Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats West Virginia 41-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes, Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score and No. 7 TCU used big plays on offense to beat West Virginia 41-31 Saturday to remain unbeaten.
The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) didn't need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like they did in their two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead that held up.
''We're grateful to be 8-0,'' Duggan said. ''You're never going to take winning for granted. We know it's hard to win in this league, especially on the road.''
But West Virginia (3-5, 1-4), which was coming off a season-low 282 yards of offense in a lopsided loss at last week at Texas Tech, gave the Horned Frogs a fight.
JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers' deficit to 34-31. TCU recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Duggan was intercepted by Malachi Ruffin at the West Virginia 16, giving the Mountaineers another chance. West Virginia was forced to punt, and Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.
Duggan finished 16 of 28 for 341 yards.
TCU had four plays of at least 50 yards, with three going for touchdowns. After combining for 637 yards of offense before halftime, both teams squandered several second-half touchdown chances from inside the opponent's 20.
The Mountaineers recovered a muffed punt at the TCU 17 early in the third quarter, but settled for a field goal. On its next possession, West Virginia drove to the TCU 4, but Daniels threw incomplete into the end zone on fourth down. TCU then drove 95 yards to the West Virginia 1. Quentin Johnston was tackled for an 11-yard loss on third down, resulting in a short field goal for a 31-24 lead.
''Some crazy stuff happened in this game today,'' TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''There was some wild plays, some strange stuff.''
West Virginia mistakes contributed to TCU's first three touchdowns.
Duggan took advantage of blown coverage in the secondary, throwing TD tosses of 71 yards to Taye Barber and 55 yards to Johnston. Midway through the second quarter, Daniels was hit going back to pass and fumbled. TCU recovered at its 49 and Miller scored untouched on the next play for a 21-14 lead.
Miller now has a rushing TD in nine straight games.
Daniels finished 23 of 39 for 275 yards.
''I thought our guys competed, really played their tails off,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''I'm proud of how they played. We're based on outcomes. I get that. The outcome wasn't what we wanted. We just didn't make enough plays in the second half.''
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs weren't dominant, but they did enough to stay atop the Big 12 standings.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers put up a fight on offense despite being without two injured linemen and leading rusher Tony Mathis. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson, who finished with 104 yards, twice left the game with injuries. West Virginia kept the game close after starting slowly in its three previous games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
TCU should hold onto its top 10 ranking.
UP NEXT
TCU hosts Texas Tech next Saturday. The Horned Frogs have won the last three meetings.
West Virginia visits Iowa State next Saturday. The Mountaineers had lopsided losses in their last two trips to Ames, Iowa.
M. Duggan
15 QB
341 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
C. Donaldson
12 RB
104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|494
|404
|Total Plays
|55
|79
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|129
|Rush Attempts
|27
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|341
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|23-39
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-67
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.5
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|34
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|341
|PASS YDS
|275
|153
|RUSH YDS
|129
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|16/28
|341
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|12
|120
|1
|51
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|10
|0
|5
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|6
|2
|0
|6
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|2
|-9
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|4
|99
|1
|71
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|3
|97
|1
|57
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|8
|4
|76
|1
|55
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|3
|60
|0
|28
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Nowell 87 WR
|B. Nowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 21 CB
|N. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|46
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|32.5
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|22.7
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Daniels 21 CB
|N. Daniels
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|23/39
|275
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|19
|104
|2
|38
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|10
|36
|0
|8
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|5
|0
|3
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|11
|6
|95
|0
|36
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|3
|51
|0
|35
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|3
|36
|1
|23
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|7
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
T. Davis 81 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 9 CB
|C. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Muhammad 30 S
|N. Muhammad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Collins III 32 S
|R. Collins III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thornton 52 DL
|J. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|3
|43.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|5
|17.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Del Negro at TCU 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(14:55 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett; A.Burks at TCU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 25(14:26 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at TCU 31.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(13:56 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 31. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mallinger at WVU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(13:19 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 42(13:15 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by D.Davis at WVU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 37(12:31 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by Q.Johnston at WVU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at WVU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(12:08 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mallinger at WVU 23.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TCU 23(11:36 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at WVU 35 for -12 yards (J.Bartlett)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TCU 35(10:52 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Nowell.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 35(10:47 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to WVU End Zone Center-B.Matiscik. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 20(10:40 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at WVU 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 20(9:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by T.Davis at WVU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at WVU 36. PENALTY on TCU-B.Clark Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(9:41 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by S.James at TCU 49. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at TCU 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 13(8:56 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 13. Catch made by K.Prather at TCU 13. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at TCU 9. PENALTY on WVU-B.Ford-Wheaton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 23(8:51 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; J.Newton at TCU 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 12(7:57 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 2(7:26 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; J.Hodge at TCU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WVU 1(6:44 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 1(6:06 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.McLaurin; M.Floyd at TCU 28. PENALTY on WVU-E.Loe Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(5:56 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at TCU 39. PENALTY on TCU-S.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - TCU 29(5:48 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; D.Mallinger at TCU 29.
|+71 YD
2 & 14 - TCU 29(4:37 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 29. Gain of 71 yards. T.Barber for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 1st) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Banks at WVU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:21 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at WVU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 28(3:39 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 36 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at WVU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(3:20 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 36. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at WVU 43.
|+38 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 43(2:46 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 19 for 38 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19(2:01 - 1st) S.James rushed to TCU 18 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Obiazor at TCU 18. PENALTY on WVU-W.Milum Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 19 - WVU 28(1:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TCU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 13(1:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 13. Catch made by R.Smith at TCU 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 6(0:53 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; J.Foster at TCU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 5(0:10 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Banks; T.Mitchell at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 1(15:00 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(14:47 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Kpogba at TCU 41. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - TCU 15(14:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at TCU 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 21 - TCU 14(13:45 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 14. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at TCU 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 25(13:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Collins at TCU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(12:30 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at TCU 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 45(11:52 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 45. Gain of 55 yards. Q.Johnston for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at WVU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(11:04 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at WVU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 35(10:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 35. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 35. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster; D.Winters at TCU 39. PENALTY on WVU-B.Biggs Ineligible Downfield Pass 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 14 - WVU 31(10:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at WVU 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 37(9:40 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 42 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster at WVU 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 42(8:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by G.Greene at WVU 42. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster at TCU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49(8:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 49(8:14 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WVU 45(7:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on WVU-S.James False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - WVU 50(7:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 44 for -6 yards (T.Hodges-Tomlinson) J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by T.Hodges-Tomlinson. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-L.Uguak at TCU 38. Tackled by R.Smith at TCU 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(7:08 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to WVU End Zone for 51 yards. K.Miller for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 2nd) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Curtis at WVU 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 11(6:53 - 2nd) S.James rushed to WVU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at WVU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 14(6:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WVU 14(6:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-T.Mitchell Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 19(6:10 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; J.Hodges at WVU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(5:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 21. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at WVU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 22(4:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+35 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 22(4:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 22. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 22. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TCU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(4:22 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by S.James at TCU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 37(3:49 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33(3:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 33(3:12 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 29(2:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by K.Prather at TCU 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13(2:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 13. Catch made by G.Greene at TCU 13. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster at TCU 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 9(1:58 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Foster at TCU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 5(1:48 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - WVU 5(1:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 5. Catch made by J.Johnson at TCU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Johnson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the TCU 6. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Del Negro at TCU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(1:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at TCU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 29(1:10 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at TCU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 42(1:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 42(0:56 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 42(0:48 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 30(0:38 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 30(0:31 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to WVU End Zone for 30 yards. E.Bailey for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU 1. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Battle at WVU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 20(0:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 20(0:13 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at WVU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by S.James at WVU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at WVU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(14:29 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; D.Winters at WVU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 39(14:07 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at WVU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WVU 40(13:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - WVU 40(13:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-J.White Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WVU 25(13:20 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 55 yards to TCU 20 Center-A.Brinkman. N.Daniels returned punt from the TCU 20. N.Daniels FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-M.Ruffin at TCU 17. Tackled by TCU at TCU 17. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 17(13:09 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at TCU 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 17(12:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; J.Hodges at TCU 13.
|Sack
3 & 6 - WVU 13(11:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TCU 15 for -2 yards (D.Horton)
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WVU 23(11:09 - 3rd) C.Legg 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:05 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; L.Kpogba at TCU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 28(10:32 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 28(10:25 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TCU 28(10:21 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 30 yards to WVU 42 Center-B.Matiscik. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42(10:12 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 43.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(9:34 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by S.James at TCU 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19(8:47 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 15 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at TCU 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 15(8:03 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TCU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at TCU 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 13(7:19 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 13. Catch made by K.Prather at TCU 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; J.Hodges at TCU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 8(6:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TCU 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 7(6:02 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to TCU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 4(5:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WVU 4(5:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 4(5:10 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 4(5:03 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at TCU 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 13(4:31 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; N.Muhammad at TCU 16.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 16(3:54 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 16. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 16. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 27(3:05 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 27(2:57 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at WVU 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - TCU 30(2:18 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by E.Demercado at WVU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at WVU 20.
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - TCU 20(1:31 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by Q.Johnston at WVU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at WVU 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 9(0:53 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Kpogba at WVU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(0:14 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; H.McLaurin at WVU 2. PENALTY on WVU-H.McLaurin Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 1(15:00 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; M.Lockhart at WVU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 3(14:20 - 4th) Q.Johnston rushed to WVU 1 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McCormick at WVU 1.
|-11 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 1(13:44 - 4th) Q.Johnston rushed to WVU 12 for -11 yards. Tackled by R.Collins at WVU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TCU 20(13:07 - 4th) G.Kell 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:03 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WVU 25(12:56 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 16 for -9 yards (J.Hodge)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - WVU 16(12:05 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|Punt
4 & 19 - WVU 16(12:00 - 4th) O.Straw punts 38 yards to TCU 46 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by J.Cox.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(11:47 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to WVU 33 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Thornton at WVU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(11:16 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to WVU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lockhart; L.Kpogba at WVU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TCU 25(10:36 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Bartlett at WVU 25.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 25(9:53 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to WVU 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TCU 36(9:15 - 4th) G.Kell 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU 5. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Perkins-McAllister at WVU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 22(9:06 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 22(9:01 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at WVU 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 28(8:36 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by S.James at WVU 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at WVU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 38(8:00 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 28 for -10 yards (D.Horton)
|Penalty
2 & 20 - WVU 28(7:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on TCU-J.Newton Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(7:13 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at WVU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WVU 45(6:40 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 45(6:33 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at WVU 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 49(5:55 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49(5:30 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 49(5:25 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by S.James at TCU 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 41(4:51 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to TCU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 38(4:25 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on TCU-B.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 23(4:18 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by R.Smith at TCU 23. Gain of 23 yards. R.Smith for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) C.Legg kicks onside 9 from WVU 35 to WVU 44. G.Spivey returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at WVU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 44(4:11 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 44(4:08 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Int
3 & 10 - TCU 44(4:03 - 4th) M.Duggan pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 16. Intercepted by M.Ruffin at WVU 16. Tackled by J.Wiley at WVU 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 16(3:56 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Anderson.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 16(3:50 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at WVU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WVU 13(3:10 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 13(3:03 - 4th) O.Straw punts 37 yards to WVU 50 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(2:53 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Muhammad at TCU 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 49(2:49 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to WVU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 43(2:43 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to WVU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Muhammad at WVU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(2:00 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to WVU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett; S.Martin at WVU 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 35(1:16 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to WVU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 33(1:12 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to WVU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 29.
|+29 YD
4 & 1 - TCU 29(0:26 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to WVU 29. Catch made by S.Williams at WVU 29. Gain of 29 yards. S.Williams for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WVU-E.Loe Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35 to the WVU 8. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Banks at WVU 21.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(0:15 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 21. Catch made by J.Anderson at WVU 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Daniels at WVU 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - WVU 36(0:04 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 38. Intercepted by B.Clark at TCU 38. B.Clark ran out of bounds.
