Dart, Judkins lead No. 15 Ole Miss past Texas A&M 31-28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Quinshon Judkins had quite the 19th birthday.
Judkins rushed for 205 yards, Jaxson Dart passed for three touchdowns and No. 15 Mississippi beat Texas A&M 31-28 on Saturday night.
Judkins had a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining, helping Mississippi rebound from its first loss of the season.
''That's very unusual to turn 19 today and be at A&M and carry the ball 34 times,'' Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. ''That's like Derrick Henry carries when he was winning the Heisman three years older. That's really special.''
Judkins is up to 1,036 yards rushing on the season, the most by a freshman in school history.
''Q is special,'' Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. ''He's probably like a once-in-a-lifetime-type player. It's crazy that he's a freshman because we get to have him for at least another two more years.''
Dart threw touchdown passes of 18, 1 and 2 yards. He was 13 for 20 for 140 yards, and also had 17 carries for 95 yards on the ground.
''It's huge for our team to rebound after last week,'' Dart said. ''We felt like it got out of hand because of the mistakes we made, not anything they did. It was huge coming into this week that we prepared the best that we could and get a big week going into the bye week.''
Zach Evans, who missed last week's 45-20 loss to LSU with a leg injury, returned against the Aggies and rushed for 75 yards. Mingo had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).
Ole Miss rushed for 390 yards, including 134 yards in the first quarter, and finished with 530 total yards. It was the most rushing yards Texas A&M had allowed since allowing 393 yards against Texas in 2003.
''We would have liked to really get back after a game of not running great, so 63 carries and 390 yards against the best players high school can provide is pretty impressive for our guys,'' Kiffin said.
Connor Weigman was 28 of 44 for 338 yards and four touchdowns for Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4). The Aggies lost their fourth straight game for the school's longest slide since losing four straight at the end of the 2005 season.
''To go out and do what he did, I thought he had an outstanding game,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of Weigman's starting debut. ''He gave us a chance to win the game in the end.''
Devon Achane rushed 25 times for 138 yards, and Moose Muhammad III caught eight passes for 112 yards and a score.
Texas A&M cut the lead to three on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Achane with 1:25 remaining. The Rebels then went three-and-out, but the Aggies turned the ball over on downs to end it.
Trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, the Rebels reeled off the next 17 points. Ole Miss had a field goal before halftime, and Dart connected on touchdown passes to Casey Kelly and Mingo to take a 24-14 lead with a minute left in the third.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: After a slow start, the Rebels scored on three of four drives to end the first half and start the second half to open up the 10-point lead. Ole Miss' fast-paced offense gave Texas A&M problems throughout the game.
Texas A&M: Penalties hurt Texas A&M once again. The Aggies finished with nine penalties for 51 yards and were 5 of 13 on third downs.
GUTSY CALL
Facing fourth-and-4 on its 16 with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Ole Miss faked a punt, and J.J. Pegues ran it up the middle for the first down. The drive ended in a 46-yard field goal by Jonathan Cruz.
HE SAID IT
''You guys saw whatever it was. At one point, it was eight, nine defensive injury timeouts. All on defense, so whatever. It is what it is. There's a way around the rule, and I'm not going say they did it, but what are the analytics of that happening and seeing the players a play or two later out there.'' - Kiffin on Texas A&M's defensive injuries.
CHANGING THE MUSIC
Texas A&M ran onto Kyle Field with a different song playing on Saturday. The Aggies had entered the field to ''Power'' by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) since 2012, but following Ye's recent antisemitic comments, Texas A&M made a change and ran on to the field to an instrumental of ''Bonfire'' by Childish Gambino. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork had announced the decision earlier this week.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Rebels could move up a couple spots in the Top 25 poll.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: Hosts No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 12.
Texas A&M: Hosts Florida on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
J. Dart
2 QB
140 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 95 RuYds
|
C. Weigman
15 QB
338 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|18
|8
|Passing
|5
|15
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|530
|480
|Total Plays
|83
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|390
|142
|Rush Attempts
|63
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|140
|338
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|28-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|9-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|1
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|338
|
|
|390
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|13/20
|140
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|34
|205
|1
|61
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|17
|95
|0
|19
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|8
|75
|0
|28
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Buckhaulter 89 WR
|B. Buckhaulter
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|5
|4
|89
|1
|56
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|3
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|7
|5
|20
|1
|18
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malone 90 DT
|T. Malone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|4
|45.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|28/45
|338
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|25
|138
|0
|31
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|3
|4
|0
|13
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|12
|8
|112
|1
|31
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|14
|6
|88
|1
|36
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|4
|4
|48
|0
|26
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|9
|7
|41
|1
|14
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Smith 11 TE
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|6-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Groves-Killebrew 19 DB
|M. Groves-Killebrew
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 55 DL
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Regis 15 DL
|A. Regis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bouie 3 DB
|S. Bouie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|5
|43.6
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|5.0
|8
|0
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|2
|9.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to MIS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at MIS 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 32(14:39 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at MIS 34.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34(14:21 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews T.Chappell at MIS 50.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50(14:04 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 28 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 28(13:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 20(13:21 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(13:05 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 18. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Wade for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 15. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Tennison at TXAM 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(12:58 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 25. PENALTY on MIS-D.Prince Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(12:44 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at TXAM 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 46(12:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 43.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(11:56 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by M.Wright at MIS 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(11:40 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 10(10:57 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson A.Cistrunk at MIS 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(10:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MIS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Robinson at MIS 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TXAM 3(9:41 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS End Zone. Catch made by M.Muhammad at MIS End Zone. Gain of 3 yards. M.Muhammad for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:37 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(9:24 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at MIS 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(8:51 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; J.Gilbert at TXAM 35. PENALTY on MIS-J.James Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 17 - MISS 38(8:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at MIS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISS 40(8:08 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - MISS 40(8:02 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at MIS 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MISS 42(7:19 - 1st) F.Masin punts 37 yards to TXAM 21 Center-J.Lawrence. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 21. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 29. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(7:12 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TXAM 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(6:41 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; J.Pegues at TXAM 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 39(6:04 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon at TXAM 42.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 42(5:25 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 41.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(4:53 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by D.Green at MIS 41. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(4:22 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 15. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 15. Gain of 15 yards. E.Stewart for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(4:16 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-J.Bankhead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart B.Anderson at MIS 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 27(4:02 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 46 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(3:44 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MISS 45(3:23 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 45(2:43 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to TXAM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(2:24 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 34(2:17 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to TXAM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 29(1:54 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 29.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - MISS 29(1:23 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at TXAM 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(1:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to TXAM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews; M.Jackson at TXAM 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 18(0:48 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 14.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 14(0:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; A.Regis at TXAM 15.
|-3 YD
4 & 3 - MISS 15(0:06 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; I.Raikes at TXAM 18.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(15:00 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 49 for 31 yards. Tackled by I.Young at TXAM 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(14:31 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(14:08 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; J.Ivey at MIS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXAM 38(13:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart (M.Battle).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 38(13:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 34.
|-2 YD
4 & 3 - TXAM 34(12:46 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(12:40 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at MIS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 39(12:18 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; F.Diggs at MIS 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 39(11:56 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 40 for 1 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 40(11:49 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to TXAM 22 Center-J.Lawrence. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:43 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TXAM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:11 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 38(10:31 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Prince at TXAM 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXAM 44(9:55 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at TXAM 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 44(9:16 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 46 yards to MIS 10 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(9:10 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; M.Jackson at MIS 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 13(8:50 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MIS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISS 16(8:19 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - MISS 16(8:14 - 2nd) J.Pegues rushed to MIS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Moss; L.Overton at MIS 20. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(7:56 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 20. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at MIS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(7:36 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 46(7:10 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at MIS 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 46(6:46 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(6:39 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 40.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MISS 40(6:20 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 21 - MISS 50(6:14 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to TXAM 31 for 19 yards. J.Dart FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Dart at TXAM 31. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 31(5:56 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs; J.Gilbert at TXAM 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 28(5:35 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at TXAM 37 for -9 yards (M.Jackson)
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - MISS 37(4:57 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 23 for 14 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 23(4:19 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by D.Wade at TXAM 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; B.Anderson at TXAM 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MISS 36(3:38 - 2nd) J.Cruz 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 2. Fair catch by J.Preston.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on MIS-A.Finley Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(3:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXAM 45(3:02 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at TXAM 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 45(2:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(2:03 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at MIS 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 32(1:41 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; K.Coleman at MIS 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(1:21 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at MIS 36 for -6 yards (C.Johnson)
|Sack
2 & 16 - TXAM 36(1:11 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at MIS 39 for -3 yards (J.Ivey)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - TXAM 39(0:43 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - TXAM 39(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TXAM 44(0:37 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to MIS 7 Center-C.Choate. Downed by TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 1. Fair catch by J.Preston.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Cistrunk at MIS 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(14:39 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MIS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 45(14:21 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXAM 45(13:58 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TXAM 45(13:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - TXAM 50(13:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-E.Crownover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXAM 45(13:53 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 49 yards to MIS 6 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 6(13:43 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 6.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 6(13:19 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 5.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 5(12:51 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at MIS 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(12:40 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at MIS 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 19(12:20 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; W.Nolen at MIS 18.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MISS 18(11:29 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Chappell Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 24(11:22 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 24(11:11 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 24. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 29.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MISS 29(10:46 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(10:43 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 37. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 7(10:30 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Regis; T.Chappell at TXAM 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(10:11 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MISS 3(9:48 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at TXAM 7 for -4 yards (A.White) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Turner Offensive Facemask 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 1(9:35 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; S.Stewart at TXAM 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 1(8:52 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.White; M.Jackson at TXAM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 1(8:44 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 1. Catch made by C.Kelly at TXAM 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Kelly for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 15. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Thomason at TXAM 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(7:56 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 17. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TXAM 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 21(7:31 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 21. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at TXAM 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(6:56 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TXAM 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 42(6:31 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at TXAM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(5:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 42(5:54 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at TXAM 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - TXAM 40(5:04 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 40. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at TXAM 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - TXAM 41(4:30 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at TXAM 46.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 46(3:47 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to MIS 14 Center-C.Choate. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 14. J.Watkins FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Watkins at MIS 14. Tackled by TXAM at MIS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(3:28 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to TXAM 34 for yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; A.Jones at TXAM 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. Z.Evans rushed to MIS 43 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gilbert; S.Bouie at MIS 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43(2:53 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at MIS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MISS 42(2:34 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+23 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 42(2:03 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 42. Catch made by Z.Evans at MIS 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(1:52 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to TXAM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at TXAM 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 34(1:50 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at TXAM 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16(1:35 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to TXAM 2 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Groves-Killebrew at TXAM 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 2(1:19 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 2. Catch made by J.Mingo at TXAM 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Mingo for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 2. L.Moss returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(0:54 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 17(0:50 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; J.Ivey at TXAM 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 17(0:13 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 17. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 25.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 46 yards to MIS 29 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 29(14:54 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at MIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:41 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs at MIS 42.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 42(14:26 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Groves-Killebrew at TXAM 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:05 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 40.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MISS 40(13:25 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MISS 45(13:22 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - MISS 45(13:00 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by Z.Evans at TXAM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MISS 38(12:33 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins (J.Gilbert).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(12:08 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(11:46 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to MIS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Hill at MIS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 41(11:13 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to MIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Hill at MIS 38.
|+36 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 38(10:35 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 2. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 2(10:05 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to MIS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman; T.Malone at MIS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 2(9:26 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 2. Catch made by N.Thomas at MIS 2. Gain of 2 yards. N.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:11 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 14 for 61 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 14.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 14(8:26 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 2 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White at TXAM 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 2(7:56 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(7:25 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TXAM End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 4th) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 44 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 21. Fair catch by M.Wright.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:18 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TXAM 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(6:55 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TXAM 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(6:35 - 4th) C.Weigman rushed to MIS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; K.Coleman at MIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:18 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart (D.Prince).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:06 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:03 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TXAM 42(5:58 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(5:52 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MIS 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 43(5:13 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.White at MIS 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 42(4:31 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TXAM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at TXAM 49.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MISS 49(3:32 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-J.Dart Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 46(3:32 - 4th) F.Masin punts 45 yards to TXAM 9 Center-J.Lawrence. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 9. Tackled by M.Battle at TXAM 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(3:21 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(3:19 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Young at TXAM 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(3:02 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(2:43 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:27 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart (T.Washington).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:17 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 28. Catch made by D.Green at MIS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at MIS 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 20(1:53 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by E.Stewart at MIS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(1:50 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on MIS-T.Robinson Roughing the Passer 8 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 7(1:40 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad (I.Young).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 7(1:35 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 7(1:24 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to MIS 7. Catch made by D.Achane at MIS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Achane for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:25 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIS 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 27(1:19 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White; M.Jackson at MIS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 32(1:13 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.White at MIS 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MISS 32(1:05 - 4th) F.Masin punts 60 yards to TXAM 8 Center-J.Lawrence. Downed by MIS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 8(0:54 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 8(0:49 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 8(0:44 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 8. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at TXAM 15.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TXAM 15(0:17 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
