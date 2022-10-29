|
|
|GATECH
|FSU
Travis has career day as Florida State routs Georgia Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)
Jordan Travis wasn't sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as Florida State routed Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday.
Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard TD, Lawrance Toafili on a 62-yard TD and Ja'Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD as the Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) halted a three-game losing streak.
Trey Benson ran 18 times for 111 yards and Toafili had 13 carries for 70 yards as the Seminoles accumulated 246 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Freshman Zach Pyron completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards as well as a TD pass and TD run for Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3). Pyron took most of the snaps as he filled in for Jeff Sims, who left last week's game against Virginia with an injury.
Travis completed passes to 10 receivers. Wilson caught three passes for 111 yards and Toafili grabbed five passes for 84 yards.
TAKEAWAYS
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had just 24 yards on 24 plays in the first half and could not recover while playing a pair of backups.
Florida State: The Seminoles surpassed the 200- yard mark in rushing for a third straight game and controlled the game after a sloppy first quarter.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday
Florida State: Plays at Miami on Saturday
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Z. Pyron
14 QB
198 PaYds, PaTD, -5 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Travis
13 QB
396 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|31
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|264
|642
|Total Plays
|60
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|246
|Rush Attempts
|29
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|198
|396
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-107
|13-104
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|198
|PASS YDS
|396
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|246
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|642
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|10
|45
|0
|15
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|16
|0
|11
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|
Z. Pyron 14 QB
|Z. Pyron
|10
|-5
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|5
|3
|66
|1
|32
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|5
|5
|41
|0
|18
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|5
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|5
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
A. Harvey 18 DB
|A. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 3 DB
|K. Watson II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gee 23 DB
|K. Gee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 4 DB
|D. Allen
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|7
|38.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|24/38
|396
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|18
|111
|0
|27
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|13
|70
|1
|20
|
R. Hill 29 RB
|R. Hill
|6
|41
|0
|18
|
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|7
|3
|111
|1
|78
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|5
|5
|84
|1
|62
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|6
|4
|63
|1
|27
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|3
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|3
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|5
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 1 DB
|J. McClellion
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Graham Jr. 36 LB
|O. Graham Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-5
|0.5
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|2/2
|34
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 63 yards from FSU 35 to the GT 2. Fair catch by H.Hall.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at GT 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:40 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at GT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:19 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:12 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 47 yards to FSU 23 Center-GT. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 23. Tackled by R.Shelley at FSU 23. PENALTY on GT-R.Shelley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(14:12 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 40 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(14:01 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Scott; D.Douse at GT 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 39(13:26 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 33(12:44 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for P.Daniel.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FSU 33(12:24 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(12:24 - 1st) Z.Gibson rushed to GT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Lovett at GT 35.
|Sack
2 & 8 - GATECH 35(12:04 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 29 for -6 yards (T.Bethune)
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 29(11:19 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at GT 27.
|Punt
4 & 16 - GATECH 27(10:34 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 27 yards to FSU 46 Center-H.Freer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 46(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-T.Benson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 41(10:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 41. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 50(10:13 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to GT 50. Catch made by L.Toafili at GT 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; C.Powell-Lee at GT 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(9:57 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 35(9:33 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 35(9:27 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to GT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Stone; A.Eley at GT 33.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - FSU 33(8:46 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to GT 33. Catch made by P.Daniel at GT 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Watson at GT 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 27(8:17 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; L.Brooks at GT 21.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - FSU 21(7:43 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on GT-M.Sims Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 9(7:38 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to GT 9. Catch made by M.Pittman at GT 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace; L.Brooks at GT 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 3(6:45 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to GT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 1.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(5:55 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to GT 5 for -4 yards. L.Toafili FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-C.Thomas at GT 5. Tackled by L.Toafili; J.Travis at FSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(5:55 - 1st) Z.Pyron rushed to FSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; S.Brown at FSU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 22(5:42 - 1st) Z.Pyron rushed to FSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Robinson at FSU 19.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 19(5:05 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by H.Hall at FSU 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(3:58 - 1st) G.Stewart 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Freer Holder-D.Shanahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the FSU 2. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Harvey at FSU 20.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(3:52 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Douglas at FSU 20. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at FSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 47(3:33 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 44 for yards. Tackled by N.Collins; L.Brooks at GT 44. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - FSU 37(3:17 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FSU 37(2:49 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - FSU 37(2:41 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 37. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; D.Douse at FSU 48.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - FSU 37(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-K.White Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(2:22 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 34(2:02 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by C.McDonald at GT 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(1:41 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to GT 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 24(0:59 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to GT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Allen; K.Kennard at GT 22.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - FSU 22(0:15 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson. PENALTY on GT-Z.Walton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 7(0:02 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to GT End Zone for 7 yards. L.Toafili for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:02 - 1st) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at GT 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; J.Robinson at GT 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 28(14:24 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 28. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at GT 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(14:10 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at GT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GATECH 40(13:29 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; J.Verse at GT 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 40(12:55 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 40. Gain of 4 yards. D.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 44(12:00 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to FSU 20 Center-GT. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 20. Tackled by R.Shelley; H.Freer at FSU 30. PENALTY on FSU-K.Poitier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 10(12:00 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 10. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sims at FSU 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 15(11:43 - 2nd) M.McClain rushed to FSU 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at FSU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(11:13 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at FSU 22.
|+78 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 22(10:50 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 22. Gain of 78 yards. J.Wilson for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:34 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; B.Gant at GT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(10:19 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 30 for yards. Tackled by FSU at GT 30. PENALTY on GT-J.Williams Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - GATECH 16(10:13 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|+15 YD
3 & 19 - GATECH 16(10:00 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; K.Knowles at GT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 31(9:04 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 32 yards to FSU 37 Center-GT. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(9:04 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; A.Eley at FSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 41(8:40 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 41(8:27 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; C.Powell-Lee at FSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 49(8:14 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 49(7:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 44(7:46 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by K.Poitier at FSU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 42(7:27 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to GT 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(6:34 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to GT 34 for 2 yards. T.Benson FUMBLES forced by J.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-N.Collins at GT 34. Tackled by FSU at GT 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(6:34 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at GT 23 for -11 yards (T.Bethune; L.Warner)
|+2 YD
2 & 21 - GATECH 23(6:03 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GT 25.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - GATECH 25(5:35 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by FSU at GT 43. PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 29 - GATECH 15(5:25 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at GT 13.
|Punt
4 & 31 - GATECH 13(4:20 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 43 yards to FSU 44 Center-GT. Downed by GT. PENALTY on FSU-M.McClain Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 34(4:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-M.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 29(4:20 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 29. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at FSU 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 39(3:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Allen; C.Thomas at FSU 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(3:49 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to GT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen; M.Scott at GT 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FSU 47(3:17 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 47. Catch made by C.McDonald at GT 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by GT at GT 4. PENALTY on FSU-J.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+62 YD
2 & 22 - FSU 38(2:57 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 38. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 38. Gain of 62 yards. L.Toafili for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:52 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Robinson at GT 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 20(2:29 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at GT 21.
|-3 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 21(2:10 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at GT 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - GATECH 18(1:14 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to FSU 37 Center-GT. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 37. Tackled by D.Allen; T.Meiguez at GT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(1:14 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by M.Pittman at GT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 36(0:55 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 36(0:51 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by J.Douglas at GT 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wallace at GT 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(0:42 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by C.McDonald at GT 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 14(0:36 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 14(0:31 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman. PENALTY on GT-K.Kennard Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & Goal - FSU 9(0:25 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at GT 16 for -7 yards (T.Tatum)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 16(0:09 - 2nd) J.Travis spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - FSU 24(0:00 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks onside from GT 35 to GT 46. RECOVERED by R.Shelley. Tackled by FSU at GT 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(14:58 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(14:43 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to FSU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 35(14:31 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to FSU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(14:20 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at FSU 32 for -3 yards (L.Warner)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GATECH 32(13:52 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+32 YD
3 & 13 - GATECH 32(13:14 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 32. Catch made by E.Jenkins at FSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. E.Jenkins for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:06 - 3rd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the FSU End Zone. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Johnson at FSU 18. PENALTY on FSU-M.Menzer Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 9(13:00 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 9. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GT at FSU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 9(12:30 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at FSU 9.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 9(11:58 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 9. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 9. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at FSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 21(11:46 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 21(11:29 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; K.Watson at FSU 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(11:00 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Stone at FSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FSU 36(10:28 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+24 YD
3 & 12 - FSU 36(10:06 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Watson at GT 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(9:49 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to GT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FSU 32(9:14 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 32(8:52 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to GT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; C.Thomas at GT 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(8:38 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by J.Douglas at GT 24. Gain of 24 yards. J.Douglas for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:20 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; D.Lundy at GT 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(7:58 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:42 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:15 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(7:03 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(6:47 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at FSU 42 for -7 yards (J.Verse; K.DeLoach)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - GATECH 42(6:10 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 42. Catch made by D.Smith at FSU 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 45. PENALTY on FSU-J.Verse Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 37(5:49 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 37. Catch made by D.Smith at FSU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Robinson at FSU 31.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - GATECH 31(4:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-GT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 36(4:34 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to FSU End Zone Center-GT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 20(4:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 15(4:34 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace; A.Eley at FSU 17.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - FSU 17(4:02 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 17. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; K.Wallace at FSU 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(3:36 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to GT 37 for 27 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; K.Watson at GT 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:10 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to GT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 35.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 35(2:38 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain. PENALTY on FSU-M.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - FSU 45(2:10 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by J.Douglas at GT 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 43.
|+24 YD
3 & 16 - FSU 43(1:33 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by O.Wilson at GT 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19(1:17 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to GT 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 13(0:44 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to GT 13. Catch made by L.Toafili at GT 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 10(15:00 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 8(14:32 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to GT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White; A.Eley at GT 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 6(13:57 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FSU 6(13:38 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FSU 14(13:31 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:31 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at FSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(13:21 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 47(13:00 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to FSU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; B.Gant at FSU 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 47(12:25 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to FSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Gainer; J.McClellion at FSU 40.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - GATECH 40(12:05 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 40. Catch made by E.Jenkins at FSU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at FSU 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:51 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 34. Catch made by N.McCollum at FSU 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.McClellion at FSU 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(11:39 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to FSU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at FSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 15(10:56 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to FSU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 9. PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 24 - GATECH 30(10:52 - 4th) N.McCollum rushed to FSU 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs; J.Robinson at FSU 16.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 16(10:13 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to FSU 16 for 9 yards. Z.Pyron FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-Z.Pyron at FSU 16. Tackled by J.McClellion at FSU 7.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - GATECH 7(9:36 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to FSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; D.Lundy at FSU 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 4(9:29 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to FSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GATECH 3(8:50 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 3(8:18 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GATECH 3(8:10 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 3(8:10 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at FSU 3.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 3(7:50 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 3. Catch made by K.Poitier at FSU 3. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Allen; K.Watson at FSU 21.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(7:12 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 41 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee; M.Sims at FSU 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(6:30 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(5:57 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 40.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - FSU 40(5:03 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-Z.Herring False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - FSU 45(4:41 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to GT 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 34(4:04 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to GT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(3:32 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Gee at GT 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(2:56 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 14(2:30 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; D.Allen at GT 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 6(2:06 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to GT 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moore; C.Thomas at GT 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 7(1:15 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to GT End Zone for 7 yards. C.Campbell for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:09 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:04 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by O.Graham at GT 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(0:47 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 37. Gain of 9 yards. FSU ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 46(0:34 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Gainer at FSU 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(0:34 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 50. Catch made by M.Rutherford at FSU 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(0:29 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter. PENALTY on FSU-G.Wilson Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(0:26 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by D.Smith at FSU 21. Gain of 2 yards. FSU ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 19(0:21 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by L.Benson at FSU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Graham at FSU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(0:12 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 8(0:00 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to FSU End Zone for 8 yards. Z.Pyron for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
