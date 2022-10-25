|
|
|WAKE
|LVILLE
No. 10 Wake Forest brings high-powered offense to Louisville
Wake Forest seems to be charging toward another special season, appearing in the Top 10 for the second consecutive year.
Sam Hartman has been in a groove again, and the Demon Deacons quarterback is putting his mark throughout the record books.
So the next task will involve dealing with a slightly resurgent Louisville team when the No. 10 Demon Deacons visit Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.
"I think we're a good team," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "We have really good football players here. You don't win as many as we've won the last few years here without having some really talented football players. We'll just try to keep going here."
Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row by double-digit spreads since a double-overtime loss to unbeaten Clemson. The Demon Deacons are 10th in the country in scoring offense (41.4 points a game).
Louisville (4-3, 2-3) has its own form of momentum by winning back-to-back games since a one-point loss at Boston College.
That modest streak only goes so far, however, as Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield wants his team's attention to be squarely on the Demon Deacons.
"It's all about a really, really good Wake Forest team," Satterfield said. "They've got a great offense and a great quarterback that can score a lot of points. It'll be a lot of work that we're going to have to do. We just take it one at a time, and hopefully we can stack some of these up."
Hartman accounted for six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) in last week's Boston College game. With 93 career touchdown throws, he ranks third on the all-time ACC list -- two behind former North Carolina State quarterback Philip Rivers.
"He doesn't get the credit that he deserves," Clawson said of Hartman. "There's not another quarterback in the country I would rather have. His level of play has been so high for so long."
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has piled up his numbers in different ways, running for nine touchdowns and throwing for five. He threw for two touchdowns for the first time this season last week against Pitt.
"An unbelievable quarterback that can make you miss and throw the ball," Clawson said of Cunningham, whose 309 passing yards last year against the Demon Deacons marks his highest single-game total in 2021 or 2022.
Louisville's defense has forced at least three turnovers in each of its last four games. That's the longest such stretch for the Cardinals in 22 years.
"Playing as a team -- as a whole playing fast, playing I don't care if I make a mistake," defensive back Benjamin Perry said.
The Demon Deacons have been moving fast as well.
A year ago in a 37-34 home victory, Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin had a career-high 122 receiving yards and a touchdown. He caught two touchdown passes last week.
The 2021 meeting between Wake Forest and Louisville is the last time the Cardinals tangled with a ranked opponent. Satterfield's teams are 0-3 all-time against Top 10 opposition.
Wake Forest has won in just one of four visits to Louisville, in 2018.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|264
|Total Plays
|31
|41
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|122
|Rush Attempts
|20
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|93
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.7
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8/11
|93
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|6
|18
|1
|7
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|16
|0
|21
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6
|-8
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|3
|3
|45
|0
|25
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 18 DB
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooden 92 DL
|B. Gooden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|51.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|13/19
|142
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|6
|37
|0
|13
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|37
|1
|21
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|5
|36
|0
|23
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|8
|5
|66
|0
|19
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|5
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/3
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|2
|40.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 36(0:20 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at WF 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:05 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at WF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:11 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 23 - LVILLE 36(1:16 - 2nd) J.Turner 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
4 & 13 - LVILLE(1:16 - 2nd) J.Turner 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU. PENALTY on LOU-D.Melton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - LVILLE 14(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-C.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 14(1:24 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(1:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pointer at WF 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 16. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at WF 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(1:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 16.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(1:48 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 32 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Carson at WF 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 17(1:58 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 51 yards to LOU 32 Center-WF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 32. Tackled by K.Williams at LOU 45.
|Sack
3 & 3 - WAKE 22(2:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 17 for -5 yards (K.Clark)
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 17(2:11 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Griffin at WF 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(2:54 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; M.Sanogo at WF 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 47(3:01 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 32 yards to WF 15 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 47(3:06 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:45 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:50 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 45(4:10 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to WF 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; E.Slocum at WF 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:47 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 33(5:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at LOU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(5:39 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hazen at LOU 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the LOU 7. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 16(5:52 - 2nd) J.Banks rushed to LOU End Zone for 16 yards. J.Banks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WAKE 16(6:01 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:41 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 23(7:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 23. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LOU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 25(7:41 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by C.Turner at LOU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin at LOU 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(8:03 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Griffin at LOU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(8:07 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(8:39 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LOU 38 for 21 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 16 - WAKE 21(8:58 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at WF 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(9:21 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -6 yards (Y.Diaby)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:28 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to WF 27 Center-LOU. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 29(10:11 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 29. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at LOU 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(10:49 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at LOU 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:15 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 31.
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 3(11:18 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU End Zone for 3 yards. J.Ellison for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 13(11:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to LOU 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; B.Perry at LOU 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(12:08 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 13.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 15(12:41 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to LOU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAKE 15(13:12 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; J.Dawson at LOU 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(13:32 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by K.Williams at LOU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 26(13:50 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to LOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Brownlee at LOU 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(13:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LOU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 26. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:21 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:27 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(14:38 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to WF End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cunningham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by M.Ford at WF 40. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 42(0:07 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to WF 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; B.Gooden at WF 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(0:36 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by J.Carter at LOU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(1:26 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 49.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LVILLE 41(1:26 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(1:58 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Harris at LOU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 33(2:32 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at LOU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:03 - 1st) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at LOU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - WAKE 24(3:11 - 1st) I.Mora punts 52 yards to LOU 24 Center-WF. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WAKE 33(3:54 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 24 for -9 yards (J.Minkins)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WAKE 33(4:29 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at WF 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:08 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear; B.Perry at WF 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(5:36 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at WF 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35 to the WF 1. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn; D.Jones at WF 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LVILLE 29(5:49 - 1st) J.Turner 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - LVILLE 23(6:30 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 22 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes at WF 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(6:36 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 27. Catch made by T.Evans at WF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(7:14 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to WF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pointer at WF 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 44(7:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by J.Jordan at WF 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 44(7:59 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(8:38 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to WF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes; D.Hazen at WF 44.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30(8:56 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:27 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Carson; R.Bothroyd at LOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(9:37 - 1st) I.Mora punts 52 yards to LOU 17 Center-WF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 17. Tackled by J.Hudson at LOU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:22 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at WF 31.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - WAKE 20(10:25 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on LOU-M.Montgomery Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WAKE 20(10:58 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at WF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(11:08 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for yards (A.Gillotte) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by A.Gillotte. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-A.Gillotte at WF 21. Tackled by WF at WF 17. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:08 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-S.Maginn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LVILLE 18(11:12 - 1st) J.Turner 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LVILLE 11(11:16 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 17(11:46 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 17. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(12:08 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to WF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; R.Smenda at WF 17.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(12:37 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at WF 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 47(13:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to WF 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 47(13:34 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:10 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd at LOU 47.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:19 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at LOU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at LOU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
