Drive Chart
NOIOWA
DAVIS

No Text

UC Davis wins first FCS playoff, beats Northern Iowa 23-16

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Jake Maier threw for 310 yards and a touchdown and UC Davis beat Northern Iowa 23-16 on Saturday night in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

It was the first FCS playoff appearance for No. 6 seed UC Davis (10-2), which will play at third-seeded Eastern Washington (10-2) in a quarterfinal next Saturday. The Aggies lost 59-20 at EWU on Nov. 10.

Tehran Thomas had 87 yards rushing on 13 carries, and Ulonzo Gilliam added 48 yards and a touchdown run for UC Davis. Max O'Rourke made three of his four field goal attempts.

Eli Dunne was 22-of-40 passing for 273 yards and threw two interceptions for Northern Iowa (7-6). Trevor Allen ran for 62 yards and a touchdown. Austin Errthum made 3 of 5 field goals.

Maier tossed a 4-yard pass to Wesley Preece for the only touchdown in the first half, and the Aggies led 16-6.

Gilliam's 1-yard run stretched the lead to 23-6, and UNI answered when Allen bullied in from the 1 to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive midway through the third quarter.

Errthum's 45-yard field goal with 14:09 left capped the scoring. The Panthers' last two drives ended with a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at the UC Davis 36.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 15:00
43-A.Errthum 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
57
yds
03:02
pos
16
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:00
43-A.Errthum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
23
Touchdown 6:00
25-T.Allen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:03
pos
12
23
Point After TD 8:03
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
23
Touchdown 8:03
40-U.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:55
pos
6
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
43-M.O'Rourke 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
02:54
pos
6
16
Field Goal 4:50
43-M.O'Rourke 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
71
yds
02:38
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
10
Touchdown 0:55
15-J.Maier complete to 87-W.Preece. 87-W.Preece runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:26
pos
6
9
Field Goal 4:28
43-A.Errthum 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
03:02
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:11
43-M.O'Rourke 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
59
yds
03:47
pos
3
3
Field Goal 12:04
43-A.Errthum 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
02:56
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 4 7
Passing 13 14
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-17 8-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 344 415
Total Plays 71 78
Avg Gain 4.8 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 93 123
Rush Attempts 31 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.5
Net Yards Passing 251 292
Comp. - Att. 22-40 29-43
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-22 3-21
Penalties - Yards 8-64 4-20
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 2-37.0 3-43.0
Return Yards 167 98
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-73 4-85
Int. - Returns 2-83 2-12
Kicking 4/6 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 3/5 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northern Iowa 7-6 607316
UC Davis 10-2 1067023
Aggie Stadium (CA) Davis, CA
 251 PASS YDS 292
93 RUSH YDS 123
344 TOTAL YDS 415
Northern Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dunne 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 273 0 2 102.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 2584 18 8 128.5
E. Dunne 22/40 273 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 611 5
T. Allen 12 62 1 18
M. Weymiller 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
235 964 7
M. Weymiller 14 42 0 17
E. Dunne 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -61 1
E. Dunne 2 -22 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Moore 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 536 4
B. Moore 3 50 0 28
E. Nissen 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 2
E. Nissen 2 36 0 20
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 256 0
T. Allen 5 33 0 10
M. Weymiller 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 151 2
M. Weymiller 3 18 0 15
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 400 3
J. James 2 15 0 10
J. Rima 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 337 3
J. Rima 2 9 0 5
A. Graham 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Graham 0 0 0 0
N. Phillips 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
N. Phillips 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Jegen 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
C. Jegen 11-0 0.0 0
D. Ferch 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.5
D. Ferch 8-2 0.5 1
K. Sander 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Sander 6-1 0.0 0
A. Evans 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
A. Evans 4-2 0.0 1
AJ. Allen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
AJ. Allen 4-1 0.0 0
R. Neal Jr. 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Neal Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Douglas 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Douglas 2-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
S. Thomas 1-1 0.5 0
E. Smith 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
E. Smith 1-1 1.0 0
B. Wells 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Errthum 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 1/1
SEASON FG XP
24/29 35/35
A. Errthum 3/5 45 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Kuntz 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 40.8 0
M. Kuntz 2 37.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Weymiller 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 19 0
M. Weymiller 1 19.0 19 0
J. Rima 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Rima 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Weymiller 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 7.1 11 0
M. Weymiller 1 11.0 11 0
UC Davis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 313 1 2 127.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 3700 32 8 142.2
J. Maier 29/43 313 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 672 6
T. Thomas 12 84 0 18
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 844 11
U. Gilliam 11 48 1 19
J. Harrell 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
J. Harrell 2 8 0 5
K. Doss 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 0
K. Doss 1 5 0 5
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -59 3
J. Maier 5 -19 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Doss 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 137 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
109 1191 9
K. Doss 9 137 0 31
J. Harrell 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 840 5
J. Harrell 6 79 0 45
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 141 2
T. Thomas 3 27 0 13
D. Livingston 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 1
D. Livingston 1 17 0 17
W. Preece 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 322 9
W. Preece 2 16 1 12
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 209 1
C. Crawford 1 15 0 15
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 350 3
U. Gilliam 6 12 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Olave 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
I. Olave 7-0 0.0 0
D. King 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. King 6-1 0.0 0
Q. Bennett 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Q. Bennett 5-1 0.0 0
A. Baumgart 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Baumgart 4-0 1.0 0
E. Flowers 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Flowers 3-0 0.0 0
E. Duncan 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Duncan 3-0 0.0 1
M. Bland 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Bland 3-1 0.0 0
J. Franklin 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Franklin 2-0 1.0 0
R. Ocansey 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Ocansey 2-0 0.0 0
C. Airey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Airey 2-2 0.0 0
A. Wilson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
V. White 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
V. White 1-1 0.0 1
N. Anesi 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Anesi 1-1 0.0 0
J. Perryman 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Perryman 1-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
R. Parenteau 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Parenteau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. O'Rourke 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/17 53/54
M. O'Rourke 3/4 35 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Whelan 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 41.5 1
D. Whelan 3 43.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Modise 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 23.3 24 0
N. Modise 3 21.3 24 0
R. Martinez 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 17.8 21 0
R. Martinez 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 4.8 1 0
I. Thomas 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAVIS 35 2:56 9 41 FG
7:30 DAVIS 35 3:02 10 46 FG
0:52 DAVIS 35 0:36 15 -23 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 NOIOWA 33 1:47 5 -1 Punt
4:48 DAVIS 35 1:11 4 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 DAVIS 35 1:20 3 1 FG Miss
8:03 DAVIS 35 2:03 7 65 TD
5:55 DAVIS 30 0:10 2 25 INT
3:38 NOIOWA 15 3:02 8 57 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 NOIOWA 45 3:13 8 31 FG Miss
5:08 NOIOWA 21 2:53 10 43 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 NOIOWA 35 3:47 14 59 FG
4:21 NOIOWA 35 3:26 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 DAVIS 12 0:53 3 9 Punt
7:28 DAVIS 30 2:38 12 52 FG
3:02 DAVIS 35 2:54 10 63 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 NOIOWA 35 0:00 11 30 INT
9:58 DAVIS 34 1:55 5 66 TD
6:00 NOIOWA 35 0:00 2 76 INT
5:27 DAVIS 24 1:08 4 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 NOIOWA 35 0:45 4 4 Punt
9:31 DAVIS 25 3:43 10 54 FG Miss
2:11 DAVIS 36 0:48 3 -6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores