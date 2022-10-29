|
Notre Dame hands No. 16 Syracuse 2nd loss in a row, 41-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estime rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange 41-24 on Saturday.
Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses and has 26 consecutive regular-season wins against ACC opponents. The Fighting Irish have played their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina despite five TD passes by UNC quarterback Drake Maye.
Logan Diggs scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas with 17 seconds left in the second period. Pyne was 9 of 19 passing for 116 yards.
Syracuse (6-2) suffered its first loss of the season last week at Clemson, blowing an 11-point halftime lead and falling 27-21. Star tailback Sean Tucker only had five carries in that game and coach Dino Babers vowed that would not happen again.
It didn't: Tucker finished with 60 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Syracuse within 24-17.
Starting Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader left in the third quarter after completing 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. Babers said in a TV interview at halftime that Shrader was injured but didn't specify.
Backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson sparked the Orange, including a 23-yard pass to Damien Alford to set up Tucker's score. But a tipped pass was intercepted by Notre Dame's Marist Liufau less than 2 minutes into the fourth quarter and Estime scored on an 11-yard run at 9:11. He added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the period.
Syracuse entered the game leading the ACC in total defense, but its run defense was exposed by Clemson. The Tigers rushed for 293 yards on 60 tries and the Irish seemed intent on doing the same, relying on their huge offensive line and the punishing runs of Estime and Diggs. They took turns during a 55-yard scoring drive, all but two of the plays on the ground with Diggs scoring on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter to give the Irish a 14-7 lead.
The Irish outgained Syracuse 246-61 on the ground.
Pyne, who was rarely pressured, threw to tight end Michael Mayer for 37 yards and again for 11 more before Thomas's TD catch gave the Irish a 21-7 lead. The Irish outgained the Orange 225-73 in the opening half.
MAYER'S MARKS
Mayer entered the game needing 25 yards to become the Irish's all-time leader in receiving yards for the position - and it did. He finished with three catches for 54 yards and has 1,870 to best Tyler Eifert's record of 1,840 yards set from 2009-12.
Mayer has caught at least one pass in 32 straight games and needs one touchdown catch to break a tie with Ken MacAfee 1974-77 for most in a career - both have 15.
12TH MAN
Syracuse attracted its second straight sellout crowd, which had an early effect in the indoors stadium. The Irish were called for two false starts and Blake Grupe missed a 39-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Syracuse fell only two spots after the loss at Clemson, but this loss will drop the Orange a lot.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Irish have rebounded nicely after their awful start and now have defeated two ranked teams on the road. They'll get their biggest test of the season next week when they host No. 5 Clemson next Saturday.
Syracuse: Shrader was one of the main keys to the team's success, and he's the acknowledged leader. Del Rio-Wilson showed he could step in and be effective.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame hosts No. 5 Clemson next Saturday.
Syracuse is at Pittsburgh next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|16
|4
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|362
|285
|Total Plays
|75
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|246
|60
|Rush Attempts
|56
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|116
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|16-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.0
|6-32.0
|Return Yards
|76
|41
|Punts - Returns
|4-47
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|246
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|9/19
|116
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|20
|123
|2
|28
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|20
|85
|1
|16
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|8
|23
|0
|7
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|7
|3
|54
|0
|37
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|3
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Merriweather 15 WR
|T. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|2/3
|31
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|5
|40.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|11/22
|190
|1
|1
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|5/14
|35
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|16
|60
|1
|21
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|5
|4
|0
|8
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|8
|4
|78
|1
|30
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|2
|2
|43
|1
|30
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|6
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
U. Hatcher 17 WR
|U. Hatcher
|6
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 8 DB
|G. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|54
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|5
|38.4
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(14:53 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-I.Foskey Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 57 yards from ND 35 to the SYR 8. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Henderson at SYR 32. PENALTY on ND-ND Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(14:45 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SYR 49.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 49(14:14 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to ND 30 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at ND 30.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(13:47 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to ND 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at ND 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - CUSE 34(13:09 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by T.Pena at ND 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 27(12:28 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to ND 27. Catch made by T.Pena at ND 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at ND 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(11:54 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to ND 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 13(11:15 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to ND 13. Catch made by O.Gadsden at ND 13. Gain of 13 yards. O.Gadsden for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(11:11 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ND 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30(10:51 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at ND 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ND 34(10:09 - 1st) M.Evans rushed to ND 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at ND 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:38 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at ND 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(9:02 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; A.Clark at SYR 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ND 47(8:34 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:01 - 1st) D.Pyne scrambles to SYR 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ND 31(7:37 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at SYR 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(6:59 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Linton; A.Clark at SYR 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - ND 31(6:19 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by C.Tyree at SYR 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ND 21(5:40 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Good
4 & 3 - ND 29(5:37 - 1st) B.Grupe 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(5:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio at SYR 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 20(4:55 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at SYR 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 25(4:15 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 25(4:10 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 41 yards to ND 34 Center-A.Bolinsky. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 34. Tackled by A.Bolinsky at ND 37.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(4:00 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ND 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - ND 43(3:22 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to SYR 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(2:45 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to SYR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 39.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ND 39(2:12 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-J.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ND 44(1:49 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to SYR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 41.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ND 41(0:58 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-J.Alt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ND 46(0:43 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by J.Thomas at SYR 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ND 46(0:43 - 1st) J.Sot punts 38 yards to SYR 8 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 8(0:36 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper. PENALTY on ND-B.Morrison Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(0:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at SYR 27.
|-6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 27(0:03 - 1st) C.Jackson rushed to SYR 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at SYR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 21(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 21(14:54 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 34 yards to ND 45 Center-A.Bolinsky. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(14:48 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at SYR 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ND 50(14:07 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(13:24 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 26(12:49 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; A.Clark at SYR 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ND 22(12:05 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ND 20(11:21 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by M.Mayer at SYR 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(10:47 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; K.Darton at SYR 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ND 8(10:25 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Williams; R.Hanna at SYR 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ND 5(9:50 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(9:10 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ND 3(8:28 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR End Zone for 3 yards. L.Diggs for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:23 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:20 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at SYR 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(7:45 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at SYR 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(7:01 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 50 yards to ND 23 Center-A.Bolinsky. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 23. Tackled by J.Barron at ND 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 36(6:49 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 36(6:46 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ND 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 41(6:04 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Salerno.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 41(5:58 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 34 yards to SYR 25 Center-M.Vinson. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 25. Tackled by ND at SYR 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(5:48 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at SYR 35.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CUSE 35(5:21 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 35(5:15 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at SYR 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(4:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - CUSE 45(4:40 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at SYR 46.
|Sack
2 & 4 - CUSE 46(4:03 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 39 for -7 yards (I.Foskey)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CUSE 39(3:17 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CUSE 39(3:12 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 39 yards to ND 22 Center-A.Bolinsky. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 22. Tackled by J.Barron at ND 29.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(3:00 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; G.Williams at ND 31.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - ND 31(2:20 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 31. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 31. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Chestnut at SYR 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - ND 48(1:53 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 24. Intercepted by J.Carter at SYR 24. J.Carter ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(1:42 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 42(1:37 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 42(1:31 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to ND 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 39.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - CUSE 39(1:26 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39(1:18 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 42 for 3 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ND 42(1:10 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at ND 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(0:41 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - ND 49(0:37 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 49. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(0:30 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 14. Catch made by M.Mayer at SYR 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ND 3(0:22 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 3. Catch made by J.Thomas at SYR 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Thomas for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 59 yards from ND 35 to the SYR 6. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bracy at SYR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(0:10 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at SYR 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 64 yards from SYR 35 to the ND 1. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Bailey at ND 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(14:55 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at ND 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(14:14 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ND 49(13:34 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ND 44(13:13 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ND 43(12:28 - 3rd) M.Evans rushed to SYR 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(12:05 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ND 40(11:36 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for T.Merriweather.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 40(11:29 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 40(11:26 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 35 yards to SYR 5 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by D.Adams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 5(11:18 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; C.Smith at SYR 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 7(10:53 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CUSE 7(10:47 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 7(10:43 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 28 yards to SYR 35 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(10:35 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - ND 31(10:01 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 17 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at SYR 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17(9:21 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to SYR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ND 15(8:39 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; C.Okechukwu at SYR 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 13(7:49 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ND 21(7:45 - 3rd) B.Grupe 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:41 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at SYR 33.
|+30 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 33(7:11 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at ND 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(6:44 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at ND 40 for -3 yards (J.Botelho)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CUSE 40(6:12 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CUSE 40(6:08 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to ND 27 for yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 27. PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 22 - CUSE 49(5:44 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by S.Tucker at ND 49. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bertrand at ND 36.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CUSE 44(5:02 - 3rd) A.Szmyt 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:57 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ND 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 28(4:24 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at ND 26.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ND 26(3:45 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 25 for -1 yards (J.Geer)
|Punt
4 & 10 - ND 25(2:57 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 42 yards to SYR 33 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(2:46 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at SYR 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 35(2:12 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 35(2:05 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Morrison at SYR 43.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(1:38 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 34.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(1:05 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by D.Adams at ND 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 4(0:29 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to ND End Zone for 4 yards. S.Tucker for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:25 - 3rd) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at ND 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ND 29(15:00 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; K.Darton at ND 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 30(14:16 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 30(14:06 - 4th) J.Sot punts 51 yards to SYR 19 Center-M.Vinson. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 19. Tackled by B.Lenzy at SYR 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:57 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah at SYR 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 32(13:27 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to SYR 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at SYR 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(12:59 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass INTERCEPTED at ND 46. Intercepted by M.Liufau at ND 46. Tackled by SYR at ND 46.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(12:54 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to ND 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ND 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 50(12:14 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ND 45(11:54 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at SYR 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(11:16 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; M.Jones at SYR 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ND 39(10:36 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to SYR 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ND 37(9:58 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by D.Colzie at SYR 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 26(9:20 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas. PENALTY on SYR-J.Carter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 11(9:15 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to SYR End Zone for 11 yards. A.Estime for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:11 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at SYR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 27(8:38 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CUSE 27(8:32 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 26 for -1 yards (J.Ademilola; H.Cross)
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 26(8:11 - 4th) J.Williams punts yards to SYR 26 Center-A.Bolinsky. C.Lewis blocked the kick. J.Botelho recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by SYR at SYR 2.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(7:50 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to SYR End Zone for 2 yards. A.Estime for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:47 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:41 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 25. Gain of 12 yards. S.Tucker ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(7:18 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-O.Gadsden False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 32(7:07 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at SYR 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:42 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at ND 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:25 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:20 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:14 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass INTERCEPTED at ND End Zone. Intercepted by B.Joseph at ND End Zone. Tackled by SYR at ND End Zone. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 31(6:07 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to ND 31. Catch made by O.Gadsden at ND 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at ND 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(5:50 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to ND 13. Catch made by D.Adams at ND 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Adams for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks onside 12 from SYR 35 to SYR 47. ND returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(5:43 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Linton at SYR 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ND 43(5:03 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ND 41(4:17 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to SYR 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 34.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(3:42 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to SYR 6 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at SYR 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ND 6(2:58 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at SYR 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 2(2:51 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 2(2:45 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to SYR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; M.Jones at SYR 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ND 10(2:02 - 4th) B.Grupe 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to the SYR 25. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:58 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 18 for -7 yards (J.Botelho)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CUSE 18(1:33 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - CUSE 18(1:29 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 18. Catch made by U.Hatcher at SYR 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ND at SYR 29.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CUSE 29(1:09 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for U.Hatcher.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 29(1:05 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the SYR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ND 30(0:35 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the SYR 31.
