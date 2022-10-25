|
|
|MICHST
|MICH
No. 4 Michigan welcomes Michigan State with everything on the line
Yes, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines want to protect their undefeated record and continue their push for a College Football Playoff berth.
And it's true that the Michigan State Spartans want to earn a bowl berth after a disappointing first half of the season.
What both really want this Saturday is bragging rights. They'll play for the annual state championship in Ann Arbor.
"Our guys really want to win this. I'm not gonna lie to you; I really want to win it," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "No doubt that if you pulsed every player and every coach on both sides that they'd tell you the exact same thing."
Even with less at stake in the wide-lens view of the conference and national landscape, Spartans coach Mel Tucker wasn't about to downplay its significance.
"It's bragging rights, it's something you talk about every single day," Tucker said. "There's not a day that has gone by since I've been here that it hasn't come up. When you're in close proximity like that, I think it just adds to the intensity of it."
Well-timed bye weeks allowed both sides to rest up and get extra time to prepare for the rivalry game.
The fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are favored by more than 20 points and with good reason. They have a formidable running game led by Blake Corum and a stingy defense that has allowed 17 or fewer points in six of their contests.
Corum has placed himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion by scoring 13 rushing touchdowns and averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He needs 99 yards on Saturday to reach the 1,000-yard mark.
Donovan Edwards isn't a typical backup. Edwards rushed for a career high 173 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's last game, a 41-17 romp past Penn State. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is also a running threat and has completed 77.1 percent of his passes, including nine touchdowns. Michigan's defense ranks in the top 10 among FBS schools in eight categories.
"Love the way we're trending there in the pass rush, the run defense, getting guys to the ball," Harbaugh said. "I mean that's one that I see us getting better and better."
Michigan will be seeking revenge after losing the last two meetings, including a 37-33 thriller in East Lansing last season. Tucker's team won 27-24 in its last visit to Ann Arbor.
"We're going to win, and we're going to, like, leave them no mercy kind of deal," Edwards said. "That's what we want to do."
The Spartans (3-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak in their last game by defeating Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime.
Last year's offense was spearheaded by running back Kenneth Walker III, who now starts for the Seattle Seahawks. Without him and given other changes, the Spartans have faltered on the ground this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 11 touchdowns but has been intercepted seven times. Thorne had his most efficient outing of the season against the Badgers, completing 75 percent of his attempts and two touchdowns without getting picked off.
"Success leaves clues, so we were able to look at the Wisconsin game and say this is why we were able to have success - whether it's offense, defense or special teams - and why were we efficient in the run game or why were we able to get off the field on third down, create takeaways and things like that," Tucker said. "We study those things and then we want to make sure that we understand why we had success, so we can repeat it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|13
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|189
|245
|Total Plays
|30
|36
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|135
|Rush Attempts
|17
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|134
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|10/13
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|6
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|6
|14
|0
|7
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|4
|7
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|4
|4
|104
|1
|29
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|9/14
|110
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|13
|76
|0
|17
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|5
|35
|0
|21
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|4
|24
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|6
|4
|57
|0
|24
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|2/2
|25
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MICHST 32(0:22 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 27 for -5 yards (M.Smith; M.Morris)
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MICHST 32(0:45 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MSU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MICHST 32(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(0:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(0:51 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by at MSU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(1:08 - 2nd) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw at MSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 15(1:11 - 2nd) J.Moody 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 7(1:13 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(1:26 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 6(1:45 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 13(2:17 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 6 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at MSU 6.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSU 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 13.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - MICH 38(3:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MSU 22 for 16 yards. Tackled by at MSU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 38(3:38 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(4:19 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Brantley at MSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(4:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(5:07 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MSU 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by at MSU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 31(5:35 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MICH 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 29(6:15 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MICH 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(6:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MICH 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 7(7:31 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MICH 23.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 5(7:35 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Barrett at MICH 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 7(8:22 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Smith at MICH 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 11(9:02 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MICH 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(9:42 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MICH 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 11.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by K.Coleman at MICH 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 14.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 37(10:25 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:49 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(10:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(11:23 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Paige at MSU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:58 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU 2. Fair catch by G.Bernard.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 2(12:09 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 2. Catch made by B.Corum at MSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 4(12:47 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 2.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 8(13:29 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 4.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(14:02 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MSU 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at MSU 8.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(14:32 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by R.Bell at MSU 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(15:00 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MSU 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 45.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 20(0:13 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Windmon at MICH 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 20(0:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 to the MICH 3. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Brown at MICH 20. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 26(0:26 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by K.Coleman at MICH 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Coleman for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(0:45 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by M.Carr at MICH 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 26.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:04 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 39. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MICH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:10 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:51 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; J.Colson at MSU 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(2:20 - 1st) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at MSU 37.
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 12(2:29 - 1st) J.Moody 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 8(3:06 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 8. Catch made by R.Bell at MSU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 7(3:49 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MSU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 8.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 4(4:26 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 7.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(5:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by D.Edwards at MSU 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.Windmon at MSU 4.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 37(5:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Haladay at MSU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 43(6:20 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at MSU 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 49(7:01 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:59 - 1st) PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 46(7:01 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 47 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MSU 47. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. E.Collins rushed to MSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Paige at MSU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 44(7:46 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MSU 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 38(8:33 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Paige at MSU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(9:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(9:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by C.Johnson at MSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. C.Johnson FUMBLES forced by X.Henderson. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-D.Mallory at MSU 37. Tackled by MICH at MSU 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 47(9:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; Z.Young at MSU 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 48(10:17 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(10:52 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 37(11:19 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MICH 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 37(11:21 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(11:52 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher; C.Haladay at MICH 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 24 - MICHST 35(12:01 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 35 yards to MICH 30 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - MICHST 40(12:41 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 29 - MICHST 30(13:01 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Sainristil at MSU 40. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|-4 YD
1 & 25 - MICHST 34(13:44 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Morris; J.Colson at MSU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - MICHST 39(13:44 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-M.Carr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(14:03 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 46. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(14:33 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MSU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MSU 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the MSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Reed.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 7:46 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 4:49 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 6:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 15:00 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 12:20 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 5:21 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU