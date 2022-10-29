|
|
|TEMPLE
|NAVY
Arline leads Navy past Temple in overtime 27-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Quarterback Xavier Arline scored on a 23-yard run in overtime and Navy outlasted Temple 27-20 on Saturday.
Dashaun Peele then intercepted E.J. Warner in the end zone on fourth-and-11 from the 13 to wrap up the game.
Daniel Davies sandwiched two field goals around a 15-yard touchdown run by Daba Fofana to give Navy (3-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) a 13-0 lead after one quarter.
Temple (2-6, 0-4) closed to within 13-10 when Layton Jordan forced and recovered a fumble by Arline in the end zone for a touchdown just 1:11 into the third quarter. Anton Hall answered with a 16-yard scoring run and the Midshipmen took a 20-10 lead into the final quarter.
Warner, a freshman and the son of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, hit Amad Anderson Jr. for a 20-yard score and Camden Price kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:08 left to play to send it to overtime.
Navy, which attempted just two passes (both incomplete), rushed for 224 yards on 70 carries, led by the 63 of Fofana.
Warner completed 24 of 48 passes for 268 yards with two interceptions for the Owls. Anderson finished with eight catches for 114 yards.
---
|
A. Anderson Jr.
15 WR
114 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs, -13 RuYds
|
D. Fofana
45 FB
TD, 63 Yds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|12
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|10
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|8-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|288
|224
|Total Plays
|68
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|224
|Rush Attempts
|20
|70
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|268
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|24-48
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.1
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|2
|14
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|224
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|24/48
|268
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|14
|61
|0
|24
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|4
|-30
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|11
|8
|114
|1
|40
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|10
|6
|56
|0
|13
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|7
|3
|56
|0
|35
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|4
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|10
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Della Pesca 87 TE
|J. Della Pesca
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|6-10
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodbury 40 LB
|D. Woodbury
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|3-10
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wyatt 14 CB
|N. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|7
|35.1
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|3
|15.7
|21
|0
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|24
|63
|1
|15
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|16
|54
|1
|23
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|7
|45
|0
|9
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|8
|28
|1
|16
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|8
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Kent 5 WR
|N. Kent
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peele 20 CB
|D. Peele
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 33 LB
|J. Sanders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 2 S
|M. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|2/2
|36
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|6
|45.0
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|10.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 57 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 8. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jacob; M.Sandlin at TEM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:53 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:45 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:40 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:36 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 31 yards to TEM 48 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(14:24 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Woodbury at TEM 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 44(13:46 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 42(13:06 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; Y.Rigby at TEM 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(12:34 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(12:02 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 28(11:44 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 26.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 26(11:06 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(10:39 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; L.Jordan at TEM 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 18(9:58 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to TEM 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; E.Deravil at TEM 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 10(9:27 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Varner; D.Morris at TEM 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 8(9:01 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; X.Gill at TEM 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 6(8:22 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 8.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 8(7:39 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to TEM 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 9.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - NAVY 9(6:49 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NAVY 21(6:49 - 1st) D.Davies 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:45 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at TEM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(6:18 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(5:36 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; J.Marshall at TEM 29. PENALTY on TEM-A.Anderson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 15(5:55 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 48 yards to NAV 37 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(5:36 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 37(5:30 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil; J.Hollins at NAV 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 42(4:57 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; J.Hollins at NAV 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NAVY 43(4:13 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 40 yards to TEM 17 Center-NAV. A.Anderson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-M.Williams at TEM 17. Tackled by TEM at TEM 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(4:01 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; D.Woodbury at TEM 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 16(3:30 - 1st) T.Lavatai scrambles to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; L.Jordan at TEM 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 15(3:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM End Zone for 15 yards. D.Fofana for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 1st) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 63 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 2. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Marshall at TEM 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:49 - 1st) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 28. Intercepted by E.Larry at TEM 28. Tackled by M.Cooper at TEM 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:44 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at TEM 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 21(2:04 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 19.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NAVY 19(1:29 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NAVY 26(0:47 - 1st) D.Davies 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 59 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 6. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Sandlin; C.Ramos at TEM 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(0:32 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; N.Straw at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (N.Straw).
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(14:55 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 26 for -3 yards (T.Fletcher)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 26(14:20 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 39 yards to NAV 35 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(14:07 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 36 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at NAV 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(13:41 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Varner at NAV 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 39(13:02 - 2nd) N.Kent rushed to NAV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo; N.Wyatt at NAV 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 38(12:18 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 52 yards to TEM 10 Center-NAV. J.Barbon returned punt from the TEM 10. Tackled by K.Jacob at TEM 12. PENALTY on TEM-T.Blair Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 6(12:04 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TEM 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 15(11:40 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lane; E.Gibbons at TEM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(11:23 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(11:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TEM 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 25(10:46 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher; J.Hutson at TEM 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(10:16 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at TEM 44. PENALTY on TEM-A.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 17 - TEMPLE 26(10:01 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at TEM 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:28 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:22 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee (J.Marshall).
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:08 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 1 yards to TEM 39 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(9:08 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 34(8:33 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 33(7:58 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Varner at TEM 31.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 31(7:27 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to TEM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Winston; D.Hill at TEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(7:24 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at TEM 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(6:58 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Marshall; M.Williams at TEM 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(6:22 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Busic; C.Ramos at TEM 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(5:55 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson (J.Marshall).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(5:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; M.Williams at NAV 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:27 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (E.Larry). PENALTY on TEM-B.Thoman Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 44(5:27 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 44(5:20 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 20 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ramos at NAV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(4:56 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(4:50 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 19(4:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at NAV 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(3:45 - 2nd) C.Price 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 3. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:38 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at NAV 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(3:08 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 25 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Scott at NAV 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; D.Varner at NAV 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAVY 26(2:19 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 55 yards to TEM 19 Center-NAV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:08 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:03 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; J.Busic at TEM 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 21(1:21 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; C.Ramos at TEM 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 25(1:14 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 50 yards to NAV 25 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:02 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at NAV 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(0:41 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at NAV 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(0:35 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at NAV 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(0:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Scott; K.Wilson at NAV 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Salla at NAV 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 5(14:56 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at NAV 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 10(14:26 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at NAV 11.
|-11 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 11(13:57 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV End Zone for -11 yards. X.Arline FUMBLES forced by L.Jordan. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-L.Jordan at NAV End Zone. L.Jordan for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 61 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 4. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:49 - 3rd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:44 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil; A.Odom at NAV 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(12:52 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; X.Gill at NAV 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(12:21 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 48 yards to TEM 18 Center-NAV. Fair catch by J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(12:20 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; C.Cromwell at TEM 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(11:45 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 18. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; J.Marshall at TEM 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(11:07 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 21 for -9 yards (TEM) PENALTY on TEM-E.Warner Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - TEMPLE 21(11:00 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Sanders at TEM 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 27(10:35 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Sanders at TEM 39.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(9:51 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; M.Williams at NAV 49.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(9:28 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 44 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; C.Ramos at TEM 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - TEMPLE 44(9:01 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Lane; J.Marshall at TEM 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 48(8:25 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Moore; J.Woodson-Brooks at NAV 44.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 44(7:39 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Della Pesca.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(7:35 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at NAV 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 50(7:04 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at TEM 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 48(6:25 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to TEM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; A.Odom at TEM 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 47(5:41 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to TEM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; D.Woodbury at TEM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(5:02 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to TEM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone; D.Woodbury at TEM 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 41(4:32 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to TEM 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TEM 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(3:52 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 29(3:12 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to TEM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 26(2:32 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to TEM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:00 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to TEM 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at TEM 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 24(1:24 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 16 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 16(0:56 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to TEM End Zone for 16 yards. A.Hall for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 60 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 5. T.Blair returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Gibbons; K.Jacob at TEM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(0:45 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines (J.Marshall).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(0:39 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Moore; E.Larry at TEM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 29(15:00 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 29(14:56 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 42 yards to NAV 29 Center-TEM. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 29. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at NAV 40.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(14:46 - 4th) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 40 for 0 yards (J.Hollins)
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 40(14:11 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to NAV 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; L.Jordan at NAV 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NAVY 45(13:27 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to NAV 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at NAV 45.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NAVY 45(12:37 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-X.Arline Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 40(12:17 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 30 yards to TEM 30 Center-NAV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(12:07 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TEM 38.
|+35 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 38(11:38 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 38. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour; J.Reed at NAV 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(11:16 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 27. Catch made by E.Saydee at NAV 27. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry; D.Berniard at NAV 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(11:05 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 14. Catch made by E.Saydee at NAV 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; W.Harbour at NAV 7.
|-13 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(10:35 - 4th) A.Anderson rushed to NAV 20 for -13 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; E.Gibbons at NAV 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 16 - TEMPLE 20(9:47 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 20. Catch made by A.Anderson at NAV 20. Gain of 20 yards. A.Anderson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 52 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 13. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:45 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at NAV 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NAVY 21(9:05 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to NAV 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at NAV 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - NAVY 22(8:27 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to NAV 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; B.Scott at NAV 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NAVY 31(7:51 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 45 yards to TEM 24 Center-NAV. Downed by R.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(7:34 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 16 for -8 yards (D.Peele)
|Sack
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 16(6:59 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 6 for -10 yards (J.Busic)
|+9 YD
3 & 28 - TEMPLE 6(6:29 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 6. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 6. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ramos at TEM 15.
|Punt
4 & 19 - TEMPLE 15(5:47 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 35 yards to NAV 50 Center-TEM. Downed by A.McIlquham.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(5:32 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at TEM 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 49(4:52 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to TEM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 42(4:11 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to TEM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; J.Mahone at TEM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(3:33 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to TEM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at TEM 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(3:24 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to TEM 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 30(2:42 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to TEM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury; J.Mahone at TEM 31.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 31(2:35 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(2:31 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at TEM 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(2:17 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(2:04 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee (D.Peele).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(2:02 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+40 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(1:56 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 45. Catch made by A.Anderson at NAV 45. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; J.Hutson at NAV 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 5(1:24 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Busic; E.Gibbons at NAV 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(1:19 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(1:16 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 12(1:11 - 4th) C.Price 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 57 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 8. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hollins at NAV 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:03 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at NAV 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(0:58 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at NAV 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(0:13 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone; M.McCargo at NAV 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:00 - 5) V.Terrell rushed to TEM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 23(0:00 - 5) X.Arline rushed to TEM End Zone for 23 yards. X.Arline for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:00 - 5) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 25. Catch made by Z.Baines at NAV 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; N.Straw at NAV 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 16(0:00 - 5) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at NAV 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:00 - 5) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (J.Marshall).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:00 - 5) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 12. Catch made by J.Barbon at NAV 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at NAV 13.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 13(0:00 - 5) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (D.Peele).
|Int
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 13(0:00 - 5) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at NAV End Zone. Intercepted by D.Peele at NAV End Zone. Tackled by TEM at NAV End Zone. Touchback.
