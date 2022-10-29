|
Brice, Appalachian St. carve up Robert Morris 42-3
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3 on Saturday.
Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.
The Mountaineers (5-3) have won three of their last four.
The Colonials (0-8) haven't won since Nov. 20, 2021 when they beat Campbell 20-17 in overtime at home. It's the first time they've dropped eight straight since ending the 2017 season at 2-9.
|
A. Jackson
2 RB
38 RuYds, ReYd, 3 RECs
|
C. Brice
7 QB
185 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|29
|Rushing
|4
|18
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|147
|514
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|289
|Rush Attempts
|28
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|70
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|10-30
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|11-36.2
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|3
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|70
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|289
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Chiccitt 16 QB
|A. Chiccitt
|9/25
|65
|0
|1
|
J. Kupchella 5 TE
|J. Kupchella
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 10 WR
|J. Hill
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson 2 RB
|A. Jackson
|12
|38
|0
|13
|
J. Kupchella 5 TE
|J. Kupchella
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Purge 13 RB
|A. Purge
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
T. Mayfield 42 TE
|T. Mayfield
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
V. Pena 35 CB
|V. Pena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. White 4 S
|J. White
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Chiccitt 16 QB
|A. Chiccitt
|5
|-5
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martin 9 WR
|D. Martin
|3
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
T. Mayfield 42 TE
|T. Mayfield
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Hill 10 WR
|J. Hill
|10
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 19 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Bevins 15 WR
|B. Bevins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mondy 7 WR
|D. Mondy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Pena 35 CB
|V. Pena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 2 RB
|A. Jackson
|7
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Cabell 20 DB
|D. Cabell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Louis 26 DB
|S. Louis
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 28 LB
|T. Brown
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Audiger 21 DB
|S. Audiger
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shegog 53 LB
|J. Shegog
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Magee 51 LB
|B. Magee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scarebrook 25 S
|C. Scarebrook
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Casale 12 LB
|J. Casale
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Parham 58 LB
|D. Parham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Young II DB
|G. Young II
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Carabatsakis 96 DE
|N. Carabatsakis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fleurima Jr. 91 DL
|B. Fleurima Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marois 95 DE
|T. Marois
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Steverson 97 DL
|N. Steverson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Casto 56 DL
|C. Casto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ruffin 98 DE
|J. Ruffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Jenkins 96 K
|J. Jenkins
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Souders III 93 P
|G. Souders III
|11
|36.2
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|5
|89
|0
|40
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|9
|67
|1
|17
|
K. Roberts 14 RB
|K. Roberts
|11
|57
|1
|23
|
R. Burger 18 QB
|R. Burger
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|4
|23
|0
|15
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|6
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|4
|9
|0
|12
|
B. Davis 34 RB
|B. Davis
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3
|52
|1
|31
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|5
|4
|31
|1
|12
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|4
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
A. Drews 89 TE
|A. Drews
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Larkins 85 TE
|D. Larkins
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Sutton 83 WR
|C. Sutton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Hopper 29 DL
|S. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Favors 11 DB
|J. Favors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hodges 70 OL
|C. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. VanHook 10 DB
|D. VanHook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 93 DL
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Passeggiata 94 DL
|S. Passeggiata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucks 95 DL
|J. Rucks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spellman 98 DL
|D. Spellman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|5
|38.4
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|2
|35.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|5
|5.2
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Benson kicks 60 yards from RM 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44(14:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Casale at APP 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44(14:30 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - APLST 49(14:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples.
|Punt
4 & 5 - APLST 49(13:59 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM 14 Center-APP. Fair catch by G.Fairman.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 14(13:51 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; N.Ross at RM 21.
|Int
2 & 3 - ROB 21(13:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass INTERCEPTED at RM 34. Intercepted by N.Ross at RM 34. Tackled by RM at RM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(13:12 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 32(12:51 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to RM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Steverson; J.Shegog at RM 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 31(12:16 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to RM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by RM at RM 32.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - APLST 32(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-B.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - APLST 37(11:46 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 20(11:17 - 1st) A.Chiccitt rushed to RM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at RM 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ROB 19(10:37 - 1st) T.Mayfield rushed to RM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Haigler at RM 20.
|-4 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(9:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; L.Doublin at RM 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ROB 16(9:24 - 1st) G.Souders punts 33 yards to RM 49 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the RM 49. Tackled by E.Frenchik at APP 48.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48(9:10 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31(8:59 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 31(8:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the RM 2. D.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McLeod at RM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 20(8:10 - 1st) J.Hill steps back to pass. J.Hill pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(7:57 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Jones at RM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 25.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ROB 25(7:22 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 34 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 34. Tackled by D.Parham at APP 43.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(7:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(6:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by M.Gibbs at RM 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Cabell at RM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31(6:42 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to RM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 31.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 31(5:57 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 31. Catch made by D.Harrington at RM 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by RM at RM 19. PENALTY on APP-H.Pearson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - APLST 41(5:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by N.Noel at RM 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at RM 36.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - APLST 36(4:56 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for R.Clarke. PENALTY on RM-RM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - APLST 31(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - APLST 36(4:48 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|Punt
4 & 15 - APLST 36(4:41 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to RM 5 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 5(4:31 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Spellman; R.Clarke at RM 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ROB 8(3:53 - 1st) A.Purge rushed to RM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at RM 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ROB 11(3:09 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Mondy.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ROB 11(3:04 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 48 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 48. Tackled by B.Magee at RM 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(2:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to RM 42. Catch made by C.Wells at RM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 36.
|Int
2 & 4 - APLST 36(2:28 - 1st) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at RM 26. Intercepted by J.Casale at RM 26. Tackled by C.Hodges at RM 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 29(2:20 - 1st) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 29(2:14 - 1st) A.Jackson rushed to RM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; S.Passeggiata at RM 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 29(1:30 - 1st) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 29. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at RM 32.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ROB 32(0:48 - 1st) G.Souders punts 41 yards to APP 27 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 27. Tackled by W.Bunton at APP 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:37 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Parham at APP 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 37(0:01 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(14:26 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to RM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Carabatsakis at RM 49.
|Sack
2 & 9 - APLST 49(14:08 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 47 for -4 yards (C.Scarebrook)
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - APLST 47(13:28 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 49.
|Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 49(12:59 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 51 yards to RM End Zone Center-APP. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 20(11:57 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|+37 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 20(11:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by D.Martin at RM 20. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 43(11:10 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ROB 36(10:42 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler at APP 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ROB 34(9:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to APP 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at APP 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ROB 35(9:05 - 2nd) T.Mayfield rushed to APP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; J.Earle at APP 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 32(8:38 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 32(8:26 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 32(8:21 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at APP 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 21(7:37 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 21(7:00 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Martin.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ROB 21(6:53 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at APP 28 for -7 yards (L.Doublin)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - ROB 35(6:09 - 2nd) J.Jenkins 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RM Holder-G.Souders.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) M.Benson kicks 55 yards from RM 35 to the APP 10. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Casale; M.Larks at APP 41.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(5:52 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to RM 19 for 40 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(5:26 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 19. Catch made by T.Page at RM 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; G.Young at RM 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 12(5:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 12. Catch made by T.Page at RM 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Page for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) C.Everett kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 25(4:51 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ROB 25(4:40 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at RM 22 for yards (T.Bird) PENALTY on APP-K.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 35(4:37 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 35. Catch made by T.Mayfield at RM 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 49(3:45 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ROB 48(3:01 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt scrambles to APP 47 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sullivan at APP 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - ROB 47(2:00 - 2nd) A.Jackson rushed to APP 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 34(1:56 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 34(1:52 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 34(1:47 - 2nd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by J.Hill at APP 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; J.Greene at APP 33.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ROB 33(1:42 - 2nd) G.Souders punts 31 yards to APP 2 Center-RM. Downed by B.Bevins.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 2(1:34 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Louis; T.Brown at APP 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15(1:22 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15(1:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 15. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RM at APP 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31(1:00 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(0:47 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Young at APP 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 47(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 47(0:35 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to RM 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(0:27 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by D.Davis at RM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24(0:21 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at RM 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stroman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Everett kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Jackson rushed to RM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at RM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ROB 26(14:28 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ROB 26(14:20 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for D.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ROB 26(14:13 - 3rd) G.Souders punts 38 yards to APP 36 Center-RM. Downed by RM.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(14:02 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at APP 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 40(13:32 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to RM 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Cabell at RM 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(13:15 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to RM 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at RM 32. PENALTY on RM-RM Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17(12:37 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to RM 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 6.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 6(12:06 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to RM 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Parham at RM 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 9(11:42 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to RM 9. Catch made by M.Gibbs at RM 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Gibbs for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 25(11:32 - 3rd) A.Jackson rushed to RM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; T.Bird at RM 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ROB 26(10:55 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt sacked at RM 17 for -9 yards (J.McLeod)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - ROB 17(10:15 - 3rd) A.Jackson rushed to RM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at RM 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ROB 19(9:42 - 3rd) G.Souders punts 39 yards to APP 42 Center-RM. T.Page returned punt from the APP 42. Tackled by E.Frenchik at APP 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44(9:28 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at APP 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44(9:04 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by T.Page at APP 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at RM 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 47(8:30 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to RM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(7:59 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to RM 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at RM 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(7:17 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to RM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Cabell at RM 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 21(6:47 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to RM 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17(6:13 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to RM End Zone for 17 yards. A.Castle for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 25(5:56 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for RM.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ROB 25(5:49 - 3rd) A.Purge rushed to RM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.White; D.McKnight at RM 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - ROB 31(12:02 - 3rd) A.Purge rushed to RM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at RM 46. PENALTY on RM-J.Kupchella Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ROB 21(4:40 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for J.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ROB 21(4:27 - 3rd) G.Souders punts 39 yards to APP 40 Center-RM. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(4:18 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to APP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog at APP 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 43(4:03 - 3rd) R.Burger pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by T.Page at APP 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Young; J.Shegog at APP 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 46(3:18 - 3rd) R.Burger steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 46(3:09 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 36 yards to RM 18 Center-APP. Fair catch by A.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 18(3:00 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt steps back to pass. A.Chiccitt pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ROB 18(2:53 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 18. Catch made by A.Jackson at RM 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at RM 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ROB 18(2:25 - 3rd) A.Chiccitt pass complete to RM 18. Catch made by J.Hill at RM 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt at RM 25.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ROB 25(1:38 - 3rd) G.Souders punts 36 yards to APP 39 Center-RM. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(1:29 - 3rd) R.Burger pass complete to APP 39. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 41(0:48 - 3rd) A.Castle rushed to APP 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Magee at APP 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 43(0:25 - 3rd) R.Burger scrambles to RM 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at RM 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(15:00 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to RM 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:25 - 4th) R.Burger pass complete to RM 35. Catch made by D.Larkins at RM 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(13:47 - 4th) A.Castle rushed to RM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog; N.Carabatsakis at RM 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 14(13:15 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger; D.Parham at RM 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 8(12:38 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ruffin; D.Cabell at RM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 1(12:02 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM End Zone for 1 yards. K.Roberts for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the RM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 25(11:57 - 4th) T.Mayfield rushed to RM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hopper at RM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ROB 31(11:23 - 4th) J.Kupchella steps back to pass. J.Kupchella pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - ROB 31(11:12 - 4th) J.Kupchella rushed to APP 46 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Vanhook at APP 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ROB 46(10:20 - 4th) J.Kupchella steps back to pass. J.Kupchella pass incomplete intended for RM.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ROB 46(10:20 - 4th) A.Jackson rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Greene; J.Rucks at APP 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ROB 44(9:46 - 4th) J.Kupchella steps back to pass. J.Kupchella pass incomplete intended for B.Bevins.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ROB 44(9:34 - 4th) G.Souders punts 30 yards to APP 14 Center-RM. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 14(9:22 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to APP 22 for yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at APP 22. PENALTY on APP-M.Samuel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 17 - APLST 7(9:15 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to APP 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fleurima at APP 13.
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 13(8:26 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to APP 36 for 23 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(8:00 - 4th) R.Burger scrambles to APP 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; G.Young at APP 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48(7:44 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Audiger at RM 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 43(6:54 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Cabell at RM 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 44(6:18 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Shegog; S.Louis at RM 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(5:40 - 4th) R.Burger pass complete to RM 41. Catch made by A.Drews at RM 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Louis at RM 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 23(5:02 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Scarebrook at RM 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 22(4:31 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Marois; C.Casto at RM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 20(3:59 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to RM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Magee; S.Louis at RM 20.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - APLST 20(3:06 - 4th) R.Burger steps back to pass. R.Burger pass incomplete intended for C.Sutton.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ROB 20(3:01 - 4th) J.Kupchella pass complete to RM 20. Catch made by V.Pena at RM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at RM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ROB 25(2:57 - 4th) A.Jackson rushed to RM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at RM 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ROB 27(2:39 - 4th) T.Mayfield rushed to RM 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by APP at RM 26.
4 & 4 - ROB(0:52 - 4th) PENALTY on RM-RM Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ROB 26(0:52 - 4th) G.Souders punts 29 yards to APP 45 Center-RM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45(0:46 - 4th) B.Davis rushed to APP 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 47(0:19 - 4th) B.Davis rushed to APP 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by RM at APP 47.
