Green, Holani spur Boise St to 49-10 win over Colorado St
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Taylen Green threw for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, George Holani rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, and Boise State defeated Colorado State 49-10 Saturday evening.
Boise State (6-2, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), winners of four straight, limited Colorado State to a season-low 170 yards, 49 less than the Rams mustered against Michigan in their season opener. The Broncos also posted a season-high 514 yards of total offense in the victory.
But it was Green's precision throws that raised some eyebrows after he flashed his elite speed during his first few appearances this season.
''You can't bang your head into the wall, so whatever the defense is going to give you our coaches did a good job of taking it and anticipating what is going to work,'' Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. ''We just have to be patient and bring that attitude pushing forward to be better.''
Colorado State (2-6, 2-2), which gained nearly half their offensive yards on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Clay Millen to Justus Ross-Simmons, remains winless against the Broncos in 12 meetings.
''I think it showed where we are and what we need to do roster-wise,'' said first-year coach Jay Norvell, who's been tasked with rebuilding the program. ''We have to get bigger, we have to get stronger, and we have to get more talented and more depth at several positions. I think that was pretty glaring tonight.''
Green, who rushed for over 100 yards in his first two games with significant playing time, hasn't rushed for more than 22 yards during Boise State's current win streak. He completed 22 passes - also a season high for the freshman - on 27 attempts for a completion percentage of 81, another personal best for him.
Stefan Cobbs led the Boise State receiving corps with four catches for 91 yards, while Billy Bowens added four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Millen threw for 161 yards, while the Rams finished with a total of 3 yards rushing.
CHEETAH-LIKE
As good of a night as Green had passing the ball, his 10-yard scoring run where he juked three defenders before walking into the end zone was one of the best highlights of the game. But defensive tackle Divine Obichere wasn't as impressed as everyone else.
''It's nothing we haven't seen before in practice,'' Obichere said. ''We've all been victims.''
He continued describing what it's like facing Green in practice: ''It's like trying to catch a cheetah. It's impossible.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado State: The Rams' offensive woes shouldn't be a surprise when considering their inexperience at skill positions and the 54 newcomers to the program. But the offensive line was expected to be a cornerstone to build around entering the season. However, injuries have decimated the offensive line unit, resulting in six different starting lineup combinations through eight games.
If the Rams expect to be competitive in November, they need their inexperienced skill players to grow up fast and hope its line gets well soon.
Boise State: While the Broncos' offense has flourished under new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's leadership, it's the patient development of freshman quarterback Taylen Green and his passing prowess that has transformed the Broncos' season. Green's evolution has been marked by maturity in the pocket, all while remaining a legitimate threat to run the ball.
With Boise State's defense proving to be one of the best in the country, Green has had the time to develop and is now more than capable of leading the Broncos into a Mountain West title game, something almost unthinkable four games ago.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: The Rams remain on the road, squaring off against San Jose State on Saturday.
Boise State: The Broncos host BYU in a budding out-of-conference rivalry game.
J. Ross-Simmons
85 WR
76 ReYds, ReTD, REC
T. Green
10 QB
305 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|29
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|2
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|170
|514
|Total Plays
|46
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|209
|Rush Attempts
|20
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.2
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|167
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|167
|PASS YDS
|305
|3
|RUSH YDS
|209
|170
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|13/20
|161
|1
|0
|
J. Stratton 15 QB
|J. Stratton
|1/6
|6
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|5
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Montini 44 TE
|P. Montini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|5
|-30
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|3
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|6
|63
|0
|33
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Greenwald 31 WR
|M. Greenwald
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Fox 88 WR
|M. Fox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 2 WR
|J. McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|12-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|8-6
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanchez 45 LB
|J. Sanchez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 91 DL
|J. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 93 DL
|T. Tuioti
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|8
|42.6
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|5
|19.2
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|21
|108
|3
|28
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|7
|47
|0
|15
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|9
|37
|1
|11
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|3
|13
|1
|10
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
S. Vidlak 4 QB
|S. Vidlak
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|6
|4
|91
|0
|31
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|5
|4
|73
|1
|25
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|5
|2
|48
|0
|33
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|4
|4
|18
|0
|15
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|5
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tanner 58 LB
|T. Tanner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|3
|48.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|2.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by D.Olson at CSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at CSU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 28(14:27 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 30(13:45 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 30(13:39 - 1st) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 28 Center-J.Raab. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 28. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:29 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 39(12:49 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 42(12:09 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at BOISE 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 41(11:35 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to CSU 10 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(11:26 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-D.Bivens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 5(11:26 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 5. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans; E.Noa at CSU 5.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - COLOST 5(10:48 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at CSU 7.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 7(10:12 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 7(10:07 - 1st) P.Turner punts 44 yards to BOISE 49 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(10:00 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at CSU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 32.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 32(9:10 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; B.Guzman at CSU 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(8:36 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(8:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 4. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Washington at CSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(7:57 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CSU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 17(7:12 - 1st) P.Montini rushed to CSU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hunter; E.Noa at CSU 17.
|Sack
3 & 10 - COLOST 17(6:27 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 14 for -3 yards (D.Obichere)
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 14(5:54 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to CSU 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(5:47 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by G.Holani at CSU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 47.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU 19 for 28 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(4:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 19(4:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; H.Blackburn at CSU 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(3:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by E.Noa at CSU 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(3:24 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:19 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at CSU 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 26(2:47 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 24.
|+33 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 24(2:00 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 24. Gain of 33 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(1:46 - 1st) K.Holles rushed to BOISE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 22.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLOST 22(1:07 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 27(0:51 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by K.Holles at BOISE 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Obichere at BOISE 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 24(0:06 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLOST 31(0:02 - 1st) M.Boyle 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Golden at BOISE 28.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 28(14:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 28. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(13:46 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 39. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 31.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 31(13:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Guzman at CSU 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 7(12:40 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at CSU 3.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 3(12:03 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 3. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 8(11:22 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 56 yards from BOISE 20 to the CSU 24. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Whiting; J.Clark at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(11:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 46 for -6 yards (A.Hassanein; D.Schramm)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 46(10:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hunter at CSU 50.
|Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 50(9:42 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 43 for -7 yards (D.Obichere)
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 43(9:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 41 yards to BOISE 16 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(9:17 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:06 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BOISE 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(8:39 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 41(8:06 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 41(8:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BOISE 41(7:54 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 39 yards to CSU 20 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(7:47 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at CSU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 19(7:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Sack
3 & 11 - COLOST 19(7:01 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 11 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLOST 11(6:26 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to BOISE 47 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by L.Caples. PENALTY on BOISE-S.Whiting Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on BOISE-B.Bowens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(6:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Howell at BOISE 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 43(5:41 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 45.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 45(4:44 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 45. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howell at CSU 34. PENALTY on CSU-J.Howell Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(4:39 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by R.Smith at CSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(4:03 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 17(3:23 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by B.Bowens at CSU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Blackburn at CSU 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 5(3:01 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; C.Wilson at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(2:32 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 60 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 5. Fair catch by K.Holles.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(2:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 20(2:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson at CSU 24.
|+76 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 24(1:59 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at BOISE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:34 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:29 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at BOISE 42.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 42(0:50 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(0:34 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to CSU 37 for -4 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at CSU 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 37(0:28 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:16 - 2nd) T.Green spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:15 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 22. Catch made by S.Cobbs at CSU 22. Gain of yards. S.Cobbs for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Good
3 & 10 - BOISE 29(0:06 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 58 yards from CSU 35 to the BOISE 7. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; J.Howell at BOISE 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 38(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:58 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BOISE 40.
|+31 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 40(13:16 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(12:54 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 10(12:23 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to CSU End Zone for 10 yards. T.Green for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 10. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at CSU 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(11:58 - 3rd) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at CSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 27(11:22 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 27(11:13 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 27. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 27. Gain of 10 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 37(10:52 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at CSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(10:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 28(10:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(9:54 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Koetter at CSU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 3(9:20 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; M.Kamara at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(8:45 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 12. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Washington at CSU 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(8:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 21(8:38 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - COLOST 21(8:32 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by K.Holles at CSU 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at CSU 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - COLOST 21(7:46 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at CSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 33(7:04 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 44 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Raab. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by H.Blackburn at BOISE 22.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(6:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 31(6:29 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; J.Sanchez at BOISE 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(6:02 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 44(5:24 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(4:50 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 47(4:18 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by T.Hopper at CSU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanchez at CSU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 44(3:43 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by B.Bowens at CSU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 42. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - BOISE 46(3:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - BOISE 41(3:03 - 3rd) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at BOISE 45.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BOISE 45(2:23 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to CSU 15 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by T.Horton. PENALTY on CSU-M.Kamara Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:15 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:08 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 40. Catch made by L.Caples at CSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 33. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(1:47 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti at CSU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 16(1:06 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to CSU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara; A.Hector at CSU 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 15(0:38 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by B.Bowens at CSU 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Bowens for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 58 yards from BOISE 35 to the CSU 7. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Whiting at CSU 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(0:23 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho; T.Tanner at CSU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 38(15:00 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at CSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(14:36 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 43(14:29 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 37 for -6 yards (A.Simpson)
|Penalty
3 & 16 - COLOST 37(13:45 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-D.Bivens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - COLOST 32(13:24 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at CSU 40.
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 40(12:43 - 4th) P.Turner punts 45 yards to BOISE 15 Center-J.Raab. Downed by B.Guzman.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(12:31 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(12:04 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 31(11:24 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti at BOISE 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 32(10:39 - 4th) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 32(10:29 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 57 yards to CSU 11 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 11(10:15 - 4th) K.Holles rushed to CSU 25 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hogans at CSU 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:51 - 4th) J.Stratton pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by M.Greenwald at CSU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at CSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(9:23 - 4th) K.Holles rushed to CSU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at CSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(8:54 - 4th) P.Montini rushed to CSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at CSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 36(8:22 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 36(8:10 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 36(8:02 - 4th) P.Turner punts 50 yards to BOISE 14 Center-J.Raab. Downed by J.Raab.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(7:46 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; C.Wilson at BOISE 17.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 17(7:08 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at BOISE 15.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BOISE 15(5:36 - 4th) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak sacked at BOISE 7 for -8 yards (H.Blackburn) S.Vidlak FUMBLES forced by H.Blackburn. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-S.Vidlak at BOISE 7. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was overturned. S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak sacked at BOISE 7 for -8 yards (H.Blackburn) S.Vidlak FUMBLES forced by H.Blackburn. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-H.Blackburn at BOISE 7.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - COLOST 7(5:35 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to BOISE 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - COLOST 3(4:59 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for M.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 3(4:45 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Int
4 & 3 - COLOST 3(4:40 - 4th) J.Stratton pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 2. Intercepted by G.Hunter at BOISE 2. Tackled by CSU at BOISE 2.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 2(4:32 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at BOISE 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 4(3:40 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sanchez at BOISE 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(2:58 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at BOISE 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 17(2:18 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at BOISE 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(1:38 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at BOISE 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(1:05 - 4th) S.Vidlak kneels at the BOISE 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 41(0:32 - 4th) S.Vidlak kneels at the BOISE 39.
