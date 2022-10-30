|
|
|MTSU
|UTEP
Cunningham lifts Middle Tennessee over UTEP 24-13
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Chase Cunningham threw three touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 75-yard strike to Jaylin Lane midway through the fourth quarter, and Middle Tennessee turned back UTEP 24-13 on Saturday night.
Cunningham's pass to Lane came on a first-down play after UTEP's Gavin Baechle kicked his second 47-yard field goal to get the Miners within 17-13 with 7:30 remaining in the game.
Cunningham's 17-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Tate Jr. gave Middle Tennessee (4-4, 1-3 Conference USA) a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
UTEP (4-5, 2-3) pulled even at halftime on Baechle's field goal and Gavin Hardison 4-yard scoring toss to Tyrin Smith.
Cunningham's 6-yard touchdown pass to DJ England-Chisholm was the only score of the third quarter and gave the Blue Raiders the lead for good.
Cunningham completed 21 of 27 passes for 265 yards for Middle Tennessee. Lane had seven catches for 147 yards. Frank Peasant rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries.
Hardison completed 19 of 34 passes for 177 yards with an interception for the Miners. Smith had 10 receptions for 117 yards.
---
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
265 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -13 RuYds
|
T. Smith
1 WR
117 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|378
|292
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|101
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|255
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|20-26
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-43
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|6-44.5
|Return Yards
|14
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|4-14
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|21/27
|265
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|21
|106
|0
|25
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|6
|-13
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|8
|7
|147
|1
|75
|
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|4
|3
|31
|1
|17
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|3
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|47.8
|4
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|4
|3.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|19/34
|177
|1
|1
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|13
|68
|0
|16
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|12
|48
|0
|12
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|9
|-15
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|14
|10
|117
|1
|26
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|7
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|5
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Flores 86 WR
|L. Flores
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|6
|44.5
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|3
|17.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:42 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 40.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 40(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(14:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 31. Catch made by J.Ervin at TEP 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 24.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 24(13:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(13:18 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 7(13:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 7(13:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 7. Catch made by Y.Ali at TEP 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MTSU 13(12:30 - 1st) Z.Rankin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at TEP 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(12:08 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 28.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UTEP 28(6:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 20 for -8 yards (P.Hughes) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 13 - UTEP 20(11:21 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 3 for -17 yards (MTS)
|Punt
4 & 29 - UTEP 4(10:48 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to TEP 47 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the TEP 47. Tackled by TEP at TEP 1. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(10:27 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 50(10:03 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 50(9:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by E.Metcalf at TEP 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(9:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at TEP 35 for -1 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 35(8:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 35(8:26 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards to TEP 2 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 2(8:17 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 7(7:35 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(7:02 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15(6:14 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 18(5:51 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 18(5:49 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 21 yards to TEP 39 Center-TEP. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(5:21 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 31(4:22 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to TEP 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 30(4:13 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 31.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 31(4:13 - 1st) J.Lane rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(4:02 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by Y.Ali at TEP 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(3:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 18. Catch made by J.Lane at TEP 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 17(3:11 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by J.Tate at TEP 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Tate for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at TEP 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(2:11 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 37 for 16 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(2:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(1:16 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to MTS 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 45(0:24 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to MTS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 33(14:20 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to MTS 33 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 33. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 28(14:20 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 24(14:08 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to MTS 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(13:48 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 23(12:30 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for TEP.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UTEP 21(12:01 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at MTS 30 for -9 yards (D.Stanley)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - UTEP 37(11:13 - 2nd) G.Baechle 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:12 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(10:49 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 19 for -10 yards (P.Amaewhule)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 19(10:03 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:22 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 60 yards to TEP 15 Center-MTS. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 15. Tackled by MTS at TEP 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(9:06 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 14. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 16(8:34 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 16.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTEP 16(8:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTEP 16(7:55 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 49 yards to MTS 35 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 35. Tackled by TEP at MTS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(7:44 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(7:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 44. Catch made by D.Bracy at TEP 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 42(6:54 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to TEP 42 for 0 yards. F.Peasant FUMBLES forced by TEP. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Tafuna at TEP 42. Tackled by MTS at TEP 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(6:54 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 41(6:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTEP 41(6:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 38 for -3 yards (Z.Wood; J.Wyatt)
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTEP 38(5:41 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 47 yards to MTS 15 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 15. Tackled by TEP at MTS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(5:18 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 27(4:47 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(4:33 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 45(4:32 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 49.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 49(3:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 40 for -11 yards (TEP) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 40(3:55 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 43 yards to TEP 17 Center-MTS. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 17. Tackled by MTS at TEP 17.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(3:49 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 26(3:08 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 27 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at TEP 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(2:43 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 32. PENALTY on TEP-T.Thompson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 18 - UTEP 20(2:34 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 20. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 27(2:08 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 27. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(1:56 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 41(1:36 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 41. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by R.Flores at MTS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTEP 29(1:10 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 29(1:05 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(0:48 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UTEP 16(0:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTEP 8(0:44 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 8(0:38 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 4(0:30 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 4. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:21 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(0:15 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 45(0:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 45(0:01 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to TEP 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 44. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:53 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:50 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:45 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 60 yards to MTS 15 Center-TEP. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 15. Tackled by TEP at MTS 8.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 8(14:34 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(14:14 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 35(13:47 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(13:22 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 47.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MTSU 47(13:04 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 41 for -6 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - MTSU 41(12:21 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 47(11:54 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 53 yards to TEP End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(11:33 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(10:59 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for Z.Fryar.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 34(10:51 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 34. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 35.
|Int
3 & 9 - UTEP 35(10:07 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 36. Intercepted by J.Thomas at TEP 36. Tackled by TEP at TEP 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(10:00 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to TEP 34 for yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 46(9:47 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to TEP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 42.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - MTSU 42(9:18 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(9:10 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 22(8:28 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 18.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 18(7:51 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 19(7:16 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 19. Catch made by J.Lane at TEP 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 6(6:48 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to TEP 6. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at TEP 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP End Zone. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at TEP 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(6:35 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 20(5:52 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 22(5:24 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 22. Catch made by J.Tupou at TEP 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(4:24 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 43(4:09 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 43(3:57 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(2:34 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 34.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:51 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by T.Thompson at MTS 34. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 39(1:01 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 27.
|Sack
3 & 3 - UTEP 27(0:27 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at MTS 34 for -7 yards (J.Ferguson)
|+9 YD
4 & 10 - UTEP 34(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to MTS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:53 - 4th) D.England-Chisolm rushed to MTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 30(14:27 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm. PENALTY on TEP-T.Knight Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(14:21 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 41(13:54 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 43(13:17 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 44.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MTSU 44(12:31 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 39(12:31 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards to TEP 11 Center-MTS. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(12:23 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 11. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:49 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 20(11:27 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 20. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 33(10:47 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 34(10:09 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 46.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:42 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 46. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 46. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(9:16 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - UTEP 23(9:08 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(8:49 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to MTS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTEP 15(7:49 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to MTS 15. Catch made by T.Smith at MTS 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Smith for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - UTEP 30(7:49 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - UTEP 30(7:42 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - UTEP 37(7:36 - 4th) G.Baechle 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(7:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Lane for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(7:20 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(6:55 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 40.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTEP 40(6:33 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-E.Klein False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UTEP 35(6:20 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - UTEP 35(6:12 - 4th) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at TEP 38.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 38(5:44 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 47 yards to MTS 15 Center-TEP. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(5:33 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(5:07 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 36(4:37 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(4:31 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 42(3:41 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 42(3:03 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at MTS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(2:48 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to TEP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 45(1:15 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 43(0:39 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to TEP 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 41.
