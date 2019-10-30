Drive Chart
No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia meet Saturday afternoon at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field to decide which team will earn an inside track to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

The winner will own first place in the SEC East Division entering the regular season's final four weeks. The league's title game between the East and West Division victors is scheduled for Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) both are ranked among the nation's Top 10 for a second straight meeting.

"It's the way it should be when you look at the SEC East," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday. "Those two teams, Georgia and Florida, have been pretty dominant in the East picture for a while. This game always has had some bearing on who goes to Atlanta."

Although the Gators are ranked higher -- it's their highest position since they were No. 4 on Dec. 2, 2012 -- the Bulldogs opened as a 6 1/2-point favorites.

"That's more a Vegas deal. It would be a much bigger deal if you walked (into the stadium) and they spotted you the points," a smiling Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday. "I mean, if we walked in and it said, 'Florida 4 1/2, Georgia 0' -- then I'd have to pay more attention to it."

Each team heads into the latest version of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" following a bye week.

Florida's lone defeat was a 42-28 decision at now-No. 1 Louisiana State on Oct. 12, the same day Georgia lost 20-17 in double overtime against South Carolina.

Saturday's game will showcase two potent offenses. Georgia averages 36 points (ranked 24th nationally) and 471.3 yards (21st) total offense. Florida averages 32.5 points (45th) and 419.6 yards (52nd).

Georgia's Jake Fromm will start against Florida for the third consecutive year after directing victories in 2017 (42-7) and last season (36-17). The junior quarterback has completed 70.7 percent of his passes (123 of 174) this season for 1,406 yards, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took over after fellow redshirt junior Feleipe Franks sustained a season-ending ankle injury in the Sept. 14 win at Kentucky. Overall, Trask has completed 114 of 169 (67.4 percent) with 14 TDs and four interceptions.

Defensively, the Bulldogs rank seventh overall by allowing 266.7 yards; the Gators are 25th yielding 319.5. Florida ranks ninth with 29 sacks (3.63 average), while Georgia is fifth against the run (85.7 yards per game).

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, out since sustaining a shoulder injury against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 7, and pass rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, who both have been sidelined with ankle injuries, are expected to play Saturday.

Georgia receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder, ribs) and defensive lineman Travon Walker (wrist) are expected to return, though cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) remains questionable.

The outcome very well could boil down to which team protects the ball better.

"You could argue (that) the closer the games are from a standpoint of the teams matched, the turnover plays an even bigger factor," Smart said. "It's harder to overcome a minus-1 or minus-2 turnover margin if the teams are evenly matched across the board. I really think special teams will be the same way."

--Field Level Media

8 Georgia 6-1 -----
6 Florida 7-1 -----
Georgia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 1406 9 3 152.2
J. Fromm 123/174 1406 9 3
S. Bennett 13 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 752 7
D. Swift 110 752 7 40
B. Herrien 35 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 311 5
B. Herrien 53 311 5 40
Z. White 3 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 245 2
Z. White 39 245 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 109 2
J. Cook 11 109 2 37
T. Simmons 87 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Simmons 7 45 0 17
D. Robertson 16 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Robertson 2 29 0 15
J. Fromm 11 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 25 0
J. Fromm 17 25 0 9
S. Clark 20 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
P. Hudson 24 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Priestley 9 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Pickens 1 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 318 2
G. Pickens 23 318 2 43
L. Cager 15 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 245 3
L. Cager 19 245 3 38
D. Blaylock 8 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 206 2
D. Blaylock 11 206 2 60
D. Robertson 16 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 205 3
D. Robertson 18 205 3 33
D. Swift 7 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 148 1
D. Swift 13 148 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 116 0
E. Wolf 9 116 0 24
T. Simmons 87 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
T. Simmons 10 89 0 14
J. Cook 4 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 87 0
J. Cook 13 87 0 19
M. Landers 5 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Landers 6 54 0 15
K. Jackson 10 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Jackson 2 31 0 32
B. Herrien 35 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
B. Herrien 5 24 0 12
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
Z. White 3 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Z. White 2 20 0 15
J. Johnson 81 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
C. Woerner 89 TE
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
C. Woerner 4 15 0 6
W. Erdman 23 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
P. Hudson 24 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
T. Blount 14 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 1
L. Brini 36 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
SEASON FG XP
12/14 30/30
R. Blankenship 12/14 0 30/30 66
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1391 14 4 159.2
K. Trask 114/169 1391 14 4
F. Franks 13 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
E. Jones 5 QB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 125 2 0 121.8
E. Jones 17/28 125 2 0
L. Krull 7 TE
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
L. Krull 1/1 4 0 0
L. Perine 2 RB
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
L. Perine 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 460 4
L. Perine 100 460 4 88
D. Pierce 27 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 248 3
D. Pierce 35 248 3 75
E. Jones 5 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 116 1
E. Jones 19 116 1 29
J. Hammond 10 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 96 1
J. Hammond 5 96 1 76
M. Davis 20 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 72 1
M. Davis 26 72 1 12
F. Franks 13 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
I. Clement 24 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
I. Clement 2 43 0 41
J. Copeland 15 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Copeland 4 28 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
N. Wright 9 18 0 5
F. Swain 16 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
F. Swain 2 9 0 8
V. Jefferson 12 WR
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
T. Townsend 43 P
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Townsend 2 5 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -31 2
K. Trask 32 -31 2 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pitts 84 TE
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 391 4
K. Pitts 35 391 4 32
F. Swain 16 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 339 4
F. Swain 21 339 4 64
V. Jefferson 12 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 331 3
V. Jefferson 27 331 3 69
T. Grimes 8 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 278 2
T. Grimes 21 278 2 43
J. Hammond 10 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 224 1
J. Hammond 19 224 1 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 1
T. Cleveland 14 197 1 35
J. Copeland 15 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 181 2
J. Copeland 12 181 2 37
L. Perine 2 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 117 2
L. Perine 22 117 2 14
K. Toney 1 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
K. Zipperer 9 TE
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
R. Wells 83 WR
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
M. Davis 20 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
M. Davis 4 22 0 8
N. Wright 6 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
K. Trask 11 QB
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Trask 1 4 0 4
D. Pierce 27 RB
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 3 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 2
D. Stiner 13 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Stiner 0-0 0 2
S. Davis 31 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 3
J. Greenard 58 LB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Greenard 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
K. Elam 5 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
A. Burney 30 DB
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
SEASON FG XP
8/9 30/30
E. McPherson 8/9 0 30/30 54
C. Howard 71 K
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
