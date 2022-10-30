|
|
|PITT
|UNC
Maye’s 5 TDs lead No. 21 North Carolina to 42-24 win vs Pitt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns and Antoine Green had a career night with 180 yards receiving as No. 21 North Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24 on Saturday.
UNC (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is 4-0 in league play for the first time since going 8-0 in 2015. Green, a fifth-year senior, hauled in a pair of touchdowns and set career highs in yards receiving and receptions (10).
The loss was Pitt's second straight, and the Panthers (4-4, 1-3 ACC) are 1-3 in their last four games after starting 3-1.
UNC went down 24-14 early in the third quarter on the third touchdown of the night by Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda before scoring 28 unanswered points.
The Tar Heels took their first lead on a 2-yard run by Elijah Green less than a minute into the fourth. On the ensuing Pitt drive, Abanikanda lost a fumble at midfield and the Tar Heels capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown reception by Josh Downs a few plays later to take a two-score lead they didn't relinquish.
Pitt wideout Jared Wayne had a career-best 161 yards receiving as the Panthers relied on big pass plays to power their strong start. But after going up by 10 on its first drive of the second half, Pitt gained only 60 yards on its final four possessions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers' game plan looked like a winning formula for the first half and early on in the third quarter before falling apart. Quarterback Kedon Slovis nearly matched his passing total from last week's loss at Louisville in the first half alone with 157 yards passing. But those big plays were nowhere to be found for much of the second half. On the other side of the ball, Pitt's defense wore down against Maye and the Tar Heels.
North Carolina: Maye's stat line (34 completions and 388 yards passing) was once again efficient, and the wideout duo of Greene and Downs showed that teams have to account for multiple weapons in UNC's passing game.
UP NEXT
Pitt: The Panthers return home next Saturday to host No. 16 Syracuse.
UNC: The Tar Heels begin a two-game road swing Saturday at Virginia.
---
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
127 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
D. Maye
10 QB
388 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 61 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|26
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|6
|18
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|367
|474
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|86
|Rush Attempts
|30
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|236
|388
|Comp. - Att.
|14-31
|34-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-48
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|13
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|388
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|14/31
|236
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|26
|127
|3
|22
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|14
|7
|161
|0
|50
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|3
|3
|53
|0
|40
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|5
|4
|22
|0
|13
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alston 20 WR
|M. Alston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3
|4.3
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|34/44
|388
|5
|0
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|14
|61
|0
|15
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|8
|18
|1
|7
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|12
|9
|167
|1
|50
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|16
|11
|102
|2
|25
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|3
|2
|30
|0
|22
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|3
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
A. Greene Jr. 1 WR
|A. Greene Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|4
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Hood 25 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hamrick 24 LB
|M. Hamrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dillworth 11 LB
|R. Dillworth
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|46.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 58 yards from NC 35 to the PIT 7. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Battle; B.Kamara at PIT 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(14:55 - 1st) K.Slovis pass short right complete to PIT 23. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PITT 29(14:20 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|+40 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 29(14:16 - 1st) K.Slovis pass left complete to PIT 29. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 29. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(13:35 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Wayne at NC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 23(12:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at NC 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(12:24 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 13(12:17 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 6(11:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right end to NC End Zone for 6 yards. I.Abanikanda for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:30 - 1st) D.Maye pass right complete to NC 25. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at NC 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 33(11:24 - 1st) C.Hood rushed left guard to NC 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at NC 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 30(10:42 - 1st) D.Maye rushed left tackle to NC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 33(10:02 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 50 yards to PIT 17 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 17. Tackled by E.Green at PIT 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 6(9:49 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete deep left intended for PIT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 6(9:43 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (T.Grimes).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 6(9:37 - 1st) K.Slovis pass short right complete to PIT 6. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 6. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 14.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 14(9:00 - 1st) C.Guess punts 45 yards to NC 41 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(8:53 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to NC 41. Catch made by K.Hood at NC 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at NC 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 44(8:25 - 1st) E.Green rushed up the middle to PIT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(7:56 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 49. Catch made by A.Green at PIT 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 41(7:32 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at PIT 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 35.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UNC 35(7:04 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs (B.Hill). PENALTY on PIT-B.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(6:58 - 1st) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 20. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at PIT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 12(6:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass right complete to PIT 12. Catch made by E.Green at PIT 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 11(6:10 - 1st) E.Green rushed right tackle to PIT 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 11.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 11(5:49 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to PIT 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; D.Alexandre at PIT 8.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UNC 8(5:25 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at PIT 16 for -8 yards (D.Alexandre)
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - UNC 16(4:50 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 16. Catch made by A.Green at PIT 16. Gain of 16 yards. A.Green for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 60 yards from NC 35 to the PIT 5. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Biglow at PIT 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:40 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; P.Echols at PIT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PITT 33(4:16 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Wayne (P.Echols).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 33(3:43 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at PIT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:16 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed right tackle to PIT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; L.Cavazos at PIT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34(2:37 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Wayne (P.Echols).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 34(2:26 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Alston (L.Cavazos).
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 34(2:21 - 1st) C.Guess punts yards to NC 50 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds. PENALTY on NC-D.Nash Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 39(2:14 - 1st) C.Junko punts 46 yards to NC 15 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Downs. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 8(2:05 - 1st) E.Green rushed right tackle to NC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at NC 10.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 10(1:43 - 1st) D.Maye pass deep right complete to NC 10. Catch made by A.Green at NC 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at NC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 22(1:19 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Downs (S.Dennis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 22(1:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass short left complete to NC 22. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at NC 22.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UNC 22(0:31 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 19 for -3 yards (T.Bentley)
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNC 19(15:00 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 52 yards to PIT 29 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 29. Pushed out of bounds by B.Kiernan at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:47 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 45.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 45(14:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep left complete to NC 45. Catch made by J.Wayne at NC 45. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 4(13:27 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. I.Abanikanda for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-P.Echols Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 41 yards from PIT 50 to the NC 9. E.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Lapi at NC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 23(13:15 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for A.Green.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 23(13:11 - 2nd) D.Maye pass deep right complete to NC 23. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at NC 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(12:55 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 43 for 5 yards. E.Green FUMBLES forced by S.Simon. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-C.Gaynor at NC 43. Tackled by at NC 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 43(12:20 - 2nd) E.Green rushed up the middle to NC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 46.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UNC 46(12:04 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for NC. PENALTY on NC-A.Richards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - UNC 36(11:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short middle complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.DeShields at NC 38.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 38(11:00 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to PIT 18 Center-D.Little. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 18. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boykins at PIT 16. PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 8(10:46 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed left guard to PIT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at PIT 9.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 9(10:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep middle complete to PIT 9. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 9. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NC at PIT 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(9:29 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed up the middle to PIT 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; P.Echols at PIT 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 39(8:48 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed up the middle to PIT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; T.Shaw at PIT 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(8:08 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left guard to PIT 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at PIT 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 41(7:28 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass deep left complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(6:48 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to NC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 28(6:08 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short left intended for J.Wayne (C.Gray).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 28(6:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 33(6:01 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass short right complete to NC 33. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at NC 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PITT 37(5:20 - 2nd) B.Sauls 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:14 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short right intended for J.Downs (E.Hallett).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(5:09 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to NC 25. Catch made by A.Green at NC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at NC 43.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(4:56 - 2nd) D.Maye pass deep middle complete to NC 43. Catch made by A.Green at NC 43. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(3:57 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 7. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 1(3:42 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short right complete to PIT 1. Catch made by K.Paysour at PIT 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Paysour for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:33 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed up the middle to PIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; C.Gray at PIT 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 28(3:00 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left guard to PIT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at PIT 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(2:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left tackle to PIT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; C.Collins at PIT 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 33(2:02 - 2nd) C.Guess punts 36 yards to NC 31 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(2:02 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed up the middle to NC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at NC 40. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on PIT-C.Kancey Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(1:38 - 2nd) J.Criswell steps back to pass. J.Criswell pass incomplete deep right intended for J.Copenhaver (H.Baldonado).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(1:34 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed up the middle to PIT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at PIT 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 44(1:06 - 2nd) D.Maye pass short middle complete to PIT 44. Catch made by A.Green at PIT 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 39.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - UNC 39(0:38 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete short middle intended for J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(0:33 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short right intended for I.Abanikanda (J.Ritzie).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 39(0:28 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete short right intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 39(0:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed left guard to PIT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at PIT 42.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PITT 42(0:18 - 2nd) C.Guess punts 40 yards to NC 18 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at NC 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 30(15:00 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(13:55 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at NC 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(13:30 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at NC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 45(13:17 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNC 45(13:15 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 38 yards to PIT 17 Center-D.Little. Downed by NC.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 17(12:51 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 17. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at PIT 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 24(11:30 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at PIT 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 26(12:10 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at PIT 28.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(11:00 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 28. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22(10:30 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to NC End Zone for 22 yards. I.Abanikanda for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:07 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 25(10:04 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 25(9:56 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by A.Green at NC 25. Gain of 20 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(9:32 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(9:26 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bentley at NC 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 48(8:57 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 48. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at PIT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 34(8:30 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to PIT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 34. PENALTY on NC-J.Downs Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on PIT-M.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 34(8:13 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by E.Green at PIT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 28(7:46 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at PIT 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at PIT 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 29(7:10 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to PIT 22 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(6:38 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to PIT 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 13(6:20 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 13. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Downs for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:05 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hamrick; K.Hester at PIT 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 30(5:23 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to NC 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 49(4:41 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 49(4:37 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to NC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 48(3:56 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 42 for -10 yards (R.Dillworth; K.Rucker)
|Punt
4 & 19 - PITT 42(3:14 - 3rd) C.Guess punts 42 yards to NC 16 Center-B.Floyd. Downed by PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 16(3:04 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 16. Catch made by A.Green at NC 16. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at NC 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 40(2:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(2:44 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by A.Green at NC 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NC 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 49(2:06 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to PIT 40 for 11 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(1:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by E.Green at PIT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at PIT 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 33(1:09 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; J.Morgan at PIT 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 30(0:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 30. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Devonshire at PIT 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 14(15:00 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Pettaway.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 14(14:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 14. Catch made by J.Jones at PIT 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 2(14:19 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs (A.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 2(14:15 - 4th) E.Green rushed to PIT End Zone for 2 yards. E.Green for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:07 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(14:02 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hamrick at PIT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PITT 34(13:33 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(13:26 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(12:55 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at PIT 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 43(12:17 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; C.Gray at PIT 50.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 50(12:04 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 49 for -1 yards. I.Abanikanda FUMBLES forced by C.Gray. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-C.Gray at PIT 49. Tackled by PIT at PIT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(11:28 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at PIT 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34(11:05 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to PIT 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Alexandre at PIT 25. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 25(10:52 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Downs for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:46 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 25(10:42 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 25(10:37 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 25(10:31 - 4th) C.Guess punts 33 yards to NC 42 Center-B.Floyd. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 42. Tackled by J.Tallandier at PIT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 35(9:41 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 35. Catch made by K.Morales at PIT 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(9:04 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 13. Catch made by A.Greene at PIT 13. Gain of 13 yards. A.Greene for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:07 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(9:02 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; J.Cowan at PIT 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PITT 27(8:19 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 27. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NC at PIT 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(7:53 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; S.Duck at PIT 48.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PITT 48(7:15 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Duck; G.Biggers at NC 42. PENALTY on PIT-M.Minor Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 43(6:47 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at PIT 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 47(6:10 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at PIT 44.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PITT 44(5:32 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (S.Duck).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(5:25 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to PIT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bentley at PIT 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 40(4:36 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by J.Downs at PIT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; B.Hill at PIT 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 36(3:53 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to PIT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at PIT 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 32(3:03 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to PIT 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 26(2:17 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to PIT 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 28(2:05 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to PIT 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 13(1:16 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the PIT 14.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNC 14(0:29 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the PIT 15.
