:42 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 14. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at COL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(0:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 46(0:26 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 46(0:24 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLO 46(0:19 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 39 yards to ASU 15 Center-COL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(0:13 - 2nd) T.Bourguet kneels at the ASU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at ASU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:27 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(13:52 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 31(13:45 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 64 yards to COL 5 Center-ASU. J.Tyson returned punt from the COL 5. Tackled by J.Boyd at COL 18.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 18(13:31 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at COL 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 17(12:52 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 22(12:17 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 22(12:12 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 38 yards to ASU 40 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 40. Tackled by I.Hurtado at ASU 47.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(12:02 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:28 - 3rd) E.Badger rushed to COL 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZST 22(11:01 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZST 22(10:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on ASU-D.Holmes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 27(10:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by G.Sanders at COL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(10:29 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 20(9:49 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by A.Johnson at COL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 12.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 12(9:28 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 6(8:53 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to COL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 5(8:16 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 5. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Conyers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) ASU kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:11 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(8:06 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Moore N.Silvera at COL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 23(7:16 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 23(7:09 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 46 yards to ASU 31 Center-COL. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 31. Tackled by D.Arias at ASU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(6:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at ASU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 39(6:36 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Perry at ASU 42.
|Int
3 & 4 - ARIZST 42(5:48 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 45. Intercepted by T.Woods at ASU 45. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 43(5:43 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 43(5:37 - 3rd) C.Offerdahl rushed to ASU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 40(5:05 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by D.Smith at ASU 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(4:42 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on ASU-E.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 10(4:37 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - COLO 8(4:03 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 8(3:57 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - COLO 15(3:52 - 3rd) C.Becker 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:47 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:44 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas S.Harris at ASU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 28(3:06 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 28(3:00 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 54 yards to COL 18 Center-ASU. J.Tyson returned punt from the COL 18. Tackled by ASU at COL 28. PENALTY on COL-T.Pittman Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 15(2:49 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 15. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(2:39 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 45(1:55 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 45(1:46 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 38.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 38(1:29 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to ASU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 37. Arizona State challenged the first down and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by ASU.
|Int
1 & 10 - COLO 37(1:26 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 10. Intercepted by C.Edmonds at ASU 10. Tackled by COL at ASU 12.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 12(1:17 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ASU 14.
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 14(0:39 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 14. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at ASU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(15:00 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ASU 46.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46(14:25 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 46. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at COL 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(14:00 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to COL 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at COL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 20(13:31 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to COL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Main R.Williams at COL 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 20(12:47 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by J.Conyers at COL 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Conyers for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at COL 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 29(12:33 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to COL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at COL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 33(12:15 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 33(12:11 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(11:47 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ASU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 43(11:30 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 43(11:24 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by J.Tyson at ASU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at ASU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 39(10:49 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - COLO 39(10:45 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-T.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 44(10:45 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ASU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - COLO 37(10:15 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 32(9:58 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by J.Hestera at ASU 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at ASU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 18(9:32 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ASU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea M.Robertson at ASU 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 16(8:58 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ASU 16. Catch made by J.Tyson at ASU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 7(8:37 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 7(8:33 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ASU 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 1(8:15 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) COL kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:12 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ASU 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 23(7:32 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 23. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ASU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(6:43 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by COL at ASU 49. PENALTY on ASU-E.Bohle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 33(6:18 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at ASU 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ARIZST 35(5:36 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods S.Harris at ASU 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 42(4:52 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at ASU 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZST 48(4:09 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 40 yards to COL 12 Center-ASU. J.Tyson returned punt from the COL 12. J.Tyson for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 46 yards from COL 35 to the ASU 19. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by COL at ASU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(3:48 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ASU 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 23(2:59 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 23. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by COL at ASU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(2:25 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at ASU 37.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 37(2:21 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to COL 37 for 26 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(1:37 - 4th) T.Bourguet kneels at the COL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 38(0:58 - 4th) T.Bourguet kneels at the COL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZST 40(0:24 - 4th) T.Bourguet kneels at the COL 41.
