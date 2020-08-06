Watch Now: Breaking: ACC Releases College Football Schedule (5:52)

The status of the 2020 college football season has been in question since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in mid-March. Thursday brought some normalcy to the college football world as the preseason coaches poll was released.

To the surprise of nobody, the two teams with top-tier quarterbacks found themselves at the top. Clemson racked up 38 first-place votes and leads the way at No. 1. Ohio State, which lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal last season, grabbed the No. 2 spot with 17 first-place votes. Alabama followed at No. 3 with four first-place votes. 

Defending national champion LSU chimed in at No. 5, and was the only other team in the poll with first-place votes (6). Five SEC teams are in the top 12, including Georgia at No. 4,  Florida at No. 8 and Auburn at No. 11.

UCF (No. 21) and Cincinnati (No. 22) are the only two Group of Five teams included in the poll.

Here's a look at the full poll (first-place votes in parenthesis):

  1. Clemson (38)
  2. Ohio State (17)
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU (6)
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida 
  9. Oregon 
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tennessee; Boise State; Arizona State; Kentucky; Memphis; Baylor; Washington; Louisville; Miami (FL); Appalachian State; Navy; VirginiaAir Force; Mississippi State; TCU; Washington State; Tulane; California; UL Lafayette; SMU; Nebraska; Stanford; Pittsburgh; Kansas State; Indiana; Duke 