SMU starts fast, breezes to 45-34 victory over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Preston Stone passed to Rashee Rice for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and SMU never trailed in a 45-34 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Tyler Lavine followed with the first of his three short touchdown runs on the day and SMU (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) led 14-0 before the game was five minutes old. Lavine's second scoring run helped the Mustangs take a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Elijah Chapman scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to push the Mustangs' lead to 45-20.
Stone completed 11 of 17 passes for 219 yards for SMU. Freshman backup quarterback Kevin Jennings had his first collegiate touchdown pass - a 6-yarder to Rice late in the third quarter. Rice had nine receptions for 180 yards.
Braylon Braxton came off the bench to complete 8 of 14 passes for 120 yards for the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3). He teamed up with Keylon Stokes for a 50-yard score and Jordan Ford for a 9-yarder in the fourth quarter.
---
|
R. Rice
11 WR
180 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|
B. Braxton
1 QB
120 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|468
|406
|Total Plays
|78
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|182
|Rush Attempts
|50
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|310
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-83
|8-58
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|310
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|11/17
|219
|1
|0
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|8/11
|91
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|17
|72
|3
|14
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|18
|47
|0
|10
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|5
|31
|0
|19
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
F. Parker 31 CB
|F. Parker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|15
|9
|180
|2
|75
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|5
|3
|45
|0
|38
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|1/2
|34
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|43.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Epton Jr. 22 RB
|B. Epton Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|16.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|8/14
|120
|2
|0
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|7/16
|96
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|19
|86
|0
|42
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|8
|78
|0
|48
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|5
|19
|1
|21
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|5
|-1
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|10
|5
|122
|1
|50
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|9
|4
|45
|0
|21
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 S
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grant 98 DL
|H. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wallace 22 S
|L. Wallace
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 11 DL
|E. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|4
|41.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 75 yards. R.Rice for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 61 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA 4. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Adimora at TSA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:42 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:39 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:35 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at TSA 40. PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 20 - TULSA 13(14:04 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 5 for -8 yards (I.Slade-Matautia)
|Punt
4 & 28 - TULSA 5(13:26 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 48 yards to SMU 47 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(13:17 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at SMU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 49(12:55 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 39(12:30 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39(11:36 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer; T.Carlisle at TSA 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 36(11:45 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TSA 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 28(11:21 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 28(11:08 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TSA 24.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 24(10:31 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(10:14 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:12 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Reid; E.Chatman at TSA 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(9:43 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at TSA 42.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(9:20 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 42. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; D.Levelston at SMU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(8:59 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to SMU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 30(8:38 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 30(8:27 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by D.Prince at SMU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(7:58 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to SMU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newman at SMU 15. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 7(7:37 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to SMU 7. Catch made by I.Epps at SMU 7. Gain of 7 yards. I.Epps for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-J.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - SMU 20(7:37 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; G.Sawyer at SMU 23.
|+41 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 23(7:03 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 23. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 36. PENALTY on TSA-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(6:43 - 1st) T.Knox rushed to TSA 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle; B.Powers at TSA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 37(5:49 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 37(5:43 - 1st) P.Stone rushed to TSA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 35.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SMU 35(5:03 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(4:55 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia; G.Wiley at TSA 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 44(4:28 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at TSA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:59 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:54 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TSA 47.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULSA 47(3:16 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULSA 47(3:06 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 43 yards to SMU 10 Center-C.Matthews. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 10. Tackled by J.Cannady at SMU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(2:56 - 1st) P.Stone rushed to SMU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at SMU 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 14(2:36 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; B.Powers at SMU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 17(2:05 - 1st) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 17(1:57 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 42 yards to TSA 41 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:49 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TSA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 44(1:23 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 44(1:14 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 30 for -14 yards (I.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 21 - TULSA 30(0:40 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 51 yards to SMU 19 Center-C.Matthews. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 19. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49. PENALTY on SMU-T.Knox Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(0:29 - 1st) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at SMU 40.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 40(0:11 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TSA 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(15:00 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon at TSA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 32(14:41 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; J.Wright at TSA 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 32(14:13 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; D.Jackson at TSA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(14:01 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 25(13:42 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace; J.Terry at TSA 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19(13:16 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 19. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TSA 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 20(12:51 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 16.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 16(12:04 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(11:54 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-D.Wade False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+48 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 20(11:49 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to SMU 32 for 48 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(11:20 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at SMU 32 for 0 yards (J.Aho) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by J.Aho. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-S.Reid at SMU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32(11:10 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(10:51 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; A.Goodlow at TSA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 34(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SMU 34(9:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bissinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - SMU 39(9:45 - 2nd) P.Stone pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by V.Gardner at TSA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 34.
|No Good
4 & 9 - SMU 42(9:07 - 2nd) C.Rogers 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(9:00 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TSA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:35 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:27 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TULSA 36(8:22 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 24 yards to SMU 40 Center-C.Matthews. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 40(8:14 - 2nd) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 40(8:08 - 2nd) P.Stone rushed to TSA 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(7:42 - 2nd) P.Stone rushed to TSA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TSA 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 42(7:07 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 39(6:29 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; T.Carlisle at TSA 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34(5:52 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 32(5:04 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TSA 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 30(4:25 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by D.Goffney at TSA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TSA 25.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 25(3:19 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow; E.Rogers at TSA 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(2:56 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer; J.Wright at TSA 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 16(2:25 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 12(1:45 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(1:11 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TSA 9.
|Sack
2 & Goal - SMU 9(0:32 - 2nd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings sacked at TSA 15 for -6 yards (J.Anderson)
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - SMU 15(0:18 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 15. Catch made by V.Gardner at TSA 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - SMU 24(0:03 - 2nd) C.Rogers 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at TSA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 34(14:44 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at TSA 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(14:37 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 49.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:23 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to SMU 7 for 42 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at SMU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 7(14:00 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to SMU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 5(13:25 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to SMU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULSA 1(12:54 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to SMU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TULSA 1(11:58 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Braxton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:54 - 3rd) Z.Long extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 60 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU 5. B.Epton returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.O'Keefe; K.Solomon at SMU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(11:48 - 3rd) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at SMU 30.
|+38 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 30(11:14 - 3rd) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 30. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(10:48 - 3rd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 32(10:40 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; J.Wright at TSA 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 30(10:09 - 3rd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by B.Redding at TSA 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 10(9:40 - 3rd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on TSA-L.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 2(9:35 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Lavine for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:32 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at TSA 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(9:04 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at TSA 29.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(8:37 - 3rd) D.Brin scrambles to TSA 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by SMU at TSA 49.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(8:07 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(7:49 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to SMU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 21(7:16 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 21(7:08 - 3rd) D.Brin scrambles to SMU End Zone for 21 yards. D.Brin for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 3rd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 59 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU 6. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at SMU 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:53 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at SMU 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:28 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at SMU 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 33(5:46 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at SMU 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(5:21 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; L.Wallace at TSA 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(4:37 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; L.Wallace at TSA 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - SMU 34(3:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on SMU-B.Redding False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39(3:41 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 36.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SMU 36(3:10 - 3rd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on TSA-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 21(3:01 - 3rd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 21(2:57 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 23.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - SMU 23(2:23 - 3rd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by D.Goffney at TSA 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SMU 3(2:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bissinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 8(1:52 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TSA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Terry; B.Powers at TSA 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 6(1:13 - 3rd) K.Jennings pass complete to TSA 6. Catch made by R.Rice at TSA 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Rice for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:04 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 23 for -2 yards. D.Prince FUMBLES forced by N.Roberts. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-E.Chatman at TSA 23. E.Chatman for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:55 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at TSA 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:18 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at TSA 33. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:12 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(0:00 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at TSA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 45(15:00 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Aho; J.Phillips at TSA 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(14:31 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 50. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 50. Gain of 50 yards. K.Stokes for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 54 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU 11. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(14:24 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at SMU 44. PENALTY on TSA-K.Solomon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(13:58 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to TSA 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 45(13:21 - 4th) K.Jennings scrambles to TSA 43 for 2 yards. K.Jennings FUMBLES forced by A.Goodlow. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-J.Wright at TSA 43. Tackled by SMU at TSA 43.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(13:07 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to SMU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 49(12:43 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to SMU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(12:21 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to SMU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 37(12:00 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to SMU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TULSA 35(11:26 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - TULSA 35(11:20 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by M.Jones at SMU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; N.Paul at SMU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:02 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:56 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by J.Santana at SMU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at SMU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TULSA 18(10:29 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - TULSA 18(10:13 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to SMU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newman; E.Chatman at SMU 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(9:44 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to SMU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Reid; B.Crossley at SMU 10.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TULSA 10(8:58 - 4th) PENALTY on TSA-J.Santana False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TULSA 15(8:58 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to SMU 15. Catch made by E.Hall at SMU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - TULSA 9(8:11 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to SMU 9. Catch made by J.Ford at SMU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Ford for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:08 - 4th) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at SMU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(7:28 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; J.Anderson at SMU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 26(6:43 - 4th) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 26(6:38 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 45 yards to TSA 29 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(6:32 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 29. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at TSA 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 34(6:10 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 34. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; B.Crossley at SMU 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(5:56 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by J.Santana at SMU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(5:25 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes. PENALTY on SMU-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(5:08 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on SMU-J.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 8(5:15 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to SMU 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 11.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TULSA 11(4:39 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to SMU 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Newman at SMU 14.
|Sack
3 & 14 - TULSA 14(4:43 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at SMU 26 for -12 yards (J.Samuels)
|No Good
4 & 26 - TULSA 33(4:02 - 4th) Z.Long 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Matthews Holder-L.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(3:55 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at SMU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 27(3:18 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at SMU 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 34(3:04 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at SMU 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SMU 35(2:58 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 42 yards to TSA 23 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(2:52 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(2:48 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(2:43 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 21 for -2 yards (J.Phillips)
|No Gain
4 & 12 - TULSA 21(2:08 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
