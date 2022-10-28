|
|
|UTAH
|WASHST
Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game.
Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27 passes for Utah (6-2, 4-1), which was off last week after edging Southern California in a 43-42 shootout Oct. 15.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said his team found a way to win despite injuries to some key players.
''I'm proud of Bryson,'' Whittingham said. ''He obviously came into a tough situation and he played well. Had one turnover, but he did a pretty good job of moving the chains.''
Rising made the decision not to play, Whittingham said.
''If Cam says he can't play, he can't play. So there was no doubting him whatsoever,'' Whittingham said. ''Bryson was not expecting to be the starter tonight. But that's the nature of the number two quarterback, you're only ever one snap away.''
Barnes, a sophomore, said he was prepared when his time came.
''You can always be ready for the moment, but until you get the chance to play you really don't know what it's like,'' Barnes said. ''I'm thankful for the opportunity tonight.''
Cameron Ward completed 27 of 31 passes for 222 yards for Washington State (4-4, 1-4), which has lost four of its past five games and was also off a week ago. The Cougars were without rushing leader Nakia Watson and top receiver Renard Bell because of injuries.
''He's (Ward) a good quarterback, he didn't really miss many throws at all, he was on the money,'' Whittingham said. ''But I credit our pass rush. They did a fine job moving him off his spot.''
Washington State coach Jake Dickert said his team is not executing well.
''On offense we are not doing anything well,'' Dickert said. ''We are playing just good enough to get beat.''
But Dickert is not giving up on the season.
''Right now our record says we are a .500 football team,'' Dickert said. ''We are playing just good enough to get beat.''
The Cougars have four winnable games left, Dickert said.
''All is not lost,'' he said.
After a scoreless first quarter, Washington State scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ward to De'Zhaun Stribling early in the second quarter. Ward completed his first 12 passes.
Utah replied with a 65-yard drive that ended when Ja'Quinden Jackson plowed over from the 6.
Utah was forced to punt late in the second quarter, but the ball hit receiver Robert Ferrel in the leg and was recovered by the Utes at the Washington State 25. Jaylon Glover drove in from the 1 with 20 seconds left in the half to give Utah a 14-7 lead.
Dalton Kincaid caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Barnes late in the third quarter to lift Utah to a 21-7 lead.
Washington State replied immediately, with Ward running 7 yards up the middle early in the fourth to cut Utah's lead to 21-14.
Jackson fumbled midway through the fourth and the ball was recovered by Washington State's Tanner Moku deep in Utah territory. Dean Janikowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to cut Utah's lead to 21-17 with less than five minutes left in the game. But Utah was able to run out the clock.
GOOD DEFENSE
Despite four losses, Washington State has the best defense in the Pac-12, allowing just over 20 points per game. ''I'm proud of our defense,'' Dickert said.
WHERE'S THE RUSH
Washington State, which averages less than 90 rushing yards per game, was limited to 42 rushing yards Thursday night. The Cougars mustered only 264 yards of total offense, and Ward was sacked four times.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah is the defending Pac-12 champion and needed a victory to stay in range of Oregon, UCLA and Southern California for a berth in the league title game. Washington State is seeking to qualify for a bowl game.
UP NEXT
Utah: Hosts Arizona on Nov. 5.
Washington State: At Stanford on Nov. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|344
|274
|Total Plays
|68
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|52
|Rush Attempts
|42
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|175
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|27-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.8
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|17/27
|175
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|20
|76
|1
|21
|
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|8
|51
|0
|28
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|10
|43
|1
|15
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|10
|7
|56
|1
|15
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|2
|2
|43
|0
|31
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|5
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|4
|35.8
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|27/31
|222
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|12
|28
|1
|12
|
X. Ward 8 QB
|X. Ward
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|4
|4
|66
|1
|29
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|2
|2
|41
|0
|39
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|5
|3
|29
|0
|22
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|9
|8
|26
|0
|9
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|5
|5
|23
|0
|12
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|2
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moku 32 DB
|T. Moku
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|4
|48.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|3
|26.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by T.Yassmin at UTH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at UTH 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(14:30 - 1st) B.Barnes rushed to UTH 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at UTH 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:07 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; A.Marsh at UTH 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 40(13:12 - 1st) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by L.Kendall at UTH 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at UTH 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 45(12:37 - 1st) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; A.Marsh at WST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(12:22 - 1st) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 43(11:51 - 1st) B.Barnes rushed to WST 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; B.Jackson at WST 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 36(11:27 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to WST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(10:37 - 1st) B.Barnes rushed to WST 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Malani; J.Hicks at WST 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 27(10:04 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to WST 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; J.Lee at WST 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(9:20 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to WST 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; A.Mujahid at WST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAH 22(8:42 - 1st) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 22(8:46 - 1st) B.Barnes rushed to WST 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 19.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(8:31 - 1st) J.Redding 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(8:05 - 1st) R.Ferrel rushed to WST 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at WST 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 17(7:13 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at WST 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WASHST 22(6:40 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 14 for -8 yards (G.Reid) C.Ward FUMBLES forced by G.Reid. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-G.Stephens at WST 14. Tackled by UTH at WST 14.
|Punt
4 & 16 - WASHST 14(5:52 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 46 yards to UTH 40 Center-WST. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(6:22 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to WST 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(6:08 - 1st) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(5:46 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to WST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAH 46(5:06 - 1st) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAH 46(4:48 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 29 yards to WST 17 Center-UTH. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(4:49 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; S.Pepa at WST 20.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 20(4:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at WST 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(3:31 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 41. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 41. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at WST 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 38(3:16 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at WST 49.
|Sack
3 & 2 - WASHST 49(3:01 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 43 for -6 yards (V.Fillinger)
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 43(2:44 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 43 yards to UTH 14 Center-WST. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 14. Tackled by WST at UTH 17.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(1:54 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid; J.Lee at UTH 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 16(1:28 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at UTH 19.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 19(0:25 - 1st) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 19(0:32 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 42 yards to WST 39 Center-UTH. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(0:26 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(0:08 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to UTH 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASHST 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by D.Stribling at UTH 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UTH 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 37(14:30 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to UTH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at UTH 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(14:32 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by L.Smithson at UTH 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(14:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by D.Stribling at UTH 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Stribling for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 60 yards from WST 35 to the UTH 5. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(13:24 - 2nd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by WST at UTH 49. PENALTY on UTH-D.Kincaid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - UTAH 25(13:12 - 2nd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid. PENALTY on WST-J.Lee Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(13:06 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at UTH 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 47(12:54 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; A.Mujahid at UTH 46.
|+31 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 46(11:53 - 2nd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 46. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; J.Hicks at WST 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:30 - 2nd) B.Barnes rushed to WST 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at WST 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 15(10:41 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to WST 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at WST 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(10:20 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to WST 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; T.Moku at WST 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 6(9:12 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to WST End Zone for 6 yards. J.Jackson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Mbanasor at WST 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(9:23 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 23. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at WST 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 22(9:01 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at WST 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 31(8:14 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at WST 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(7:45 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by B.Riviere at WST 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at WST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(7:33 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by D.Paine at WST 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 49(6:49 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 49. Catch made by D.Stribling at UTH 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(6:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by D.Stribling at UTH 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 4. PENALTY on WST-WST Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 33(6:21 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to UTH 39 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - WASHST 39(6:09 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by R.Ferrel at UTH 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; S.Vaki at UTH 34.
|Sack
4 & 11 - WASHST 34(5:43 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at UTH 34 for 0 yards (V.Fillinger) C.Ward FUMBLES forced by J.Elliss. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-J.Elliss at UTH 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(5:14 - 2nd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at UTH 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 47(3:48 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; C.Smith-Wade at UTH 46. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - UTAH 31(3:48 - 2nd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at UTH 36.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UTAH 36(2:47 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 39 yards to WST 25 Center-UTH. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 25. R.Ferrel FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-UTH at WST 25. Tackled by WST at WST 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:47 - 2nd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:39 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; D.Henley at WST 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 24(2:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to WST 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Mujahid at WST 18.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - UTAH 18(2:00 - 2nd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 18. Catch made by J.Glover at WST 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(1:45 - 2nd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 12(1:38 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to WST 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WST 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 3(1:19 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to WST 6 for yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 6. PENALTY on WST-B.Jackson Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 1(0:54 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. J.Glover for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the WST 1. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki; C.Isbell at WST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:11 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:11 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; M.Diabate at WST 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at WST 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(14:43 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at WST 46.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 46(14:25 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by D.Paine at WST 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UTH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(13:57 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Paine.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(13:37 - 3rd) D.Paine rushed to UTH 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; S.Vaki at UTH 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 27(12:52 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to UTH 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 25.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - WASHST 25(12:06 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by R.Ferrel at UTH 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn; C.Bishop at UTH 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:45 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 23. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UTH 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 28(11:06 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UTH 32.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 32(10:37 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to WST 47 for 21 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(10:37 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by D.Kincaid at WST 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(10:21 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by D.Kincaid at WST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WST 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 24(9:59 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to WST 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 27(9:42 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by T.Yassmin at WST 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 24.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UTAH 24(9:22 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to WST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; A.Edson at WST 24.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(7:05 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 17 for -7 yards (M.Diabate)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WASHST 17(5:48 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 17(5:45 - 3rd) D.Paine rushed to WST 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at WST 22.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - WASHST 22(5:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WASHST 17(5:18 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to UTH 41 Center-WST. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 41. Tackled by D.Henley at UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(5:03 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 42 for yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UTH 42. PENALTY on UTH-S.Enis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 30(4:18 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at UTH 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 45(3:51 - 3rd) B.Barnes rushed to UTH 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at UTH 46.
|+28 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 46(3:00 - 3rd) B.Barnes rushed to WST 26 for 28 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(2:46 - 3rd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes sacked at WST 32 for -6 yards (F.Mauigoa)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - UTAH 32(2:31 - 3rd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+27 YD
3 & 16 - UTAH 32(2:02 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by J.Dixon at WST 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 5(1:17 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 5. Catch made by D.Kincaid at WST 5. Gain of 5 yards. D.Kincaid for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the WST 1. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Reeves at WST 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(1:10 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at WST 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(0:53 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at WST 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 47(0:13 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by D.Paine at WST 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 48.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(0:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by T.Nunnally at UTH 48. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 9(15:00 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 9. Catch made by T.Nunnally at UTH 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 7(14:35 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to UTH End Zone for 7 yards. C.Ward for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:17 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UTH 34. PENALTY on UTH-J.Kump Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 18 - UTAH 17(13:40 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 17. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at UTH 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:00 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by T.Yassmin at UTH 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at UTH 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(12:46 - 4th) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for UTH.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(12:30 - 4th) J.Bouwmeester punts 33 yards to WST 33 Center-UTH. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(12:14 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-C.Hilborn False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WASHST 28(11:52 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by D.Paine at WST 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at WST 24. PENALTY on UTH-R.Hubert Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:52 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 41 for yards. Tackled by G.Reid at WST 41. PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 33(11:03 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; C.Bishop at WST 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 21 - WASHST 32(10:33 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by B.Riviere at WST 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; K.Reid at WST 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - WASHST 34(10:05 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at WST 38.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WASHST 38(9:37 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 62 yards to UTH End Zone Center-WST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(9:21 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; S.Lockett at UTH 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(9:02 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at UTH 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 39(8:52 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 37 for -2 yards. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by Q.Roff. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-T.Moku at UTH 37. Tackled by UTH at UTH 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(8:08 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by R.Ferrel at UTH 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 34(7:51 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 34. Catch made by R.Ferrel at UTH 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 33(7:34 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to UTH 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(7:28 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by L.Smithson at UTH 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 18.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 18(6:17 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by R.Ferrel at UTH 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 20.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WASHST 20(5:16 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-D.Paine False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WASHST 25(4:53 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Paine.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WASHST 32(4:53 - 4th) D.Janikowski 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) D.Janikowski kicks onside 20 from WST 35 to UTH 45. UTH returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at UTH 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(4:31 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at UTH 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 49(4:11 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(3:56 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Henley at WST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 43(3:14 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 43(3:08 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by D.Vele at WST 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(2:55 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Pule at WST 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 32(1:51 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 31(1:29 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to WST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; A.Marsh at WST 30.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - UTAH 30(0:46 - 4th) B.Barnes pass INTERCEPTED at WST 16. Intercepted by C.Smith-Wade at WST 16. Tackled by UTH at WST 16. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(0:00 - 4th) UTH rushed to WST 20 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 22. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Illegal Contact 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 25(0:00 - 4th) UTH rushed to WST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 27.
