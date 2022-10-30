|
|
|USC
|ARIZ
Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California's talented offense.
Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 USC overcame injuries to several key players to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night.
''You get to spread the ball around a little bit more and the other team can't key on on anybody,'' said Williams, who completed passes to 10 different receivers. ''Those guys stepped up and I just tried to put the ball where they could make catches.''
The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah.
The time off wasn't enough for several USC players to heal. Receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, left guard Andrew Vorhees and linebacker Eric Gentry were among the numerous players unable to play.
The injuries led to a few breakdowns on defense, but did little to slow the offense.
USC racked up 621 total yards and converted 11 of 17 on third down to match its best start since 2008. The Trojans have won 10 straight against Arizona.
''The number of things that didn't go our way was a long list and I don't know many teams that would respond like this,'' USC coach Lincoln Riley said.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) struggled defensively, but nearly kept up with USC offensively, finishing with 543 total yards.
Jayden de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns to Dorian Singer, the last a 5-yarder that cut USC's lead to 45-37 with 1:26 left. USC recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.
''I thought our offense was going to do well, their offense was going to do well and we were not disappointed in that,'' Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. ''We are getting better and that was a step in the right direction.''
Arizona kept it close most of the night.
Singer had a spectacular 23-yard touchdown catch from de Laura, fending off a defender to snare it one-handed, and Tyler Loop kicked two field goals.
Williams had a pair of first-half touchdown passes, but the Trojans also missed on some good scoring opportunities.
USC settled for an early field goal, had a touchdown pass called back on a holding call, which was followed by a badly missed 56-yard field goal.
More potential points were lost after reaching Arizona's 10-yard line just before halftime. The Trojans ran up to spike the ball, but the officials started the clock before spotting it and time ran out, leaving Riley incensed.
''I probably didn't give them a whole lot of time for an explanation and then after we talked, they admitted that they messed it up,'' Riley said. ''And still my question was, why wasn't play stopped and review it?''
Williams found Tahj Washington on a 3-yard touchdown to open the third quarter, then hit him again on a 47-yard score as he was being hit to put USC up 31-16.
Arizona closed to 31-29 on de Laura's 19-yard TD pass to Singer and Michael Wiley's 10-yard TD run on an option.
USC finally stretched the lead after that. Williams hit Kyle Ford on a 5-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and Travis Dye leaped in for a 2-yard TD run to make it 45-29.
Arizona managed to pull within eight, but came up just short of the upset.
WATCHING SINGER
Singer went into Saturday's game as Arizona's second-leading receiver. He may be its leader in spectacular catches, like the impressive TD in the first quarter.
''There are plays he makes I don't even know what to say about, really. They're tremendous,'' Fisch said. ''One-handed catch falling backwards with his left hand - there's some things that are just cool.''
THE TAKEAWAY
USC had a hard time shaking the Wildcats and had some breakdowns defensively with several key players out, but pulled out a tough road win to stay in the thick of the Pac-12 championship race.
Arizona was able to keep it close most of the night behind de Laura and the offense. The Wildcats' defense, a weak spot most of the season, let the upset slip through their fingers.
UP NEXT
USC hosts California next Saturday.
Arizona plays at No. 14 Utah next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
C. Williams
13 QB
411 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
380 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 54 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|621
|543
|Total Plays
|77
|69
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|163
|Rush Attempts
|32
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|411
|380
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|26-43
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-27.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|411
|PASS YDS
|380
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|621
|TOTAL YDS
|543
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|31/45
|411
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|20
|113
|1
|22
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|27
|0
|15
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|10
|7
|118
|2
|47
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|8
|6
|114
|1
|70
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|11
|5
|62
|1
|34
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|3
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|4
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|3
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/3
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|27.0
|0
|27
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|26/43
|380
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|8
|54
|0
|34
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|10
|49
|1
|17
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|43
|0
|18
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|12
|6
|136
|2
|73
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|9
|7
|80
|0
|37
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|8
|3
|62
|0
|33
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|4
|39
|0
|18
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 23 CB
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Warnell Jr. 14 S
|D. Warnell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3/3
|42
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at USC 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(14:40 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Manu at USC 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - USC 34(14:08 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at USC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 39(13:53 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 39(13:43 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at USC 44.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - USC 44(13:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(12:58 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ARI 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace; J.Manu at ARI 30.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 30(12:31 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-J.Dedich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - USC 35(11:59 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ARI 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - USC 27(11:38 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ARI 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USC 35(11:02 - 1st) D.Lynch 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:56 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at ARI 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(10:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 31. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Figueroa at ARI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(9:36 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(9:27 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to USC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura; T.Taleni at USC 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 44(8:50 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by T.McMillan at USC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at USC 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(8:18 - 1st) A.Simpson rushed to USC 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; S.Tuliaupupu at USC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(7:56 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 23(7:10 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Singer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(7:01 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Barrs at USC 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - USC 26(6:20 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; E.Prysock at USC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 43(5:52 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 43(5:44 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at USC 48.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - USC 48(4:55 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at ARI 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(4:33 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 22.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - USC 22(4:07 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 22. Catch made by T.Bynum at ARI 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 7(3:39 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 7. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 6(3:08 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - USC 6(3:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 6. Catch made by R.Brown at ARI 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:57 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(2:52 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(2:46 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Taleni at ARI 42.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 42(2:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 42. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:52 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:47 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:05 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARIZ 32(0:55 - 1st) T.Loop 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(0:49 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Shand; G.Maldonado at USC 32.
|+46 YD
2 & 3 - USC 22(0:18 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 32. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(15:00 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(14:25 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - USC 16(14:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(13:49 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier at ARI 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(13:15 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ARI 2 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - USC 2(12:39 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 2. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Rice for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ARI 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(12:02 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Tuipulotu at ARI 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(11:19 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at ARI 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(10:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at ARI 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 41(10:22 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(9:46 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42(9:41 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Benton; B.Shaw at USC 36. PENALTY on USC-D.Benton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:04 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:00 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 4 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(8:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 2(8:38 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 1.
|-7 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 1(7:56 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 8 for -7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZ 8(7:10 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZ 15(7:03 - 2nd) T.Loop 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:59 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at USC 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - USC 27(6:29 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; H.Echols at USC 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - USC 34(5:49 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Barrs at USC 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 39(5:15 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 39 for yards (J.Roberts; J.Manu) PENALTY on ARI-J.Mercier Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(4:43 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by J.Falo at ARI 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 42(3:59 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - USC 42(3:54 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by M.Jackson at ARI 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(3:39 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 30.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 30(3:20 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by T.Bynum at ARI 30. Gain of yards. T.Bynum for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-M.Murphy Offensive Holding 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - USC 44(3:07 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - USC 44(3:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by K.Hudson at ARI 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 39.
|No Good
4 & 15 - USC 46(2:50 - 2nd) D.Lynch 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(2:21 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 49(1:25 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 39 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at USC 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(1:18 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by A.Simpson at USC 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 38(1:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 37(1:04 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 33 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Byrd at USC 33.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARIZ 33(0:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(0:50 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at USC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USC 42(0:30 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - USC 42(0:24 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 42. Catch made by C.Williams at USC 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Davis at ARI 44.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(0:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by B.Rice at ARI 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 10.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the ARI 3. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Brown at ARI 14.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(14:54 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 4 for -10 yards (N.Figueroa)
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - ARIZ 4(14:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 4. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ARI 17.
|+73 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 17(13:21 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 17. Gain of 73 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(13:10 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to USC 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili; D.Benton at USC 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:25 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:20 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ARIZ 7(12:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Savaiinaea False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARIZ 19(12:09 - 3rd) T.Loop 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:07 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 25. Gain of 70 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ARI 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 5(11:53 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Harris at ARI 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 5(11:10 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - USC 5(11:04 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 5. Catch made by T.Washington at ARI 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Washington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good. PENALTY on ARI-T.Uiagalelei Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 58 yards from USC 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore at ARI 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(10:52 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin; B.Shaw at ARI 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(10:24 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu; M.Williams at ARI 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(9:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by D.Williams at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ARI 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZ 42(9:07 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 42 for yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 42. PENALTY on ARI-J.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 32(8:33 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; M.Williams at ARI 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 45(7:56 - 3rd) J.De Laura punts 35 yards to USC 20 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by J.Cowing.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(7:43 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ARI 27 for 53 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(7:17 - 3rd) J.Falo rushed to ARI 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 22(6:29 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 22(6:18 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|No Good
4 & 5 - USC 29(6:13 - 3rd) D.Lynch 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(6:08 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to USC 44 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(5:31 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at USC 36. Intercepted by B.Shaw at USC 36. Tackled by J.De Laura at ARI 47.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-D.Wilson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks onside 10 from USC 50 to ARI 40. A.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at ARI 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(5:07 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 40. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at USC 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(4:41 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to USC 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:26 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to USC 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 19(4:02 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 19. Gain of 19 yards. D.Singer for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(3:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-ARI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:58 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(3:50 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at USC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 30(3:12 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|Punt
4 & 5 - USC 30(3:01 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 27 yards to ARI 43 Center-J.Casasante. Downed by T.Nomura.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(2:48 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; M.Williams at USC 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(2:25 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by M.Wiley at USC 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(1:49 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to USC End Zone for 10 yards. M.Wiley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:42 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:42 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at USC 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - USC 34(1:19 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at USC 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 42(0:44 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ARI 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(0:07 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by M.Jackson at ARI 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at ARI 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - USC 39(15:00 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ARI 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 24(14:42 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USC 24(14:38 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ARI 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; K.Barrs at ARI 22.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - USC 22(14:13 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice. PENALTY on ARI-J.Roberts Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(14:06 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 11. Catch made by K.Ford at ARI 11. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - USC 5(13:42 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ARI 5. Catch made by K.Ford at ARI 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Ford for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(13:38 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Williams at ARI 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(13:13 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to USC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 46.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARIZ 46(12:48 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 42 for -12 yards (S.Lee)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ARIZ 42(12:10 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARIZ 42(12:01 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 51 yards to USC 7 Center-S.MacKellar. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 7. Tackled by D.Warnell at USC 17.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(11:47 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 17. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at USC 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 24(11:13 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at USC 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - USC 26(10:31 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at USC 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(9:55 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at USC 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - USC 35(9:20 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at USC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 45(8:59 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - USC 45(8:52 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at USC 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - USC 48(8:12 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 46.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - USC 46(7:40 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to ARI 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 39(7:04 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(6:56 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ARI 2 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roberts at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(6:24 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. T.Dye for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(6:24 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 35 for 10 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(5:47 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at USC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(5:23 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 47(5:15 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(4:53 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at USC 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 24(4:25 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to USC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(4:15 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZ 19(4:07 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by USC at USC 2. PENALTY on ARI-J.Cowing Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 19(3:32 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by M.Wiley at USC 19. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 22.
|+14 YD
4 & 13 - ARIZ 22(2:42 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by M.Wiley at USC 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 8(2:33 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 8(2:13 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 8. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 8. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at USC 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 5(1:39 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to USC 5. Catch made by D.Singer at USC 5. Gain of 5 yards. D.Singer for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:26 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.De Laura steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Cowing at USC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 4th) T.Loop kicks onside 11 from ARI 35 to ARI 46. K.Hudson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Allen at ARI 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(1:24 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ARI 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 41(1:20 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ARI 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at ARI 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USC 37(1:15 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ARI 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 37.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - USC 37(1:12 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to ARI 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(0:37 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the ARI 36.
