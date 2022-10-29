|
|
|SALA
|ARKST
Webb powers South Alabama past Arkansas State 31-3
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) La'Damian Webb ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to propel South Alabama to a 31-3 romp over Arkansas State on Saturday.
South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Webb's 3-yard touchdown run and Carter Bradley's 49-yard scoring strike to Jalen Wayne.
Webb had 1-yard scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters, finishing with 28 carries for the Lions. Bradley was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards.
James Blackman completed 22 of 39 passes for 179 yards for the Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5), whose only score was a 32-yard first-quarter field goal by Dominic Zvada.
---
|
L. Webb
3 RB
162 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 6 ReYds, REC
|
J. Foreman
14 WR
98 ReYds, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|9
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|362
|158
|Total Plays
|71
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|-19
|Rush Attempts
|47
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|-1.0
|Yards Passing
|179
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-35
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.8
|10-32.7
|Return Yards
|9
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|-19
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|158
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|17/24
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|28
|162
|3
|69
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|8
|12
|0
|8
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|3
|83
|1
|49
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|4
|4
|48
|0
|19
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|7
|3
|29
|0
|23
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|3
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Thompson 13 S
|C. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Johnson Jr. 90 DL
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fletcher 24 DB
|R. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rawlins-Kibonge 91 DL
|N. Rawlins-Kibonge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|8
|42.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Townsend 6 WR
|J. Townsend
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|22/39
|177
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|9
|14
|0
|6
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Sharpe II 20 RB
|M. Sharpe II
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|4
|-43
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|7
|6
|98
|0
|42
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|14
|8
|47
|0
|13
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Jenkins 0 WR
|D. Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Waleed 8 WR
|K. Waleed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 27 S
|K. Coleman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 51 LB
|J. Britton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toll 17 DE
|B. Toll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Graham 22 S
|S. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Etienne 12 S
|W. Etienne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams 37 DE
|R. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sugick 7 DL
|T. Sugick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|7
|36.7
|5
|55
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|2
|35.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|8.3
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the SAB 2. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 16.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 16(14:47 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 15 for 69 yards. Tackled by K.Harris; T.Thomas at ARKS 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15(14:15 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ARKS 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; J.Parks at ARKS 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7(13:46 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by L.Sefcik at ARKS 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ARKS 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 2(13:22 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; K.Bennett at ARKS 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 3(12:50 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. L.Webb for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:46 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; J.Miller at ARKS 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:16 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 28(11:38 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(11:33 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 51 yards to SAB 21 Center-J.Bullard. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 21. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(11:21 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at SAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 32(10:53 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; D.Motley at SAB 32.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SALA 32(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SALA 27(10:08 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 27(10:01 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 49 yards to ARKS 24 Center-T.Drosos. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 24. Tackled by SAB at ARKS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 25. Gain of 22 yards. SAB ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:07 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 47. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at ARKS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 45(8:33 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 49(8:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings (Y.Banks).
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 49(7:59 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 8 yards to SAB 41 Center-J.Bullard. SAB blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(7:54 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Mincey at SAB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 45(7:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin (J.Parks).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 45(7:10 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at SAB 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 46(6:31 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 47 yards to ARKS 7 Center-T.Drosos. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 7. Tackled by A.DeShazor at ARKS 31. PENALTY on SAB-A.DeShazor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(6:19 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 30 for -11 yards (G.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 21 - ARKST 30(5:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones (D.Luter).
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - ARKST 30(5:28 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at ARKS 35.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 35(4:49 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 19 yards to SAB 46 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(4:43 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Ayers at ARKS 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 49(4:09 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at ARKS 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Wayne for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:02 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rawlins-Kibonge; M.Strong at ARKS 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(3:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at ARKS 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(3:02 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 31. Gain of 14 yards. SAB ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(2:40 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(2:30 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to SAB 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; C.Rias at SAB 14.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 14(1:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 14(1:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARKST 22(1:27 - 1st) D.Zvada 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 52 yards from ARKS 35 to the SAB 13. Fair catch by B.Hill.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(1:24 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at SAB 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 29(0:51 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; K.Coleman at SAB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(0:28 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Harris at SAB 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 43(15:00 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at SAB 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 45(14:36 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at SAB 47.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SALA 47(13:59 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(13:55 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 46(13:22 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(12:43 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 32 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 32. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ARKST 48(12:36 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by C.Flemings at SAB 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; D.Luter at SAB 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - ARKST 48(11:52 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; J.Voisin at SAB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ARKST 42(11:22 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 42(11:14 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 40 yards to SAB 2 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by T.Doss.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(11:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 11 - ARKST 1(11:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - SALA 1(11:05 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 4(10:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Motley; E.Smith at SAB 8.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SALA 8(10:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 4(10:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 13.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(9:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 13. Gain of 18 yards. ARKS ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(8:50 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman; T.Ayers at SAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 32(8:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin (K.Coleman).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 32(8:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at SAB 34.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 34(7:28 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 47 yards to ARKS 19 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by J.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(7:15 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson at ARKS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 23(6:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at ARKS 27.
|Sack
3 & 2 - ARKST 27(6:19 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 13 for -14 yards (SAB) J.Blackman FUMBLES forced by W.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 13.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 13(5:40 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 39 yards to SAB 48 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by T.Doss.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(5:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at ARKS 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(5:07 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ARKS 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; T.Hardiman at ARKS 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 34(4:34 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to ARKS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at ARKS 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 35(3:54 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to ARKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Graham; J.Harris at ARKS 34.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - SALA 34(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-J.Brooks Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SALA 39(3:02 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 36 yards to ARKS 3 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by J.Voisin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 3(2:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - ARKST 8(2:52 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS End Zone for -8 yards (J.Miller; J.Sheriff) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) W.Przystup kicks 59 yards from ARKS 20 to the SAB 21. Fair catch by J.Pritchett.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:45 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Thomas at ARKS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 50(2:24 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ARKS 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 50(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (E.Hassler).
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 50(1:51 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 50. Catch made by D.Voisin at ARKS 50. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 48.
|-13 YD
4 & 12 - SALA 48(1:16 - 2nd) J.Brooks FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-J.Brooks at SAB 35. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:11 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:04 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 35. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 35. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 39.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 39(0:53 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings (M.Robinson).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARKST 39(0:47 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to SAB 2 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 2(0:38 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; K.Bennett at SAB 1.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 1(0:33 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at SAB 1.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 1(0:30 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; E.Hassler at SAB 5.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 5(0:26 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 40 yards to SAB 45 Center-T.Drosos. J.Lang returned punt from the SAB 45. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(0:19 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(0:09 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 33. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Ramirez Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS 2. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hyatt at ARKS 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at ARKS 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 33(14:27 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at ARKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(13:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for M.Murray.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(13:52 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; J.Hickbottom at ARKS 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 50(13:15 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 50. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(12:47 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 42(12:42 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by C.Flemings at SAB 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 39(12:01 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to SAB 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 39.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - ARKST 39(11:38 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(11:31 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; J.Carmouche at SAB 43.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 43(11:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 43. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Parks at ARKS 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(10:32 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ARKS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 32(10:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 32(9:58 - 3rd) C.Bradley scrambles to ARKS 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(9:21 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ARKS 22. Catch made by L.Webb at ARKS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 16(8:48 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; K.Coleman at ARKS 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 11(8:17 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 9(7:36 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 6(7:02 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to ARKS 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 2.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - SALA 2(6:31 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ARKS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 1(6:01 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ARKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; M.Straker at ARKS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 1(5:22 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. L.Webb for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Bradley steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at ARKS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS 3. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hyatt at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(5:12 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks; K.Brown at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 32(4:38 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ARKST 32(4:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-C.Wallace Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARKST 37(4:34 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 28 for yards (J.Sheriff) PENALTY on ARKS-A.Watson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - ARKST 27(4:10 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ARKS 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 39(3:38 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 55 yards to SAB 6 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 6(3:29 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 6. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at SAB 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 10(3:00 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; T.Sugick at SAB 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 12(2:14 - 3rd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 16. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Bradley rushed to SAB 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Toll at SAB 15.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SALA 15(1:48 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 35 yards to ARKS 50 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by C.Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(1:36 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; C.Rias at SAB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 49(1:03 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 49(0:59 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by J.Foreman at SAB 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 43.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - ARKST 43(0:22 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by A.Jones at SAB 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher at SAB 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(0:08 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to SAB 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 39(15:00 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Sack
3 & 11 - ARKST 39(14:57 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at SAB 49 for -10 yards (J.Sheriff)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ARKST 49(14:25 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to SAB 12 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 12(14:15 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 12. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at SAB 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 11(13:40 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy (K.Coleman).
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 11(13:33 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 11. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Etienne; J.Carmouche at SAB 16.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 16(12:55 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 39 yards to ARKS 45 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(12:44 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Voisin at SAB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(12:23 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(12:17 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by S.Traore at SAB 44. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARKST 47(11:40 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed (D.Luter).
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARKST 47(11:32 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to SAB 6 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 6(11:23 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers; V.Bronson at SAB 5.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 5(10:43 - 4th) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at SAB 5.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 5(10:05 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; R.McWilliams at SAB 7.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SALA 7(9:22 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 49 yards to ARKS 44 Center-T.Drosos. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(9:12 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at ARKS 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 46(9:00 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 46. Gain of 6 yards. J.Lang FUMBLES forced by SAB. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-G.Johnson at ARKS 48. Tackled by ARKS at SAB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(8:50 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at SAB 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 50(8:13 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 45(7:43 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; M.Straker at ARKS 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 44(7:06 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42(6:22 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(5:28 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; V.Bronson at ARKS 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 27(4:42 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at ARKS 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 12(3:56 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 8(3:05 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 6(2:21 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; E.Smith at ARKS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 1(1:37 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. L.Webb for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 53 yards from SAB 35 to the ARKS 12. W.Begeal returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at ARKS 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(1:32 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at ARKS 10.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 10(0:42 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson at ARKS 7.
