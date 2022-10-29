|
|
|RUT
|MINN
Ibrahim, Minnesota blank Rutgers 31-0 to stop 3-game skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) There aren't many accomplishments left at Minnesota for Mohamed Ibrahim.
Helping stop a three-game losing streak was just the indefatigable Ibrahim's latest feat.
Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Gophers past Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday for their first win in four weeks.
After grinding his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in the 2021 season opener and playing through an ankle injury earlier this month, Ibrahim turned in some of his finest work to date against a Scarlet Knights team that entered the game ranked sixth in the FBS and third in the Big Ten in rushing defense. The sixth-year star extended his streak of 100-yard games to 16 straight.
''I feel good,'' Ibrahim said. ''I do my best throughout the whole week just to get better and better each day, and then I come out on Saturdays and see where we're at.''
Quarterback Tanner Morgan crisply returned from a concussion that kept him out of the previous game for the Gophers (5-3, 2-3), who enjoyed a 19-play, 99-yard drive on their first possession that drained 10:24 off the clock.
''That's kind of something that we pride ourselves on, being to play that kind of ball,'' Morgan said.
The Gophers converted 13 of 19 third downs and were in full control on this sun-drenched 69-degree afternoon, turning the second half into a snoozer and giving coach P.J. Fleck a victory over his mentor and former boss Greg Schiano. The Gophers had the ball for 41:02, the third time they've topped 40 minutes this season.
Minnesota's revived defense produced a punishing and unrelenting performance against a Scarlet Knights team missing leading rusher Samuel Brown V and dealing with quarterback instability.
''I'm really proud of their resolve,'' Fleck said. ''There's a lot of teams that can really spiral after that.''
Gavin Wimsatt made his second career start for Rutgers (4-4, 1-4), going 6 for 17 for 68 yards. He threw the first of two interceptions by Tyler Nubin at the Rutgers 33 early in the fourth quarter that set up Ibrahim's third touchdown - the 46th of his career - for a three-score lead.
Ibrahim seized the all-time program record from Darrell Thompson, who cheered the feat from his perch in the radio broadcast booth. Thompson had 43 touchdowns in 44 games. Ibrahim has played in 35 games, with four or five left.
''Fifteen teams before us in a row couldn't slow him down, right? We knew that was a tall order, but we were confident that we were going to do it,'' Schiano said. ''They did a very good job schematically.''
Rutgers punter Adam Korsak showed off his Australian-bred leg strength, with a 77-yard punt in the first quarter that landed 2 yards short of his own program record. Korsak has five of the 11 longest punts in Rutgers history.
The field position hardly helped. The Gophers responded with a 13-play, 86-yard drive on their second possession. After Scarlet Knights made their first third-down stop of the game, Ibrahim muscled his way in on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for a 14-0 lead.
''The way that he just makes it look effortless is honestly amazing,'' Nubin said. ''People on the outside aren't going to understand how he does it. People think, `That's just Mo,' but on the inside you see how hard that guy works, how hard he pushes other people, how dedicated he is, just the way that he carries himself.''
AILING RUTGERS
Brown will have season-ending foot surgery next week, Schiano said. Wimsatt is also in recovery mode, after a shoulder-to-shoulder hit at the end of a run caused his head snap back hard against the turf midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore was replaced by Noah Vedral, the sixth-year player who started the previous three games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had just 134 total yards of offense in the type of game that got offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson fired earlier this month. Wimsatt was frequently out of sync with his receivers, who didn't do him many favors.
''Some of them were a little high and some of them needed to be caught. Drops, they're inexcusable at this level,'' Schiano said.
Minnesota: Morgan, who was knocked out of the 26-14 defeat at Illinois on Oct. 16, bounced back from a couple of rough performances prior to his injury. He went 14 for 21 for 122 yards and rushed three times for 17 yards without a turnover. Between Morgan and freshman Athan Kaliakmanis, who took the helm in the 45-17 loss at Penn State last week, the Gophers averaged 13.7 points over the previous three games while completing only 33 of 73 passes with seven interceptions.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts No. 4 Michigan next Saturday night.
Minnesota: Plays at Nebraska next Saturday afternoon.
---
|
S. Ryan
5 WR
46 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
159 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|22
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|12-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|134
|375
|Total Plays
|45
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|253
|Rush Attempts
|21
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|86
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|9-24
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-54
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.2
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|253
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|6/17
|68
|0
|1
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|3/7
|18
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|7
|29
|0
|14
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|8
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lusardi 37 DB
|J. Lusardi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|51.2
|2
|77
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|14/21
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|36
|159
|3
|28
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|6
|57
|0
|40
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|7
|17
|1
|8
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|8
|6
|51
|0
|18
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|6
|4
|29
|0
|21
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|3
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. LeCaptain 35 LB
|D. LeCaptain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|39.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at RUT 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 24(14:19 - 1st) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; C.Lindenberg at RUT 26.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 26(13:35 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(13:11 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at RUT 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 46(12:41 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at RUT 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 49(12:04 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 49. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(11:43 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to MIN 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at MIN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 39(11:09 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 39(10:44 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to MIN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; B.Oliver at MIN 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 36(9:55 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 35 yards to MIN 1 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 1(9:47 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at MIN 2.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 2(9:14 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 2. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 2. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIN 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 10(8:45 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(8:22 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; D.Igbinosun at MIN 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 14(7:37 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 14. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at MIN 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(7:03 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell; D.Igbinosun at MIN 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 29(6:24 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to MIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; D.Jennings at MIN 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 31(5:45 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young; M.Melton at MIN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 37(5:06 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 37(4:58 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 37. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 39.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 39(4:20 - 1st) T.Morgan rushed to RUT 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:34 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to RUT 43 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 41(3:24 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 39(2:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; C.Braswell at RUT 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(2:08 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at RUT 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17(1:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 10(0:57 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 8(0:16 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Young; D.Igbinosun at RUT 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 5(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 2(14:32 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Ibrahim for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Howden; D.LeCaptain at RUT 29. PENALTY on RUT-D.Djabome Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 8(14:12 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at RUT 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 11(13:53 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at RUT 14.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - RUT 14(12:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 9(12:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 9(12:34 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 77 yards to MIN 14 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(12:17 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 14. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at MIN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 32(11:47 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for C.Geary.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 32(11:46 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MIN 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 32(11:03 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 32. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Young at MIN 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(10:22 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 46.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(9:46 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at RUT 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(9:25 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 23(8:46 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 16(8:01 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 8(7:12 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 6(6:41 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; D.Igbinosun at RUT 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 4(5:39 - 2nd) M.Brown-Stephens rushed to RUT 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; W.Bailey at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MINN 1(5:18 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Ibrahim for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:14 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(5:09 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at RUT 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 26(4:25 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIN at RUT 33. PENALTY on MIN-T.Smith Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(3:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 36(3:54 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 45(3:30 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 43 for -2 yards. G.Wimsatt FUMBLES forced by MIN. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-J.Joyner at RUT 43. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(3:18 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at RUT 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 42(2:37 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to RUT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 39(2:17 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 39(2:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 24 yards to RUT 15 Center-MIN. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 15(2:01 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 15(1:54 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; C.Lindenberg at RUT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 20(1:46 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at RUT 20.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - RUT 20(1:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-R.Longerbeam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 15(1:39 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 63 yards to MIN 22 Center-RUT. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 22. Tackled by C.Izien at MIN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(1:29 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 26(0:48 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at MIN 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 30(0:03 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 59 yards from RUT 35 to the MIN 6. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-A.Dean Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 30(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MIN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MINN 33(14:51 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MINN 33(14:20 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on RUT-S.Loyal Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(13:40 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 40(13:00 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at MIN 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 44(12:12 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(11:49 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; J.Lusardi at RUT 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 42(11:13 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 36. PENALTY on MIN-C.Filiaga Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MINN 50(11:00 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - MINN 50(10:36 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 50. Catch made by D.Jackson at RUT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 46(10:13 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 46 yards to RUT End Zone Center-MIN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(9:51 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; C.Lindenberg at RUT 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 25(9:25 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:47 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 48(8:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - RUT 43(8:04 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - RUT 43(8:04 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - RUT 43(7:44 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Punt
4 & 15 - RUT 43(7:42 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to MIN 20 Center-RUT. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(7:32 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MIN 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 21(6:58 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Young; D.Igbinosun at MIN 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MINN 29(6:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-N.Boe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 24(6:15 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at MIN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 33(5:50 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 33(5:19 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 33. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at MIN 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 42(4:55 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIN 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44(4:16 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; T.Powell at MIN 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 43(3:34 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Young at MIN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 48(2:51 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 48(2:38 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 52 yards to RUT End Zone Center-MIN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(2:29 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 20(2:23 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 25(1:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 25(1:40 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 44 yards to MIN 31 Center-RUT. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:33 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at MIN 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 34(0:40 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 39(15:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; D.Jennings at MIN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 44(14:27 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 46. PENALTY on MIN-B.Spann-Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - MINN 34(14:27 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - MINN 35(12:38 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - MINN 35(12:17 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MIN 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MIN 43.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MINN 43(11:49 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 35 yards to RUT 22 Center-MIN. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 22(11:39 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on RUT-J.Langan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 12(11:33 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at RUT 13.
|Int
2 & 19 - RUT 13(11:17 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 33. Intercepted by T.Nubin at RUT 33. Tackled by RUT at RUT 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(11:08 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; A.Lewis at RUT 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 28(10:25 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 28 yards. M.Ibrahim for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(10:19 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at RUT 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 33(10:10 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at RUT 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(9:59 - 4th) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at RUT 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 48(9:35 - 4th) N.Vedral rushed to MIN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 49(8:50 - 4th) N.Vedral pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by J.Langan at MIN 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 49.
|+13 YD
4 & 6 - RUT 49(8:21 - 4th) N.Vedral pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by J.Langan at MIN 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:11 - 4th) PENALTY on RUT-C.Dunlap False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - RUT 41(8:11 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - RUT 41(8:10 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - RUT 41(7:50 - 4th) N.Vedral pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by C.Long at MIN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; B.Bishop at MIN 36.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - RUT 36(7:04 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(6:55 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 43.
|+40 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 43(6:09 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to RUT 17 for 40 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17(6:04 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to RUT 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MINN 9(5:16 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to RUT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 9.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 9(4:33 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to RUT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 7(3:59 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to RUT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MINN 5(3:09 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 5(2:54 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to RUT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 2. PENALTY on MIN-D.Jackson Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 12(2:32 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to RUT 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; A.Lewis at RUT 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - MINN 21(2:12 - 4th) M.Trickett 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIN Holder-MIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(2:06 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral sacked at RUT 21 for -4 yards (D.Striggow; J.Joyner)
|Int
2 & 14 - RUT 21(1:24 - 4th) N.Vedral pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 35. Intercepted by T.Nubin at RUT 35. Tackled by S.Jones at RUT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 3(1:22 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 3 yards. B.Williams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:20 - 4th) A.Young rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.LeCaptain at RUT 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(0:34 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.LeCaptain at RUT 27.
