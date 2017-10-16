College football schedule, Week 9 kickoff, TV times: Florida-Georgia party on CBS
Florida and Georgia's rivalry game is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
Just a few days before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its first set of rankings on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Florida-Georgia rivalry will take center stage in Jacksonville. The game always makes for impeccable theater and sets the terms of the SEC East title race heading into November. As usual, Florida-Georgia will be the SEC on CBS Game of the week, headlining the TV picks for Week 9.
Week 9 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern, post will be updated throughout the day)
SEC
- 12 p.m. --
Arkansas Razorbacks
at
Ole Miss Rebels
, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. --
Georgia Bulldogs
vs.
Florida Gators
, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. --
Vanderbilt Commodores
at
South Carolina Gamecocks
, TV: SEC Network
- 6:30 p.m. --
Missouri Tigers
at UConn, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7:15 p.m. --
Mississippi State Bulldogs
at
Texas A&M Aggies
, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. --
Tennessee Volunteers
at
Kentucky Wildcats
, TV: SEC Network
ACC
- Friday, 8 p.m. --
Florida State Seminoles
at
Boston College Eagles
, TV: ESPN
- 12 p.m. -- Miami at
North Carolina Tar Heels
, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 12:20 p.m. --
Louisville Cardinals
at
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
, TV: ACC Network
- 12:30 p.m. --
Virginia Cavaliers
at Pitt, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. --
NC State Wolfpack
at Ntore Dame, TV: NBC
- 7:20 p.m. --
Duke Blue Devils
at
Virginia Tech Hokies
, TV: ACC Network
- 8 p.m. --
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
at
Clemson Tigers
, TV: ABC or ESPN2
Big Ten
- 12 p.m. --
Wisconsin Badgers
at
Illinois Fighting Illini
, TV: TBD
- 12 p.m. --
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
at
Michigan Wolverines
, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. --
Penn State Nittany Lions
at
Ohio State Buckeyes
, TV: FOX
- 3:30 p.m. --
Michigan State Spartans
at
Northwestern Wildcats
, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. --
Indiana Hoosiers
at
Maryland Terrapins
, TV: Big Ten Network
- 6:30 p.m. --
Minnesota Golden Gophers
at
Iowa Hawkeyes
, TV: FS1
- 7:30 p.m. --
Nebraska Cornhuskers
at
Purdue Boilermakers
, TV: Big Ten Network
Big 12
- 12 p.m. --
Texas Longhorns
at
Baylor Bears
, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 12 p.m. --
Oklahoma State Cowboys
at
West Virginia Mountaineers
, TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3 p.m. --
Kansas State Wildcats
at
Kansas Jayhawks
, TV: FS1
- 3:30 p.m. --
TCU Horned Frogs
at
Iowa State Cyclones
, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 8 p.m. --
Texas Tech Red Raiders
at
Oklahoma Sooners
, TV: ABC or ESPN2
Pac-12
- Thursday, 9 p.m. -- Stanford at Oregon State, TV: ESPN
- 2 p.m. -- California at Colorado, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- UCLA at Washington, TV: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
- 5:45 p.m. -- Utah at Oregon, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 9:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Arizona, TV: Pac-12 Network
- 10:45 p.m. -- USC at Arizona State, TV: ESPN
American Athletic Conference
- Friday, 8 p.m. -- Tulane at Memphis, TV: CBS Sports Network
- Friday, 9 p.m. -- Tulsa at SMU, TV: ESPN2
- 3:45 p.m. -- Houston at South Florida, TV: ESPNU
- 5 p.m. -- Austin Peay at UCF, TV: ESPN3
- 6:30 p.m. -- Missouri at UConn, TV: CBS Sports Network
