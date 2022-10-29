|
|
|BC
|UCONN
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 on Saturday for their first win in the series dating to 1908.
BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2).
Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place.
The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game's third play. It was UConn's longest play from scrimmage this season, and it was also the second score in as many games for Joly, a freshman tight end.
UConn's defense stepped up moments later, stuffing Jurkovec on a quarterback keeper from the Huskies 34. The Huskies promptly took advantage of the short field by extending their lead to 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Noe Ruelas.
The Huskies got interceptions by Chris Shearin, Durante Jones and Jackson Mitchell.
Turner finished 10 of 18 for 173 yards and one touchdown. Ruelas' second field goal, from 43 yards, came off a fumble recovery and gave UConn a 13-3 lead with 6:26 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: The Huskies jumped on Boston College fast, grabbing the lead less than two minutes in. Boston College was outgained 136-16 in the first quarter. It was another step in the right direction under first-year coach Jim Mora.
Boston College: It was a painful day for the Eagles, who not only lost the game but also their quarterback. They've now lost three straight, and it won't get any easier with a short week ahead.
INJURIES HITTING HUSKIES
UConn receiver Keelan Marion, who had missed seven games with a broken collarbone, appeared to hurt his right ankle on the first play and did not return. The Huskies were also without three of their top running backs, including Devontae Houston, who was sidelined a second straight game with a sprained ankle.
UP NEXT
UConn: Northeast rival UMass visits the Huskies on Friday.
Boston College: The Eagles return to ACC play to host Duke on Friday.
---
|
P. Garwo III
24 RB
13 RuYds, 89 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
Z. Turner
11 QB
173 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|330
|280
|Total Plays
|68
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|107
|Rush Attempts
|30
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|259
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|21-38
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|10-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.0
|8-36.9
|Return Yards
|11
|12
|Punts - Returns
|4-11
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|12/19
|155
|0
|2
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|9/18
|104
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|14
|29
|0
|11
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|5
|14
|0
|11
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|6
|13
|0
|7
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|5
|5
|89
|0
|45
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|6
|3
|53
|0
|24
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|8
|2
|35
|0
|25
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|5
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
H. Lillis 88 TE
|H. Lillis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|5
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 13 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Stoudmire 74 DT
|O. Stoudmire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Henderson 92 DL
|I. Henderson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 55 DL
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/2
|19
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|4
|36.5
|1
|49
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|3.7
|11
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|11/19
|173
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|9
|40
|0
|13
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|15
|32
|0
|15
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|10
|32
|0
|23
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
N. Carter 26 RB
|N. Carter
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|6
|4
|70
|0
|38
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|1
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|6
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Hicks 18 WR
|K. Hicks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-5
|1.0
|1
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 10 DB
|C. Shearin
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. McCarthy 91 DL
|C. McCarthy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|2/3
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|8
|36.9
|5
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by K.Marion at UCONN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by BC at UCONN 45. PENALTY on UCONN-V.Senn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 20 - UCONN 15(14:44 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at UCONN 38.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(14:09 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 38. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 38. Gain of 62 yards. J.Joly for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the BC 2. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at BC 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(13:50 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; J.Mitchell at BC 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - BC 32(13:20 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at BC 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BC 31(12:40 - 1st) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; B.Bouyer-Randle at BC 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BC 34(12:09 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BC 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(12:03 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by A.Turner at BC 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; C.Onwuka at BC 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(11:25 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to BC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 15.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCONN 15(10:49 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 20(10:31 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to BC 5 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 5.
|-15 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 5(10:12 - 1st) UCONN rushed to BC 20 for -15 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by BC. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-C.Millen at BC 20. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 20(9:31 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to BC 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 13.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UCONN 13(8:51 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner (A.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - UCONN 21(8:45 - 1st) N.Ruelas 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 61 yards from UCONN 35 to the BC 4. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at BC 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(8:36 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; J.Mitchell at BC 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BC 26(8:00 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(7:30 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at BC 37.
|-10 YD
2 & 9 - BC 37(6:54 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 27 for -10 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; D.Jones at BC 27.
|Int
3 & 19 - BC 27(6:11 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at BC 44. Intercepted by C.Shearin at BC 44. Tackled by Z.Flowers at BC 39.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(6:01 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to BC 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 24(5:21 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to BC 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; M.Valdez at BC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 23(4:53 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Hicks.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 23(4:39 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn (E.Jones).
|No Good
4 & 9 - UCONN 31(4:35 - 1st) N.Ruelas 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(4:32 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by H.Lillis at BC 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy at BC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33(4:01 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at BC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 34(3:21 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for A.Broome (B.Bouyer-Randle).
|Sack
3 & 9 - BC 34(3:12 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 28 for -6 yards (P.Yates)
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 28(2:27 - 1st) D.Longman punts 17 yards to BC 45 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(2:19 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to BC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 45(1:45 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by K.Hicks at BC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 41.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCONN 41(1:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 46(0:51 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to BC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell at BC 41.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UCONN 41(0:09 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Morrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 46(15:00 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 27 yards to BC 19 Center-UCONN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19(14:54 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BC 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - BC 28(14:31 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McDuffie at BC 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BC 27(13:58 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oladele at BC 31.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31(13:17 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 31. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 44(12:55 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BC 44(12:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by P.Garwo at UCONN 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 21(12:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to UCONN 10 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at UCONN 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(11:28 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to UCONN 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 7(10:45 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin (M.Bell).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BC 7(10:39 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UCONN 7. Catch made by S.Witter at UCONN 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BC 9(10:01 - 2nd) C.Lytton 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) L.Connor kicks 63 yards from BC 35 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Lubischer at UCONN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:51 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for V.Rosa.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:47 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at UCONN 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(9:03 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; J.Blackwell at UCONN 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(8:34 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; D.Ezeiruaku at UCONN 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 34(7:54 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 34. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BC at UCONN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 40(7:15 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for V.Rosa (N.Okpala).
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 40(7:11 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 43 yards to BC 17 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(7:05 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for X.Coleman (C.McCarthy).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BC 17(7:00 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 17. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BC 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(6:31 - 2nd) X.Coleman rushed to BC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at BC 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BC 38(6:04 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 39 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BC 39.
|+45 YD
3 & 5 - BC 39(5:26 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 39. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wortham at UCONN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 16(4:38 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UCONN 16. Catch made by A.Broome at UCONN 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 16(3:58 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to UCONN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; I.Swenson at UCONN 12.
|Int
3 & 6 - BC 12(3:19 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN End Zone. Intercepted by D.Jones at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by BC at UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(3:11 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; J.Maitre at UCONN 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(2:41 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire; B.Steele at UCONN 38. PENALTY on BC-B.Steele Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(2:31 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; I.Henderson at BC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 45(2:11 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson; Woodbey at BC 43.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UCONN 43(1:29 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 44 for -13 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UCONN 44(1:16 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to BC 11 Center-UCONN. Z.Flowers returned punt from the BC 11. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gourdine at BC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(1:03 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 22. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at BC 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BC 29(0:45 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by T.Johnson at BC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 35(0:40 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 35(0:35 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 25 for -10 yards (P.Yates) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by P.Yates. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-J.Conley at BC 25. Tackled by UCONN at BC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35 to the BC 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fogle; D.Branch at BC 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(14:55 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at BC 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40(14:25 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; E.Watts at BC 44.
|Sack
2 & 6 - BC 44(13:41 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 38 for -6 yards (J.Mitchell)
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - BC 38(12:59 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BC 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BC 46(12:15 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 43 yards to UCONN 11 Center-BC. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(11:58 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 16 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at UCONN 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 16(11:28 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at UCONN 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22(10:48 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; D.Ezeiruaku at UCONN 26.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCONN 26(10:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Flynn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 21(9:53 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson; J.DeBerry at UCONN 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - UCONN 19(9:12 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; B.Steele at UCONN 23.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 23(8:32 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 40 yards to BC 37 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(8:26 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to UCONN 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; J.Mitchell at UCONN 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(7:50 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by A.Broome at UCONN 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BC 49(7:05 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to UCONN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 44(6:54 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 44(6:43 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 29 yards to UCONN 15 Center-BC. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(6:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Niemenski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 10(6:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at UCONN 13.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCONN 13(5:59 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+38 YD
3 & 12 - UCONN 13(5:52 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 13. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 13. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(5:17 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(4:44 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by V.Rosa at BC 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez; B.Steele at BC 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 45(3:53 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by K.Clercius at BC 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 40.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCONN 40(3:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-K.Clercius False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 45(3:08 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 28 yards to BC 17 Center-UCONN. A.Jackson returned punt from the BC 17. Tackled by UCONN at BC 17.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 17(2:59 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BC 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BC 26(2:25 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; J.Mitchell at BC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 31(1:50 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin (T.Wortham).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 31(1:42 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BC 31(1:39 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 30 for -1 yards (E.Watts)
|Punt
4 & 11 - BC 30(1:01 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 49 yards to UCONN 21 Center-BC. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 21. Tackled by G.Daniel at UCONN 29. PENALTY on UCONN-N.Carter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(0:52 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 19. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Jackson at UCONN 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(0:13 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at UCONN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCONN 42(15:00 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at UCONN 42.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 42(14:25 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 42. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(13:48 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; K.Williams at BC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCONN 45(13:15 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UCONN 45(13:12 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner (J.Maitre). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 45(13:08 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 35 yards to BC 10 Center-UCONN. Z.Flowers MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-Z.Flowers at BC 10. Tackled by UCONN at BC 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 10(13:01 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BC 10(12:57 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BC 17(12:20 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BC 17(12:14 - 4th) D.Longman punts 37 yards to UCONN 46 Center-BC. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(12:09 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Niemenski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - UCONN 41(12:09 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-C.Clinkscales Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(12:09 - 4th) Z.Turner scrambles to BC 42 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Arnold at BC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 42(11:32 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 42.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UCONN 42(10:47 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at BC 45 for -3 yards (N.Okpala)
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 45(10:02 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 41 yards to BC 4 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 4(9:53 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at BC 7.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 7(9:31 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - BC 7(9:29 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 7. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at BC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 27(8:50 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 27(8:43 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 27. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 27. Gain of 5 yards. J.Franklin FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-C.Hooper at BC 32. Tackled by BC at BC 32.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(8:35 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson; K.Banks at BC 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 33(7:58 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to BC 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCONN 24(7:17 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; V.DePalma at BC 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UCONN 33(6:32 - 4th) N.Ruelas 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35 to the BC 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Pace; D.Jones at BC 28.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(6:19 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 28. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(6:01 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by A.Broome at UCONN 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BC 45(5:36 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by A.Broome at UCONN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 38(5:19 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Int
2 & 10 - BC 38(5:14 - 4th) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 25. Intercepted by J.Mitchell at UCONN 25. Tackled by Z.Flowers at UCONN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(5:07 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at UCONN 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 38(4:24 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley; M.Valdez at UCONN 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCONN 36(4:17 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 31(4:17 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at UCONN 36.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 36(4:13 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 36 yards to BC 28 Center-UCONN. Z.Flowers MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at BC 28. Tackled by BC at BC 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(4:06 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; J.Maitre at BC 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 29(3:59 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to BC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at BC 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 26(3:11 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to BC 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 25.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UCONN 25(2:25 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by A.Turner at BC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:21 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at BC 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(2:10 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to UCONN 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BC 41(1:54 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at UCONN 50 for -9 yards (E.Watts)
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - BC 50(1:29 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to UCONN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - BC 43(1:05 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by P.Garwo at UCONN 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - BC 37(0:32 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 31(0:21 - 4th) E.Morehead spikes the ball.
|No Good
2 & 10 - BC 38(0:20 - 4th) C.Lytton 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-BC.
