Garcia lifts Miami past Virginia in fourth overtime, 14-12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime – the only play of the day to reach the end zone – gave Miami a 14-12 win over Virginia on Saturday.
Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation. Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal as the fourth quarter ended.
Virginia and Miami traded field goals in each of the first two overtimes. Both missed their two-point tries in the third extra period. Then, after an incompletion by the Cavaliers, Garcia ran around the left side and dove for the pylon for the game-winning score.
Miami played without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was injured during last week’s loss to Duke. Garcia, a redshirt freshman, started in his place and also used speedy, mobile freshman Jacurri Brown, at times. The Hurricanes’ offense could not get untracked with either option behind center.
The game remained close throughout because Virginia’s attack wasn’t any more effective.
Miami went up 3-0 at halftime, getting a 38-yard field goal from Borregales on the final play. Before that, the two teams combined for 247 total yards and 10 punts.
Tied 3-3 late in the third quarter, UVa failed on four attempts from inside the 5-yard line, turning the ball over on downs when tight end Grant Misch dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
The Cavaliers took their first lead of the game on a 24-yard field goal by Will Bettridge with 12:11 left in the game, but Miami tied it on the final play of regulation on a 17-yard field goal to force overtime.
The Cavaliers and Hurricanes are both fighting for bowl eligibility in their first seasons under new head coaches, Tony Elliott at UVa and Mario Cristobal at Miami.
THE TAKEAWAY: Miami: Without Van Dyke at quarterback, Miami’s offense looked punchless and predictable. The Hurricanes mustered just 272 total yards
Virginia: UVa still hasn’t figured out its offensive woes, but once again got a solid effort from its defense.
UP NEXT: Saturday’s game was the first of four straight at home for Virginia, which hosts North Carolina next weekend.
Miami hosts Florida State in a rivalry game.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
H. Parrish Jr.
21 RB
113 RuYds, 4 ReYds, REC
B. Armstrong
5 QB
208 PaYds, 67 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|273
|327
|Total Plays
|71
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|119
|Rush Attempts
|39
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|125
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-22
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.5
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|49
|2
|Punts - Returns
|3-49
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|125
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|15/31
|125
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|24
|113
|0
|18
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|5
|28
|0
|12
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|5
|-9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|8
|5
|46
|0
|23
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|3
|22
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|4/4
|42
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|8
|38.5
|5
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|27.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|3
|16.3
|18
|0
|
L. Gutierrez Jr. 40 CB
|L. Gutierrez Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|15/25
|208
|0
|0
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|20
|67
|0
|20
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|7
|28
|0
|13
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|4
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|64
|0
|64
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|3
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|7
|5
|41
|0
|30
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|5
|5
|28
|0
|15
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wilson 86 WR
|S. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|4/4
|41
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|6
|43.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 64 yards from UVA 35 to the MFL 1. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by UVA at MFL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:47 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MIAMI 40(14:20 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-A.Cooper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:03 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(13:46 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 47(12:56 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 47(12:52 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 47(12:48 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 35 yards to UVA 18 Center-C.James. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 18(12:40 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 18(12:33 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UVA 15.
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - UVA 15(11:54 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35(11:14 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 35(11:05 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by X.Brown at UVA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 40(10:29 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 40(10:24 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 40 yards to MFL 20 Center-A.Livingston. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(10:17 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 23(9:45 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 23. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 30. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(9:21 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(8:48 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 36(8:32 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 40(7:59 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 40(7:53 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 33 for -7 yards (K.Butler; A.Faumui)
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIAMI 33(7:11 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to UVA 19 Center-C.James. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 19. Tackled by MFL at UVA 21.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 21(6:57 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 26(6:21 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 28(5:44 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UVA 30(4:54 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 45 yards to MFL 25 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:48 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(4:13 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(3:29 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(2:56 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46(2:46 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 45(2:07 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by B.Smith at UVA 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(1:49 - 1st) R.Brinson steps back to pass. R.Brinson sacked at UVA 44 for -3 yards (A.Clary)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 44(1:09 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - MIAMI 44(1:03 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 37.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 37(0:19 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 37 yards to UVA End Zone Center-C.James. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 20(0:10 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UVA 20(0:05 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 20 for 0 yards (J.Harvey)
|Sack
3 & 10 - UVA 20(15:00 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 18 for -2 yards (N.Kelly)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 18(14:22 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 51 yards to MFL 31 Center-A.Livingston. J.George returned punt from the MFL 31. Tackled by UVA at MFL 49.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(14:04 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 43(13:44 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 42(13:40 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 43(13:36 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 35 yards to UVA 8 Center-C.James. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 8(13:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 8. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 8. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 23(13:16 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 13 for -10 yards (M.Agude; L.Taylor)
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - UVA 13(12:47 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 13. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - UVA 19(11:54 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(11:27 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49(11:10 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 50(10:33 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to MFL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 43.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UVA 43(10:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by P.Jones at MFL 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 39. PENALTY on UVA-S.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - UVA 42(9:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to MFL 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 49(8:54 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 35 yards to MFL 14 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(8:49 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(8:25 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 37(7:49 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 41(7:13 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(6:32 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 44. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(6:00 - 2nd) J.Garcia rushed to UVA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 41(5:30 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by C.Young at UVA 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 42.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MIAMI 42(4:35 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 49 for -9 yards (C.Bennett) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by C.Bennett. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Garcia at MFL 49. Tackled by UVA at MFL 49.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MIAMI 49(3:48 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 34 yards to UVA 17 Center-C.James. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17(3:41 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 19(3:17 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 26(2:39 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 26. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 26.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UVA 26(1:58 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 43 yards to MFL 31 Center-A.Livingston. J.George returned punt from the MFL 31. Tackled by UVA at MFL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(1:45 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 48.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 48(1:27 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 48. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(1:20 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 20(1:01 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 22(0:31 - 2nd) J.Garcia scrambles to UVA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MIAMI 28(0:02 - 2nd) A.Borregales 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at UVA 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - UVA 21(14:27 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at UVA 20.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - UVA 20(13:51 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 50.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 50(13:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by L.Davis at MFL 50. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 3.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(12:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to MFL 3. Catch made by K.Thompson at MFL 3. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at MFL 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 10(11:45 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 9(11:10 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UVA 17(10:49 - 3rd) W.Bettridge 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Livingston Holder-J.Rayman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:42 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 28(10:06 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(9:28 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:59 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 47(8:24 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAMI 47(8:16 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 47(8:09 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 36 yards to UVA 17 Center-M.Napper. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17(8:01 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 23.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UVA 23(7:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 18(7:18 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 18. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32(6:57 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 32(6:19 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 33.
|+64 YD
3 & 9 - UVA 33(5:23 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 33. Gain of 64 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 1(5:23 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to MFL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 2(4:39 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by K.Thompson at MFL 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 1(4:01 - 3rd) K.Thompson steps back to pass. K.Thompson pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UVA 1(3:58 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 1(3:53 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 4 for yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 4. PENALTY on UVA-C.Bennett Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - MIAMI 6(3:17 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 10. PENALTY on UVA-C.King Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:52 - 3rd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:45 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(2:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Clark False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24(1:23 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIAMI 24(1:23 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 41 yards to UVA 35 Center-M.Napper. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 35(1:17 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 35(1:11 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 44(0:33 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(0:18 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 18 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36(15:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by B.Kemp at MFL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:16 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to MFL 12 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 12(13:41 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 12(13:35 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to MFL 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 4.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 4(12:57 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to MFL 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UVA 14(12:17 - 4th) W.Bettridge 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Livingston Holder-J.Rayman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 4th) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by UVA at MFL 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(12:04 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MFL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 23(11:22 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 23. Catch made by J.George at MFL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(10:49 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 36(10:27 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:48 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:39 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 42. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 46(8:53 - 4th) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at MFL 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 47(8:09 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 42 yards to UVA 11 Center-M.Napper. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 11(7:59 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 11. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 20(7:35 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 29(7:18 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 22 for -7 yards (J.Harrison-Hunte)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - UVA 22(6:41 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-T.Furnish False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 22 - UVA 17(6:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 17. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at UVA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UVA 25(5:48 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UVA 25(5:42 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 47 yards to MFL 28 Center-A.Livingston. J.George returned punt from the MFL 28. Tackled by UVA at MFL 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(5:29 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 45(5:22 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 45. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(4:49 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIAMI 36(4:09 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 36(4:05 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(3:35 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 25(3:01 - 4th) L.Stanley rushed to UVA 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(2:21 - 4th) L.Stanley rushed to UVA 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 10(1:41 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 3(1:29 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UVA 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAMI 2(1:20 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MIAMI 2(0:47 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 7(0:14 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIAMI 10(0:03 - 4th) A.Borregales 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:00 - 5) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 24(0:00 - 5) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 24(0:00 - 5) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAMI 32(0:00 - 5) A.Borregales 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:00 - 5) B.Armstrong rushed to MFL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 24(0:00 - 5) B.Armstrong rushed to MFL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 20.
|Sack
3 & 5 - UVA 20(0:00 - 5) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at MFL 24 for -4 yards (L.Taylor)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UVA 31(0:00 - 5) W.Bettridge 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Livingston Holder-J.Rayman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:00 - 6) B.Armstrong rushed to MFL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UVA 24(0:00 - 6) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UVA 24(0:00 - 6) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UVA 31(0:00 - 6) W.Bettridge 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Livingston Holder-J.Rayman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:00 - 6) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 23(0:00 - 6) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 23(0:00 - 6) H.Parrish rushed to UVA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 27(0:00 - 6) A.Borregales 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Napper Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 7) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Garcia steps back to pass. A.Clary intercepts the ball. Tackled by MFL at UVA End Zone. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 7) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 8) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 8) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Garcia rushed to UVA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
