San Jose State rallies for emotional 35-28 win over Nevada
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Chevan Cordeiro passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson ran for two big scores and San Jose State rallied for an emotional 35-28 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.
San Jose State postponed its football game last weekend after freshman running back Camdan McWright was killed when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. SJSU started tonight's game by forming a 6 on the field in honor of McWright, who wore the number.
Toa Taua had two touchdown runs to stake Nevada to a 14-7 lead at the half.
The Wolf Pack's lead grew to 21-7 just 2:02 into the third quarter when Shane Illingworth connected with BJ Casteel for a 53-yard touchdown. Cordeiro answered with a 2-yard touchdown run and a 14-yard scoring toss to Shamar Garrett to pull San Jose State (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) even at 21-all.
Taua's third touchdown run - a 5-yarder - gave Nevada (2-7, 0-5) a 28-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. Kairee Robinson answered for San Jose State with a 2-yard scoring run to knot the score with 6:29 left to play. Two pass interference calls on Nevada's Isaiah Essissima kept the Spartans' drive alive.
After a 13-yard kickoff return and an offside penalty gave Nevada the ball on their own 8-yard line, the Spartans defense forced a three-and-out. A 25-yard punt gave San Jose State the ball on the Wolf Pack 42. Six plays later Robinson ran it in from 5 yards out and the Spartans led for the first time with 1:10 left.
Cade Hall had back-to-back sacks for SJSU and Alii Matau picked off Illingworth on third-and-13 to seal the victory.
Cordeiro completed 33 of 45 passes for the Spartans. He hit Dominick Mazotti for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Robinson finished with 40 yards on 11 carries.
Illingworth passed for 223 yards, completing 18 of 29 attempts, for the Wolf Pack.
T. Taua
35 RB
75 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, -3 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
340 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -10 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|29
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|9
|20
|Penalty
|3
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|286
|365
|Total Plays
|67
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|25
|Rush Attempts
|38
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|223
|340
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|33-45
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-114
|7-69
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-33.2
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|340
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|18/29
|223
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|23
|75
|3
|23
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|14
|-13
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|9
|7
|149
|1
|53
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|10
|8
|79
|0
|20
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown III 81 TE
|C. Brown III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 2 CB
|I. Essissima
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 0 DT
|D. Peterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Green 99 DT
|W. Green
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Meier 35 DB
|K. Meier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 11 LB
|M. Walker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 14 CB
|Z. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blackwell 25 CB
|D. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Winston 4 LB
|E. Winston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Webster 49 P
|H. Webster
|6
|33.2
|1
|37
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|15.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|33/45
|340
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|11
|40
|2
|12
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|14
|-10
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|12
|6
|91
|0
|26
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|10
|8
|79
|0
|17
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|6
|6
|58
|0
|24
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|7
|5
|44
|1
|13
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|6-5
|3.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|5-1
|4.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reed 7 CB
|K. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|2-6
|1.0
|1
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dansby 25 DB
|M. Dansby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wood 14 LB
|E. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at SJS 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 26(14:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 39.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(14:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 35. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35(13:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; T.Mack at NEV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 29(13:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Sack
4 & 4 - SJST 29(13:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 31 for -2 yards (D.Watts)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(13:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:50 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:40 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; B.Parham at NEV 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(12:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 50.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 50(12:00 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 48.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 48(11:21 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 45 for -3 yards (C.Hall)
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 45(10:48 - 1st) H.Webster punts 37 yards to SJS 18 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(10:40 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at SJS 19.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 19(10:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(9:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 31 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mack at SJS 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 31(9:21 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Hansen at SJS 30.
|Sack
3 & 12 - SJST 30(8:46 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 21 for -9 yards (NEV) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by D.Peterson. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Peterson at SJS 21. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(8:38 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at SJS 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 23(8:07 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harmon at SJS 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 13(7:27 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to SJS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Wood at SJS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 9(6:52 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9(6:47 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 9. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 2(6:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NEVADA 1(5:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Weynand; A.Seiuli at SJS 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17(5:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 17(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at SJS 19.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 19(4:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 44(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(3:50 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 45.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SJST 45(3:16 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 45(3:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 35.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - SJST 35(2:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(1:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 28(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 18(1:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at NEV 24 for -6 yards (W.Green)
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 24(1:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 24. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 15(0:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEV 10.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 10(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 10. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Mazotti for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins at NEV 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(14:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18(14:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18(14:09 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 16(13:37 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 35 yards to SJS 49 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(13:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SJST 43(12:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SJST 43(12:43 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti. PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 43(12:37 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 43 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:29 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 24(11:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; C.Hall at NEV 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25(11:18 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at NEV 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-I.World Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:52 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:43 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 25(10:07 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at NEV 39. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(9:58 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Casteel at SJS 46. Gain of 28 yards. B.Casteel ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:25 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:20 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 23 for -5 yards (C.Hall)
|+23 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 23(8:34 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Taua for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on SJS-J.Kakiva Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 50 yards from NEV 50 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.Canaan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 20(8:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 20(8:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 20. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at SJS 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 44(7:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 38 for -6 yards (W.Green)
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 38(7:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by N.Nash at SJS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at SJS 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 44(6:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman; D.Blackwell at SJS 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 49(5:46 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 37 yards to NEV 14 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(5:44 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at NEV 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 17(5:10 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at NEV 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 22(4:24 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wright; B.Parham at NEV 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(3:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders; B.Parham at NEV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for W.Kommer.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 30(3:14 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 34 yards to SJS 36 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 36(3:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-S.Olson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 15 - SJST 31(3:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 22 for -9 yards (M.Walker)
|+8 YD
2 & 24 - SJST 22(2:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 22. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 30.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 30(1:59 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at SJS 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 43(1:24 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 57 yards to NEV End Zone Center-A.Gonneville. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(1:17 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 10(1:13 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 11(1:08 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 11. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dansby at NEV 18.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 18(1:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; T.Jenkins at NEV 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(0:51 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 39 for -7 yards (V.Fehoko)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NEVADA 39(0:36 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|-1 YD
3 & 17 - NEVADA 39(0:36 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at NEV 38.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38(0:26 - 2nd) H.Webster punts 32 yards to SJS 30 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by N.Barcelos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 56 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 9. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(15:00 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at NEV 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 39(14:25 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; T.Jenkins at NEV 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(14:06 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; V.Fehoko at NEV 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 46(13:36 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at NEV 47.
|+53 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 47(13:06 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 47. Gain of 53 yards. B.Casteel for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at SJS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 32(12:32 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mack; M.Walker at SJS 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 32(11:49 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(11:21 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Watts; Z.Lewis at NEV 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(10:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at NEV 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at NEV 42. PENALTY on NEV-T.Witte Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(10:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 27. Gain of 13 yards. E.Cooks ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 14(10:06 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(9:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cordeiro for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV 23. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins; C.Williams at NEV 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(9:50 - 3rd) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Tolefree at NEV 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 37(9:24 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 36(8:51 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 36(8:39 - 3rd) H.Webster punts 36 yards to SJS 28 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(8:34 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 28(8:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 28(8:26 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at SJS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 40(7:57 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at SJS 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 43(7:15 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49(6:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 44.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 44(6:08 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(5:29 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 23(4:52 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(4:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 16. Gain of 2 yards. J.Braddock FUMBLES forced by N.Mateialona. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-J.Braddock at NEV 14. Tackled by J.Dedman at NEV 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 14(3:40 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 14. Catch made by S.Garrett at NEV 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Garrett for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:32 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at NEV 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 34(3:04 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; K.Harmon at NEV 36.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(2:35 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 38.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(2:09 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Campbell at SJS 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(1:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; V.Fehoko at SJS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(1:12 - 3rd) W.Kommer rushed to SJS 8 for yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 28(0:51 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; A.Matau at SJS 21.
|Sack
3 & 13 - NEVADA 21(0:03 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 28 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
|No Good
4 & 20 - NEVADA 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Killam yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:43 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 25 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
|Sack
2 & 17 - NEVADA 25(14:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at SJS 29 for -4 yards (V.Fehoko)
|Penalty
3 & 21 - NEVADA 29(13:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis. PENALTY on SJS-N.Shelton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(13:15 - 4th) S.Illingworth scrambles to SJS 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at SJS 11. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 11(12:41 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to SJS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 11. PENALTY on SJS-K.Harmon Horse Collar Tackle 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 5(12:57 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to SJS End Zone for 5 yards. T.Taua for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) M.Killam extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) M.Killam kicks 59 yards from NEV 35 to the SJS 6. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:41 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman; T.Mack at SJS 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36(12:09 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at SJS 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 43(11:33 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at SJS 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50(11:03 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 50. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 38(10:38 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 23(10:33 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 23(10:30 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 23. Catch made by E.Cooks at NEV 23. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12(10:01 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 12. Catch made by J.Braddock at NEV 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 6(9:20 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 6(8:36 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 6. Catch made by D.Mazotti at NEV 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Lewis at NEV 1.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1(8:00 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Lewis; D.Peterson at NEV 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 3(7:19 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SJST 4(6:41 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(6:35 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. K.Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Leonard at NEV 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(6:24 - 4th) PENALTY on NEV-B.Casteel False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NEVADA 8(6:24 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at NEV 8.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NEVADA 8(5:29 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 5 for -3 yards (V.Fehoko) S.Illingworth FUMBLES forced by V.Fehoko. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-S.Illingworth at NEV 11. Tackled by SJS at NEV 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 11(4:54 - 4th) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at NEV 17.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 17(4:29 - 4th) H.Webster punts 25 yards to NEV 42 Center-N.Barcelos. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(4:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 42. Catch made by S.Olson at NEV 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 34(3:43 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Winston; D.Watts at NEV 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(3:09 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by I.Hamilton at NEV 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sanders at NEV 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 22(2:32 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to NEV 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at NEV 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 17(1:57 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to NEV 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at NEV 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 5(1:16 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to NEV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Robinson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(1:10 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(1:05 - 4th) S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at NEV 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(0:53 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 35 for -2 yards (C.Hall)
|Sack
2 & 12 - NEVADA 35(0:46 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 33 for -2 yards (C.Hall)
|Int
3 & 14 - NEVADA 33(0:39 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 49. Intercepted by A.Matau at NEV 49. Tackled by B.Casteel at NEV 48.
