Happy Friday, everyone! Thursday's slate might have been light as per usual, but it was jam-packed with a lot of action. The Brewers once again laid the wood on the lowly Reds, but the story of the night came from what Shohei Ohtani delivered on the mound. The Angels starter posted his second double-digit strikeout outing -- this time against the Red Sox -- when he went seven innings and allowed just six hits, no walks and struck out 11. Ohtani induced 29 swinging strikes on just 99 pitches, which ranked as the second-most swinging strikes induced by an Angels pitcher since 2008. He now boasts a 46% called swinging strike rate on the season.

Encouraging signs

Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies: Nola went seven strong innings against the Mets and allowed just three hits, one earned and one walk. He also struck out seven. Nola's ERA is down to 3.38, xFIP is 2.56 and he's doing a great job limiting hard contact. His GB rate is back up to 52% after just 40% last year.

Tark Skubal, SP, Tigers: Skubal went six innings and allowed just six hits, no walks and two runs. He also struck out nine on 90 pitches. He now has a 3.04 ERA, 29 K to 3 BB, 2.43 xFIP, 49% GB rate.

Aaron Civale, SP, Guardians: Civale struck out eight against the Blue Jays and his velocity is up a bit on all pitches.

Machado does it again

Manny Machado has been one of the best players in Roto leagues, and that continued on Thursday when he went deep twice. Machado is now hitting 374/.447/.657 with 25 runs scored, seven homers, 20 RBI and five stolen bases across 114 plate appearances

News and lineup notes

