Hyatt's 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.
Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up the Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. Tennessee is off to its best start since winning the national championship in 1998.
''The first day I took this job, this is what you envision,'' Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. ''You're in the nuts and bolts and continue to grow. These guys wanted to stay (during the coaching transition).
The Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) struggled in the latest edition of the border rivalry. Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, was intercepted three times - including two by Doneiko Slaughter, who moved from safety to cornerback to fill a void.
''(Slaughter) trained at corner,'' Heupel said. ''He did a great job early on. We weren't healthy at that position.''
''You have to have the mentality you want to be great,'' Slaughter said. ''I like to be more in the box (at safety), but it'll grow on me.''
Kentucky was 1 for 6 on third down in the first half and 2 of 13 for the game. Levis was 16 for 27 for 98 yards.
''(Tennessee) beat us in virtually every area,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''When the game started getting away from us, (Levis is) forcing things. That's the competitor in him.''
''(Tennessee's defense was) playing some zones that ended up plugging up a lot of things,'' Levis said. ''Credit (Tennessee), but most of it was us shooting ourselves in the foot.''
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker completed 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three scores. Hooker also ran for a TD.
''We're here to accomplish the goal we set in January,'' Hooker said. ''We'll take every opponent seriously. I have to lock into my assignment.''
The Vols led 27-6 at halftime. Hyatt had three receptions for 91 yards, two of them were for touchdowns.
FACTS & STATS
Tennessee S Jaylen McCollough (aggravated assault arrest) and WR Cedric Tillman (high ankle sprain) both returned to action after missing multiple games. McCollough's attorney has filed a motion arguing self-defense. ... Hooker's 55-yard scoring pass to Hyatt early in the game was his 20th straight game with a TD pass, breaking his own school record. ... Each team missed a PAT in the first half - Kentucky's Matt Ruffolo had his kick blocked and, after a 10-yard penalty, Tennessee's Chase McGrath was wide right. ... Vols S Doneiko Slaughter got his first career interception on a tipped ball in the red zone. Levis made a TD-saving tackle 48 yards later. He got his second pick in the third quarter. ... Kentucky, ranked 115th in sacks yielded in the NCAA, gave up four, including two in the first drive of the second half. ... Wildcats LB DeAndre Square (ankle) was injured early, came back, but missed the entire second half. ... Scoring more than 30 points in 11 straight games is a Tennessee school record.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats defense couldn't slow down the Tennessee offense. Other than Georgia, there are three very winnable games left on the Kentucky schedule.
Tennessee: After beating Alabama a couple weeks ago, the Vols had little left to prove. Even so, they showed they are ready for the showdown with Georgia.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: The Wildcats are on the road at Missouri next Saturday, then finish the season at home against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville.
Tennessee: The Vols have a big-time opportunity next Saturday when they travel to Athens for a shot at top-ranked Georgia, the defending national champion.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
64 RuYds, RuTD
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
245 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 23 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|205
|422
|Total Plays
|63
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|177
|Rush Attempts
|36
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|98
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.2
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|0
|99
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|177
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|16/27
|98
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|15
|64
|1
|16
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|8
|33
|0
|15
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|4
|20
|0
|16
|
D. Beckwith 21 RB
|D. Beckwith
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|5
|-22
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|6
|4
|44
|0
|24
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|5
|3
|15
|0
|16
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Harris 4 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinkins 95 DT
|J. Dinkins
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|6
|39.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|7.7
|16
|0
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|13.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|19/25
|245
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|21
|78
|0
|10
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|7
|73
|1
|35
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|10
|23
|1
|10
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|6
|5
|138
|2
|55
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|6
|54
|0
|16
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|4
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|2
|17
|1
|13
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-6
|0.0
|1
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 25 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
K. Garland 99 DL
|K. Garland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrison 29 DB
|C. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wright 36 DB
|W. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/2
|29
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|3
|42.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|2
|22.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ruffolo kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TEN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(14:44 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at TEN 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(14:21 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at TEN 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(14:03 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; A.Phillips at TEN 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 45(13:46 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 45. Gain of 55 yards. J.Hyatt for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 13. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams-Thomas at KEN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(13:14 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; L.Bumphus at KEN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 17(12:28 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; A.Beasley at KEN 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 17(11:51 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 17(11:46 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 46 yards to TEN 37 Center-KEN. Downed by KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(11:34 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Valentine; T.Wallace at TEN 40. PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - TENN 22(11:10 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - TENN 22(11:05 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at TEN 28.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TENN 27(10:33 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 24 - TENN 22(10:25 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by KEN at TEN 22. PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 34 - TENN 13(10:17 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TEN 20.
|Punt
4 & 27 - TENN 20(9:41 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 51 yards to KEN 29 Center-TEN. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:29 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; K.Garland at KEN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UK 36(8:51 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UK 36(8:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at KEN 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(8:03 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:23 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; A.Beasley at TEN 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UK 27(6:43 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; B.Turnage at TEN 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(6:01 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 2 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at TEN 2.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UK 2(5:27 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at TEN 3 for -1 yards (O.Thomas)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UK 3(4:48 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Rodriguez for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:44 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 1st) M.Ruffolo kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:44 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at TEN 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 32(4:28 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at TEN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:02 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at TEN 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 43(3:41 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TEN 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TENN 45(3:19 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 48 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 48(3:07 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Rybka at TEN 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 50(2:49 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on KEN-A.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(2:38 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 31(2:23 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; D.Jackson at KEN 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(2:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Dinkins at KEN 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 17(1:35 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 15(1:15 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dinkins; J.Lovett at KEN 12.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 12(1:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; Z.Childress at KEN 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 9(0:36 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(0:24 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 5. Catch made by J.Warren at KEN 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 2(15:00 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to KEN End Zone for 2 yards. P.Fant for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good. PENALTY on TEN-P.Ball Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 5. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35(14:56 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Walker; J.Mitchell at KEN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 35(14:15 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Rodriguez.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 35(14:10 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 35(14:05 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 42 yards to TEN 23 Center-KEN. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(13:54 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at TEN 28.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 28(13:32 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 37 for 35 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(13:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 37. Catch made by C.Tillman at KEN 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 30(12:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 30. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at KEN 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(12:28 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 16(12:11 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 16. Catch made by P.Fant at KEN 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(11:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 5. Catch made by C.Tillman at KEN 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(11:18 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KEN-C.Valentine Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 51 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 14. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Brooks at KEN 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30(11:07 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at KEN 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(10:24 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; E.Simmons at KEN 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - UK 47(9:47 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 47. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:08 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Dingle at TEN 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; J.Banks at TEN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:30 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Banks at TEN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 22(7:53 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; B.Young at TEN 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UK 22(7:09 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by T.Robinson at TEN 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 16.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 16(6:49 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to TEN 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Baron; T.Flowers at TEN 15. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(6:08 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 12(5:26 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage; B.Young at TEN 12.
|Int
3 & 7 - UK 12(4:43 - 2nd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 7. Intercepted by J.Mitchell at TEN 7. Pushed out of bounds by W.Levis at KEN 45.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 45(4:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 47 for -8 yards (J.Weaver)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - TENN 47(3:48 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 43 for 10 yards. H.Hooker ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 43(3:08 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 43(3:01 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 41 yards to KEN 2 Center-TEN. Downed by M.Salansky.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 2(2:49 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at KEN 2.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UK 2(2:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - UK 1(1:37 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; T.Flowers at KEN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(1:02 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(0:57 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at KEN 21.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UK 21(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - UK 16(0:50 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 16. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at KEN 17.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 17(0:44 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 18 yards to KEN 35 Center-KEN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(0:37 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by J.Small at KEN 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 31(0:28 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by J.Hyatt at KEN 31. Gain of 31 yards. J.Hyatt for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at KEN 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UK 26(14:34 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 18 for -8 yards (D.Terry)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UK 18(13:31 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 8 for -10 yards (B.Young; T.Baron)
|Punt
4 & 27 - UK 8(12:50 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 43 yards to TEN 49 Center-KEN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 49. Tackled by K.Albert at KEN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(12:35 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at KEN 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 40(12:17 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 32(11:49 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 30(11:28 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - TENN 25(11:24 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 25(11:19 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 21(10:58 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka; D.Jackson at KEN 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(10:37 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at KEN 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 11(10:21 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Jackson at KEN 12.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 12(9:43 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at KEN 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TENN 19(9:04 - 3rd) C.McGrath 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 43 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 22. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas; K.Perry at KEN 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:50 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at KEN 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UK 26(8:16 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; T.Flowers at KEN 28.
|Int
3 & 7 - UK 28(7:26 - 3rd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 39. Intercepted by B.Turnage at KEN 39. Tackled by KEN at KEN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:19 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by J.Hyatt at KEN 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; D.Jackson at KEN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 24(6:33 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 24. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 20(6:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 20(6:11 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at KEN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 20(5:53 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|No Good
4 & 10 - TENN 27(5:50 - 3rd) C.McGrath 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 20(5:45 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|Int
2 & 10 - UK 20(5:38 - 3rd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 42. Intercepted by D.Slaughter at TEN 42. Tackled by KEN at TEN 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(5:29 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 42. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; T.Wallace at KEN 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(5:18 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 33.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 33(4:42 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 8 for 25 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace; T.Rybka at KEN 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 8(4:31 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; J.Hayes at KEN 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 8(4:09 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to KEN End Zone for 8 yards. H.Hooker for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:58 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; J.Mitchell at KEN 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - UK 27(3:27 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 27. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at KEN 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(3:13 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 35. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at KEN 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - UK 30(2:56 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at KEN 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - UK 37(1:41 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 37. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; T.Flowers at KEN 41.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - UK 41(0:38 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at KEN 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(0:05 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at KEN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UK 45(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - UK 40(15:00 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.McClain.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UK 40(14:54 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.McClain.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UK 40(14:47 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 41 yards to TEN 19 Center-KEN. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19(14:38 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Lovett at TEN 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 25(14:12 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Dinkins at TEN 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(13:31 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace; D.Walker at TEN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 34(13:10 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; J.Rogers at TEN 37.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 37(12:22 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 37. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 24(12:07 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-R.Keyton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 29(11:42 - 4th) J.Small rushed to KEN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Phillips at KEN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TENN 26(11:25 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Sack
3 & 12 - TENN 26(11:17 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at KEN 34 for -8 yards (T.Rybka)
|Penalty
4 & 20 - TENN 34(10:27 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-TEN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 25 - TENN 39(10:27 - 4th) P.Brooks punts 36 yards to KEN 3 Center-TEN. Downed by J.Holiday.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 3(10:19 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at KEN 7.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UK 7(9:45 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at KEN 6.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UK 6(8:58 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 2 for -4 yards (B.Young)
|Punt
4 & 11 - UK 2(8:07 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 45 yards to KEN 47 Center-KEN. D.Williams returned punt from the KEN 47. Tackled by T.Dodson; A.Phillips at KEN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 13(7:53 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 13. Catch made by J.Small at KEN 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Small for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) C.McGrath kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 1. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at KEN 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(7:41 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at KEN 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - UK 29(7:04 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; R.Harrison at KEN 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30(6:21 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; K.Garland at KEN 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UK 32(5:40 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at KEN 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - UK 34(4:58 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to KEN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Harrison at KEN 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(4:23 - 4th) D.Beckwith rushed to TEN 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - UK 44(3:39 - 4th) D.Beckwith rushed to TEN 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(2:59 - 4th) D.Beckwith rushed to TEN 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UK 38(2:21 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by L.Wright at TEN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Garland at TEN 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - UK 37(1:35 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to TEN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TEN 36.
|+7 YD
4 & 9 - UK 36(0:50 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by D.Harris at TEN 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 29(0:44 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace; D.Jackson at TEN 30.
