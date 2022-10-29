Drive Chart
NMEXST
UMASS

Key Players
D. Pavia 10 QB
194 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 56 RuYds
K. Adams 22 RB
72 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:35
C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
5
plays
23
yds
2:41
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:54
K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
68
yds
1:14
pos
0
9
Point After TD 12:54
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Field Goal 6:37
E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
4
plays
18
yds
2:35
pos
3
10
Touchdown 1:47
D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
69
yds
00:22
pos
9
10
Point After TD 1:47
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Field Goal 0:02
C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
9
plays
36
yds
1:45
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 9:59
E.Albertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
6
plays
64
yds
2:48
pos
13
13
Field Goal 6:16
E.Albertson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
6
plays
12
yds
2:41
pos
16
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 3:42
D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 27. Catch made by T.Warner at UMASS 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Warner for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
93
yds
5:32
pos
22
13
Point After TD 3:42
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
13
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 11
Rushing 5 6
Passing 8 4
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 0-12 3-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 334 259
Total Plays 57 60
Avg Gain 5.9 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 111 162
Rush Attempts 32 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 5.1
Yards Passing 223 97
Comp. - Att. 14-25 15-28
Yards Per Pass 7.0 3.1
Penalties - Yards 10-69 10-95
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-34.9 8-39.8
Return Yards -3 1
Punts - Returns 2--3 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 3-5 0106723
UMass 1-7 3100013
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 223 PASS YDS 97
111 RUSH YDS 162
334 TOTAL YDS 259
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 194 2 0 249.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.5% 322 0 4 64.6
D. Pavia 7/12 194 2 0
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 29 0 0 72.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 517 4 6 104.6
G. Frakes 7/13 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 102 2
D. Pavia 8 56 0 48
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 107 1
G. Frakes 4 28 0 29
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 326 3
S. Thomas 7 23 0 7
J. Parker  18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Parker 1 7 0 7
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 84 2
A. Watkins 2 4 0 5
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 217 2
J. Jones 5 4 0 7
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Whitford 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Powers  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 204 0
J. Powers 5 3 81 0 38
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Jones 2 2 45 1 39
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
J. Brady 3 1 33 0 33
T. Warner  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Warner 1 1 27 1 27
B. Childress  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
B. Childress 3 2 20 0 15
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
T. Whitford 3 3 17 0 14
J. Jones III  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Jones III 1 1 2 0 2
C. Bellamy  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
C. Bellamy 2 0 0 0 0
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 2
K. David 1 0 0 0 0
J. Parker  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
J. Parker 2 0 0 0 0
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
S. Thomas 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Williams  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
S. Dumas  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Dumas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Albertson  84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/4 2/3
E. Albertson 3/3 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson  35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 34.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
J. Carlson 7 34.9 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
J. Brady 3 23.0 32 0
E. Marsh  48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
E. Marsh 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.3 88 0
L. Dixon 2 -1.5 0 0
UMass
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 97 0 1 75.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 50 0 2 42.4
B. Olson 15/28 97 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 240 1
E. Merriweather 23 84 0 16
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 141 0
K. Adams 6 72 1 66
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
B. Olson 3 6 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 220 0
G. Johnson III 8 4 34 0 18
J. Johnson  16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
J. Johnson 5 4 25 0 9
J. Gibson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Gibson 1 1 19 0 19
C. Sullivan-Brown  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 119 1
C. Sullivan-Brown 5 2 10 0 5
E. Falayi  10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Falayi 1 1 5 0 5
J. Johnson Jr.  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 1 5 0 5
O. Dieke  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
O. Dieke 3 1 3 0 3
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
I. Ross 3 2 1 0 1
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
E. Merriweather 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Cushnie  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
M. Cushnie 1-1 1.5 0
D. Schofield  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Schofield 1-0 1.0 0
J. Stewart  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Stewart 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 9/9
C. Carson 2/2 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
C. Kolodziey 8 39.8 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 31.5 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 4 31.5 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Ross 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.3 65 0
I. Ross 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 1:47 3 2 Punt
10:49 NMEXST 19 1:33 3 -11 Punt
6:35 NMEXST 23 1:59 4 26 Punt
3:11 NMEXST 32 4:03 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 NMEXST 13 3:35 6 26 Punt
9:12 UMASS 32 2:35 4 8 FG
4:43 NMEXST 33 0:23 3 0 Punt
2:09 NMEXST 31 0:22 2 69 TD
0:02 NMEXST 27 0:02 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 NMEXST 23 2:48 6 64 FG
8:57 NMEXST 32 2:41 6 42 FG
2:01 NMEXST 20 2:07 4 43 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 NMEXST 12 5:32 8 88 TD
1:23 NMEXST 42 1:23 3 -6 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 UMASS 37 2:24 3 4 Punt
9:16 NMEXST 42 2:41 5 18 FG
4:36 UMASS 24 1:25 4 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 UMASS 17 1:14 4 83 TD
9:19 UMASS 20 0:07 1 0 INT
6:37 UMASS 25 1:54 3 8 Punt
4:20 UMASS 16 2:11 3 14 Punt
1:47 UMASS 42 1:45 9 36 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 24 2:13 3 5 Punt
9:59 UMASS 25 0:58 3 1 Punt
6:16 UMASS 31 4:15 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UMASS 14 5:40 10 41 Punt
3:42 UMASS 47 2:19 8 11 Downs

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 3. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(14:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 32.
Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEXST 32
(14:32 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 27
(14:16 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 28.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEXST 27
(13:33 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for NMS.
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 28
(13:23 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to UMASS 37 Center-NMS. Downed by NMS.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(13:13 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 41.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 41
(12:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 41. Catch made by E.Falayi at UMASS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UMASS 46
(12:10 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 46.
Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 46
(11:25 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 41
(10:58 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to NMS 19 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 19.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:13 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEXST 19
(10:05 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 8 for -11 yards (M.Cushnie)
Punt
4 & 21 - NMEXST 8
(9:16 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to NMS 43 Center-NMS. I.Ross returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42
(9:16 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26
(8:54 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 26
(8:22 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UMASS 31
(8:07 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 31
(7:25 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UMASS 31
(6:42 - 1st) C.Carson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:35 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 56 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 23.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(6:30 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to UMASS 48 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 48.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48
(5:53 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 49
(5:33 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by S.Thomas at UMASS 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 49.
No Gain
3 & 13 - NMEXST 49
(4:51 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
Punt
4 & 13 - NMEXST 49
(4:45 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 27 yards to UMASS 24 Center-NMS. Out of bounds.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 24
(4:36 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(4:01 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 40
(3:28 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UMASS 40
(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 45
(3:25 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 45
(3:19 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to NMS 17 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon. PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32
(3:11 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 39
(2:35 - 1st) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 38.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 38
(1:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 38. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 41.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41
(0:59 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 43.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43
(0:27 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 40.
No Gain
2 & 13 - NMEXST 40
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
+5 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 40
(14:55 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 45.
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 45
(14:16 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 38 yards to UMASS 17 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 17
(14:08 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 19
(13:32 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 19. PENALTY on NMS-L.Crump Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 34
(13:07 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
+66 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 34
(13:05 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS End Zone for 66 yards. K.Adams for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 8. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 40. PENALTY on NMS-T.Gans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(12:47 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 13 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 24. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 16 - NMEXST 7
(12:15 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 7. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 7. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at NMS 22.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 22
(11:50 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(11:09 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 30.
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30
(10:21 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(10:11 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 39.
No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:37 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:32 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 39
(9:26 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 40 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(9:19 - 2nd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 32. Intercepted by S.Dumas at UMASS 32. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 32.

NMST
Aggies
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32
(9:12 - 2nd) J.Parker rushed to UMASS 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
Penalty
2 & 3 - NMEXST 25
(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 8 - NMEXST 30
(8:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+11 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 35
(7:51 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to UMASS 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NMEXST 24
(7:05 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - NMEXST 31
(6:42 - 2nd) E.Albertson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:37 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:37 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 29
(4:46 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 29
(5:38 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 33.
Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 33
(4:52 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 34 yards to NMS 33 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:41 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:32 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:28 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to UMASS 21 Center-NMS. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 21
(4:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-X.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 16
(4:20 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 18.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 18
(3:40 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 18. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 23.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 23
(3:01 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 30.
Punt
4 & 1 - UMASS 30
(2:20 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to NMS 31 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(2:09 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(1:53 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Jones for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 36 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:47 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42
(1:39 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by O.Dieke at UMASS 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at UMASS 45.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 45
(1:31 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 49.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 49
(1:13 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 49
(1:09 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts yards to NMS 21 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson. PENALTY on NMS-M.McLean Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46
(0:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to NMS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 44
(0:41 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at NMS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 39.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 39
(0:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(0:21 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 26.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 26
(0:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at NMS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 17.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(0:02 - 2nd) C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 41 yards from UMASS 35 to the NMS 24. E.Marsh returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 29.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(0:01 - 2nd) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 28.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 60 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS 5. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 24
(14:56 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 27.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 27
(14:19 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 24.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 24
(13:40 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 24. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 29.
Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 29
(12:59 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 45 yards to NMS 26 Center-UMASS. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 26. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 23.

NMST
Aggies
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 64 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+48 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(12:47 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to UMASS 29 for 48 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 29.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(12:16 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 29. Catch made by T.Whitford at UMASS 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15
(12:07 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 16.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 16
(11:28 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to UMASS 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 9.
-4 YD
3 & Goal - NMEXST 9
(10:44 - 3rd) T.Whitford rushed to UMASS 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 13.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NMEXST 20
(10:04 - 3rd) E.Albertson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(9:59 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 26
(9:26 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 26
(9:16 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 26
(9:11 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 37 yards to NMS 37 Center-UMASS. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 37. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 37.

NMST
Aggies
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(9:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-L.Canepa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - NMEXST 32
(8:57 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Warner. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47
(8:54 - 3rd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 46.
+13 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 46
(8:10 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 41. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Mahoney Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(7:50 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(7:43 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 19.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEXST 19
(7:03 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at UMASS 26 for -7 yards (J.Stewart; M.Cushnie)
Field Goal
4 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(6:22 - 3rd) E.Albertson 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:16 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 59 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS 6. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 31.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(6:10 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 38.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 38
(5:35 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 40.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 40
(5:06 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(4:21 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 43.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 43
(3:39 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 48.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 48
(2:58 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 48.
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 48
(2:09 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 52 yards to NMS End Zone Center-UMASS. Touchback.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 43 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(2:01 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Rudolph Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(1:54 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 35. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 27.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(1:22 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to UMASS 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 29.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEXST 29
(0:39 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
Sack
3 & 12 - NMEXST 29
(0:33 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at UMASS 37 for -8 yards (D.Schofield)
Punt
4 & 20 - NMEXST 37
(15:00 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 23 yards to UMASS 14 Center-NMS. Out of bounds.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (10 plays, 41 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14
(14:54 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 13.
Penalty
2 & 11 - UMASS 13
(14:19 - 4th) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
+19 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 8
(13:57 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 8. Catch made by J.Gibson at UMASS 8. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 27.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27
(13:22 - 4th) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 36.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 36
(12:43 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 38
(12:17 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 38
(12:10 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 44.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 44
(11:31 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 44. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48
(10:46 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 48.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 48
(10:12 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 48
(10:06 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to NMS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 45.
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 45
(9:23 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to NMS 12 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by L.Dixon.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 88 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12
(9:14 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 17.
+33 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 17
(8:32 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 17. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 17. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by UMASS at NMS 50.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(7:53 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 47.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 47
(7:07 - 4th) D.Pavia scrambles to UMASS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 38
(6:24 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 37
(5:45 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to UMASS 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 27.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(5:03 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-D.Omerhi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - NMEXST 32
(4:38 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to UMASS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 27.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(3:47 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to UMASS 27. Catch made by T.Warner at UMASS 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Warner for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:42 - 4th) E.Albertson extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (8 plays, 11 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:42 - 4th) E.Albertson kicks 58 yards from NMS 35 to the UMASS 7. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at UMASS 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(3:35 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
Sack
2 & 10 - UMASS 47
(3:31 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UMASS 39 for -8 yards (L.Williams)
No Gain
3 & 18 - UMASS 39
(3:02 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
+18 YD
4 & 18 - UMASS 39
(2:53 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 39. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 43.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43
(2:23 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to NMS 43. Catch made by I.Ross at NMS 43. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at NMS 42.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 42
(2:00 - 4th) B.Olson scrambles to NMS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 37.
Penalty
3 & 4 - UMASS 37
(1:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UMASS-X.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 42
(1:32 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
No Gain
4 & 9 - UMASS 42
(1:27 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42
(1:23 - 4th) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 39.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 39
(1:18 - 4th) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 38.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 38
(0:38 - 4th) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 36.
