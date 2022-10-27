|
|
|UL
|USM
Southern Miss beats ULL for 10th straight time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Running back Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 87 yards and he threw for a touchdown as Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Lafayette 39-24 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win in the series.
The Southern Miss defense intercepted Ben Wooldridge three times, including Natrone Brooks' 52-yard pick-6 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Zach Wilcke was 8 of 17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jason Brownlee had three grabs for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Tiaquelin Mims added 69 receiving yards and a score.
Southern Miss had a touchdown pass on two straight offensive plays to take a 20-2 lead late in the first quarter. Gore took a direct snap and lofted it to Mims over the middle for a 52-yard touchdown for a 13-2 lead. After ULL went three-and-out, Brownlee caught a short pass from Wilcke and raced for a 76-yard touchdown.
Wooldridge threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4, 2-3). Michael Jefferson had six catches for 179 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown to pull within 29-11 late in the first half.
---
|
M. Jefferson
8 WR
179 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
J. Brownlee
1 WR
102 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|439
|341
|Total Plays
|77
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|152
|Rush Attempts
|30
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|336
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|21-47
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|8-40.1
|Return Yards
|0
|88
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-84
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|21/46
|336
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|11
|47
|0
|12
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|11
|28
|1
|8
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|7
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|9
|6
|179
|1
|63
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|4
|3
|57
|0
|27
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|5
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|3
|2
|22
|1
|13
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-9
|0.0
|1
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Quinney 41 S
|T. Quinney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/2
|50
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|27.0
|27
|0
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|8/17
|137
|2
|1
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1/1
|52
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|23
|87
|0
|13
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|8
|27
|0
|6
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|9
|18
|1
|5
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|3
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|9
|3
|102
|2
|76
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|4
|3
|69
|1
|52
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|2-9
|1.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 36 DT
|B. Lewis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 13 CB
|M. McLaurin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Alemayehu 38 LB
|J. Alemayehu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|25
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|8
|40.1
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|3
|14.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 1. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anderson J.Quibodeaux at USM 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 25(14:54 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 37. Intercepted by K.Moncrief at USM 37. Tackled by USM at USM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(14:46 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UL 34(14:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 30(13:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 30(13:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; A.Cooley at USM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(13:40 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at USM 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - USM 35(13:13 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at USM 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(12:32 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; T.Quinney at USM 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - USM 43(11:58 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Pedescleaux at USM 45.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - USM 45(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - USM 40(11:20 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Pedescleaux at USM 42.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 42(10:28 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 31 yards to ULL 27 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UL 27(10:17 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 49. Intercepted by M.Shorts at ULL 49. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19(10:05 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - USM 14(9:24 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULL 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 1(8:50 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux K.Moncrief at ULL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 1(8:09 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - USM 1(7:34 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Dean for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:29 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is blocked. T.Amos recovers the blocked kick good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 64 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 1. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Bourgeois at ULL 28. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 18(7:19 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 18(7:14 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UL 18(7:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 14 for -4 yards (D.Gill) B.Wooldridge FUMBLES forced by D.Gill. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-ULL at ULL 14.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UL 14(6:25 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to USM 37 Center-C.Milliron. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 37. Tackled by T.Lewis M.Jefferson at USM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(6:18 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; C.Flowers at USM 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - USM 43(5:30 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Nelson at USM 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 3 - USM 48(4:42 - 1st) F.Gore pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Mims for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 3. J.Kibodi returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ULL 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(4:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; J.Stanley at ULL 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UL 23(3:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at ULL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UL 28(2:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UL 28(2:55 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 48 yards to USM 24 Center-C.Milliron. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+76 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(2:48 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Brownlee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(2:36 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at ULL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24(2:00 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.McLaurin; J.Stanley at ULL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(1:40 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 48(1:34 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for A.McDaniel.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - UL 48(1:28 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-A.Cooley Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30(0:58 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to USM 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UL 33(0:21 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 33(0:12 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - UL 40(0:07 - 1st) K.Almendares 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 4. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze; K.Edwards at USM 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(14:53 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Ossai at USM 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - USM 29(14:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop; J.Lawson at USM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37(13:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 35. PENALTY on USM-USM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 32(13:15 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Jones at USM 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - USM 32(12:37 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at USM 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43(11:56 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Nelson at USM 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44(11:19 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 55 yards to ULL 1 Center-USM. Downed by A.Habas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 1(11:06 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; Q.Bivens at ULL 2.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UL 2(10:21 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL End Zone for -2 yards (USM) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 20 to the USM 16. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at USM 41. PENALTY on USM-T.Hopkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31(10:12 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; C.Flowers at USM 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - USM 38(9:40 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Lewis at USM 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(9:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 42(8:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 42(8:26 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - USM 42(8:20 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; B.Trahan at ULL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30(7:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30(7:38 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to ULL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Moncrief at ULL 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - USM 28(6:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by C.Pittman at ULL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(6:17 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Moncrief at ULL 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - USM 12(5:33 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Brownlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(5:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel; S.Latham at ULL 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UL 33(5:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts M.Caraway at ULL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(4:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35(4:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 37.
|+63 YD
3 & 8 - UL 37(3:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Jefferson for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is blocked. T.Knight recovers the blocked kick no good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 6. Fair catch by C.Harrell.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:39 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at USM 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 26(2:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Narcisse Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 31(2:39 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse at USM 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - USM 30(2:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 29 for -1 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29(1:56 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to ULL 31 Center-USM. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. Tackled by T.Knight at ULL 31.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(1:47 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 31. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 49.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(1:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at USM 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23(1:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 23(1:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 23(1:15 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Good
4 & 10 - UL 30(1:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Milliron Holder-D.Cambre.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Moncrief at USM 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - USM 26(0:59 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson T.Amos at USM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 36(0:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 36(0:29 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at USM 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - USM 40(0:23 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Amos K.Pedescleaux at USM 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43(0:17 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to ULL 15 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(0:09 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULL 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(14:40 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; D.Gill at ULL 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - UL 41(14:03 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(13:10 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. C.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-J.Stanley at USM 26. Tackled by ULL at USM 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(13:35 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Moncrief at USM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32(13:07 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at USM 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 33(12:30 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at USM 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(12:05 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to USM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at USM 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - USM 38(11:22 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at USM 41.
|-6 YD
3 & 7 - USM 33(10:26 - 3rd) USM FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by USM-USM at USM 33. USM rushed to USM 33 for -6 yards. Tackled by ULL at USM 33.
|Punt
4 & 13 - USM 33(9:55 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 38 yards to ULL 29 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(9:56 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; Q.Bivens at ULL 23.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - UL 23(9:11 - 3rd) D.Fleming rushed to USM 43 for 34 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(8:37 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to USM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 38(8:11 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to USM 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; D.Gill at USM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 37(7:20 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by ULL at USM 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 37.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 37(6:38 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37(6:32 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at USM 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37(6:09 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop; A.Landry at USM 39.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - USM 39(5:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - USM 34(5:14 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 13 - USM 34(4:54 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 51 yards to ULL 15 Center-USM. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(4:48 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; C.Harrell at ULL 17.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - UL 17(4:07 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 17. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 17. Gain of 27 yards. N.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(3:39 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 44. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 14(3:15 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 14(3:03 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Williams at USM 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - UL 9(2:53 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 9. Catch made by J.Stephens at USM 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Stephens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:34 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. M.Shorts intercepts the ball. FUMBLES forced by ULL. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-S.Latham at USM 20. Tackled by ULL at USM 20. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 58 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 7. Fair catch by C.Harrell.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 25(2:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - USM 20(2:34 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at USM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 29(2:03 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at USM 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - USM 29(1:32 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at USM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44(1:06 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USM 44(0:48 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; Z.Hill-Green at USM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - USM 50(15:00 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USM 50(14:56 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 19 yards to ULL 31 Center-USM. Downed by USM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 31(14:47 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|Int
2 & 10 - UL 31(14:42 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 38. Intercepted by T.Newsome at ULL 38. Tackled by ULL at ULL 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(14:33 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ULL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 31(13:48 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ULL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield S.Hazard at ULL 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - USM 29(13:15 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(12:35 - 4th) A.Willis rushed to ULL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 24.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USM 24(11:58 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on ULL-A.McDaniel Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - USM 9(11:52 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULL 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at ULL 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 10(11:14 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; B.Bishop at ULL 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 9(10:40 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
3 & 8 - USM 15(10:34 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 40(10:30 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at ULL 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UL 40(9:46 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULL 48.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UL 48(9:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USM at ULL 48. PENALTY on ULL-J.Bernard Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - UL 48(8:42 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-D.Gill Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 47(8:42 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by E.Rogers at USM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UL 39(8:22 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UL 38(7:44 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to USM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 33(7:05 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UL 33(6:55 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 33. Catch made by J.Stephens at USM 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(6:37 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to USM 20. Catch made by D.Fleming at USM 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill D.Quewon at USM 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UL 16(5:57 - 4th) B.Wooldridge scrambles to USM 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome J.Ratcliff at USM 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UL 11(5:44 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to USM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Alemayehu; J.Ratcliff at USM 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UL 8(5:04 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 8(5:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UL 8(4:58 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to USM 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UL 4(4:20 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 4(4:11 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 7 for 3 yards. F.Gore FUMBLES forced by Z.Hill-Green. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-Z.Hill-Green at USM 7. Tackled by USM at USM 7. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UL 7(4:03 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to USM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at USM 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 1(3:48 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to USM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; M.Shorts at USM 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 1(3:18 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on USM-USM Roughing the Passer 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 1(3:16 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the USM 1. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 35(3:12 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green J.Quibodeaux at USM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 35(3:07 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at USM 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - USM 35(3:01 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at USM 36.
|Punt
4 & 9 - USM 36(2:15 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to ULL 19 Center-USM. Downed by USM.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 19(2:05 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 19. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by USM at ULL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39(1:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 39(1:54 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 39(1:50 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 35 for -4 yards (D.Quewon; Q.Bivens)
|Int
4 & 14 - UL 35(1:21 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at USM 48. Intercepted by N.Brooks at USM 48. N.Brooks for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 58 yards from USM 35 to the ULL 7. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ULL 34. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UL 24(1:05 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 18 for -6 yards (B.Lewis)
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - UL 18(0:41 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 18. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULL 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UL 28(0:27 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at ULL 33.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UL 33(0:12 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33(0:08 - 4th) USM kneels at the ULL 34.
