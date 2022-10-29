|
|
|ARK
|AUBURN
Jefferson, Sanders lead Arkansas past Auburn, 41-27
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third and Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards to lead Arkansas to a 41-27 victory over Auburn on Saturday in a battle to escape the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division.
The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak versus the Tigers (3-5, 1-4), who have dropped four games in a row.
The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West. But Auburn couldn't stop Jefferson and Sanders or produce scores on offense when the game was still in doubt.
Much of Jordan-Hare Stadium had emptied before the Tigers' final two touchdowns that served to make the final score more respectable.
Sanders set up the decisive touchdown with a 76-yard scamper down the left sideline late in the third quarter. Rashod Dubinion then scored the first of his two late touchdowns.
Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and stiff-armed safety Zion Puckett to the ground on his way to a 13-yard touchdown run. Matt Landers caught four passes for 115 yards.
Auburn's Robby Ashford was 24-of-33 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 19 times for 87 yards. Tailback Tank Bigsby was mostly contained aside from a 41-yard touchdown run.
Things snowballed for the Tigers after their opening drive of the third quarter stalled and then ended with Isaiah Nichols' blocked field goal, while down just 17-13.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: It was a needed win for a team once ranked in the Top 10, which has rebounded from a three-game skid with two victories. Jefferson and Sanders continue to be a formidable 1-2 punch.
Auburn: Has lost eight of the last nine games against Power Five teams, falling to two games below .500 for the first time in a decade. It just adds to the woes for embattled coach Bryan Harsin, whose fate has been in limbo pending Auburn's hiring of an athletic director.
ANNOUNCING GLITCH
Auburn's public address announcer announced freshman quarterback Holden Geriner as the starter in the pre-game lineups. Ashford played the entire game.
UP NEXT
Arkansas hosts Liberty on Saturday.
Auburn visits Mississippi State on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
234 PaYds, PaTD, 45 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
285 PaYds, PaTD, 87 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|520
|468
|Total Plays
|72
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|286
|183
|Rush Attempts
|48
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|234
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-53
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|286
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|16/24
|234
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|16
|171
|0
|76
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|10
|45
|2
|25
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|10
|25
|0
|8
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|5
|11
|2
|5
|
I. Sategna 16 WR
|I. Sategna
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jointer 25 RB
|J. Jointer
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|5
|4
|115
|0
|56
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|6
|5
|61
|1
|20
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|2/2
|37
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|3
|43.0
|1
|78
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|24/33
|285
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|19
|87
|0
|34
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|11
|63
|1
|41
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|6
|18
|1
|6
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|2
|15
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 17 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|4
|83
|1
|49
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|6
|3
|64
|0
|36
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|6
|37
|0
|14
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|3
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|3
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/4
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|41.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:12 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 12 for -13 yards (O.Pappoe) PENALTY on ARK-K.Jefferson Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - ARK 12(14:51 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 17.
|+12 YD
3 & 18 - ARK 17(14:27 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 29.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARK 29(13:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 24(13:37 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 27 yards to AUB 49 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:30 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to ARK 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 42(12:59 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(12:28 - 1st) D.Alston rushed to ARK 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(11:55 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 20. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 20(11:27 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 22.
|Sack
3 & 9 - AUBURN 22(10:49 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at ARK 29 for -7 yards (ARK)
|No Good
4 & 16 - AUBURN 36(10:11 - 1st) A.Carlson 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(10:06 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 26(9:36 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 36(9:17 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 47. Gain of 11 yards. J.Haselwood FUMBLES forced by Z.Puckett. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-D.Hall at ARK 47. Tackled by ARK at ARK 47.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(9:07 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by T.Bigsby at ARK 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 45(8:28 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to ARK 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 38(7:49 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(7:18 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 32(6:45 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 29(6:04 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - AUBURN 36(6:00 - 1st) A.Carlson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35 to the ARK 4. Fair catch by H.Cole.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson. PENALTY on AUB-N.Pritchett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(5:50 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 45(5:32 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(5:14 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 45(4:57 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 37.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(4:31 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by W.Thompson at AUB 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(4:11 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 6(3:38 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 1(3:15 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:10 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(2:38 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 34(1:54 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(1:17 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(1:11 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 41(0:29 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 41(0:25 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 39 yards to ARK 20 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(0:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 24(15:00 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 25.
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 25(14:35 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(14:09 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 50(13:33 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to AUB 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:20 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to AUB 37 for yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 37. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - ARK 33(13:03 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ARK 33(13:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson. PENALTY on AUB-J.Irvin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(12:55 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to AUB 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 31(12:28 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by J.Haselwood at AUB 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(11:56 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to AUB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 16(11:22 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to AUB 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 13.
3 & 6 - ARK(10:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers. PENALTY on AUB-N.Pritchett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ARK-B.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 13(10:35 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to AUB End Zone for 13 yards. K.Jefferson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(10:27 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(9:56 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 31(9:19 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(8:58 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 45(8:32 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 43(7:48 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 46(7:09 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 37 yards to ARK 17 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(7:01 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 17. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 20. PENALTY on ARK-K.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - ARK 10(6:49 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - ARK 10(6:40 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 16. PENALTY on ARK-H.Henry Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - ARK 8(6:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - ARK 8(6:05 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 15.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARK 15(5:29 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 78 yards to AUB 7 Center-E.Stein. Downed by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 7(5:18 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 7. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 11(4:57 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 11(4:53 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 45 for 34 yards. R.Ashford ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 45. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(3:52 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK End Zone for 41 yards. T.Bigsby for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the ARK 6. Out of bounds.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 35. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 9(3:21 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to AUB 9. Catch made by T.Knox at AUB 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 9(2:39 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 9(2:34 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ARK 17(2:30 - 2nd) C.Little 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(2:25 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(2:18 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 28(1:32 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - AUBURN 34(1:21 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 24 yards to ARK 42 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 42(1:14 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARK 42(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-ARK False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARK 37(1:08 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & 15 - ARK 37(1:03 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 35 for -2 yards (AUB)
|Punt
4 & 17 - ARK 35(0:56 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 24 yards to AUB 41 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(0:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 42 for yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 42. PENALTY on AUB-A.Troxell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - AUBURN 31(0:42 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+18 YD
2 & 20 - AUBURN 31(0:36 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 49(0:28 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 49. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:24 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to ARK 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:18 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to ARK 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 31.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 31(0:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 31. Catch made by C.Brown at ARK 31. Gain of 24 yards. C.Brown ran out of bounds.
|Field Goal
1 & 7 - AUBURN 14(0:06 - 2nd) A.Carlson 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 38 yards from AUB 35 to the ARK 27. L.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at ARK 27.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27(0:02 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 27. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at ARK 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(14:34 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 26(13:51 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 38 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at AUB 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(13:25 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 39(12:54 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 39. Catch made by D.Worsham at AUB 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 47(12:16 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to ARK 44 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(11:45 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARK 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AUBURN 46(11:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - AUBURN 46(11:01 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by J.Shenker at ARK 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(10:35 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to ARK 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(10:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 31. Catch made by T.Bigsby at ARK 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AUBURN 28(9:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at ARK 35 for -7 yards (ARK)
4 & 14 - AUBURN 42(8:42 - 3rd) A.Carlson 52 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman. ARK blocked the kick. K.Stutts recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by ARK at ARK 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(8:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-T.Knox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - ARK 31(8:37 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 28 for -3 yards (AUB)
|+15 YD
2 & 18 - ARK 28(8:07 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 43.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 43(7:44 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(7:28 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27(7:17 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 20(6:52 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by K.Jackson at AUB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 13(6:35 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 13(6:29 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 11(6:07 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to AUB 11. Catch made by J.Haselwood at AUB 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Haselwood for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:02 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(5:39 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 38 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at AUB 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(5:00 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AUBURN 43(4:24 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 43(4:19 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 51 yards to ARK 6 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Downed by J.Simpson.
|Result
|Play
|+76 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 6(4:10 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 18 for 76 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 18(3:42 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to AUB 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 12(3:18 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to AUB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 10(2:37 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to AUB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 5(1:59 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to AUB 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 4(1:17 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to AUB 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 2(0:46 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to AUB End Zone for 2 yards. R.Dubinion for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:44 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(0:08 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB. PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - AUBURN 19(0:01 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 19. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - AUBURN 30(15:00 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 29 for -1 yards (ARK)
|Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 29(14:23 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 55 yards to ARK 16 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 16(14:13 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 16.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 16(13:32 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 16. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 16. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(12:46 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 36(12:03 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by H.Henry at ARK 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at ARK 41.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 41(11:20 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to AUB 34 for 25 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(10:35 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to AUB 15 for 19 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15(9:50 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to AUB 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 10(9:05 - 4th) A.Green rushed to AUB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 5(8:27 - 4th) A.Green rushed to AUB 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 2(7:42 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to AUB End Zone for 2 yards. R.Dubinion for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:35 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at AUB 28.
|+36 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(7:14 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 28. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(6:52 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by K.Moore at ARK 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(6:31 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 19. Catch made by C.Brown at ARK 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AUBURN 18(6:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 18(5:57 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 18. Catch made by J.Shenker at ARK 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 9(5:33 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to ARK 9. Catch made by C.Brown at ARK 9. Gain of 9 yards. C.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 4th) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:28 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-B.Pool Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks onside 2 from AUB 40 to AUB 48. Out of bounds. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Kickoff Out of Bounds 1 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42(5:22 - 4th) A.Green rushed to AUB 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 36(4:40 - 4th) A.Green rushed to AUB 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(4:29 - 4th) J.Jointer rushed to AUB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 24(4:22 - 4th) I.Sategna rushed to AUB 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 14(3:41 - 4th) M.Hornsby rushed to AUB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 14.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - ARK 14(2:55 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - ARK 19(2:55 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-ARK False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - ARK 24(2:55 - 4th) J.Jointer rushed to AUB 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - ARK 23(2:49 - 4th) J.Jointer rushed to AUB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - ARK 27(2:01 - 4th) C.Little 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:55 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at AUB 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(1:47 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 28(1:20 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:58 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at AUB 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(0:39 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by C.Brown at AUB 49. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 2(0:27 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to ARK 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 1(0:06 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 4th) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 17 yards from AUB 35 to the ARK 48. B.Pool returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at ARK 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 48(0:01 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 43(0:01 - 4th) M.Hornsby kneels at the ARK 39.
