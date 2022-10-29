|
Nix accounts for 6 TDs in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 win over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Once Oregon shook off a sluggish start, there was no stopping the Ducks' high-powered offense.
Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California on Saturday for its seventh straight win.
''It's nice when you don't perform your best, you miss a few opportunities in the red zone, and you still do what we did on offense,'' Nix said. ''It's a good thing, but we still have to get back to work and be hungry.''
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win.
Oregon hasn't lost since a season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia, winning six of the seven games by at least 15 points.
The Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) lost their fourth straight game as their defense could do little to slow down Nix and the Ducks and the offense couldn't keep up. Cal has lost 22 of its last 23 games against teams ranked in the top 10.
''We have to make them earn it more than we did,'' coach Justin Wilcox said. ''They have a very good team, a lot of talent out there. Defensively we had too many uncharacteristic coverage busts and when we were in good shape we didn't fo a good enough job getting the ball out of the quarterback's hand.''
Nix threw for 412 yards and accounted for six touchdowns combined through the air or on the ground. The Ducks gained 586 yards for the game, the most against the Bears in six seasons under Wilcox.
''I think it's hard to stop our team right now when we're consistent and operating at a high level, regardless of really who the opponent is,'' coach Dan Lanning said. ''When we did get stopped, it was really more so us stopping ourselves. Jack Plummer threw for 214 yards and one TD for Cal.
Oregon scored three TDs in the second quarter to take charge of the game. Nix ran it in from the 4 on the opening play of the quarter.
He bounced back from an interception near the goal line on the next drive to lead the Ducks to two more TDs in the second quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run and then throwing a 12-yard TD pass to Bucky Irving following Trikweze Bridges' interception of Plummer to make it 21-10.
Oregon then took the second-half kickoff and scored another TD when Noah Whittington took a short pass from Nix and turned it into a 29-yard score. That gave Oregon it's third TD in a span of 6:29 on the game clock.
Nix added a TD run and touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
''We haven't seen our best yet,'' Lanning said. ''I'm excited to see where we can go, but we have to tap into that. It's a choice that we have to make. Hopefully that'll carry over in the future.''
IMPRESSIVE COMPANY
Nix now has 20 touchdown passes and 11 touchdown runs, becoming the fifth player with at least 20 TD passes and at least 10 TD runs in the first eight games of a season.
The others to do it are Jalen Hurts (2019), D'Eriq King (2018), Lamar Jackson (2016) and Patrick Mahomes (2016).
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The Ducks won convincingly despite missing some chances to make it even more lopsided. They were stopped twice on fourth down in the red zone, had a drop on a third-down deep pass that could have gone for another score and threw an interception in the red zone. Those didn't prove costly against the Bears but could be an issue when the schedule gets tougher down the stretch.
California: The Bears' only win against a top 10 team in the last 19 seasons came five years ago against Washington State. They could afford few mistakes against the Ducks if they wanted another. But Plummer threw an interception on the first drive and then another late in the first half that set up the score that made it 21-10. Cal hadn't turned the ball over in four of the last five games.
UP NEXT
Oregon: Visits Colorado on Saturday.
California: Visits No. 10 Southern California on Saturday.
---
B. Nix
10 QB
412 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 59 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
K. Millner
2 QB
114 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|17
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|586
|402
|Total Plays
|75
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|74
|Rush Attempts
|40
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|412
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|28-44
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|28
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|2-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|412
|PASS YDS
|328
|174
|RUSH YDS
|74
|586
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|27/35
|412
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|10
|66
|0
|12
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|12
|59
|3
|18
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|10
|32
|0
|7
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|5
|5
|67
|1
|29
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|5
|4
|67
|0
|26
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|3
|61
|1
|29
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|2
|2
|48
|0
|26
|
P. Herbert 88 TE
|P. Herbert
|2
|2
|46
|1
|40
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|3
|3
|45
|0
|24
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|6
|3
|34
|0
|17
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|4
|2
|26
|0
|22
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|5-1
|0.0
|0
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|2.0
|0
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|2-0
|0.0
|1
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|2-3
|0.0
|0
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|2-0
|0.0
|1
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Grisham 41 DB
|Z. Grisham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Terrell 14 DB
|K. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Williams 99 DL
|K. Williams
|0-0
|1.0
|0
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Shipley 90 DE
|J. Shipley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Boyle 98 K
|A. Boyle
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|11.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|20/33
|214
|1
|2
K. Millner 2 QB
|K. Millner
|8/11
|114
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|14
|57
|0
|16
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|3
|20
|0
|12
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|4
|15
|0
|6
K. Millner 2 QB
|K. Millner
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|4
|-31
|0
|-1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|7
|5
|96
|0
|57
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|10
|6
|71
|1
|35
J. Baker 22 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|1
|55
|1
|55
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|7
|4
|23
|0
|14
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|4
|2
|20
|0
|18
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|3
|2
|17
|1
|11
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|3
|10
|0
|7
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|10-3
|0.0
|0
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|6-3
|0.0
|0
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|4-6
|0.0
|1
R. Woodie III 5 S
|R. Woodie III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|2-0
|0.0
|1
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-2
|0.5
|0
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Ikahihifo 16 LB
|H. Ikahihifo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|1-1
|0.5
|0
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/2
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|5
|43.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 17 for -8 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at CAL 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - CAL 17(14:33 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at CAL 24.
|Int
3 & 11 - CAL 24(13:57 - 1st) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 45. Intercepted by B.Addison at ORE 45. Tackled by CAL at ORE 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:49 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ORE 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(13:36 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott J.Earby at CAL 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 49(13:12 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 50(12:35 - 1st) A.Boyle punts 35 yards to CAL 15 Center-ORE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15(12:19 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez B.Dorlus at CAL 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 17(11:52 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at CAL 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 22(11:23 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 22(11:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 41 yards to ORE 37 Center-CAL. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(11:11 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at ORE 42.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 42(10:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 42. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(10:38 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to CAL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 37(9:57 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by M.Matavao at CAL 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson M.Jernigan at CAL 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(9:34 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by C.McCormick at CAL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 15(8:47 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OREG 15(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 20(8:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by C.Cota at CAL 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon F.Oladejo at CAL 14.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OREG 14(8:13 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(8:10 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 14. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by ORE at CAL 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(7:47 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 49(7:10 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(6:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by J.Terry at ORE 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 29.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 29(6:03 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 15(5:25 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 15(4:50 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ORE 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAL 9(4:12 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAL 18(4:05 - 1st) D.Longhetto 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:01 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ORE 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(3:41 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ORE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 40(3:08 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 40(3:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OREG 35(3:08 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - OREG 35(3:00 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREG 35(2:52 - 1st) A.Boyle punts 37 yards to CAL 28 Center-ORE. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(2:45 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley D.Johnson at CAL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 32(2:26 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CAL 32(2:21 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 21 for -11 yards (D.Johnson) PENALTY on CAL-J.Plummer Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CAL 21(2:15 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 47 yards to ORE 32 Center-CAL. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 32. Tackled by H.Barth at CAL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(2:05 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to CAL 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Saunders at CAL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 40(1:41 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 36.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(1:15 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by S.Dollars at CAL 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(0:42 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 10. Catch made by N.Whittington at CAL 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(0:06 - 1st) J.James rushed to CAL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL End Zone for 4 yards. B.Nix for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 25. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(14:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORE 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 15(13:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORE 15. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gonzalez at ORE 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 6(13:18 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 6(13:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 6. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORE 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Sturdivant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE End Zone. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORE 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(13:02 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ORE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(12:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at ORE 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 45(12:03 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(11:38 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 19(10:06 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 7 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 7. PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 3(10:27 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by O.Patu at CAL 8.
|Int
2 & 8 - OREG 8(9:42 - 2nd) B.Nix pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 4. Intercepted by O.Patu at CAL 4. Tackled by ORE at CAL 4.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 4(9:42 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by ORE at CAL 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 10(9:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 10. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 10. Gain of 9 yards. J.Sturdivant ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 19(8:58 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 19(8:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 19. Catch made by D.Brooks at CAL 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 20.
|Sack
3 & 9 - CAL 20(8:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 11 for -9 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAL 11(7:41 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to ORE 37 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(7:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at ORE 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 42(7:11 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(6:44 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by T.Ferguson at CAL 46. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24(6:09 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to CAL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon D.Scott at CAL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 18(5:44 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to CAL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon D.Scott at CAL 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 18(5:01 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(4:32 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(4:15 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Nix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at CAL 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at CAL 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30(3:09 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at CAL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 44(2:48 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 44 for yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 49. PENALTY on ORE-C.Gonzalez Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CAL 49(2:48 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 49(2:42 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe J.Shipley at CAL 50.
|Int
3 & 4 - CAL 50(2:32 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 47. Intercepted by T.Bridges at ORE 47. Tackled by D.Moore at CAL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by K.Hutson at CAL 48. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at CAL 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(2:15 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by K.Hutson at CAL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 12(1:58 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by M.Irving at CAL 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Irving for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(1:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell J.Bassa at CAL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 26(1:14 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at CAL 32. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 19 - CAL 16(1:09 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - CAL 14(1:04 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at CAL 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAL 19(0:17 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 43 yards to ORE 38 Center-CAL. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(0:10 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 38. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 45.
|Int
1 & 10 - OREG 45(0:01 - 2nd) B.Nix pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 1. Intercepted by F.Oladejo at CAL 1. Tackled by ORE at CAL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; R.Woodie at ORE 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(14:35 - 3rd) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 33 for 5 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - OREG 33(14:17 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(13:51 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by N.Whittington at CAL 41. Gain of 12 yards. N.Whittington ran out of bounds.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 29(12:50 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by N.Whittington at CAL 29. Gain of 29 yards. N.Whittington for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 62 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL 3. Fair catch by A.Hayes.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:45 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at CAL 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 26(12:26 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at CAL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 41(12:15 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 41(11:57 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ORE 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; J.Hill at ORE 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 43(11:42 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ORE 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; J.Bassa at ORE 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 36(11:04 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ORE 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 35.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAL 35(10:44 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - CAL 35(10:35 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at ORE 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(10:27 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ORE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 27(9:57 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 27(9:37 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORE 27. Gain of 10 yards. J.Hunter ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 17(9:01 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 17(8:51 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CAL 17(8:45 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 17. Catch made by M.Anderson at ORE 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 4. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - CAL 27(8:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by T.Christakos at ORE 27. Gain of 6 yards. T.Christakos ran out of bounds.
4 & 14 - CAL 28(7:49 - 3rd) D.Longhetto 38 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-CAL Holder-CAL. C.Gonzalez blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(7:40 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; M.Williams at ORE 39.
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 39(7:15 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 39. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(6:46 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by T.Franklin at CAL 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; F.Oladejo at CAL 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:30 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by D.Thornton at CAL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 18(6:02 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 18. Catch made by M.Matavao at CAL 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14(5:22 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to CAL 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie; M.Williams at CAL 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(4:44 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to CAL 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at CAL 9.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 9(3:59 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 9. Catch made by T.Ferguson at CAL 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OREG 5(3:07 - 3rd) J.James rushed to CAL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; F.Oladejo at CAL 5.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 5(3:06 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 5. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 5. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; D.Manning at CAL 18. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on ORE-J.Bassa Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 33(2:41 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 23 for -10 yards (K.Williams) J.Plummer FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Plummer at CAL 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 23(1:36 - 3rd) J.Plummer rushed to CAL 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by ORE at CAL 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 21 - CAL 22(1:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by E.Mojarro at CAL 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at CAL 26.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CAL 26(0:21 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 32 yards to ORE 42 Center-CAL. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 42. Tackled by M.Williams; H.Barth at ORE 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(0:17 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at ORE 47.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 47(15:00 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(14:25 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; R.Correia at CAL 34.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 34(13:52 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by S.Dollars at CAL 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 12(12:19 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to CAL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 14. PENALTY on CAL-X.Carlton Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 6(13:02 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to CAL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREG 1(12:30 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 1(12:23 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Nix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:19 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at CAL 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(12:07 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to CAL 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Grisham at CAL 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 34(11:44 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to CAL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at CAL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(11:19 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at CAL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CAL 42(10:39 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 42(10:34 - 4th) K.Millner scrambles to ORE 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 45(10:22 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 45(10:02 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by J.Ott at ORE 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 43(9:20 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by K.Latu at ORE 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ORE 41.
|+18 YD
4 & 6 - CAL 41(8:43 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by K.Latu at ORE 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ORE 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 23(8:31 - 4th) K.Millner steps back to pass. K.Millner pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 23(8:20 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to ORE 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 11(7:49 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by M.Young at ORE 11. Gain of 11 yards. M.Young for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 63 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE 2. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:38 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Scott at ORE 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 26(7:06 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix sacked at ORE 24 for -2 yards (J.Roberts; E.Saunders)
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - OREG 24(6:24 - 4th) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ORE 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 34(5:51 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to ORE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by CAL at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(5:18 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by P.Herbert at ORE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORE 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 42(4:44 - 4th) B.Nix scrambles to CAL 46 for 12 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:12 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to CAL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Patu F.Oladejo at CAL 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 40(3:33 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by P.Herbert at CAL 40. Gain of 40 yards. P.Herbert for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:16 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Terrell T.Ma'ae at CAL 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 31(2:49 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by J.Baker at CAL 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at CAL 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 45(2:34 - 4th) K.Millner pass complete to CAL 45. Catch made by J.Baker at CAL 45. Gain of 55 yards. J.Baker for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 51 yards from CAL 35 to the ORE 14. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:21 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Young H.Ikahihifo at ORE 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(1:42 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams N.Burrell at ORE 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 31(0:56 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Ikahihifo at ORE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 36(0:16 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the ORE 34.
