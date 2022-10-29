|
|
|CINCY
|UCF
Harvey scores 2 TDs as UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday.
Harvey's go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
''We have our plays that we go through during the week so it's like second nature to us,'' Keene said. ''I just try to put the ball in a good place and let the guys go out there and make plays.''
Cincinnati (6-2, 3-1) had won 19 straight American Athletic Conference games, including victories in the past two league championship games.
Cincinnati took a 21-18 lead with 3:04 remaining. Ryan Montgomery scored on a 39-yard touchdown run, and the Bearcats added the 2-point conversion on a Ben Bryant pass to Tyler Scott.
''We didn't get it done tonight, it wasn't from a lack of will or a lack of fight,'' Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. ''We just got exposed in some situations where we have to be a lot better.''
UCF (6-2, 3-1) took a 10-6 lead into halftime on the strength of a 26-yard touchdown run by Harvey. The Knights added a safety in the third quarter when Josh Celiscar sacked Bryant in the end zone.
Cincinnati had won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Arkansas. Bryant passed for 298 yards and a touchdown, and Montgomery had a team-high 40 yards rushing on three carries.
Harvey had 18 carries for 84 yards for UCF. The Knights finished with 258 yards on the ground and 247 through the air.
''We talked all week that the most physical team is going to win this game,'' UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. ''We had to get ready for a fistfight. ... We beat a championship program.''
Following a fumble recovery, Bryant threw a 14-yard touchdown to Josh Whyte to make it 13-12 at the end of the third quarter. Whyte's TD capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive.
''They battled, they fought, but we weren't at our best today,'' Fickell said. ''We found a way to get ourselves into the game. It was back-and-forth.''
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was 7 of 11 for 71 yards when he was knocked out of the game late in the first half. He also rushed for 31 yards.
''He couldn't come back in,'' Malzahn said. ''I think he had a concussion. He got hit pretty hard over there and was a little wobbly.''
GOING TO THE GROUND
UCF outgained Cincinnati 258-35 on the ground. UCF had three players with over 50 yards rushing. Isaiah Bowser had 58 yards and a touchdown, and Ryan O'Keefe had 51 yards on six carries.
Keene credited the team's offensive line for its rushing success.
''We've got the backs to make stuff happen, but they got the holes today,'' Keene said. ''The offensive line was great and pushed their defense back.''
HOMECOMING KEENE
Malzahn said Keene's confidence never wavered despite losing the quarterback battle to Plumlee in the offseason. He continued to practice as if he were going to be the starting quarterback each week.
''For him to step up in that moment and seize the moment on that last drive, that dude's a winner with a capital `W,''' Malzahn said. ''We're walking in at halftime he said `Coach, I got your back,' that's just who the guy is.''
EXTRA POINTS
Keene was 7-3 as a starter last season, but lost to Cincinnati, 56-21. ... UCF's last win over a ranked opponent was in 2018, a 38-13 win over No. 19 Cincinnati.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: Outside of Montgomery's touchdown run, the Bearcats couldn't get anything established on the ground.
''Sometimes things aren't going well and you have to find other ways to get it done,'' Fickell said. ''They forced us to throw the ball more, but that's not how we want to play.''
UCF: Keene's experience from starting 10 games last year as a true freshman proved to be invaluable. He walked into a tough situation, but one he was familiar with. Keene put together his best drive of the day when the Knights needed it most and kept UCF in contention for the conference championship.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts Navy next Saturday.
UCF: At Memphis next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
B. Bryant
6 QB
298 PaYds, PaTD, -41 RuYds
R. Harvey
22 RB
84 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 25 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|30
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|333
|505
|Total Plays
|64
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|258
|Rush Attempts
|18
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|298
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|15
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|298
|PASS YDS
|247
|35
|RUSH YDS
|258
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|505
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|25/45
|298
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|40
|1
|39
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|11
|36
|0
|8
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|4
|-41
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|14
|10
|110
|0
|21
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|9
|4
|47
|0
|18
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|8
|2
|41
|0
|32
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|4
|3
|29
|1
|14
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|4
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 83 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mullaney 57 DL
|R. Mullaney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|2/2
|33
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|6
|44.7
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|15/21
|176
|0
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7/11
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|18
|84
|2
|26
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|14
|58
|1
|11
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|6
|51
|0
|17
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|5
|32
|0
|16
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7
|26
|0
|19
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|5
|5
|74
|0
|21
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|13
|7
|69
|0
|26
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|9
|7
|55
|0
|12
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Martin 47 WR
|S. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 30 LB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|5
|40.6
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 44 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at UCF 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(14:37 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Hicks at UCF 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 50(13:57 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at UCF 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 49(13:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 49(13:27 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 40 yards to CIN 11 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(13:19 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at CIN 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 18(12:51 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at CIN 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 19(12:10 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CIN 18.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 18(11:34 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 51 yards to UCF 31 Center-CIN. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 31. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at UCF 39.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(11:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by K.Gamble at UCF 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(10:56 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to CIN 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Mullaney at CIN 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(10:24 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to CIN 16 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(9:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to CIN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at CIN 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 13(9:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 13(9:06 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
4 & 7 - UCF(9:01 - 1st) C.Boomer yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen. D.Pace blocked the kick. A.Holler recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by CIN at CIN 27. PENALTY on CIN-D.Pace Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UCF 16(8:55 - 1st) C.Boomer 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN 2. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(8:50 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; R.Barber at CIN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:13 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:08 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CINCY 36(8:03 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to UCF 17 Center-CIN. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 17. Tackled by J.Hicks at UCF 16.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(7:54 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at UCF 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 25(7:38 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at UCF 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 24(7:04 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 28.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(6:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 28. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace at CIN 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 47(6:03 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at CIN 50 for -3 yards (J.Wodtly)
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 50(5:24 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to CIN 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 38(4:50 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(4:25 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to CIN 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 36(3:48 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Baker at CIN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at CIN 31.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCF 31(3:16 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 26(3:08 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to CIN End Zone for 26 yards. R.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:00 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by R.Montgomery at CIN 25. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at UCF 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(2:35 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to UCF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 44(1:52 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Sack
3 & 9 - CINCY 44(1:47 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 47 for -9 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|Punt
4 & 18 - CINCY 47(1:06 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to UCF 9 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 9(0:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 9. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 9. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at UCF 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(0:33 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway at UCF 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 34(0:06 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at UCF 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at UCF 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 40(14:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UCF 38(13:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at UCF 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCF 38(13:06 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 42 yards to CIN 20 Center-A.Ward. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(12:57 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CIN 25.
|+32 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 25(12:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(12:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-B.Bryant Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CINCY 36(10:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+21 YD
3 & 15 - CINCY 36(10:44 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 16. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 16. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:19 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:13 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to UCF 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 15.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 15(9:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CINCY 23(9:23 - 2nd) R.Coe 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(9:19 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; T.Van Fossen at UCF 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 27(8:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UCF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 39(8:19 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for S.Martin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 39(8:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at UCF 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 39(7:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at UCF 48. PENALTY on UCF-K.Gamble Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UCF 33(7:19 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 36 yards to CIN 31 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:14 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at CIN 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 48(6:05 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by B.Smith at UCF 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 45(5:27 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at UCF 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CINCY 43(4:37 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to UCF 3 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by D.Donley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 3(4:36 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at UCF 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 8(4:04 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard; J.Thomas at UCF 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 10(3:17 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at UCF 11.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCF 11(2:36 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 52 yards to CIN 37 Center-A.Ward. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 37. Tackled by A.Lee at UCF 48.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(2:21 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by C.McClelland at UCF 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 47(1:48 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Adams; J.Johnson at UCF 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 43(1:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by N.Mardner at UCF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(0:59 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by T.Scott at UCF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 27(0:39 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(0:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CINCY 15(0:24 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CINCY 15(0:20 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 23(0:16 - 2nd) R.Coe 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at CIN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(14:27 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 30(14:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 30(14:13 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to UCF 29 Center-CIN. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(14:03 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at UCF 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 34(13:34 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 34. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ward at CIN 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(13:09 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by J.Baker at CIN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 38(12:41 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; T.Van Fossen at CIN 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 37(12:00 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at CIN 36.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCF 36(11:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-E.Phillips Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(11:09 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to CIN 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CIN 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 23(10:35 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 23. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at CIN 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 22(10:00 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 18(9:33 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for A.Holler (I.Pace).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 18(9:28 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 18. Catch made by J.Baker at CIN 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 9(9:09 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 2 for 7 yards. I.Bowser FUMBLES forced by T.Van Fossen. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.Pace at CIN 2. Tackled by R.O'Keefe at CIN 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(8:58 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at CIN 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 6(8:45 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at CIN 8.
|Sack
3 & 4 - CINCY 8(7:52 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN End Zone for yards (J.Celiscar) B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by J.Celiscar. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-T.Morris-Brash at CIN End Zone. T.Morris-Brash for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN End Zone for -8 yards (J.Celiscar) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 62 yards from CIN 20 to the UCF 18. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Dingle at UCF 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 33(7:45 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at UCF 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 35(7:13 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at UCF 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 41(6:39 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at UCF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 48(6:10 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 48(6:02 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 48(5:57 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 48. Gain of 10 yards. J.Baker ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:45 - 3rd) M.Keene scrambles to CIN 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 33(5:10 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; R.Mullaney at CIN 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(4:37 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by A.Holler at CIN 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(4:11 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 14.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14(3:39 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 16 for -2 yards. R.Harvey FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.Corleone at CIN 16. Tackled by UCF at CIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(3:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker (D.Wilson).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 16(3:30 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 16. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 16. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at CIN 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(2:58 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; J.Johnson at CIN 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(2:28 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:56 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:51 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at UCF 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 31(1:06 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to UCF 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at UCF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(0:51 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 24(0:47 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 24. Catch made by J.Whyle at UCF 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(0:11 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by J.Whyle at UCF 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Whyle for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF 6. Fair catch by R.O'Keefe.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:07 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard at UCF 28.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(15:00 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 28. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at UCF 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(14:44 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(14:10 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to CIN 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCF 42(13:38 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UCF 42(13:30 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCF 42(13:24 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 33 yards to CIN 9 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(13:17 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 9. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 9. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at CIN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(12:46 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at CIN 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 29(12:11 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at CIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:40 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:36 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 32 for -4 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 32(10:47 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CINCY 32(10:40 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to UCF 23 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(10:33 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at UCF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 26(10:01 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - UCF 26(9:55 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 26. Gain of 12 yards. J.Baker ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38(9:29 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at UCF 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(9:01 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to CIN 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at CIN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 40(8:28 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; D.Pace at CIN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 40(7:52 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at CIN 40. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(7:24 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 26(6:51 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 20(6:17 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 19 for yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 19. PENALTY on CIN-N.Potter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - UCF 15(6:02 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at CIN 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 15(5:23 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at CIN 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(5:11 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 3(4:41 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN End Zone for 3 yards. I.Bowser for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:36 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for UCF. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:36 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor (R.Barber).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:32 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at CIN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(4:13 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker (J.Hodges).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(4:09 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(3:53 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by N.Mardner at UCF 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 39.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CINCY 39(3:18 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+39 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 39(3:12 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to UCF End Zone for 39 yards. R.Montgomery for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:04 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Bryant steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Scott at UCF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:04 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen; N.Potter at UCF 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 26(2:25 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at UCF 44.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(2:12 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(1:57 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to CIN 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; D.Pace at CIN 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 32(1:31 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by J.Baker at CIN 32. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard at CIN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(1:26 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to CIN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at CIN 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 17(0:54 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to CIN End Zone for 17 yards. R.Harvey for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:48 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 5 for -20 yards (K.McDaniel) B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by K.McDaniel. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-J.Tunstall at CIN 5. Tackled by UCF at CIN 5.
|No Gain
2 & 30 - CINCY 5(0:20 - 4th) B.Bryant spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & 30 - CINCY 5(0:19 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner (J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+9 YD
4 & 30 - CINCY 5(0:12 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 5. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 5. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at CIN 14.
