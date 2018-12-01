|
|
|NOIOWA
|DAVIS
UC Davis wins first FCS playoff, beats Northern Iowa 23-16
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Jake Maier threw for 310 yards and a touchdown and UC Davis beat Northern Iowa 23-16 on Saturday night in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
It was the first FCS playoff appearance for No. 6 seed UC Davis (10-2), which will play at third-seeded Eastern Washington (10-2) in a quarterfinal next Saturday. The Aggies lost 59-20 at EWU on Nov. 10.
Tehran Thomas had 87 yards rushing on 13 carries, and Ulonzo Gilliam added 48 yards and a touchdown run for UC Davis. Max O'Rourke made three of his four field goal attempts.
Eli Dunne was 22-of-40 passing for 273 yards and threw two interceptions for Northern Iowa (7-6). Trevor Allen ran for 62 yards and a touchdown. Austin Errthum made 3 of 5 field goals.
Maier tossed a 4-yard pass to Wesley Preece for the only touchdown in the first half, and the Aggies led 16-6.
Gilliam's 1-yard run stretched the lead to 23-6, and UNI answered when Allen bullied in from the 1 to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive midway through the third quarter.
Errthum's 45-yard field goal with 14:09 left capped the scoring. The Panthers' last two drives ended with a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at the UC Davis 36.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|344
|415
|Total Plays
|71
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|123
|Rush Attempts
|31
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|251
|292
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|29-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-22
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|167
|98
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-73
|4-85
|Int. - Returns
|2-83
|2-12
|Kicking
|4/6
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/5
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|292
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Dunne 14 QB
|E. Dunne
|22/40
|273
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|12
|62
|1
|18
|
M. Weymiller 8 RB
|M. Weymiller
|14
|42
|0
|17
|
E. Dunne 14 QB
|E. Dunne
|2
|-22
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Moore 86 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|50
|0
|28
|
E. Nissen 85 TE
|E. Nissen
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
M. Weymiller 8 RB
|M. Weymiller
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
J. James 83 WR
|J. James
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Rima 87 WR
|J. Rima
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Graham 37 WR
|A. Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Phillips 12 WR
|N. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jegen 21 RB
|C. Jegen
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferch 39 LB
|D. Ferch
|8-2
|0.5
|1
|
K. Sander 5 DB
|K. Sander
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 27 DB
|A. Evans
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
AJ. Allen 23 DB
|AJ. Allen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Neal Jr. 7 LB
|R. Neal Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Douglas 98 DL
|B. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 95 DL
|S. Thomas
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Smith 47 DL
|E. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wells 91 DL
|B. Wells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Errthum 43 K
|A. Errthum
|3/5
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Kuntz 88 P
|M. Kuntz
|2
|37.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Weymiller 8 RB
|M. Weymiller
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Rima 87 WR
|J. Rima
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Weymiller 8 RB
|M. Weymiller
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|29/43
|313
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|12
|84
|0
|18
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|11
|48
|1
|19
|
J. Harrell 2 WR
|J. Harrell
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Doss 3 WR
|K. Doss
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|5
|-19
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doss 3 WR
|K. Doss
|9
|137
|0
|31
|
J. Harrell 2 WR
|J. Harrell
|6
|79
|0
|45
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Livingston 83 WR
|D. Livingston
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Preece 87 TE
|W. Preece
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|6
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Olave 5 DB
|I. Olave
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 21 DB
|D. King
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bennett 33 LB
|Q. Bennett
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Baumgart 6 LB
|A. Baumgart
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Flowers 45 LB
|E. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Duncan 16 DB
|E. Duncan
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Bland 55 LB
|M. Bland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 94 DL
|J. Franklin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ocansey 95 DL
|R. Ocansey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Airey 36 LB
|C. Airey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 97 DL
|A. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. White 20 DB
|V. White
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Anesi 8 LB
|N. Anesi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 23 DB
|J. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 1 DB
|I. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parenteau 28 DB
|R. Parenteau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. O'Rourke 43 K
|M. O'Rourke
|3/4
|35
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Whelan 37 K
|D. Whelan
|3
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Modise 13 RB
|N. Modise
|3
|21.3
|24
|0
|
R. Martinez 29 RB
|R. Martinez
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Thomas 1 DB
|I. Thomas
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
