No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) After the final seconds ticked away on No. 22 Kansas State's comprehensive 48-0 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, thousands of purple-clad fans didn't storm the field so much as they wandered onto it in celebration.
Which was altogether fitting, considering the way the Wildcats methodically trounced the Cowboys.
Backup quarterback Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and a late interception by the Wildcats sealed Oklahoma State's first shutout loss since 2009 while allowing Kansas State to remain a game behind TCU in the race for berths in the Big 12 championship game.
''This is as good a win as I've ever been a part of,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. ''Offense fed off defense. Defense fed off the offense. We need to play complementary football and we were really good in all three phases.''
Kansas State scored TDs on its first two possessions, had 495 yards of total offense and held Oklahoma State, which had been the nation's No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just 217 yards - less than half its season average.
Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards. The late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992.
''We're confident,'' Howard said. ''We feel good right now. And we just played a really good game against a really good team and beat them 48-0. And the nice thing is, we haven't played our best game, and that's still in front of us.''
Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception for Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game.
The Cowboys' most lopsided loss in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy was also their first shutout loss to anyone since Nov. 28, 2009, when they fell 27-0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.
''We got our butt kicked,'' Gundy said. ''I'm not taking anything away from Kansas State. They're a good team and they played really well. I don't know if they could have played a better game than they did today.''
The Wildcats have had some strangely easy wins over Oklahoma State. The last time a Gundy team was held to 12 points or fewer was in a 31-12 loss in Manhattan in 2018, and the last time the Cowboys trailed any game by at least 38 points was during a 48-14 loss to the Wildcats in 2014.
The biggest question surrounding Kansas State was the health of its own quarterback, Adrian Martinez, who played just four snaps in last week's loss to TCU because of a knee injury. And while he warmed up with the starters Saturday, it was the veteran backup Howard who headed out to the field on the opening possession of the game.
Howard proceeded to torture the banged-up Cowboys defense for the next 30 minutes.
He capped the opening drive by hitting Warner on fourth-and-10 for a 38-yard TD reception. Then, after Vaughn ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run, Howard threw a 31-yard third-down scoring strike to Phillip Brooks to make it 21-0.
''Adrian didn't feel like he was 100 percent confident in what he was going to be able to do,'' Klieman said, ''and I appreciate that because he's a team player. We knew we would be good either way.''
Howard's fourth TD throw - also to Warner and also on third down - was a short screen that turned into a 41-yard strike. And the final touchdown of the half, after Oklahoma State stuffed Kansas State twice at the goal line, went to Vaughn with just 11 seconds left and made it 35-0 at halftime.
Meanwhile, the prolific Cowboys offense couldn't answer any of the scores.
Their opening drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion. The next ended in a punt, and the next when Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley fumbled the ball away on the first play. The Cowboys punted twice more in the half around an interception, when Sanders overthrew everyone but the Kansas State defense.
The only question in the second half was whether the Wildcats would keep the Cowboys off the scoreboard.
''It takes all of us,'' Warner said, ''to have an outcome like that today.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State had won eight of its past 10 against ranked opponents, and the losses were by five last year to Baylor and three in double-overtime to TCU this season. But the Cowboys never put up a fight against Kansas State, even though the winner would have the inside track on a possible rematch with the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 title game.
Kansas State celebrated its first home game in 28 days by ending a three-game skid against the Cowboys in confidence-building fashion. It dominated on both sides of the ball, and on special teams, nearly got a punt return touchdown.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State heads down Interstate 70 to face Kansas next Saturday.
Kansas State welcomes Texas to Bill Snyder Family Stadium the same day.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
B. Presley
80 WR
49 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
W. Howard
18 QB
296 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|217
|495
|Total Plays
|63
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|199
|Rush Attempts
|30
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|163
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|15-33
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.5
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|0
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|13/26
|147
|0
|1
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|2/7
|16
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|5
|27
|0
|22
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|8
|11
|0
|7
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|7
|-9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|2
|49
|0
|29
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|8
|3
|38
|0
|16
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|7
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|6
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rawls 6 S
|L. Rawls
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 93 DT
|C. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks Jr. 73 OL
|J. Brooks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|46.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cabbiness 83 WR
|C. Cabbiness
|2
|13.5
|19
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|21/37
|296
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|22
|158
|1
|62
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|7
|44
|1
|12
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|5
|3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|13
|8
|113
|0
|28
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|8
|5
|97
|2
|41
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|2
|41
|1
|31
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|7
|4
|18
|1
|11
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Swanson 83 TE
|W. Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Erickson 34 S
|T. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 31 LB
|J. Clifton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 37 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Forsha 27 LB
|G. Forsha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Seumalo 99 NT
|U. Seumalo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2/2
|29
|6/6
|12
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|4
|38.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|17.7
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 63 yards from OKS 35 to the KST 2. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Daniels at KST 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(14:55 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at KST 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 24(14:19 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KST 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(13:45 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 35. Gain of 15 yards. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(13:08 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 41(12:39 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(12:07 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for W.Swanson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(12:04 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 38(12:01 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by D.Vaughn at OKS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 33.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - KSTATE 33(11:24 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-D.Vaughn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
4 & 10 - KSTATE 38(11:10 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by K.Warner at OKS 38. Gain of 38 yards. K.Warner for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:02 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by at OKS 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(10:38 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at OKS 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 39(10:19 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at OKS 41.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 41(9:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 41. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Savage at KST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:23 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:18 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to KST 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 38(8:42 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - OKLAST 38(8:35 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:31 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+62 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:26 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS End Zone for 62 yards. D.Vaughn for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35 to the OKS 1. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by KST at OKS 20. PENALTY on OKS-J.Richardson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(8:10 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell at OKS 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 12(7:42 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at OKS 17. PENALTY on KST-K.Savage Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(7:14 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 32. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at OKS 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 38(6:48 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at OKS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(6:38 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(6:31 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46(6:08 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to KST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 46.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - OKLAST 46(5:17 - 1st) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 49(5:17 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 47 yards to KST 4 Center-M.Hembrough. Downed by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 4(5:04 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at KST 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 7(4:31 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at KST 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 12(3:53 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clay at KST 13. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KSTATE 13(3:07 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 34 yards to KST 47 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(2:46 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KSTATE 22(2:10 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 22(2:06 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KSTATE 22(1:54 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 51 yards to OKS 27 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(1:45 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(1:41 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at OKS 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(1:03 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at OKS 45.
|-7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 45(0:31 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 45. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at OKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLAST 38(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 46 yards to KST 16 Center-M.Hembrough. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 16. Tackled by OKS at KST 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(14:49 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at KST 17.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 17(14:09 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 17. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 17. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by at KST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(13:33 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at KST 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45(13:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - KSTATE 40(12:48 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 40. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harper at KST 50.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - KSTATE 50(12:09 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for KST. PENALTY on OKS-K.Black Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(12:03 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for T.Erickson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(11:59 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; B.Martin at OKS 31.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 31(11:25 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by P.Brooks at OKS 31. Gain of 31 yards. P.Brooks for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 27 for 2 yards. S.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|Int
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(10:36 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 43. Intercepted by J.Brents at OKS 43. Tackled by S.Johnson at OKS 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:30 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 43 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Cobb at OKS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 43(9:55 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by D.Giddens at OKS 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 41.
|+41 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 41(9:15 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by K.Warner at OKS 41. Gain of 41 yards. K.Warner for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:06 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at OKS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(8:34 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at OKS 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(7:59 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at OKS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:28 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at OKS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 40(6:59 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 40(6:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 40(6:49 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 37 yards to KST 23 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(6:42 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at KST 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(6:05 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at KST 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 39(5:35 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 39. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at KST 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 49(4:56 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 49. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 49. Gain of 3 yards. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(4:22 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(3:44 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(3:39 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 32(3:34 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 32. Catch made by K.Warner at OKS 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 24.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - KSTATE 24(2:42 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 24. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKS 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(2:04 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 18.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 18(1:20 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKS 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Black at OKS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(0:48 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KSTATE 1(0:20 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 1(0:11 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 1. Catch made by D.Vaughn at OKS 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Vaughn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. C.Cabbiness returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Parrish at OKS 8.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(14:56 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 8. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 8. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at OKS 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:32 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 24. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 24. Gain of 11 yards. B.Green FUMBLES forced by D.Cheatum. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-B.Green at OKS 35. Tackled by KST at OKS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(14:00 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at OKS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 38(13:46 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at OKS 40.
|Sack
3 & 5 - OKLAST 40(13:22 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 28 for -12 yards (B.Mott)
|Punt
4 & 17 - OKLAST 28(12:46 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 51 yards to KST 21 Center-M.Hembrough. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 21. Tackled by J.Schultz at KST 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(12:29 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at KST 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 44(11:43 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(11:10 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for S.Wheeler.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 49(11:06 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harper; S.Flanagan at OKS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 44(10:31 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 44(10:25 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 33 yards to OKS 11 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by M.Maschmeier.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(10:14 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 11(10:08 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLAST 11(10:02 - 3rd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at OKS 11.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 11(9:20 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 49 yards to KST 40 Center-M.Hembrough. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(9:13 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 40(9:09 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 40. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ford at KST 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 41(8:35 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by at OKS 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(8:04 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(7:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 39(7:07 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKS 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 31.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 31(6:29 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by B.Sinnott at OKS 31. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 6(5:47 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to OKS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka; S.Flanagan at OKS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KSTATE 5(5:06 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KSTATE 5(5:01 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KSTATE 13(4:55 - 3rd) T.Zentner 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:51 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clifton at OKS 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(4:33 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clifton at OKS 32.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - OKLAST 32(4:17 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 32. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(3:49 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48(3:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-D.Jackson Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 47(3:41 - 3rd) B.Presley rushed to OKS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at OKS 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 48(3:04 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 48. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; N.Allen at KST 43.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - OKLAST 43(2:20 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:13 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Kopenski at KST 46.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 46(1:34 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(0:51 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(0:47 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 25(0:03 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 20.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 20(15:00 - 4th) W.Howard scrambles to OKS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 19. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(14:39 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 15(14:00 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 11.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KSTATE 11(13:24 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for KST.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - KSTATE 19(13:21 - 4th) T.Zentner 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 61 yards from KST 35 to the OKS 4. C.Cabbiness returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Osunsanmi at OKS 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(13:12 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(13:06 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by D.Jackson at OKS 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clifton at OKS 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 39(12:36 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:10 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:07 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:02 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to KST 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 41.
|Sack
4 & 5 - OKLAST 41(11:22 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 48 for -11 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(11:16 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to OKS 43 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 43(10:38 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by K.Warner at OKS 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(9:55 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 43(9:51 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 35 yards to OKS 8 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by C.Mason.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(9:44 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Forsha at OKS 5.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLAST 5(9:19 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - OKLAST 5(9:12 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; G.Forsha at OKS 3.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OKLAST 3(8:35 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 49 yards to KST 48 Center-M.Hembrough. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 48. Tackled by N.Martin at OKS 19.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(8:16 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 18(7:34 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 6(6:54 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to OKS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KSTATE 4(6:14 - 4th) PENALTY on KST-S.Hecht False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 9(5:49 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to OKS End Zone for 9 yards. D.Giddens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:43 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:38 - 4th) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by U.Seumalo at OKS 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:04 - 4th) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by D.Jackson at OKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at OKS 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(4:40 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at OKS 33 for -2 yards (K.Jackson)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 33(4:04 - 4th) G.Gundy scrambles to OKS 38 for 5 yards. G.Gundy ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 38(3:28 - 4th) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at OKS 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 44(3:07 - 4th) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by KST at OKS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(2:45 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(2:41 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 46(2:37 - 4th) G.Gundy rushed to KST 32 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(2:09 - 4th) G.Gundy pass INTERCEPTED at KST 24. Intercepted by K.Jackson at KST 24. Tackled by J.Brooks at KST 32.
