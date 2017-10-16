College football schedule, Week 9 kickoff, TV times: Florida-Georgia party on CBS

Just a few days before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its first set of rankings on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Florida-Georgia rivalry will take center stage in Jacksonville. The game always makes for impeccable theater and sets the terms of the SEC East title race heading into November. As usual, Florida-Georgia will be the SEC on CBS Game of the week, headlining the TV picks for Week 9.  

Week 9 kickoff times, TV info 

(All times Eastern, post will be updated throughout the day)

SEC

  • 12 p.m. -- Arkansas Razorbacks at Ole Miss Rebels , TV: SEC Network 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators , TV: CBS
  • 4 p.m. -- Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks , TV: SEC Network 
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Missouri Tigers at UConn, TV: CBS Sports Network 
  • 7:15 p.m. -- Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies , TV: ESPN
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats , TV: SEC Network

ACC

  • Friday, 8 p.m. -- Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles , TV: ESPN 
  • 12 p.m. -- Miami at North Carolina Tar Heels , TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 12:20 p.m. -- Louisville Cardinals at Wake Forest Demon Deacons , TV: ACC Network
  • 12:30 p.m. -- Virginia Cavaliers at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Network 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- NC State Wolfpack at Ntore Dame, TV: NBC 
  • 7:20 p.m. -- Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Tech Hokies , TV: ACC Network 
  • 8 p.m. -- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers , TV: ABC or ESPN2 

Big Ten

  • 12 p.m. -- Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini , TV: TBD 
  • 12 p.m. -- Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines , TV: Big Ten Network
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes , TV: FOX 
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats , TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins , TV: Big Ten Network 
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes , TV: FS1
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue Boilermakers , TV: Big Ten Network

Big 12

  • 12 p.m. -- Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears , TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 12 p.m. -- Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers , TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 3 p.m. -- Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks , TV: FS1
  • 3:30 p.m. -- TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones , TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
  • 8 p.m. -- Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma Sooners , TV: ABC or ESPN2

Pac-12 

  • Thursday, 9 p.m. -- Stanford at Oregon State, TV: ESPN
  • 2 p.m. -- California at Colorado, TV: Pac-12 Network
  • 3:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Washington, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
  • 5:45 p.m. -- Utah at Oregon, TV: Pac-12 Network
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Arizona, TV: Pac-12 Network 
  • 10:45 p.m. -- USC at Arizona State, TV: ESPN

American Athletic Conference 

  • Friday, 8 p.m. -- Tulane at Memphis, TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Friday, 9 p.m. -- Tulsa at SMU, TV: ESPN2
  • 3:45 p.m. -- Houston at South Florida, TV: ESPNU
  • 5 p.m. -- Austin Peay at UCF, TV: ESPN3
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Missouri at UConn, TV: CBS Sports Network
