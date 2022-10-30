|
|
|BAYLOR
|TXTECH
Reese has 148 yards, 3 TDs as Baylor beats Texas Tech 45-17
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Freshman Richard Reese ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, AJ McCarty returned an interception for a score and Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night.
Second among NCAA freshmen in yards rushing coming in, Reese had 53 of the 75 yards on a drive to his tiebreaking 1-yard TD in the second quarter as Baylor (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) dominated time of possession.
Baylor ended a 10-game losing streak in Lubbock while handing Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) its first home loss under coach Joey McGuire, the lifelong Texan who was a Baylor assistant the past five seasons.
On a night Texas Tech celebrated star Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes as its eighth ring of honor member, the Red Raiders ended up throwing five interceptions while trying all of their top three QBs.
''I think offensively what Tech was doing really stresses you,'' Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. ''There's a fair amount of creativity with their tempo. I credit the players because they went out and really had a chip on their shoulder and played with an edge.''
Tyler Shough entered trailing 31-17 in the fourth quarter for the first time since injuring his shoulder as the opening day starter, and McCarty stepped in front of his first pass and ran untouched 18 yards down the sideline.
Freshman Behren Morton was 4 of 17 with two interceptions and three sacks after a pick in the first minute of the second half set up Blake Shapen's 9-yard TD pass to Hal Presley for a 24-3 Baylor lead.
Morton responded with two touchdowns, including his 8-yard run on fourth-and-7 to get Texas Tech within 24-17 after a fumble by Reese.
The Red Raiders were up to four interceptions - three from Morton and another from Donovan Smith on one of his two passes when McGuire turned to Shough, who the coach said would be available next week.
''Got to look at the film and see what those guys did good,'' McGuire said. ''It was kind of one of those deals where we got the point late in the game, we were really trying to make sure we didn't come out with somebody banged up or hurt.''
Reese's third TD was a 1-yard plunge to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive after the Red Raiders had pulled within seven.
''It was good to see,'' Aranda said. ''I thought the offensive line really took it upon themselves to impose their will and to really be physical, and our running backs really worked on playing behind their pads and churning their legs and all of it.''
Morton finished 11 of 33 for 152 yards and three interceptions. Shapen was much more efficient, going 19 of 30 for 211 yards with a TD and no interceptions for the defending Big 12 champions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: With a 21-point lead down to seven, Reese had a 16-yard run on third-and-3 to spark the TD drive that ended with his 1-yard score. Just one of Reese's first nine TDs was on the road coming in. He was coming off a 186-yard outing with two TDs at home against Kansas.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders ran just 27 plays in the first half and finished with 73 after coming in leading the FBS at nearly 90 plays per game.
UP NEXT
Baylor: At Oklahoma next Saturday.
Texas Tech: At undefeated No. 7 TCU next Saturday.
---
|
R. Reese
29 RB
148 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
B. Morton
2 QB
152 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|16
|12
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|12-20
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|442
|308
|Total Plays
|89
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|149
|Rush Attempts
|59
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|211
|159
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|12-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|5
|Punts - Avg
|3-31.0
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|39
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5-43
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|159
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|19/30
|211
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|36
|148
|3
|19
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|8
|38
|1
|17
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|10
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|6
|5
|77
|0
|30
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|9
|4
|58
|1
|30
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DL
|B. Utley
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Reed 21 CB
|C. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Williams III 27 CB
|T. Williams III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|48
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|3
|31.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|11/34
|152
|1
|3
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1/2
|7
|0
|1
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|16
|98
|0
|31
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|10
|66
|0
|16
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|6
|6
|1
|14
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|4
|-21
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|3
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|8
|2
|44
|0
|27
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|5
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooten 51 LB
|R. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|48.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at BAY 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(14:30 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(13:59 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:23 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(12:48 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at BAY 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 40(12:11 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 49 for 9 yards. B.Shapen ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(11:41 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(11:08 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(11:03 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 43(10:24 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to TT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:15 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:11 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TT 45.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TXTECH 45(9:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-M.Keeler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 40(9:36 - 1st) B.Morton scrambles to BAY 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(9:21 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by X.White at BAY 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 40(9:03 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 40(8:58 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXTECH 40(8:51 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(8:45 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at BAY 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(8:10 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(8:02 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(7:27 - 1st) J.Nabors rushed to TT 41 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 41(6:47 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:06 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:02 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by G.Holmes at TT 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 33(5:24 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 38(4:45 - 1st) J.Mayers 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-I.Power.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:39 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:33 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 16 for -9 yards (G.Randolph)
|+39 YD
3 & 19 - TXTECH 16(4:05 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by X.White at TT 16. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(3:46 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 42(3:28 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 42(3:21 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by T.Brooks at BAY 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(3:04 - 1st) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at BAY End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lemear at BAY End Zone. Tackled by L.Fouonji at BAY 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(2:52 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at BAY 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 22(2:21 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(1:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(1:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at BAY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 40(0:48 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 40(0:42 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at BAY 50.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 50(0:22 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to TT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Nabors at TT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(14:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by R.Reese at TT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 37.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 37(13:35 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 39.
|Sack
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(12:55 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at TT 45 for -6 yards (T.Bradford)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:49 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at TT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:23 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:16 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 48(12:09 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 43 yards to BAY 9 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9(12:01 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 9. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TT at BAY 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(11:48 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at BAY 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 38(11:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at BAY 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(10:34 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at BAY 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(9:48 - 2nd) I.Power punts 17 yards to TT 37 Center-BAY. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:42 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Price at TT 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Miller; C.Morgan at BAY 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(9:25 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Price. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(9:20 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(8:59 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(8:52 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; M.Jones at BAY 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 15(8:20 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(8:14 - 2nd) T.Wolff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(8:09 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 44 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at BAY 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(7:36 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Scott at BAY 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(7:03 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 48(6:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at TT 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(5:52 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(5:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(5:10 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; T.Wilson at TT 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(5:00 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(4:27 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(3:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:39 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at TT 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(3:17 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TT 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(2:36 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 17 for -10 yards (B.Utley; M.Jones)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXTECH 17(2:02 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 53 yards to BAY 30 Center-J.Knotts. M.Baldwin returned punt from the BAY 30. Tackled by R.Williams at BAY 26.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(1:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at BAY 28.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 28(1:16 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 28. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(1:09 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by J.Cameron at TT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:58 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:53 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+23 YD
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 37(0:48 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by G.Holmes at TT 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:38 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:33 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:27 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:24 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(0:17 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TT End Zone for 2 yards. R.Reese for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:13 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Bradford.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:05 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 44 for 31 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 44.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 18 for -7 yards (G.Hall)
|Int
2 & 17 - TXTECH 18(14:26 - 3rd) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at TT 34. Intercepted by M.Milton at TT 34. Tackled by TT at TT 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(14:16 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 32(13:46 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(13:16 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 20(12:37 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 20(12:32 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(11:57 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(11:17 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by H.Presley at TT 9. Gain of 9 yards. H.Presley for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:09 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at TT 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(10:53 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TT 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(10:37 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Utley at TT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(10:22 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 37(10:17 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 37(10:11 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BAY at TT 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(9:52 - 3rd) B.Morton scrambles to BAY 41 for 10 yards. B.Morton ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(9:39 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bobby at BAY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(9:19 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33(9:12 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bobby at BAY 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:58 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:50 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 17.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 17(8:31 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 1 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(8:14 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 1. Catch made by M.Tharp at BAY 1. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 1(7:40 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 1. Catch made by H.Teeter at BAY 1. Gain of 1 yards. H.Teeter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:34 - 3rd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TT at BAY 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(6:54 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; J.Hutchings at BAY 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(6:20 - 3rd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez; D.Taylor-Demerson at BAY 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(5:42 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at BAY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 41(5:03 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 41 for 0 yards. B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by TT. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-R.Williams at BAY 41. Tackled by BAY at BAY 41.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(4:55 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(4:41 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 31(4:09 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by B.Cupp at BAY 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; M.Jones at BAY 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(3:53 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXTECH 17(3:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - TXTECH 21(3:48 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks. PENALTY on BAY-C.Morgan Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(3:41 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXTECH 8(3:09 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for H.Teeter.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXTECH 8(3:00 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - TXTECH 8(2:53 - 3rd) B.Morton scrambles to BAY End Zone for 8 yards. B.Morton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:46 - 3rd) J.Nabors rushed to BAY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at BAY 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(2:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 27. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 32.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(1:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; T.Wilson at BAY 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(1:01 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:25 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:18 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by Q.Jones at TT 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; R.Pearson at TT 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(14:42 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TT 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 5(14:04 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to TT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre; K.Merriweather at TT 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 3(13:21 - 4th) D.Doyle rushed to TT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Merriweather at TT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(12:51 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(12:46 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; D.Doyle at TT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(12:31 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at TT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33(12:17 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TT 33.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 33(11:34 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TT 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(11:18 - 4th) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 48. Intercepted by A.Walcott at BAY 48. Tackled by B.Cupp at TT 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(11:12 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(10:34 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(10:27 - 4th) B.Shapen rushed to TT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 46.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(9:46 - 4th) I.Power punts 28 yards to TT 18 Center-BAY. Fair catch by X.White.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(9:38 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(9:32 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 18. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 18. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by BAY at TT 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(9:15 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(8:59 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 38(8:55 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to BAY 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 36.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 36(8:31 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by B.Cupp at BAY 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Reed at BAY 26.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(8:20 - 4th) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at BAY End Zone. Intercepted by T.Williams at BAY End Zone. Tackled by TT at BAY End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(8:09 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; T.Wilson at BAY 20.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(7:35 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(6:57 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at BAY 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 43(6:14 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at BAY 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 46(5:31 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at BAY 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(5:15 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez; J.Pierre at BAY 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 50(5:09 - 4th) J.Nabors rushed to TT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 47.
|-5 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 47(4:27 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at BAY 48.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 48(4:22 - 4th) PENALTY on BAY-J.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 43(4:22 - 4th) I.Power punts 48 yards to TT 9 Center-BAY. Downed by BAY.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9(4:11 - 4th) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at TT 18. Intercepted by A.McCarty at TT 18. A.McCarty for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:04 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to TT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at TT 29. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(3:57 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 36 for -8 yards (G.Randolph)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - TXTECH 36(3:26 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at TT 43.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TXTECH 43(3:04 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 36 for -7 yards (G.Hall)
|Sack
4 & 18 - TXTECH 36(2:29 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 26 for -10 yards (G.Hall)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(2:23 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to TT 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 22(1:38 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to TT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wooten; K.Merriweather at TT 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 17(0:52 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to TT End Zone for 17 yards. Q.Jones for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:45 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at TT 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:35 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at TT 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 44(0:07 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to BAY 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; A.Walcott at BAY 48.
-
